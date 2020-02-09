Candidate Biden to New Hampshire Woman: “You’re a Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier”…

During a townhall today a young lady introduced herself as Madison, an econ student at Mercer University in New Hampshire. Ms. Madison asked Joe Biden why he did so poorly in Iowa considering he carries the highest profile of all Democrat candidates.
The former Vice-President replied by asking the lady if she has ever attended a caucus. She replies, yes. Then things get weird as Biden says:
…”No, you haven’t.. you’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier”…
WATCH
.
Stick a fork in him, he’s done.
So I’m going to let ol’ Joe slide on this one.
He just tells it like it is, and it’s no malarkey that woman has a dog face.
Well sure, but is she really a pony soldier?
She looks like all the other democratic women so what’s the problem.
Sorry to say but Democratic woman have that un-washed look. That hateful scowl is present on them all with very few exceptions. Republican woman have a natural beauty that stands out.
Mitch is right.
How many will associate “pony soldier” with the Buffalo Soldiers, as one should?
The Buffalo Soldiers, forever immortalized at Ft Huachuca, AZ, were some of the finest, fiercest soldiers in This Man’s Army. The Buffalo Soldiers were all Blacks, the precursor to the Tuskegee Airmen.
Biden is old enough to know that.
Biden should check his mouth.
Better yet, Biden’s wife and family should check Biden’s Presidential run.
Dr.Biden do not care… she is probably happy he is out of house…….
“Doctor” ByeBye Biden has one of them faces too.
People w/ PhD’s in Education shouldn’t be allowed, and most in Education or other curriculum don’t, run around calling themselves Doctor. Lawyer’s with Doctor of Jurisprudence as opposed to Bachelor of Laws don’t–and who cares? I know what I want when I’m looking for a Doctor.
She annoys me with her recent “Trump is attacking my kid” and previous “My son did nothing wrong, I know my son”–which we know now she obviously didn’t/doesn’t. But, she ain’t his mother, he ain’t her kid. Legally, unless she adopted him. Different for siblings with only one common parent. They are full brother and sister, like Hunter and her daughter by ByeBye, not a “half brother/sis” or step-brother/sis, legally in every state.
Not long now, we’ll be done with them after Super Tuesday.
PS: I think it’s interesting to read David Axelrod’s comments, Obama’s version of Bush’s Karl Rove, strategist and wordsmith for Obama’s 8 years in the WH. He continuously puts a negative spin on Bye-bye. The latest a few days ago: Bye-bye “Doesn’t have a message and he’s broke”.
Anybody who watches old Westerns knows the Apache and other Indians called the US Calvary “Pony Soldiers” in all the old movies. Old Joe must have been watching old Westerns on the Malarkey Express and the phrase stuck in his head.
…And he got “Dog Face” from old WWII movies where US Soldiers are often called “dog faces” So all Joe can remember these days is the old movies he is watching or watched in the past. Dog faced Pony Soldier = Western + War films.
Surprised he didn’t challenge her to a push-up’s contest!
The best is when he asked about if he was too old, and he said he could get up better than anyone in the room and invited the audience to come touch it. It was a little awkward for a speech in front of an elementary school, though.
It’s go time!
I believe he is saying and doing what he is on purpose. That way his name and persona remain in the limelight. It isn’t going to help him though, and that is what he fails to realize. His wife is equally ignorant or she would steer him away from creating these pitfalls. Both of them are ready for the Shady Acres.
I think he is intentionally building his ‘Non Compos Mentis’ defense for when the hammer finally falls.
Hah! You got me.
Don’t be too hard on Joe.
It’s an old campaign trick Biden learned from 0bama.
Like TR said: “Walk Softly, and Carry a Big Stick.!!!” b.Hussein got Confused in his Arabic translation… Walk like a Sissy and show your a Big DxxK.!!!…
Does anybody realize this degenerate, senile dementia-ridden loon, Biden, has tottered away from the loony bin, yet? Get him back to the “home”, tell him he won the presidency, and he’ll be quiet for another four years!
In fact, throwing a fishing net over the entire Jackass Party presidential hopeful field and carting them off to the asylum wouldn’t be a bad idea.
He was afraid he’d lose…
Ol’ Joe is just getting tuned up for South Carolina where he can call us lying hog face rednecks.
When he gets to South Carolina he’s going to have a string of insults for white folks and a list of horrid things that will be done to black folks if they don’t let him fend off those horrid palefaces.
And also a lot of innuendos about Mayor Pete’s sexual orientation.
Like this:
Wow, is this a legitimate Biden campaign ad? It is awesome! I don’t thing a single solitary Mayor Cheat’s supporter would ever stand for Crazy Joe after that, should Gaylord fold!
Yes, it’s legit.
And it’s just the first taste of the dog whistling that’s coming as they head into South Carolina.
We continue to witness the unmasking of the democrat party. This is another example of projection by the party of mental disorders.
too many people on drugs
especially in Congress
Random drug testing for Congress!
I keep thinking “If his family had any decency…” and then can’t think of anyone in that family with any decency.
His Lady Macbeth wife seems to want him to be president more than he does, and his kids are a bunch of greedy grifters,to say the least.
Someone should call social services and take him into care. Elder abuse is no laughing matter and I agree his wife should be prosecuted.
Well, they do belong to the party of red flag wavers. And . . . I hear they have a shotgun.
Your description of Mrs. Biden could be “spot” on. It does seem Joe would be willing to bump off the king, or perhaps a President if his wife really wanted him to. But yeah, the main point of interest is how the whole clan is in on the influence peddling scam, they sure don’t want the gravy train to reach its inevitable end.
I think they’re seeing the gravy train’s short horizon, no doubt the Biden crime family is plotting how to get Joe into a nursing home before he causes more damage to their schemes. Of course Joe isn’t gonna go silently making it a tough project.
Maybe the plan is letting Joe implode until completely incoherent, then the DNC will have to get Joe off the stage to a long overdue and very quiet retirement.
His wife could be in on the scam. All the stock in Burisma etc… could be in her name.
Very astute, dd_sc.
Hadn’t looked at things that way… before.
✔Corn Pop Poney Soldier Joe – got a slice (or 2 or 3 or..) of the action.
✔ Where’s Hunter – got em one or two, too.
✔ The wife “Involved”… maaaybe. (Admittedly (😉) a stretch)
✔ Close friends? (You know.. facilitation fees) 🤔 (and all that..)
✔ ??% of con-gress?
✔ Couple of banks??
✔ A Judge here? An Investigator there?
✔ ???
Just – How big – is this pie?
The comments for this article are priceless. You literally cannot make this stuff up.
I’m sure that Brad Parscale and the Trump 2020 Team are working on their next video as I write this.
Would they even waste the time and money on Biden at this point?
Might as well run ads against Jeb Bush.
Does this mean she can’t touch your hairy legs, Joe?
LikeLiked by 6 people
He/She???
He seems hung up on being endorsed by the ever more meaningless pundits who are not the ones who cast their votes.
Biden is an ass. He always was, but he was picked by Obama to be a hedge against impeachment. It’s a shame he can’t see he was used and abused and put away wet. Obama won’t even endorse him. If he were so concerned about endorsements, why isn’t he concerned his BFF left him hang in the breeze?
Joe is in a damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t situation. Either he takes the fall for Obama or Hillary and Bill ‘get involved’. And he knows how that ends…
How many medications is he on?
All of them.
Apparently, not enough.
I heard he’s on seventeen.
That’s just foreplay for ‘ol Joe. Hair sniffing in 3… 2… 1…
Well, at least he did not call her “Fats.” That would lose the feminine and gay vote for sure.
Over under on him calling Buttgeig a homophobic slur?
before the south carolina primary? almost a sure thing
Over under on Lieawatha calling Joe out on cultural appropriation?
No, that would require coherence.
It will be a little more subtle than that, I think. Maybe a Freudian slip or misused term…?
I’m putting my money on Biden saying Pete’s “light in the loafers” when it comes to foreign policy.
The dog-whistling, however, has already begun:
I also expect Biden to start talking more and more about Jill, and what a great First Lady she will make, and how important the First Lady is to America’s image in the world.
He’ll slip this in where it seems out of place, such as comparing his qualifications to Mayor Pete’s.
Now that Biden’s usefulness in the impeachment fiasco has ended, we must not ignore the possibility that the No Malarkey campaign advisors could purposefully be feeding Joe these lines.
They might be feeding him lines and he’s mis-remembering them. Or completely forgetting them and going ad lib.
To me, it’s starting to feel a little like 2008 McCain when the stress started getting to him, and I actually began to feel bad for him. Like the “bottled hot water to dehydrated babies” and “my fellow prisoners” episodes. I don’t like Biden, but I also don’t wish a fatal disease on him.
He actually meant to call her a horse-faced dog soldier.
Fat, you’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier. My gosh he has totally lost it.
Everyone laughed at the remark, including the young woman he insulted.
They were probably horrified. You laugh when you are caught off guard and have no idea what the appropriate response to bizarre behavior might be.
I was up in Nashua, NH today. Didn’t see a single Biden sign.
Maybe he meant Buffalo Soldier and was showing his white privilege.
Joe be jammin’
Pity laugh
This is so great! 🙂 I’m clearly gonna have to brush up on my insults, because Joe knows WAY better ones than I do. “You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier!” WHAT?! I love it! Oh, and once Joe drops out, he can always get a gig subbing for Triumph the Insult Dog. 😀
Or Joe Namath trying to make a Medicare Advantage plan into the Holy Grail.
Will President Trump put out a tweet about Joe and the Pony Soldier or will he save his imaginary ammo for a more worthwhile target?
What the Hell does that even mean? Joe’s ready for A Place For Dad if not an insane asylum.
After listening to that incompetent, limo commie fraud, “Bar Code” Bernie call me a racist, I would call him a lying, dog faced horses ASS! But that’s just me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Strange comment indeed: yet the video I saw indicated the crowd took it as a joke. The student was smiling, but…perhaps it was politeness. (?) Or confusion?
He’s just a VERY weird dude. If he was just your average guy on the street he’d actually be funny and maybe even fun to be around… well at least for a few minutes at a time. But handing him the reins of power? Oh God NO!
He is a joke and a criminal he belongs in prison wow
He appears to be a very seasoned molester. He is so comfortable that he does it right in front of the parents and camera and knows how they will react. I am offended that the press treats this as just “sniffing” and “touching”. This guy has a serious problem. It’s not a joke. Does anyone really think his behavior is limited to doing this in public?
He is campaigning energetically to his audience of tens. Wow
For a second it looked to me like you said “…his audience of teens. …”
Now that would also be accurate given how he’s interacted with his preferred age ranges of audience members. Not that we would encourage Joe’s bad behavior, just that we know he’d go there if he could.
Liz should steal that “Dog Faced Pony Soldier” insult line for the next debate, just to show off her Cherokee chops.
“You dog faced pony soldiers have been sneaking up on us for years, but we shall endeavor to persevere.”
Ol’ (fake) Cherokee might adopt the phrase “Dog Faced Pony Soldier insult line” to refer to the President. They’ve tried everything else. On second thought Warren is too “Old Stewing Chicken” to try it, she knows Pres Trump would wring her political neck if she went there.
Silver Alert…calling all cars…one got out…calling all cars..
Wait. Hampton, NH! That’s the town next to mine. Da*n, I missed it.
“you’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier”
————-
Joe’s mind is flashing to old movies .. sounds like “Little Big Man” (1970)
UPDATE: I was right. It’s a quote from an old John Wayne movie.
Which movie?
Or is this just what Biden says?
No one can seem to find the John Wayne movie Joe says it comes from.
It might only be in the movie playing in the darkened theater of ol’ Joe’s mind.
But nobody knows which one.
“Little Big Man” is probably closer to the truth.
The lame stream media are protecting him describing it as a “joke.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/biden-jokingly-calls-voter-who-asked-about-iowa-a-lying-dog-faced-pony-soldier/2020/02/09/9e8da478-4b75-11ea-9b5c-eac5b16dafaa_story.html
Lying dog-faced pony soldier is the new “Jane, you ignorant slut”. Who knew?
He also used the phrase in January
Interesting how the media just takes Biden’s claim at face value.
No mention of which John Wayne movie, because they haven’t bothered to check.
From an initial review, it appears there may be no such movie.
Okay, so we have 2 choices: Joe has dementia and the party is feeding him lies in order to allow the self-destruct to happen publicly to get him out of the way. OR Joe is feigning mental incompetence so that when he is indicted for serious crimes, he can get in-home incarceration in a cushy retirement home or center. His wife is a codependent woman, but highly educated, a professional, so she isn’t going to get off scot free unless she also claims senility. If it all wasn’t so rotten, the whole thing, this would be funny. But, SERIOUSLY, these people have or are running the country!! Any one of us would be better at governing than these power hungry, greedy, insane people. Anyone who says, “Joe’s a nice guy” is purposefully naive in order to deflect complicity.
Biden was only in the race for the Impeachment Trap…..
Biden was the bait, Trump45 took it, and they almost landed Trump45……
Instead they landed Pierre DeLecto.
It was the other way around: investigators were following evidence trails of Uniparty corruption, some of which led to Ukraine. The coupsters, knowing their vulnerability on Ukraine, “encouraged” Biden to run.
Thought I was up on all the old “Brown Shoe Army” sayings but apparently I missed that one.
Haha….can’t wait till he hits SC! Too funny.
Well, it’s certainly a unique and different strategy to use, insulting your potential voters. It certainly wouldn’t be my strategy if I were running for the democratic nomination or for President in the general election for that matter. But I’m just a former liberal democrat who saw through their BS almost 30 years ago. “Dog faced pony soldier”? “You’re a liar.” “No malarkey tour” when that’s all he does? Where is Joe getting this stuff, he needs new material. Are his campaign staffers all over 80? What decade does he think he’s in? He has used that phrase “Dog faced pony soldier” before three other times so now he’s repeating his insults now.
Does it violate any law that the NH state seal is in the picture with a candidate at a campaign stop? Some might think that implies a state endorsement.
Pocahontas to Joe at next debate: “you heepum big pale-face loon”
I am the great Cornholio! I need TP! Are you threatening me?!
Obviously meant as a joke….not a good one
That Mayor Pete in the lower right of the poster?
What if Biden’s bizarre Pony Soldier movie line was actually a swipe at Elizabeth Warren?
🤔
Biden has to stay in the race, no matter what. If he drops out, Trumps the investigations will hit him like a tsunami. Right, Joe?
“..would not have called her dog faced if she were with a man..” Nor would Joe have tried to sniff her hair!
‘Ole Uncle Creepy Sniffy Hair Shotgun Joe Malarkey is fast approaching his inevitable “Trump broke me.” date with destiny!
By “lying dog-faced pony soldier”, He means “You’re too old for me.”
