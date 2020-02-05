February 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1112

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Freedom of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Honorable ‘State Of The Union’ speech by President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
Opposition:
🌟 * “The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of people, who suppress the truth by their wickedness.”
WeThe People:
* “I will walk about in freedom, for I have sought out your precepts. ”
* “In him and through faith in him we may approach God with freedom and confidence.”
* “…praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved.🌟
-— Rom 1:18, Ps 119:45, Eph 3:12, Act 2:47
——————
***Praises:
✅President Trump, Family & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH from SOTU
✅President Trump is the Better man compared to that Speaker Of the House
✅President Trump Honored Rush Limbaugh with Medal of Freedom
✅Round of Applauses for Magnificent Team Trump 2020 Re-election work in Iowa
✅ Joy Came This Morning…Iowa Dem Caucus Stumbled, fumbled then crumbled….
✅Pres. Trump crushed all incumbent turn-out records in Iowa. Turn-outs & supports was off the charts-Approval Ratings: 95% in Repub Party & 53% overall, a new record
✅Since impeachment, Approval ratings: Dem Party-fell from 48% to 45%, Repub Party-rose from 43% to 51%
✅More than 1/2 of Dutch wants to leave EU…Sovereignty Rules!
✅’Throwing a Tantrum’ Pelosi has just proven she has never been the adult in the room–childish move she did at the end of SOTU, ripping up his speech transcript-Drama Queen won’t be back at next SOTU, so no more Background Eyesore when we take back the House
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Senators respect the Executive Branch then vote to acquit
— for the ‘Soft’ Opposition to see thru the Dems’ Lies at display in Senate “trial”
— that shame be befallen on Congress members who push for Impeachment Hoax
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof….
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— lawsuits against Fisher Sand & Gravel Co be dismissed on Feb 5
— for Mexico: to block cartels and invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* America * Land of Heroes *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon. One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions upon millions of American workers left behind. The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed across the entire world. But that is the past. And now we are looking only to the future.” — (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, February 5, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 272 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 17 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen. We pray for our beloved Rushbo for continued strength to beat this diagnosis to recovery. We pray for Rush to be surrounded with love and family.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen, and may Heaven smile upon us tomorrow in the Senate. ☀️
LikeLiked by 7 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/04/february-4th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1111/comment-page-1/#comment-7814253)
– – – – –
Monday night update – 2/3/20 – (See link above.)
– Q&A tweet.
– Jeff Rainforth video at command center(connex) at Project 1.
– Jeff Rainforth video on other side of mountain near gap showing terrain around the area.
– Drone video showing to illegals trying to make a run for the border and gets chased back by Mexican military.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 2/4/20
***Fisher’s court hearing is tomorrow on Wednesday(Feb 5), at 9am.
– A few Instagram photos.
– Jeff Rainforth morning border report video on other side of mountain from Project 1, near gap showing terrain around the area.
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. as all 3 parties are expected to meet in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5) at 9am regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed against Fisher.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 6 people
Slideshow with 2 photos. Click right arrow.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 2/4/20
LikeLiked by 3 people
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post – 2/4/20
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good Morning Stillwater! I am still hovering around! Had a few good laughs over Iowa! Tonight it was little nancy not going quietly into the sunset! Hopefully some good news from WBTW soon!
Have been wondering if Fisher might just build the wall and then build the roadway later. That would avoid sinking anymore capital into the wall since we know Dems are noww trying to prevent the sale of the wall to the government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi WES, yea a lot of drama in Iowa. I haven’t watched the State of the Union address yet. Just bits and pieces. I’ll watch the whole thing after I get some rest.
I suppose it’s possible for them to build the road later. Perhaps at least till after the court hearing tomorrow. But somehow I think they might want to get everything done to completely showcase their new design with all the standard bells and whistles. Looks like they already have a lot of the road lighting up and turned on. I’m hoping to hear an update on wall progress after the hearing tomorrow, assuming it’s not extended again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 2/4/20 – (24:08)
Morning border patrol report on other side of mountain from Project 1, near gap showing terrain around the area. Jeff films while walking south on the train tracks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Foreman Mike Instagram post – 2/4/20
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Obamacare website that was designed by a close friend of the Obamas and who got paid the full amount even though it never worked? That website?
LikeLiked by 4 people
$6M.
LikeLike
Vikingmom:. I beg to differ! The ACME software worked perfectly!
It burned Bernie! It hid Biden’s fall!
Bernie got more votes so he was forced to share them with everybody else! That is the communist way!
Everybody got to win! Everybody got a Participation Trophy!
What more can you ask? It was money very well spent!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump – Nessun Dorma, from Puccini’s Turandot – Luciano Pavarotti
LikeLiked by 6 people
BRAVISIMO! Also, KEK!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this!
LikeLike
It isn’t just the highest presidential economic approval in the past twenty years either. Check this out:
— Trump’s job approval rating has risen to 49%, his highest in Gallup polling since he took office in 2017.
— 51% of Americans view the Republican Party favorably, up from 43% in September. It is the first time GOP favorability has exceeded 50% since 2005.
— 48% of Americans identifying as Republicans or leaning toward that party, compared with 44% Democratic identification or leaning.
— Sixty-three percent of Americans now approve of the way Trump is handling the economy…It is the highest economic approval rating not only for Trump, but for any president since George W. Bush enjoyed stratospheric job approval ratings in the first few months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terroristi
————–
Trump Job Approval at Personal Best 49%
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/trump-economic-approval-gallup-poll-highest-rating-obama-bush-increase-2020-2-1028873604#click=https://t.co/TRm8tUr6EL
LikeLiked by 5 people
Add 10%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
Trump plows through his enemies like a battleship going through a flotilla of rowboats.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bagpipes Barr showing where his loyalties lie.
LikeLike
Maybe, maybe not. You have to take into account that Bookbinder is a rabid leftist intent on destroying the Trump presidency by any means possible.
If it is Barr v Bookbinder, I’ll stick with Barr, thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As far as piglosy…. You think Ted Crew’s clap slap is bad….
Wait till he rips her resume up in from of her….. KAG 2020
LikeLike
Found this; it is simply the best recap around tonight
LikeLiked by 7 people
And to think Pelosi torn these people up and everything America stands for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
As the president spoke tonight, you could almost feel the excitement slowly draining away from the progressive democrats and their Facist pipe dreams. I was reminded of a huge hot-air balloon that was slowly, slowly deflating and losing its shape until, by the end of the president’s address, it had completely lost its definition as a balloon and just resembled a pile of rumpled cloth. You could see the sense of defeat on the faces of the assembled Democrats. Ever the consummate showman who is always at the top of his game in situations like this, tonight was one of our president’s finest hours. The truth about tonight was in the president’s eyes. There was none of the jocular sarcasm that he uses to keep his opponents off balance. Instead what he was showing us—all of us in the nation and the entire world—was the confident look of someone who knows exactly what he’s doing. We can relax: Trump’s got this.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Bravo! Well stated Garrison Hall. I concur.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great comment about a great speech. You said all that needed to be said. thank you, Garrison.
LikeLike
Democrats may have Lawfare, but in an hour+ speech, he set the democrats back several decades. He attacked democrat strongholds of minority and low income people with statistics that show his policies have greatly improved their lives.
LikeLike
What’s the betting on how many vodka martinis Nasty Nancy will have tonight before passing out ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
None?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, she looked pretty much sauced for the entire SOTU. Fresy botox and make-up applied with a trowel does not mix well with vodka, I guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Mike, yes…Nan has more problems than only vodka!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope at next year’s SOTU, Trump locks the doors and has all the crooks in the House/Senate arrested and escorted out in handcuffs on national TV.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would so love that justice!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very interesting, glad to know the President and his team are thinking ahead about the future of trade deals, and including provisions to keep them from becoming obsolete and counterproductive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me watching the SOTU –
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t tell. Did he?
LikeLike
I believe he did.
LikeLike
I’m disinclined to argue—he ought to know whether a subset of Democrats is “white trash”, or not. Let’s just take his word for it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not taking Coopers side; but that posted sound-bite is strategically cut-off before he was fully done enunciating the words – so he may have been saying something else that, cut-off as it was, sounded like he said that when he may have said something else.
Maybe he did say that – but I tend to be skeptical of such strategically cut-off sound-bites. Would want o hear more before judging..
LikeLike
Some nice subtle but cutting references to ‘the previous administration.’ Hopefully this becomes more of a theme.
It can be tricky, but effective if some of the mystique of the previous President is tarnished during the campaign.
Too many low information types just presume that Obama was blameless for the multitude of problems during those years. But by showing the contrasts, the President may be chipping away at some lingering Democratic loyalties.
If some demythologizing about the previous President can be worked into the process, the automatic reflex to vote blue may become more hesitant.
LikeLike
Pelosi looked like Linda Blair in The Exorcist when Trump was talking about America being great again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was by far the best SOTU address I have seen… And I’ve seen a lot… I was crying many times… There are no words for how I feel about the despicable performance of the dems and especially Nancy pelosi… God bless Our president
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree, Nigella. Beautiful, and made more so by the Devil attempting to thwart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance:
For the sake of God and all that is Holy, please get us some winamins. I am all out and about to go into shock.
I can’t take any more winning.
Nancy didn’t tear up the President’s speech because she was winning. Tearing up the speech was an admission that she has lost. It was an act of complete and total surrender. She is finished and she knows it.
I desperately need winamins. Tomorrow is acquittal Wednesday. Please, please send the baby and get us winamins. I am not the only one in need.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When the camera panned to Jerry Nadler, I had an idea for a new product:
The Jerry Nadler combination belt-buckle/tie-clasp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Whoopie Cushion. Trifecta!
😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL 🙂
He could use it to shore-up a one-piece belt/tie combination accessory.
LikeLike
Can you even begin to imagine the YUGE smile that broke over our VSGPOTUS45’s face when he saw the video of piglousy loosing it at the end of his SOTU address?
Gotta love it when a plan comes together!
Nov 17, 2018 Washington Post
“Trump offers Republican votes to help make Nancy Pelosi speaker of the House”
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ve done nothing but denigrate POTUS in every way possible since he came down the escalator. They deserve everything he does to them – and I hope he does a lot more and it includes prison for some of them.
They asked for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Swiss Air Cuts Ties With Company Because Its Owner is a Pro-Life Christian
By Tony Perkins February 4, 2020 | 8:10PM ZURICH, SWITZERLAND
Thankfully, President Donald Trump and his administration have been challenging this wave of intolerance for the last three years. Whether it’s here at home or overseas, this White House is fighting to give Christians the right to live out their lives according to their faith. And that includes the public square.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/02/04/swiss-air-cuts-ties-with-company-because-the-owner-is-a-pro-life-christian/
LikeLike
Not so fast. The Läderach family is a bit of a cult, has espoused some outrageous positions, and alienated themselves from a lot of Swiss society. But the chocolate is excellent, mind you.
This reminds me of US companies/bars severing ties with the Coors family back in the day. Meh. This, too, shall pass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her hand is to his back. I don’t think he saw it. That is usually not the sign of an extended hand, but the sign of a backstabber. Just sayin’
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t shake her hand before the most important speech of my life, either. I wouldn’t touch her or any other Democrat if I was him.
LikeLike
I was going to say the same thing, Joe. Screw her, she f##king impeached him.
LikeLike
This after ripping up her copy of his speech? And very intentionally on camera?
Funny, that doesn’t seem like “the hand of friendship.” More like rank hypocrisy.
LikeLike
Looking at the video, PT handed the transcript to VP Pence then to Pelosi. While the President was pivoting away from her toward the podium Pelosi half-extended her right hand for less than a second. Chances are he didn’t see it. Alternatively it was too choppy and brief a gesture to register under the circumstances as Pelosi seeking a handshake.
“Handshake action” is at ~00:19:05 on the video I was watching.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anonymous sources have identified what Nervous Nancy received tonight instead of a copy of the actual speech:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EPxwPEKXkAQrlrn?format=jpg&name=medium
LikeLike
Just after Trump promises to defend the 2nd amendment, someone shouts something during the applause which causes Pelosi to turn to her right, start mouthing something, and adamantly shoving her palm out, maybe signaling “stop it” or something. Anyone have an idea what was going on there?
LikeLike
The time offset doesn’t appear to have worked in my link above…see time 1:21:30 or so in the video.
LikeLike
It was the Parkland shooting father.
“ A protester and father of a Parkland shooting victim was booted from President Trump’s State of the Union address after shouting from the gallery about gun control.
The man, Fred Guttenberg, made the brief interruption after Trump vowed to “always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”
He was there as a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who turned to the gallery with a stern look after the disruption and muttered something under her breath.
Guttenberg’s 14-year-old daughter Jaime was gunned down, along with 16 others, in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.
Guttenberg frequently visits Capitol Hill to advocate for gun violence prevention.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Good grief, just saw on Breitbart that there was a Democrat response given IN SPANISH.
We so missed the boat years ago not establishing English as our official language.
LikeLike