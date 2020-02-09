Candidate Biden to New Hampshire Woman: “You’re a Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier”…

During a townhall today a young lady introduced herself as Madison, an econ student at Mercer University in New Hampshire. Ms. Madison asked Joe Biden why he did so poorly in Iowa considering he carries the highest profile of all Democrat candidates.

The former Vice-President replied by asking the lady if she has ever attended a caucus. She replies, yes. Then things get weird as Biden says:

…”No, you haven’t.. you’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier”…

WATCH

Stick a fork in him, he’s done.

