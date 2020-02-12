February 12th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1119

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Trump Retweet
After the magnificent SOTU, Aquitmas, removal of the Vindmen and Sondland, withdrawal of Liu’s nomination, the Mueller prosecution team’s curious disintegration and who knows what coming down the pike, I propose an upgrade. How’s this…..VSGBadAssPDJT. All signs point to he’s got this, folks. Impending surprises on all fronts wouldn’t be surprising. WooooHoooo!!!!!
Again and again, thank you Sundance. Treepers have to be the most informed people anywhere. Lucky us.
Apparently, someone said to hold your fire until you see the whites of Nadler’s underwear.. Looks like it was worth the wait.
Couldn’t agree more, Bert. Although the image of Nadler’s underwear is disturbing. Thanks for that. 😎
Guessing it’s no longer white
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
Trump Movement 2020
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “Though you have made me see troubles, many and bitter,
you will restore my life again; from the depths of the earth
you will again bring me up. “ 🌟 —Psalm 71:20
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump wins Bigly in NH–broke all records
✅ 2020 Trump Train is picking up speed again, shedding Sunlight on more of Opposition’s deceit and crimes
✅ President Trump withdrew Jessica Liu’s Nomination…YES!!!
✅ President Trump signed a bill to support veterans and military spouses who are pursuing civilian STEM careers
✅ All three Stock Market Indexes hit a new record high…Number #145, I think..
✅ 90% of Americans say they are satisfied with their lives (Gallup Poll)
✅ Unemployment rate in NH under President Trump is….2.6% !
✅ Two Trump MAGA/KAG rallies next week-Winning!!
✅ Spacy Yang and Mousey Bennett have dropped out–Eleven Little Commies standin’ in a line, Two fumbled into the pond and then there were NINE.
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for successful visit (2:15pm) and Bilat meeting with President Moreno of Ecuador and his wife–Pres Moreno has worked to make the transition in Ecuador from Bolivarian socialism to forward leaning democracy. WH senior official called Ecuador a model for Venezuela to follow.
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they attend a fundraising event at Trump Int’l Hotel in DC (Dep WH 6:30pm ET…Speak at 7:30pm ***Arr back at Wh 8:30pm )
— for Trump Supporters working on President Trump re-election campaign
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for Roger Stone
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* ‘The Big Ugly *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable. ”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, February 12, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 265 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/11/february-11th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1118/comment-page-1/#comment-7839858)
– – – – –
Monday night update – 2/10/20 – (See link above.)
– Jeff Rainforth video at Project 1. He mentions that he may be filming at Project 2 soon. Project 3 is coming shortly and he will film the whole construction process, but probably won’t start releasing the videos until it’s almost finished.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 2/11/20
– WeBuildTheWall Instagram post say they are staring Wall #3 (Project 3). Not sure if they are referring to actual construction or just paperwork.
– Reposted many older photos from Project 2.
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed against Fisher.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Edited post to simplify.
WeBuildTheWall: – 2/11/20
– Over $25 Million raised on GoFundMe from Patriotic Americans!
– You guys are making this happen and for that, you can be very proud. You are becoming a part of history by helping save the county, by building these walls. We are currently starting wall #3! We obviously have a long way to go but we are moving forward, thanks to your generous donations!
– **URGENT: Coronavirus now found in Mexico City. It’s only a matter of time before it comes over our border if it hasn’t already. ** With President Trump’s government-funded wall, and our privately-funded walls being built on private land, we can do this with your continued donations.
– We thank you, and America’s citizens thank you! DONATE TODAY: gofundme.com/f/TheTrumpWall
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post – 1/26/20
Reposting photo from Project 2.
Reposting older tweet with photo from Project 2.
Reposting older tweet with photo.
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post – 12/14/19
Reposting slideshow with 2 photos from Project 2. Click left arrow.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/26/20
Reposting slideshow with 6 photos from Project 2. Click arrow on photo.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/16/20
Reposting slideshow with 2 photos from Project 2. Click arrow on photo.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/15/20
Very well-worded, Mr. President.
It is obvious that the FBI and DOJ were the organizational operatives that facilitated the coup-attempt on behalf of the “other side.”
Moreover, describing the plot as a “miscarriage of JUSTICE” (emphasis mine) speaks volumes beyond the twitter limit of characters.
#WalkAway in San Fran:
Axios just reported that 26 GOP Representatives and 4 GOP Senators will be be returning to run for their seats in 2020. Maybe you already knew this, but I am shocked that so many will have to be replaced. Could be the writing is on the wall that being a politician is no longer a Get Rich Quick Scheme?
Sorry, they will NOT be returning! It was a perfect Reply until I hit Post Comment.
Melh,
Same thing happens to me, must be a wordpress glitch!
Pete Sessions lost his re-election bid for the House in his Dallas district. He has moved out of the city so that he can run again in a solidly Republican district where one of those reps is retiring. Weasel thing to do.
There is a better candidate, George Hindman, running in that district. Sessions has name recognition. His name is also being recognized with a linkage to Ukraine too. May the best man win.
The incoming fire on the DOJ coming from the White House is increasing and on-target. Good.
Moreover, the President’s scuttling of Liu’s nomination was a public spanking of Barr for his choice of her to “manage” coup-related issues for him (see SD’s commentary yesterday for details) at the Treasury Dept.
LoL !
Pocahontas … sending signals …(smoke signals?)
His campaign will collapse the first time he kisses his partner in public and the large majority of people are repulsed by knowing what they would be doing to each other in the White House. JMO
By comparison, Dems are 70,000 low, compared to 2016 Dem primary votes.
Which is why PDJT’s totals are high.
When a vote goes from Dem to Rep, it counts as TWO votes.
Start with 10, 5 dems, 5 rep.
Change ONE dem to Rep, what ya got?
Reps win by TWO votes.
So, 70,000 less dems means 140,000 vote MARGIN, for PDJT. Its huge, insurmountable difference, and its the same in Iowa, where Dems are also down 70,000 from 2016 caucuses, while,Reps had record turn out.
Where are you getting NH primary numbers? Wikipedia has 2016 dem votes at 253K, and when I add up most recent 202 votes I see about 270k.
Something tells me that Mark Meadows will have a position on the Trump team when his term runs out.
This is an important interview with Dianne West who discusses her book which details the dept of the “progressvie project’s” communist subversion of our government. The interview is lengthy but well worth listening to. However, she lays out the basics in the frist 30 minutes. Basically, she confirms just about everything we thought was going on. This interview sharply underscores just how important to the nation the conservative insurrection’s election of president Trump was. It’s not an overstatement to say that, at this critical point in our history, our votes for president Trump saved the nation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shouldn’t be missed. Great interview
Muslim State Department ex-employee sues Pompeo for $500,000 for discrimination over eye-rolling and dirty looks
February 10, 2020 by Robert Spencer
“A Muslim State Department ex-employee is suing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the agency for allegedly refusing to let her work from home on Ramadan….The suit alleges that after Zaki made her request, she was ‘subjected to ridicule’ and ‘harassing emails’ as well as ‘eye-rolling, dirty looks, huffing and puffing when she spoke [and] being overly criticized about her work product.’”
“Reps for Pompeo declined to comment, although an August filing from his attorneys insisted that the ‘defendant had legitimate, non-discriminatory, and non-retaliatory reasons for its actions.’”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/02/muslim-state-department-ex-employee-sues-pompeo-for-500000-for-discrimination-over-eye-rolling-and-dirty-looks
OMG. You have to be kidding. Pompeo is the perpetual plastered on smile face.
Candace Owens spoke at a Rep. Party event in San Diego. Sound’s a bit annoying on this YT, but definitely worth a listen. She really takes it to the failed policies of Democrats in CA!
Well, in jail he’ll save money on beatings
These names are out of my wheelhouse.
Don’t know if this will work. Twitter has flaked out on me. Here goes:
Ms. Powell highlights this point today:
Now that we are on offense, I have a request for those in the Trump administration reading CTH. Early in the Trump administration, the governor of Hawaii caused a false emergency based upon the claim that North Korea had launched a missile towards Hawaii. The governor communicated with the White House directly, out of the chain of communication for such an event.
I still believe this was an attempt to entrap the president into making a rash move, outside the normal channels, which could be used to impeach the president via the 25th amendment, that he was mentally unfit to be president.
There was a “mistakes were made” investigation but I believe this should be investigated again.
got a link to an article about that communications aspect?
thx
👇👇👇👇
A must read if you are interested in what is happening in the PRC and voices of dissent, in light of everything that has happened including the mishandling of the Covid-19, the politically correct naming of the coronavirus by the Numpty in charge of the WHO.
This should also speak to folks here about bureaucratise, assaults on first amendment rights, politicalisation of the institutions of government, and a reminder that those who face much more of an assault on freedom. The US is challenged, but we the people still have the upper hand.
Take the time to read Professor Xu’s essay, it is time well spent.
Viral Alarm: When Fury Overcomes Fear
An Essay by Xu Zhangrun, Translated and Annotated by Geremie R. Barmé
Excerpt:
Translator’s Introduction
In July 2018, the Tsinghua University professor Xu Zhangrun published an unsparing critique of the Chinese Communist Party and its Chairman of Everything, Xi Jinping. Xu warned of the dangers of one-man rule, a sycophantic bureaucracy, putting politics ahead of professionalism and the myriad other problems that the system would encounter if it rejected further reforms”…….
Read more here:
http://www.chinafile.com/reporting-opinion/viewpoint/viral-alarm-when-fury-overcomes-fear
Those are scenarios. Not fact. The CoVid-19, unless you are the PLA has nothing to do with the US or President. The US has been consistently offering to help, obstruction from the PRC side as XInobyl doesn’t want to be seen as out of control and relying on Yangguizi.
I encourage to read Professor Xu’s article. It is profound and moving.
Not tired of Winning!
Kick some ass, President Trump!
👇👇
It’s time to stop listening to Ray Dalio on China
‘ In a post on LinkedIn, billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio said the US should continue to invest in China’s growth, even though its “culture” is increasingly antithetical to ours.
What Dalio calls “culture” is actually a creeping authoritarianism that has led China only into a world of pain and is an affront to American democracy.
For years, Ray Dalio — the founder of Bridgewater, the world’s biggest hedge fund — has used his master of the universe soapbox to wax philosophical about the Chinese economy and its epic growth story.
It’s time to stop listening.
In a recent LinkedIn post, Dalio said investors should look past the US-China trade war and the volatility it has caused markets, and instead focus on managing the two countries’ diverging cultures in a productive, beneficial way.
The US, he wrote, is a culture of individual liberty, where as China is this …
Read the rest here:
https://www.businessinsider.com/ray-dalio-time-to-stop-listening-to-him-china-2019-1
If I recall correctly, both Romney and McCain received dosh from Bridgewater.
