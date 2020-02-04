February 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1111

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
LikeLiked by 3 people
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The SOTU speaking of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
State Of The Union by Donald J. Trump,
Honorable President of the United States of America
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 * “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High
will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD,
“He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” ”
* “If you make the Most High your dwelling– even the LORD, who is my refuge–
then no harm will befall you, no disaster will come near your tent.
For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways;
they will lift you up in their hands,
so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.”
* “He will call upon me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble,
I will deliver him and honor him.” 🌟 -— Psalm 91:1-2, 9-12, 15
——————
***Praises:
✅President Trump, Family & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH
✅Schiff Clown Show ended…
✅Team Trump Campaign Team are fired up in Iowa! Donnie, Eric, Lara Trump, Kim G, Brad Parscale, Steve Scalise, Elise S, and the dynamic Women For Trump team.
✅ Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl Champ KC Chief QB,supported George Zimmerman during his trial. Treepers have also shared that Patrick is a Christian and married his high school sweetheart (sweet story) and build homes for vets in his off-times–there’s hope for America’s future.
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they go to the Capitol for the SOTU. Dep WH 8:30pm ET Arr at Capitol 8;40pm—Speak 9:10pm.—Dep Capitol at 10:30pm ***.Arr back at WH 10:40
— for President Trump as he work on his SOTU speech
— that respect be shown for President Trump before, during, and after SOTU
— Senators do the right thing…to respect the Executive Branch then vote to acquit
— for the ‘Soft’ Opposition to see thru the Dems’ Lies at display in Senate “trial”
— that shame be befallen on Congress members who push for Impeachment Hoax
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof….
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— lawsuits against Fisher Sand & Gravel Co be dismissed on Feb 5 (see Stillwater for more details)
— for Mexico: to block cartels and invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses and cancers–praying for Rush Limbaugh–strength and healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* We Stand With President Trump, Always *🇺🇸*
🦅 “For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; Subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military; We’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own; And spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.” — (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, February 4, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 273 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 8 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/03/february-3rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1110/comment-page-1/#comment-7810797)
– – – – –
Monday night update – 2/3/20
– Q&A tweet.
– Jeff Rainforth video at command center(connex) at Project 1.
– Jeff Rainforth video on other side of mountain near gap showing terrain around the area.
– Drone video showing to illegals trying to make a run for the border and gets chased back by Mexican military.
– – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. as all 3 parties are expected to meet in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5) regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed against Fisher.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brian Kolfage Facebook post 2/3/20 – (2:16)
Drone video filmed today.
Q: Brian General time frame for project 3?
Brian Kolfage: It’s a government project so we are at their mercy with paperwork.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post 2/3/20 – (18:32)
? Found a railroad tunnel and other sewage tunnel from Mexico on the other side that goes under the railroad tracks.
8:37 – View from the top of the railroad tracks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post 2/3/20 – (10:26)
1:00 – Well they know there’s cameras, that’s a fact. It’s like I said, the cartel people can swipe their card and can use our patriot cameras as well as anybody else. And that’s why we have specific cameras shut off.
8:43 – I’ll be live probably tomorrow morning. Maybe tonight if we do anything else up here at the wall. We’ll be with the drone again on the border. And then we’ll be filming some stuff over here tomorrow with some Angel parents, Steve Ronnebeck… I think Mary Ann Mendoza will be here. Forman Mike, Airman Kolfage and several other people.
9:47 – Shows where the government wall ends with the gap at the end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
CNN is reporting that the delay in vote results is being caused by the Iowa caucus mobile app having technical difficulties transferring votes from precinct to state party headquarters.
Mobile App Company owned by Soros and Romney own?
Apparently, bleachbit doesn’t work on the App.
LikeLike
What ever could go wrong? Tsk tsk
LikeLike
And these are the people who want to be in total control of our healthcare? What could possibly go wrong? In fact, this disaster of a primary reminds me of the roll out of Obamacare, what with the site crashing/being unusable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I ran “technical difficulties” DNC Speak translation to English through Babblefish and here is how it translated….
“Wtf just happened?”
LikeLike
Like
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
You called it, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was my pick to win it all.
Rubin really scared me with her tweets on impeachment-but Stelter had a magnificent comeback with the box chyron and panel. Congrats!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Coronavirus could collapse world’s supply chains – and even reverse globalisation
https://www.smh.com.au/business/markets/coronavirus-could-collapse-world-s-supply-chains-and-reverse-globalisation-20200204-p53xk1.html
LikeLike
Who thought a Democrat caucus could be so much fun? So remember folks when the Democrats use the words quality and control during the counting of votes in an election you know who’s doing the cheating!
https://www.businessinsider.com/iowa-caucus-results-delayed-due-to-quality-control-issues-2020-2
LikeLike
Jill Biden says it’s ‘hard’ to call Lindsey Graham a friend these days
https://nypost.com/2020/02/03/jill-biden-lindsey-graham-seeking-investigations-into-family-a-little-hurtful/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden is just miffed, cause he,WANTS so badly to say “You did it TOO, Lindsey!”
But of coarse he can’t. Given Joe Bidens lifelong condition (its NOT dementia) of simultaneously having bilateral hoof in mouth disease, AND chronic head up ass syndrome, can you IMAGINE him getting questioned under OATH?
OMG, his former collegues will Seth Rich/Epstien him, before they will ever allow him to testify!
LikeLike
Yes, I can see where Jill Biden would be sad. The least she should be able to expect from Lindsay is him respecting the “Honor Among Thieves” code of solidarity.
LikeLike
Wow, Graham is really ramping it up this time around. Guess he figured he should up his game since folks were beginning to catch on.
LikeLike
Results
0% reporting
Candidate
Bennet Michael Bennet
0 0.0% 0
Biden Joe Biden
0 0.0% 0
Bloomberg Michael Bloomberg
0 0.0% 0
Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg
0 0.0% 0
Delaney John Delaney
0 0.0% 0
Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard
0 0.0% 0
Klobuchar Amy Klobuchar
0 0.0% 0
Other Other
0 0.0% 0
Patrick Deval Patrick
0 0.0% 0
Sanders Bernie Sanders
0 0.0% 0
Steyer Tom Steyer
0 0.0% 0
Uncommitted Uncommitted
0 0.0% 0
Warren Elizabeth Warren
0 0.0% 0
Yang Andrew Yang
0 0.0% 0
We’re gonna need a bigger vote.
LikeLike
Twenty bucks says Other Other comes out on top of Deval Patrick.
LikeLike