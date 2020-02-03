February 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1110

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “I have become a sign to many; you are my strong refuge.
My mouth is filled with your praise, declaring your splendor all day long.” 🌟
-— Psalm 71:7-8
——————
***Praises:
✅President Trump, Family & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH
✅President Trump’s Super Bowl Ads—Fantastic!
✅ President Trump has achieved more than any president in modern history and America knows it!
——————-
⛷️ Re: Super Bowl: Hubbie declared: “The Bible Belt defeats Sodom and Gomorrah.” —-Nasty Nancy lost…I mean 49ers lost (Sorry, 49ers, but blame it on your congresswoman who doesn’t care about your city. Vote her out in Nov then you might have a chance to win later)
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— tomorrow Senate trial, starting at 11am, 4 hours of closing arguments, then senators speak….Pray >>may senators speak briefly/quickly with truth–for those who speak lies of Pres. Trump on Mon, Tues & Wed…may their mouths be filled with long lasting bitter aftertaste
— Senators do the right thing…to respect the Executive Branch then vote to acquit
— for the ‘Soft’ Opposition to see thru the Dems’ Lies at display in Senate “trial”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof….
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: to block cartels and invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen (Repost Belated Update on our young Landen! See below)
— *🇺🇸* Stronger, Safe, More Prosperous *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, February #, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 274 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🌟 “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.” 🌟 —-Ps 91:11
I had to repost this again–we in the Treehouse are moved, thankful and blessed by this beautiful update …………..
…Belated Update on our young Landen:
———————————————-BEGIN Message
JANUARY 24, 2020….by Noah Hanneman, Organizer
Today is Landen’s 6th birthday!!!
We could not feel more gratitude for all the prayers, financial support, cards, gifts, meals, the life saving help from all the first responders, and the exceptional medical care given to us with such incredible compassion. God has used you all to be the hands and feet of Jesus to help us all heal!
Our emotions are everywhere! We look at Landen in compete AWE every single day!
It doesn’t feel real. God used Landen to show the world how much He really does love us! The God of the Bible DOES perform miracles for those who will humble themselves, pray and BELIEVE!
Our precious baby boy is alive and well! He asks me all the time why that man threw him and I tell him, “Someone must have really treated him bad in his life; and he must not have Jesus in his heart.” Landen agrees and says, “Yeah, I feel bad for him.”
We can pray for him and the millions of other people who saw this miracle happen and now know that there is a God! There is a choice people have to make choosing life and love or death and anger. Landen has shown us that we should choose life; and if God is for us NO ONE can be against us!
Happy 6th birthday Landen! We love you so very much!!! The kisses and prayers of gratitude are going to be abundant today!!!!!
“My father, who has given them to me, is greater than all and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand.” —John 10:29
———————————END of Message 🙂
God is Good…All the Time. Thank you, Lord.
Thank you, Grandma!
I agree with you about the MAGA Super Bowl ads. Wonderful!
Re the Super Bowl….Juanita nails it! 😀
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/02/february-2nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1109/comment-page-1/#comment-7808157)
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 2/2/20
– Just posting the prayer post tonight.
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. as all 3 parties are expected to meet in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5) regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed against Fisher.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Thank you, Stillwater!
Just found out after the Super Bowl that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes actually supported George Zimmerman during his trial. I know the website is butthurt for it but it is fun to see.
https://mtonews.com/nfl-star-patrick-mahomes-i-believe-george-zimmerman-is-innocent
Mahomes played football for the Texas Tech Zorros.
He can slash a ‘Z’ into a defense’s heart, but Mahomes’ epee is set for stun, not death.
Ever a sportsman, ya know.
Wow…that is great news. I’ll use that for tomorrow Prayer post praise, OK?
Mahomes, during his interview, seemed like a genuinely nice person and a kind boyish smile.
Devout Christian, builds homes for vets in off-time. Great kid.
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Retweet
Well Kids… Buckle up… Next week is gonna be an interesting ride….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just another week of President Trump dealing with corruptible kindergartners in Detention School.
Nasty little bunches of sore losers playing a dangerous game.
We’re buckled up and ready to go….
…and ‘Steely Cold Anger’ push button is in front of us at the ready, too.
https://amgreatness.com/2020/02/01/as-impeachment-ends-its-time-to-correct-these-nine-injustices/
Nine injustices Trump can correct now that we are done with impeachment.
Does anybody know how many people have died from the regular flu since the coronavirus outbreak started?
“As it stands now, there is no greater honor than being despised by the very collection of people who have so richly earned our derision. These impeachment proceedings should be considered nothing less than public meetings of the Committee to Re-Elect the President.” – J.B. Shurk, IMPEACHMENT IS A BADGE OF HONOR FOR DONALD TRUMP @ American Thinker
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree
Got kinda blurry by the end…
🇺🇸
Me, too. Darn phone gets out of focus, when I see videos like that.
Yes, Fox nailed it, but Fox flunked with the disgusting half-time show that wasn’t family entertainment value.
Breitbart called it Half Time Strip Show.
A twitterer called it Half-Time Porn
We stopped watching pro sports years ago, but decided to root for KC tonight to make sure Pelosi loses her bet. In the past, we’ve never watch halftime shows because we despise anything Hollywood.
So tonight at half-time, Hubbie had left the room to do some work and I was just leaving the room to do dishes when my eye the action. I stood there, mouth dropped to the floor, shocked. The more the seconds passes, the worst those vulgar those dances became. Best I can call it is “Satanic Porn”. These two sluts (Lopez and Sharika ) are demon-possessed and vulgar and proud of it.
We, as a Christian nation, are really in a huge battle with Evil Face of Hollywood…face-to-face.
Pray ceaselessly, Treepers, and Stand Your Ground.
Sundance’s well-known picture of the red-headed gal facing the coming storm comes to mind. May the Lord protect us all, our family, our children, our grandchildren, our friends…and most of all our beloved President and his family, friends, and Admin.
Hahahaha…..CNN is soooo stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BREAKING:
Well, how convenient –
Ok, raise your hands everybody who has ever left their laptop in their car overnight. Bueller? Bueller? Buuuueller?
Seriously? In 30+ years I think I’ve managed that trick no more than once; and I travel for work on average 5 days every week. Even when I have more balls in the air than I can count, I NEVER allow my laptop out of my sight, except when I leave it my hotel room while I go out to look for supper.
This stinks all the way to Mars.
LikeLike
That was my first thought. Stupid to leave that in the car, esp with what valuable, irreplaceable Biden/Ukraine info Solomon have on the computer. Nope, not me.
Second thought I had..either he is an extreme airhead or he was laying a trap for somebody/something.
LikeLike
Some people are so easy.
The Trump Cat Laser never fails to amuse.
Piers knows very well The Donald is always working all the angles.
Watching the President singlehandedly cripple Montgomery Bloomburns’ campaign before it even started was a thing of beauty.
The ONLY two ways to respond were to ignore it completely or laugh it off with a self-deprecating quip about how good things come in small packages.
But no, Bloomburns and his minions came out as nasty, small minded and petty, pretty much ensuring that the branding will stick.
We will never see PDJTs like again. Ever.
San Francisco Star Richard Sherman Tells Media He Doubts He Will Visit Trump White House – Now He Won’t Have To!
by Jim Hoft February 2, 2020
The Trump curse strikes again.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/san-francisco-star-richard-sherman-doubts-he-would-visit-trump-white-house-now-he-wont-have-too/
