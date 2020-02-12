South Carolina Primary: Warren Cuts Advertising Spend – Biden’s Last Stand?…

Joe Biden is staking out Nevada and South Carolina for his re-launch strategy; in a sad attempt to give the impression of viability where none exists.
Meanwhile having suffered a terrible defeat, coming in fourth place in her backyard state of New Hampshire, Elizabeth Warren is recognizing the voters are just not buying her pandering wokeness any more.
As many expected the inauthentic nature of Warren is a big part of the problem; the other issue is her constant fibbing and creepy phoniness. It also didn’t help when Senator Warren announced a nine-year-old transgender kid would be picking her cabinet.
The collapse of the two weakest remaining candidates, aptly named “Injun-Joe’, is a slow-motion train wreck with a foregone conclusion. Absent of an influx of cash, after the South Carolina primary on Feb 29th both Warren and Biden will likely suspend their campaigns.
Bernie Sanders remains the favorite to collect most delegates before the convention. Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are second and third. Most pundits estimate when Biden drops-out his support will likely split between Buttigieg and Klobuchar. Similarly when Warren drops out half of her support will follow Buttigieg and Klobuchar and the other half will break-off and go with Sanders.
As long as Buttigieg and Klobuchar remain in the race – Bernie is in position to win the nomination with around 30 to 40 percent of the total vote. However, Mike Bloomberg is the wild card. The DNC supports mini-mike as an emergency in case no-one can stop Bernie Sanders.
That’s the way it looks heading into Nevada, and there will likely be new polling dropping on Thursday and Friday.
Redirecting the money to her offshore bank account.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The one constant is that personal nests are constantly feathered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep! The question that the Bernie Bros don’t understand is “How many houses will it take to get Bernie to take a fall to Mini-Mike?” They actually think he wants to campaign and win! Heck, they think he actually believes the shtick he peddles to them!! Could get interesting in Milwaukee when he takes a dive again!!
LikeLike
They are gonna need a whole lot of riot police and high fencing in Milwaukee for the DNC Convention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bernie cannot take the Presidency from Trump and his mouth is to big to run as a VP on a mini Mike ticket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I lack your sense of confidence. Sanders is an extremely dangerous individual, a true believer with an admiring army of young, gullibles who have been brainwashed through the education systems for over 20 years. Add the big changes in demographics around the country. The majority of those folks blindly vote for Dems because that is what they are advised to do by all those organizations that pretend to be there to help them assimilate. As for mini mike, I don’t count him out either especially if he were to choose a woman for VP, think Tulsi Gabbard.
LikeLike
I see we went from the “Hollywood Square” graphic to “Follow the Bouncing Ball”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like how Warrren’s head is so big, it sticks out of the blue circle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You treestar1313 made me lol. I went back up to the picture and looked again. What can one expect from all these bozos. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLike
She’s off the res.
LikeLike
Whack-a-Mole
LikeLike
Trump owns all the good political real estate. They got nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe they will all be canceled out. Trump will make minced meat out of Bernie. Someone needs to cut off Bernie’s pointer finger. That is horribly annoying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a boondoggle for the Dems, but fun to watch.
Been a quiet night from Sundance. Can’t wait to see what he is working on. Must be big 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is deep in the weeds working on DOJ Gate…
LikeLiked by 2 people
i’m on the democrat brokered convention train of thought right now
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warren’s picture lol. She’s just popping right out of that blue circle, about to wave her hands in the air like she’s doing a rain dance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like this. Several folks have been “worried” that the broad drama of too many Dhimm candidates would last too long. The ‘Misguided’ who have been pouring good money after bad behind Dhimm alternatives appear to have wised up. His limited rapport with black voters is likely to confound Mayor Pete in S.C. The remaining question I have: Whether Mr. Bloomberg will do what he said and actually invest one or two of his billions behind the apparent Primary Winner, Mr. Sanders?
LikeLike
I still say they should just change the name to “The Orwellian Socialist Party”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too stupid to be President. Too faux to be President. Her claim to fame paper, ‘Myth and Measurement: The Case of Medical Bankruptcies’ used misleading and cherry-picked data to ‘prove’ that medical expenses were a major cause of personal bankruptcies. Many critics were personally and professionally harassed for daring to poke holes in her assertions. The MSM kept embarrassing themselves covering up her lies of commission and omission (Indian ancestry, children’s schooling, being fired for being pregnant, etc. etc.). It took actuall voters to take her down.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/06/elizabeth-warrens-academic-claim-to-fame-may-be-no-more-legitimate-than-her-claim-to-be-native-american
The final nails in her coffin of idiocy were:
1. Actually taking a genetic test in order to counter Trump’s mocking of her heredity without checking to see if actual American Indian genes were being used in the test (they weren’t).
2. Publishing the results of the test even though it proved she was at best had very little Indian blood in her.
3. Leaving the results of the test on-line for months before finally taking them down.
LikeLike
“Warren Cuts Advertising”
Of course- what else would you expect? She has keep as much of that legalized slush fund “coin”($$$) for herself, as new influxes are going to be harder to come by, since her antics are causing her campaign to implode under the reality of her ineptitude.
LikeLike
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/warren-calls-on-barr-to-resign-or-face-impeachment-over-intervention-in-roger-stone-case/
The closer the campaign gets to to death, the shriller the candidate gets.
Warren’s campaign has entered its death throes.
Nevertheless, She Persisted to shriek like a harpy.
LikeLike
OMG it will be epic! Bernie x Mini Mike.
The radical SJW will revolt over Mini Mike. A white, old, heterosexual, billionaire, former republican, male…
He represents EVERYTHING they hate.
Dude bought his way into this election. He showed up late. Bernie has been campaigning for months, working hard, traveling. It just doesn’t look good.
It will get violent for sure!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mini Mike jokes.
Don’t sell yourself Bloomberg.
Looks like I drew the Blomberg straw.
I will have the Bloomberg stack of pancakes.
The Bloomberg bus dropped him off.
Went fishing and all we caught were Bloombergs and had to throw them all back.
Took my kids to the amusement park but they were too Bloomberg to go on most of the rides.
Democrats tried to impeach Trump but Schiff and Nadler came up Bloomberg.
LikeLike
Chief Stolen Feathers and Chief Sticky Fingers being scalped by Chief Crazy Man who will then be massacred by Chief Thunder Rolling Down From The Mountains..
LikeLike
The nomination is for sale.
Mini Mike wants to buy it.
I bet Bernie will sell his spot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My gawd, I’m watching a local station here in CA and I’ve seen at least 4 Steyer ads in the last 40 minutes. One thing I noticed: he has a whiny woman-like voice.
LikeLike
I thought Steyer dropped out
LikeLike
I noticed that too. Every time I either turn on or change the TV channel, Steyer ads pop up and I don’t even watch TV that much, mostly just the local newscast here in the bay area.
LikeLike
I am tempted to take that bet (not sure Bernie will take a dive in round 3).
Bernie will ‘earn’ the nomination.
DNC will screw him out of it, with brokered convention,…foregone conclusion.
Bernie supporters will make it a BROKE convention, as they charge the convention hall, bike locks a swinging, molotovs a flinging. Ditto, foregone conclusion.
The only real ‘wildcard’;
Will the MPD stand aside, like Portland PD? The NYPD are at WAR with their liberal mayor, and frankly the DNC are at war with LE.
Perhaps the MPD are just a little slow to respond? And there will be plenty of p.o.’d antifa/blm bernie supporters INSIDE the hall, as well.
2020 Democrat Convention
Must see TV
LikeLike
The democrats are done. The problem is they are uncool now. The late night comedians, Hollywood, media, publishing assured their followers that they were so much cooler than, so much smarter than and so much better than Biff and Buffy who made fun of them in High School.
But now the liberals sit at the lunch table with Liz and Joe and Butt-head. It’s like paying $500 to sit at the VIP auction table with Yoko Ono or Richard Simmons. Hey, look at me, I’m at the VIP table! But it doesn’t feel quite right.
At least the people at Bernie’s table have thrown caution to the wind. RIders on the Storm. If you are still raging against the machine then you are still young. Yeah. I’m Bad!
Only your not anymore.
LikeLike