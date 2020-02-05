Rep. Jim Jordan Discusses Impeachment Acquittal and Director Wray Testimony…

A member of President Trump’s legislative defense team, Jim Jordan, appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the Senate impeachment acquittal and other DC business.
Additionally, Mr. Jordan also had the opportunity to question FBI Director Chris Wray earlier today, and provides his perspectives on the very serious issues with the FBI.
LikeLiked by 8 people
From the Giuliani clip: Whenever leftists spout off what they’re going to accomplish.
Answer: Your party couldn’t even count the votes in Iowa.
LikeLike
“and provides his perspectives on the very serious issues with the FBI.”
That is all fine and dandy, but what good is that when absolutely NOTHING is done about the illegal behavior?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure hoping that changes now that the Impeachment sham is over. We can hope, right???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Merry Acquitmas Day everyone!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ecclesiastes 8:11 KJV
Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can always count on the word of God to cut through all the lies and liars of this world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In other words…Why do people commit crimes so readily? Because crime is not punished quickly enough. Good News Bible
LikeLiked by 1 person
“and provides his perspectives on the very serious issues with the FBI.”
What good will that do when absolutely nothing has been done about the illegal behavior since PDJT has been in office?
LikeLike
I tried refreshing the page about four times before trying to redo the comment.
I guess WordPress must have wanted five trys!
LikeLike
Doug Collins was on Ingraham. Nadler was fishing with Wray trying to find out if POTUS and/or AG have any investigations on Biden, Bolton, etc. NoNads was even trying to find obstruction angles going back to Kavanaugh. It’s time for some offense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dems will try to impeachment President Trump again after he is re-elected.
LikeLike
Not if they do not have a majority in the House! 😉
LikeLike
I think I read previously that the Dems will attempt to accuse the President of something illegal regarding Turkey. But since the Dems and their Lawfare cronies are fabricating the “bombshell” stories that will be strategically leaked, and creating “witnesses” to the alleged “crimes”, it could well be just about anything.
“We’ll see what happens.”
LikeLike
They can try all they want. POTUS is way ahead of them now. He sees the seditious traitors all around him now. But more than that, as bad as the CrazyCrats came off this time, think of the collective “Oh F***, not again” sigh coming from the otherwise normal Democrats and Independents.
Russia…..Goose egg.
Mulehead….Goose egg.
MUH Peach Fo Dee Fi!!…..Goose egg.
3 strikes, Yer Out!!!
We don’t need everyone on board the TRUMP TRAIN….but a big slice of the fence sitters can ensure 2020-2024 with a majority in the House and Senate.
Screw the rest….let em cake.
LikeLike
It’s naive to think, as Dobbs stated, that the Dimm’s rancor will disappear under Trump’s continued integrity and effectiveness. The Democrats, like cockroaches, never cease their infestation until you kill them (in this case, vote them out of office).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump, = ““In truth, they’re not after me – they’re after you. I’m just in the way.” >Often seen quote at TheConservativeTreehouse.
Today was just power politics. Vote Trump in 2020; vote to keep the Senate Republican, and to flip the House to the Republicans too. With the Democrats it’s power-politics.
The Democrats are after all of us; the Democrats are selling out all of us Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and in the meantime, the Dimms have achieved their continuing objective of keeping its enemy busy defending against their bogus charges — as well as supplying the Fake Media with their phony talking points sufficient to prevent the cowards and traitors in government from filing any indictments against them for their multitudinous crimes and felonies.
LikeLike
Representative Jordan, speaking on this continuous attack on the President “I hope this ends soon” – I have a huge hope that in tomorrow’s statement by the President that he presents for any who want to see every one of those items that have been listed on Sundance’s things to be unredacted list!
Time for us as a nation to see how this most wonderful President hits back at all those who have attacked him, not for his sake, but for the sake of future generations of Americans so that this really doesn’t ever happen again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS is going to appeal to them, again, to get back to work. It will go on deaf ears. Pelosi’s actions are an act of war. War is force. The Dems are saying that they will force us to submit. It’s us or them, just like any war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ll know soon enough.
LikeLike
The excuse for the delay in anyone being held accountable seems to be that Durham doesn’t want his investigations to be jeopardised. The delay will make sure that we are into the Presidential election season and that will permanently kill the investigations as continuing them will be seen as them being politically tainted. Then nothing will happen. What a wonderful legal system.
LikeLike
no justice, no fisa!
LikeLike
Of course with FISA there can not be justice as FISA is innately unjust.
LikeLike
I listened to parts of this testimony this morning… realy disgusting..questions by democrats about getting the FBI to give professional opinions on the banning of certain weapons so their agents could not be “out gunned”… read restricting 2nd admendment..
Republican house members asked about FISA and Carter Page.. answer we have a new program that field investigations pulled into DCHQ will now have to be signed off by the heads of the field office… yeah right and Field office head looking for promotion is going to be a whistleblower. Or not sign off. Wray…it is of such importance that “we” do not want to eliminate the possibility of moving investigations into DC headquarters (read political) IMHOIf it was of such importance why did you not follow procedure…
the testimony just reeked of coverup.. a few bad people.”line investigators” .sent for disciplinary review..but can’t comment while under review. What about upper management…
just a farce… heads need to roll. ………..But the agency it is of such importance in today’s environment that it should not be hindered.. BUT THEN IF THERE IS NO DOWN SIDE FOR CORRUPT ILLEGAL BEHAVIOR..WHY SHOULD THEY STOP…
LikeLike
Here is a quote from Wray in his testimony to the House Judiciary Committee: Wray added “there is, of course as you know, the ongoing John Durham investigation. We have been cooperating fully…so I look forward to hopefully having another hearing with you at some point where we can have a very different kind of exchange about the FBI”.
Anybody got a clue what he means “we can have a very different kind of exchange about the FBI”?
Different in a good way or a bad way?
LikeLike
Of course, Jordan knows full well the FBI didn’t “get played”. He’s just being tactful to even have that as #2 possibility.
LikeLike
The White House just released this press statement; within it one simple question, “will there be no retribution?” is encouraging.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-109/?fbclid=IwAR3PejVLfpEe9IeaXmZnMpi9E_nYySd7VIPpxJrf_o69p94qnIUGC45dz1c
LikeLike