South Carolina Primary: Warren Cuts Advertising Spend – Biden’s Last Stand?…

Posted on February 12, 2020 by

Joe Biden is staking out Nevada and South Carolina for his re-launch strategy; in a sad attempt to give the impression of viability where none exists.

Meanwhile having suffered a terrible defeat, coming in fourth place in her backyard state of New Hampshire, Elizabeth Warren is recognizing the voters are just not buying her pandering wokeness any more.

As many expected the inauthentic nature of Warren is a big part of the problem; the other issue is her constant fibbing and creepy phoniness.  It also didn’t help when Senator Warren announced a nine-year-old transgender kid would be picking her cabinet.

The collapse of the two weakest remaining candidates, aptly named “Injun-Joe’, is a slow-motion train wreck with a foregone conclusion.  Absent of an influx of cash, after the South Carolina primary on Feb 29th both Warren and Biden will likely suspend their campaigns.

Bernie Sanders remains the favorite to collect most delegates before the convention.  Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are second and third.  Most pundits estimate when Biden drops-out his support will likely split between Buttigieg and Klobuchar. Similarly when Warren drops out half of her support will follow Buttigieg and Klobuchar and the other half will break-off and go with Sanders.

As long as Buttigieg and Klobuchar remain in the race – Bernie is in position to win the nomination with around 30 to 40 percent of the total vote. However, Mike Bloomberg is the wild card.  The DNC supports mini-mike as an emergency in case no-one can stop Bernie Sanders.

That’s the way it looks heading into Nevada, and there will likely be new polling dropping on Thursday and Friday.

This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, Socialist, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to South Carolina Primary: Warren Cuts Advertising Spend – Biden’s Last Stand?…

  1. Sammy Hains says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Redirecting the money to her offshore bank account.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • TMonroe says:
      February 13, 2020 at 12:05 am

      The one constant is that personal nests are constantly feathered.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        February 13, 2020 at 12:18 am

        Yep! The question that the Bernie Bros don’t understand is “How many houses will it take to get Bernie to take a fall to Mini-Mike?” They actually think he wants to campaign and win! Heck, they think he actually believes the shtick he peddles to them!! Could get interesting in Milwaukee when he takes a dive again!!

        Like

        Reply
  2. jonhabart says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:02 am

    They are gonna need a whole lot of riot police and high fencing in Milwaukee for the DNC Convention.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      February 13, 2020 at 12:08 am

      Bernie cannot take the Presidency from Trump and his mouth is to big to run as a VP on a mini Mike ticket.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • swissik says:
        February 13, 2020 at 12:38 am

        I lack your sense of confidence. Sanders is an extremely dangerous individual, a true believer with an admiring army of young, gullibles who have been brainwashed through the education systems for over 20 years. Add the big changes in demographics around the country. The majority of those folks blindly vote for Dems because that is what they are advised to do by all those organizations that pretend to be there to help them assimilate. As for mini mike, I don’t count him out either especially if he were to choose a woman for VP, think Tulsi Gabbard.

        Like

        Reply
  3. RedBallExpress says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:03 am

    I see we went from the “Hollywood Square” graphic to “Follow the Bouncing Ball”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. bertdilbert says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Trump owns all the good political real estate. They got nothing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. freepetta says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Maybe they will all be canceled out. Trump will make minced meat out of Bernie. Someone needs to cut off Bernie’s pointer finger. That is horribly annoying.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Chip Doctor says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:07 am

    What a boondoggle for the Dems, but fun to watch.

    Been a quiet night from Sundance. Can’t wait to see what he is working on. Must be big 😁

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. waicool says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:07 am

    i’m on the democrat brokered convention train of thought right now

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. MostlyRight says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Warren’s picture lol. She’s just popping right out of that blue circle, about to wave her hands in the air like she’s doing a rain dance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. grlangworth says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:11 am

    I like this. Several folks have been “worried” that the broad drama of too many Dhimm candidates would last too long. The ‘Misguided’ who have been pouring good money after bad behind Dhimm alternatives appear to have wised up. His limited rapport with black voters is likely to confound Mayor Pete in S.C. The remaining question I have: Whether Mr. Bloomberg will do what he said and actually invest one or two of his billions behind the apparent Primary Winner, Mr. Sanders?

    Like

    Reply
  10. joeknuckles says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:13 am

    I still say they should just change the name to “The Orwellian Socialist Party”.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. TarsTarkas says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Too stupid to be President. Too faux to be President. Her claim to fame paper, ‘Myth and Measurement: The Case of Medical Bankruptcies’ used misleading and cherry-picked data to ‘prove’ that medical expenses were a major cause of personal bankruptcies. Many critics were personally and professionally harassed for daring to poke holes in her assertions. The MSM kept embarrassing themselves covering up her lies of commission and omission (Indian ancestry, children’s schooling, being fired for being pregnant, etc. etc.). It took actuall voters to take her down.

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/06/elizabeth-warrens-academic-claim-to-fame-may-be-no-more-legitimate-than-her-claim-to-be-native-american

    The final nails in her coffin of idiocy were:

    1. Actually taking a genetic test in order to counter Trump’s mocking of her heredity without checking to see if actual American Indian genes were being used in the test (they weren’t).
    2. Publishing the results of the test even though it proved she was at best had very little Indian blood in her.
    3. Leaving the results of the test on-line for months before finally taking them down.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:16 am

    “Warren Cuts Advertising”

    Of course- what else would you expect? She has keep as much of that legalized slush fund “coin”($$$) for herself, as new influxes are going to be harder to come by, since her antics are causing her campaign to implode under the reality of her ineptitude.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Sammy Hains says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:18 am

    https://www.nationalreview.com/news/warren-calls-on-barr-to-resign-or-face-impeachment-over-intervention-in-roger-stone-case/

    The closer the campaign gets to to death, the shriller the candidate gets.
    Warren’s campaign has entered its death throes.
    Nevertheless, She Persisted to shriek like a harpy.

    Like

    Reply
  14. kleen says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:19 am

    OMG it will be epic! Bernie x Mini Mike.

    The radical SJW will revolt over Mini Mike. A white, old, heterosexual, billionaire, former republican, male…

    He represents EVERYTHING they hate.

    Dude bought his way into this election. He showed up late. Bernie has been campaigning for months, working hard, traveling. It just doesn’t look good.

    It will get violent for sure!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. bertdilbert says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Mini Mike jokes.

    Don’t sell yourself Bloomberg.
    Looks like I drew the Blomberg straw.
    I will have the Bloomberg stack of pancakes.
    The Bloomberg bus dropped him off.
    Went fishing and all we caught were Bloombergs and had to throw them all back.
    Took my kids to the amusement park but they were too Bloomberg to go on most of the rides.
    Democrats tried to impeach Trump but Schiff and Nadler came up Bloomberg.

    Like

    Reply
  16. JohnCasper says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Chief Stolen Feathers and Chief Sticky Fingers being scalped by Chief Crazy Man who will then be massacred by Chief Thunder Rolling Down From The Mountains..

    Like

    Reply
  17. kleen says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:26 am

    The nomination is for sale.
    Mini Mike wants to buy it.
    I bet Bernie will sell his spot.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Tl Howard says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:27 am

    My gawd, I’m watching a local station here in CA and I’ve seen at least 4 Steyer ads in the last 40 minutes. One thing I noticed: he has a whiny woman-like voice.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Dutchman says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:35 am

    I am tempted to take that bet (not sure Bernie will take a dive in round 3).

    Bernie will ‘earn’ the nomination.
    DNC will screw him out of it, with brokered convention,…foregone conclusion.

    Bernie supporters will make it a BROKE convention, as they charge the convention hall, bike locks a swinging, molotovs a flinging. Ditto, foregone conclusion.

    The only real ‘wildcard’;
    Will the MPD stand aside, like Portland PD? The NYPD are at WAR with their liberal mayor, and frankly the DNC are at war with LE.

    Perhaps the MPD are just a little slow to respond? And there will be plenty of p.o.’d antifa/blm bernie supporters INSIDE the hall, as well.

    2020 Democrat Convention
    Must see TV

    Like

    Reply
  20. Elle says:
    February 13, 2020 at 12:38 am

    The democrats are done. The problem is they are uncool now. The late night comedians, Hollywood, media, publishing assured their followers that they were so much cooler than, so much smarter than and so much better than Biff and Buffy who made fun of them in High School.

    But now the liberals sit at the lunch table with Liz and Joe and Butt-head. It’s like paying $500 to sit at the VIP auction table with Yoko Ono or Richard Simmons. Hey, look at me, I’m at the VIP table! But it doesn’t feel quite right.

    At least the people at Bernie’s table have thrown caution to the wind. RIders on the Storm. If you are still raging against the machine then you are still young. Yeah. I’m Bad!

    Only your not anymore.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s