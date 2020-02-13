Thursday February 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself.”
Second Corinthians 5:19
Paul, The Master-builder
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In I Corinthians 3:10, the Apostle Paul declares by divine inspiration:
“According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise [instructed] master-builder, I have laid the foundation,and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.”
In what sense was Paul the master-builder of the Church, and what “foundation” did he lay? Did he not himself say that “other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ”? Yes, he did — and in this very passage! He sought to lay no other foundation than Christ, but God had chosen him to proclaim Christ in a new way.
Some years previous our Lord had asked His disciples: “Whom say ye that I am”, and Peter had instantly replied: “Thou art the Christ [Messiah], the Son of the living God” (Matt.16:16). This is how believers in general had recognized Him at that time (John 1:49; 6:69; 11:27; 20:31). Indeed, the Messianic kingdom was to be established upon Christ as God’s anointed Son (Messiah means “anointed”).
But with the raising up of Paul, God began to form “the Church which is Christ’s body” (Eph.1:22,23; Col. 1:24,25). This is the Church of today, and it is founded, not on Christ as King, but as the exalted Lord and Head of the “one body” (ICor.12:13).
Paul does not present Christ as Messiah, but as Lord. In Romans 10:9 he declares:
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth Jesus as LORD, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” Again in I Corinthians 12:3: “No man can say that Jesus is the Lord, but by the Holy Spirit”. And again in Philippians 2:9-11, he declares that God has highly exalted Christ and given Him a name above every name, “that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father”.
Have you confessed Him as your Lord and Saviour?
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/paul-the-master-builder/
“Paul does not present Christ as Messiah, but as Lord.”
The word transliterated as Messiah from the Hebrew word mashiach used in the Old Testament (cf. Daniel 9:25-26) means the Anointed One. In Greek, the Anointed One (Christou) is Christ.
Paul’s communications figure to have been predominantly in Greek, particularly to the recipients made up largely of Gentiles. By using the term Christ/Christou, Paul was not merely conveying a proper name but communicating the status of the man referenced as the Anointed One, given the audiences’ clear understanding of the term in Greek.
For the Jews, it was more of an identity issue since they were waiting for someone, which caused Paul along with the other apostles to be “earnestly testifying to the Jews Jesus to be the Christ” (cf. Acts 18:5, also Acts 9:22, 17:3, 18:28). For the Gentiles — who were generally in darkness and ignorance on things spiritual, they needed to be brought up to speed on the fact that God had appointed a man by which judgment will come etc. (cf. Acts 17:30-31). Thus, within the ongoing references to them of Christ/the Anointed One by that term alone were de facto presentations of Jesus to them as the Messiah/ the Anointed One. The suggestion that that did not occur and that “Paul does not present Christ as Messiah” is stunning.
Also, how does Peter “present Christ” on the first Pentecost after Christ’s resurrection?
Acts 2:36 — “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly that God has made Him both Lord and Christ–this Jesus whom you crucified.”
This followed a reference in the preceding two verses to a Messianic psalm (Psalm 110:1) which pointed to the Messiah being spoken of as Lord (Adonai) receiving an affirmation from the LORD (Yahweh). Jesus had also focused on this verse in His earthly ministry — even asking who understood it, with a remarkable result ensuing:
Matthew 22:41-46 — “And the Pharisees having been assembled together, Jesus questioned them, saying, “What do you think concerning the Christ? Of whom is He son?” They say to Him, “Of David.” He says to them, “How then does David in spirit call Him Lord, saying: ‘The Lord said to my Lord, “Sit at My right hand, until I place Your enemies as a footstool for Your feet.”’ If therefore David calls Him Lord, how is He his son?” And no one was able to answer Him a word, nor did anyone dare from that day to question Him any longer.”
