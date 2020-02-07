Democrat Primary Debate Open Discussion Thread – ABC News / New Hampshire – 8:00pm Livestream…

Posted on February 7, 2020 by

Tonight, in the aftermath of chaos in the Iowa caucuses and the party apparatus in a state of apoplexy, ABC will be broadcasting the Democrat primary debate from Manchester, New Hampshire, the next state to vote.  [ABC Livestream Below]

Tonight’s lineup will feature Sleepy Joe Biden, Goofy Pete Buttigieg, Dopey Amy Klobuchar, Crazy Bernie Sanders, Grumpy Tom Steyer, Fibber Elizabeth Warren and Flopy Andrew Yang. [Bloomberg did not qualify because of the donor requirement, and Tulsi Gabbard along with Michael Bennet failed to qualify]

Sooner or later these critters are going to have to start confronting each-other, or else Bloomberg will just waltz-in in the aftermath.  Most Dems will be watching Bernie closely. If you are watching, consider this an open thread to share your views and perspectives.

