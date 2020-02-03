Prayers – Rush Limbaugh Announces He Has Advanced Lung Cancer – Video…

Posted on February 3, 2020 by

Oh no.  Mr. Rush Limbaugh just informed his radio audience he has advanced lung cancer.

Video segment 01:43 WATCH: (prompted just hit play)

  1. Nigella says:
    February 3, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Prayers… Treatments have made great strides and I expect he is in good hands

  2. Adios Traidora says:
    February 3, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Dittos …….

    Prayers and thanks for the long good run

    The Voice of Free Thought on the Radio has a theme song

  3. ezpz2 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Godspeed, Rush.
    May you be blessed with a full recovery and minimal discomfort.
    🙏🏼

  4. railer says:
    February 3, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Don’t really listen to Rush but he is a seminal figure in broadcast media. He started the whole thing in this era, really. Larry King was around serving up an occasional good interview, but it took a showman like Rush to really show what was possible. He’s entertaining and fills up the 3 hours with solid listening. Prayers out for Rush, he’s likely been carrying this burden for a while, and hopefully the treatment can kick in quickly for him.

  5. Deplorable and Proud says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Devastated! Sending healing prayers his way. God bless this wonderful man.

