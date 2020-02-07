January Employment Report: 225,000 Jobs Gained, Blue Collar Wage Growth +3.2%…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the January jobs and labor report and the results are MAGAnificent. 225,000 jobs gained in January; non-supervisory wage growth against exceeds supervisory at 3.2%; and 185,000 workers re-entered the workforce.
The 225,000 new jobs far exceeded expectations. Economists were looking for 160,000. Also the November report was revised up by 5,000 (from +256,000 to +261,000) and the change for December was revised up by 2,000 from (+145,000 to +147,000). With these revisions, employment gains in November and December combined were 7,000 higher than previously reported.
Keep in mind these excellent jobs results are without the domestic investment expected to be produced by the USMCA manufacturing realignment. As goods producing companies start evaluating the new total production costs, the investment shift toward North America will likely keep a tailwind on our economic growth and jobs.
[…] “The second, which is almost as important, but less obvious, is labor force participation is trending higher and because it’s still so far below previous cyclical peaks.
If that continues to go up, because people are being pulled into the workforce, that means that these big jobs gain that a lot of people have been thinking were going to slow are going to continue. They’re going to continue longer relative to whatever your baseline was, i.e., we’re not running out of people because participation is going up, that’s great. That’s great for everybody.”
I’m definitely white collar – and my wages along with all those working for me are all growing at least or more than that, FYI.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Without the benefit of edit, grrr…. this did not mean to come off as a challenge or brag – more just saying that we’re all benefiting lately, regardless of our lot in life.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It came across as one who is thankful for their blessings, as well as for the blessings of others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, an Edit function would be nice when things end up with errors, human-caused or computer-caused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the flip side … we see lots of hilarious mistakes and sometimes the mistake is BETTER than what the writer intended.
LikeLike
I am part of a small 5 person company doing niche work for much larger companies and we grew by almost 100% last year in revenue and this year looks to be very strong already. More clients asking for more work. I work on average, 55-60 hours a week and life is good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simply Amazing!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This should come as good news to the Vindman twins, although the only jobs they are qualified for would require them to ask, ” Do you want fries with that?”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not in my little town. The one McDs was closed by the health Dept due to mold and unsanitary conditions. They had to tear it down and are having to rebuild it from scratch.
Vindman can get work with local landscapers though, if he could handle real work. They continue to have a tough time finding reliable help.
LikeLike
My thoughts as to what needs to be done with the Vindmann twins,…..well they wouldn’t need, or be capable of performing any JOBS, except perhaps as furtelizer.
Enough said?
LikeLike
“Those jobs are never coming back!” – MAObama
Well, no they were never coming back under an America-hating, bribe-taking marionette like MAObama!
You need a businessman who loves America and wants all Americans to flourish in order to Make America Great Again, as opposed to a completely unqualified, barely competent con artist with no real accomplishments except conning and using Leftist, politically correct GUILT to win elections, along with fraud and the help of Globalist puppeteers like Soros, et al. with their hands pulling all the strings of MAObama the Marionette for the benefit of a Leftist World Elite.
LikeLike
There is a related article in USA Today, entitled “Economy added a robust 225,000 jobs in January, defying worker shortages“. An extract from the article is below.
I do not understand the justification for such a huge revision. There is a relevant article at Bloomberg, entitled “U.S. Jobs Top Estimates With 225,000 Gain, Wages Accelerate“. An extract from the article is below.
Does this suggest that they made a huge revision so that they could claim that Trump has not done as well as the final year of Obama?
I do not trust the people who come up with these numbers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Does this suggest that they made a huge revision so that they could claim that Trump has not done as well as the final year of Obama?
I do not trust the people who come up with these numbers.”
Your distrust is well founded. I had read a comment here on CTH a day or two ago where a claim was being made that these gains are a result of BHO’s policies.
Whoever sincerely believes that truly deserves to be deceived. However, that is all they have – belief in a lie.
LikeLike
“Lies, Damn lies and statistics”;
Today people don’t fully understand that quote.
Whats the difference between a “Lie” and a “damn lie”?
When this quote originated, calling someon a liar, or saying “thats a lie”, was inflamatiry rhetoric.
BUT, saying “Thats a DAMN lie” was a call to arms. It was impuning the alleged “Damn liars” honor, and the ONLY acceptable responce to being accused of being a “Damn Liar”, or having someone respond to something you said by saying “Thats a DAMN lie!”
was violence. Either fisticuffs or a duel.
A fight broke out on the floor of the House of Representatives over such a remark. Congressman beat another with his cane, broke it and nearly killed the Congressman who had the temerity to say “Thats a DAMN lie!”
Ahhhh, ..the Good old days!
So, “Lies,….DAMN lies,…and then Statistics means statistics are,WORSE than a Damn lie.
Anyway, would that those in D.C. took honor so seriously. They can spin the #’s all they want,…and yes awhile back my libertard sister actually said the economy improving wasn’t because of “Trump”, it was just Obama policies starting to have an effect.
Don’t know if she is still saying that, because at her insistence, we no longer discuss politics.
Said every time we did, it made her angry. I said “Funny, it never makes ME angry. WHY do you think it upsets you so?” She had no answer, lol.
LikeLike
How many of the 2.35 million rise in Obammy’s last year, were part time jobs?
LikeLike
If we can keep the coronavirus contained, the process of moving factories out of China will drastically accelerate, because the supply chains in China are shut down already due to the virus. Suddenly it is not just patriotism or economic preference, its the survival of the company.
LikeLike
I was reading a financial article today and it asked a question I could not necessarily answer: “If wages are growing so well, more people are working than ever before, and the consumer is 70% GDP, why do we only have 2% growth?”
My thoughts are savings and debt service vs. wild, drunken spending sprees; We’re still importing all the stuff people are buying (and if imports go up, GDP goes down); the rest of the world’s demand for MADE IN USA is down due to the high dollar and their economic states (sends GDP down).
Any armchair economists here?
LikeLike
“Any armchair economists here?”
I am not one, but my best guess is that the desire to buy American is present; however, the manufacturing capacity is not in place yet.
Most of the time, for me and those I know anyway, is being able to find the particular product you want (made in U.S.A.) in a reasonable amount of time.
One must take in to account that it took several decades for the “giant sucking sound” of NAFTA and other things (WTO, etc.) to decimate the manufacturing base here.
One example is that (as far as I know) there is only one operating textile mill that is making socks domestically. I do not know the number in operation 30 to 40 years ago, but it was significantly more than that to supply domestic consumption.
LikeLike
So, imagine the export of manufacturing jobs, that,as you say took DECADES to leave the U.S., happening in much less time, in CHINA.
AND, factor that there are many more products, and therefore more manufacturing plants (and jobs) leaving China. For instance, there WERE no smart phones, 30 years ago.
So, its hard to imagine that kind of contraction, at such an accellerated pace. I should think an historic first, and something like the Depression of the 30’s?
Are the Chines people REALLY going to just tighten their belts, or will they throw the bums (CCP) out?
LikeLike
The main reason Democrats held up USMCA is because they’re hoping that by stalling it for a year, the economic gains won’t be felt until after the election. If they can manage to win in November, then they will claim credit for the coming economic sonic boom.
LikeLike
I hear hissing coming from the Democrats side of the House.
LikeLike