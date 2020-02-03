Oh no. Mr. Rush Limbaugh just informed his radio audience he has advanced lung cancer.
Video segment 01:43 WATCH: (prompted just hit play)
Oh no. Mr. Rush Limbaugh just informed his radio audience he has advanced lung cancer.
Video segment 01:43 WATCH: (prompted just hit play)
Prayers… Treatments have made great strides and I expect he is in good hands
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dittos …….
Prayers and thanks for the long good run
The Voice of Free Thought on the Radio has a theme song
LikeLike
Godspeed, Rush.
May you be blessed with a full recovery and minimal discomfort.
🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t really listen to Rush but he is a seminal figure in broadcast media. He started the whole thing in this era, really. Larry King was around serving up an occasional good interview, but it took a showman like Rush to really show what was possible. He’s entertaining and fills up the 3 hours with solid listening. Prayers out for Rush, he’s likely been carrying this burden for a while, and hopefully the treatment can kick in quickly for him.
LikeLike
Devastated! Sending healing prayers his way. God bless this wonderful man.
LikeLike