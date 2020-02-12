South Carolina Primary: Warren Cuts Advertising Spend – Biden’s Last Stand?…

Joe Biden is staking out Nevada and South Carolina for his re-launch strategy; in a sad attempt to give the impression of viability where none exists.

Meanwhile having suffered a terrible defeat, coming in fourth place in her backyard state of New Hampshire, Elizabeth Warren is recognizing the voters are just not buying her pandering wokeness any more.

As many expected the inauthentic nature of Warren is a big part of the problem; the other issue is her constant fibbing and creepy phoniness. It also didn’t help when Senator Warren announced a nine-year-old transgender kid would be picking her cabinet.

The collapse of the two weakest remaining candidates, aptly named “Injun-Joe’, is a slow-motion train wreck with a foregone conclusion. Absent of an influx of cash, after the South Carolina primary on Feb 29th both Warren and Biden will likely suspend their campaigns.

Bernie Sanders remains the favorite to collect most delegates before the convention. Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are second and third. Most pundits estimate when Biden drops-out his support will likely split between Buttigieg and Klobuchar. Similarly when Warren drops out half of her support will follow Buttigieg and Klobuchar and the other half will break-off and go with Sanders.

As long as Buttigieg and Klobuchar remain in the race – Bernie is in position to win the nomination with around 30 to 40 percent of the total vote. However, Mike Bloomberg is the wild card. The DNC supports mini-mike as an emergency in case no-one can stop Bernie Sanders.

That’s the way it looks heading into Nevada, and there will likely be new polling dropping on Thursday and Friday.