Nevada Poll: Breadline Bernie Holds Commanding Lead – Picks Up Coveted de Blasio Endorsement…

It looks like Bernie Sanders is going to win his third straight Democrat primary given the current polling from Nevada. The Las Vegas Review Journal conducted a poll of likely caucus attendees (Tuesday through Thursday) shows Bernie Sanders with 25% of the vote.
(Source)
With the ‘Never Bernie’ vote split five ways, and with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg not on the Nevada ballot, it looks like Bernie is going to win another primary contest.
The Club has been using establishment allies to take shots at Bernie, but the Antifa mob behind his socialist race are swarming and blasting anyone who targets their lightbringer of free stuff. The Bernie-AOC wing have formed an impenetrable protective membrane around their candidate and most mainstream Democrats do not want to become their targets. It’s a remarkable dynamic.
Accepting the foregone conclusion, today New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attempts to increase his progressive credentials by proclaiming his support for Bernie.
However, there are a few hitches…. Bernie’s socialized government takeover of healthcare is not sitting well with the Nevada unions. This might foretell a problem in the future. The union members do not want to lose their top-tier healthcare plans, and as a consequence they are withholding their endorsement:
NEVADA – Nevada’s culinary union, an influential force in the state’s upcoming caucuses, just fired a shot across the bow of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign. In flyers, emails, and text messages, the union warned its members that Sanders’s “Medicare for all” plan would “end Culinary Healthcare.”
The culinary union has good reason to oppose Sanders’s plan. It provides top-tier benefits to 130,000 workers and their families. “Medicare for all” would destroy these benefits and saddle union members with far worse coverage.
Unions across the country have negotiated hard to provide generous health coverage to their members. In 2018, three-quarters of union members had access to dental benefits, compared with just half of nonunion workers. Some unions have even negotiated premium-free health benefits.
Sanders’s “Medicare for all” proposal would invalidate union health plans and force all their members into the same government-run plan as every other person.
In Nevada, that would mean the end of the Culinary Health Fund, which provides some of the best coverage in the state. Benefits include access to a members-only clinic that provides 24/7 urgent care, along with dental, vision, and pediatric care. Union clinics like this tend to offer high-quality care and have helped members save hundreds of dollars a month. (read more)
Looks like the little Commie witch AOC is running Bernie’s campaign. Seems like she has to give her approval on all major policy decisions.
Correction- whoever is running her is running Bernie’s campaign. She doesn’t talk that way or think that way.
Bernie mentored her. Haven’t you seen the hilarious video, where Bernie instructs AOC on “Red” vs. “Blue” states?
AOC is the future, as far as Bernie is concerned.
Bernie probably has a better chance in the general than Gay Pete or Lieawatha or Gropey Joe That’s not saying much.
Didn’t Steyer drop out?
Hard to keep up with these kooks.
With apologies to kooks.
Bennett and Yang dropped out.
Who knew that Bennett ever was in the race?
Lol! Zakly!
“Lightbringer of free stuff”
Kudos to Sundance for that line. LMAO
I liked the part about the coveted de Blasio endorsement.
A contested Democrat Convention would be great sport!
Will they screw Bernie again/won’t they screw Bernie again?
Either way, PDJT wins. However, it will be fun to watch!
Ha the leading Democrat is not a Democrat.
Michael Bloomberg isn’t really a Democrat either. Some party.
sundance has been dead on all along about Bloomberg. He is slowly rising. He has been the guy all along. I honestly think he is the guy making the nomination acceptance speech when the dust settles in July. Let’s just hope its a bloody drawn out fight.
If this commie were to ever become President….SCREWED doesn’t describe what we’d be!!
Some days, and this is one of them, I just think to myself, am I living in the United States of America?
How in the hell did we get here…with a socialist aka communist leading in the Democrat Party?
…and tell me about the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Bernie is on track for the nomination. Presumably he will come in first or second in most of the primaries and there are no winner take all primaries. The Dems made a major mistake in front loading a major portion of the delegates decided by Super Tuesday, 40%. This helps Bernie because it leaves little time for another major contender to emerge. Bernie has his 25% to 30% of the voters locked up and he has the organization and money to be competitive in every state.
However, Bernie probably won’t have 1991 delegates to win on the first ballot, which then brings in the superdelegates starting from the second round onwards. Will the Dem Establishment steal the nomination from Bernie who will have the most delegates from the primaries and risk splitting the party? Inquiring minds want to know.
Ah, yes, a commie who honeymooned in the Soviet Union and the son of a Marxist professor running 1st and 2nd for the Dim nomination.
Someone should fund a large bronze bust of Joseph McCarthy for the Senate chambers marked “Senator Joseph R. McCarthy – American Hero.”
A friend in the culinary union got cosmetic surgery as a paid medical benefit. Las Vegas must be the breast implant capital.
2 words: Harry Reid
“the integrity of our primaries are incredibly serious. ” The stupidity lives loudly within this one.
This is amazing. That this collection of abject morons could be considered for the office of the president of the United States. I see this now and of course regularly, but that it’s actually surreal is always what comes to first and instantly to mind. And that not long ago all of them would have been instantly rejected as a farce. This is what it has come to. And today, McCabe gets another free pass while Stone faces as many as nine years even though Trump will surely, I pray, pardon him unless some state level marxist picks it up. At times I almost wish PDT would lose next Nov. so that the serpent is fully released and we can get this over with. Not at ll that I want to start stacking bodies, but some days it’s almost too much. Surely a reckoning is near. I just hope I live to participate. I feel terrible for our kids. Had we acted earlier I believe this scourge could have been prevented – government, academia, press, and more. Everything I’ve rigorously studied indicates our Founding Fathers would have already been shooting. Probably 25 years ago at that.
“Coveted. De Blasio endorsement” That’s Gold Sundace Gold!
Las Vegas Culinary Union. In the 70s their leader/organizer Al Bramlet was bombing restaurants that refused to unionize. Eventually he was killed for refusing to pay for a dud bombing.
Big deal … a bunch of septuagenarians or worse who lost last time, and who bring no implementable new ideas this time – only baseless “radicalism” – against PDJT? Good grief, why bother?
I cannot wait for the “debates.” Bernie and others talking about “the working man” and ” the families,” that they aren’t being taken care of. President Trump is going to wipe the floor with whomever it is that’s the Dem candidate.
Yes, 25% for Bernie is worrying. A bunch of lazy SOB’s who think everyone owes them. Raised like victims, yet given everything. Biden on the other hand. 18%…Seriously? We have that many disgusting brain-dead people prepared to vote for Mr Gaff?
This is the ascendant power in the democrat party. I called it a year ago. Pelosi and Schumer are dinosaurs.
It’s finally clear to me that biden never was a candidate.
The only game the dems have played has been the “identity” candidates who come with a loyal following.
They played “Isn’t it time for a black president?”, and that stuck us with obama.
They played “Isn’t it time for a woman president?”, and that almost stuck us with clinton.
Now they’re playing “Isn’t it time for a woman/queer/jew president?”
What could they have used for biden?….. “Isn’t it time for an idiot president?”
I have found it curiously coincidental that it could sort out to be bernie through the front door and bloomberg through the side door, the prevailing one going against someone whose ear is occupied by the kushners.
BTW—- Nevada is gone. I’m here and I’m leaving after the elections if there’s anywhere left.
“Bernie’s socialized government takeover of healthcare is not sitting well with the Nevada unions”
The real problem today is politics and government have become nothing more than special interest giveaways, and too many Americans base their votes on what’s in it for them
So Nevada unions are against him because of a government takeover of healthcare, but if that wasn’t an issue they’d vote for him?
Huh? What about his socialist policies? What about turning the country into a socialist third world sh*thole? What about their own children having to grow up in and live in a destroyed freedom-less America?
Americans, especially democrats, (Americans in name only) have truly forgotten what the idea of America is all about and what the concept means and represents
Nothing matters to them except their own narrow minded self interests
It’s utterly disgusting
