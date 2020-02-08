No Tingles – Chris Matthews is Very Worried About The “Socialism” of Bernie Sanders….

During the post-debate discussion on MSNBC Chris Matthews starts to worry about the brand of ‘socialism’ now overtaking the Democrat party. The sound quality is not great, but the perspective of Matthews explains the apoplexy within the DNC. WATCH:
.
It’s likely MSNBC will move to get this video taken down. Alternate version below:
.
I’m confused….
I thought these folks wanted the same things, but apparently not.
Can someone educate me on what’s going on in the Democratic party?
First off it is not the Democratic party, it is the democrat party .Now I suggest to ask them.
I don’t know, they might leave it up if they are trying to suppress Bernie.
Speaking of suppression, according to the Press Secretary on Hannity, they offered up WH officials for the Sunday shows, but they were all turned down, except for one, Fox Business.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/stephanie-grisham-networks-refusing-white-house-airtime-after-good-week-for-trump
