Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz Discuss the Backroom Impeachment Discussion…

Appearing on Ted Cruz podcast, Senator Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz share the backroom discussions that preceded the vote for witnesses. Interesting background information on the arguments and debates, for those who followed events closely.
I listened to this yesterday. Until this pod cast I didn’t care much for Cruz; I felt we had had enough of one term Junior Senators running for President. Well he won me over. He still needs some time to fully mature, but he won me over. And LIndsey? Keep your promise to hold some hearings in the next few weeks, and you will win me back too.
Cruz should stay as Senator or some day on the Supreme Court. Not so much as future President though. The Deep State, Dems and RINOs would eat him alive. Rush always says that not one of the other 2016 GOP candidates could have survived what Trump has been through.
Cruz is not a *natural* born citizen. He is therefore Constitutionally ineligible to be President. I don’t care if he wins the nobel peace prize. Nothing changes the fact that he cannot be the President of the United States. Ever. Same for Nikki Haley.
Same for President Trump’s children. All except Tiffany can *never* be president. Can’t argue with the US Constitution. Nor should we try.
Yeah how did that argument work the last time?
The supreme court has never ruled on the undefined phrase natural born citizen.
So your opinion above is exactly that, an opinion.
I have a different opinion of what it means, but it carries no more legal weight than yours.
If one of the above chooses to run, then the SC will need to rule on what the phrase means, and rightly, or wrongly – their decision, by definition, will be constitutional.
The supreme court has never ruled on a lot of things. When it comes to Presidential eligibility though, The Constitution distinguishes “natural born” citizen from run-of-the-mill everyday citizens. There *is* a difference.
Your opinion, once again. People have posited several versions of what that means, that do indeed have a difference, but yours is just one of those positions.
Probably the most common interpretation is any citizen whose citizenship is derived by lawful birth, rather than attaining citizenship through naturalization.
You are certainly entitled to your opinion, but I still maintain that is all it is. Might be proven correct, in the future, might not.
Ever heard of Barry Soetoro
( aka OBAMA ). The man with NO COUNTRY OF LEGAL ORIGIN. TRUE. PERIOD.
Yours is not a modern interpretation of the phrase.
I’m no expert on the intention of the Framers in their use of the phrase. I simply know your understanding of what it does mean or did mean or should mean is not generally accepted by those who argue such topics today nor by the people who’d decide to confirm or not confirm a candidate, the members of the US Senate.
George Romney, Mitt’s dad, was eligible to run for president, even though he was born in Mexico.
I think he’s SCOTUS material, yet it would be a confirmation hard to achieve if he Dem Party stays like this and if the Gop can’t get a majority in the Senate that HANGS TOUGH TOGETHER.
Cruz has always been a very solid conservative. Unfortunately, he has the personality of a pine cone 🙂
He was my guy in the nomination contest in 2016…but he never caught on. I live in TN, which should have been solid Cruz territory. Trump, however, won 92 of the 93 TN counties in the primary…and the 1 Trump did not win went to….Rubio! My county!
As for Graham….I just don’t trust the guy. But it does appear that he understands that his and the country’s success depends on the success of President Trump. It’s just that his “go along to get along” DNA is awfully powerful 🙂
L4, Texans saw Cruz as a snake oil salesman, perhaps he has truly seen the light, or more than likely he has seen the Trump karma hit those who oppose Trump. Who knows really? I do tell his people who call me wanting money that I will never give him money and if he wants me to check his box in 2024 rather than leaving it blank, then he had better support President Trump 100%. Cornyn has 4 running against him in the primary and I WILL be voting for one of them. I can’t imagine I will ever trust Graham, he changes day to day.
sherry….I’ve always seen Cornyn as a less trustworthy vote on conservative issues and nominations than Cruz. An upgrade to a more conservative person than him would be welcomed. That said…if Cornyn is the nominee, it should be easy to vote for him against whatever Leftist the Dems put up 🙂
BTW — lived in San Angelo for a while. Loved it! Hated to leave…….
L4, San Angelo is beautiful. I spent a few days there 30+ years ago and thought it was wonderful for a city and loved the way it was laid out in a grid. I’m in East TX with the closest town population of 304. I’m about 30 mi to the closest gas or grocery store and wouldn’t have it any other way. In November elections when cornyn has no one opposing him I leave his little square blank but I do force myself to color it in when there is a dem. But for the primaries…it will NOT be cornyn. As for Cruz, time will tell.
Sherry, I’ll be voting against Cornball in the primary. Just wish he had 1 opponent instead of 4.
What Cruz did to Trump in his speech at the GOP convention that nominated Trump was horrendous. Trump was magnanimous in letting him speak at all, and then Cruz stabbed him in the back.
I wonder what the actual relationship between him and POTUS is today.
Rush is 100% correct on that observation. Cruz has always been able to articulate concepts and reasoning quite well, in fact, masterfully much of the time. Just never seemed to generate much warmth from his colleagues.
I think Ted Cruz has the potential to be similar to Scalia if he could ever be nominated for SCOTUS.
And then we remember what this Cubanadian did at the Republican National Convention. No thank you.
Ted, just keep at attempting to redeem yourself…you have the rest of your career to do that every day.
In my little corner of the world, anyone who was capable of doing what Cruz, Romney, Beck, Kristol, etc. did in 2016 when defeating PDJT meant HILLARY as president means they are TOO STUPID and EVIL to EVER be trusted with power.
Pretty words and phrases be damned.
albertus magnus👍
Agree. We know who they are. They have shown us. This is why the swamp is hard to drain. Decepticons.
Agreed, Albertus! Not to mention what side of the fence Cruz and his wife have been on with illegal aliens, H1B visas, and a whole host of other topics ruining the lives of Americans.
Cruz was not even eligible to be a Senator in the state of Texas, for goodness sakes.
Yes but as a Texan we had a choice,,, Cruz or Beto. Wasn’t even close decision and I’ll do it every time. Cruz does fight for Trump and it’s hard to argue with the man. I want him on our side.
WSB, I could not have said it any better about Lyin’ Ted.
No offense, but I think it’s possible we’re making alot out of these two goofballs making stuff up.
I think the Supreme Court is where Sen. Cruz should end up. He needs much more maturation to be President to withstand the onslaught that is the Dimms.
Having observed & heard over & over “we can’t trust the people to make the right decision in the 2020 election,” one wonders if the Dimms win the Senate & keep the House if this is our last national election.
I want to see Lindsey call for all the investigations he talked about. Sadly I don’t think it will happen because he is probably corrupt too. I hope he proves me wrong. Cruz rocks!
When you recall Teddy leading the fight for TPA (to enact the TPP) you’ll come back.
I agree. I wanted to near more of what Cruz had to say but Lindsy kept hogginh the air space. Cruz has matured a bit. His has a keen legal mind and clearly he caught Sciff’s error in his presentation and used it against him and for the reasoning Lamar and Murkowski needed to hear. lindsy might have helped but I think Cruz was the lead lawyer in the trial. I’d say he exonerated himself for his R convention stint. POTUS will take note.
Schiffty, Nadler and Pelosis say it ain’t over. The bad dude is still going to be on the ballot.
I hope Ted Cruz will continue to give his analysis and I am hoping there will be other guests from Congress who will speak freely without a biased interviewer to interrupt. I might not always agree, but I hate to see the media interfere with the message. I was hoping that Prof. Dershowitz’ presentation would be as consequential to them as I thought it was. The Democrats are hoping that Bolton’s book will reveal something new. I think new revelations about Schiff and others will be much more revealing. Durham’s investigations will start to become more important in the next months too.
BAM! He’s not your President….thx for the :0) fox….
LOLOL….seventeen million F-offs! 😀
Cruz and Graham are both on the Judiciary Committee. The committee which is supposed to conduct oversight of the DOJ and FBI, but which has watched in silence for the last several years as these agencies have engaged in widespread criminal behavior.
We’re way past the stage where making some nice-counding noises is worth anything. They need to get off their worthless butts and finally DO SOMETHING.
I agree, John. I have a lot of cold anger. Lots.
WSB, You and me too. My cold anger is morphing into tepid anger soon to become hot anger will then turn into,
as Seal Team 6 leader called it, “blankety blank, blanking &(%^$’s” sh*t”
I have a wistful hope that now that there are no more formal investigations ongoing, that Trump will begin to go on offense without being accused of “obstruction!!”.
It’s past time to start assessing some legal accountability on some people. Long past time.
But I’m learning to not hold my breath 🙂
Too little, too late – now that they allowed PDJT to be put through the coup 1.0 and 2.0 plus impeachment wringer. Now they are going to investigate? Only after he survived it without any help from Chairman Lindsy.
+1000
Acta Non Verba
I just got done watching this and hadn’t noticed this new post. I’m just going to repeat what I said there.
This was good. They gave some cover for Murkowski and Alexander in their waffling, but they made it seem somewhat understandable. However, given the stakes, I think Collins is utterly stupid, and Romney is just treacherous and is no way ever presidential material that he would be willing to destroy many parts of our government for his desire for revenge. What a sicko.
Lindsay, you were going to get to the bottom of the Kavanaugh witch hunt, too, like you said? How’s that going? Let’s see if he is serious about the FISA and this corruption. They didn’t mention going after the coup plotters, though.
I am glad to see the Republicans are fighting back compared to the past. They have to understand how the Dems are off their rocker and bent on destroying this country and its laws. Some one has to be the grown up and put a stop to it to save our Constitution. No cowering anymore, President Trump has taught you to fight like he said he would.
Collins must sincerely believe that she needs to demonstrate her anti-Trump credentials in order to get re-elected in liberal Maine. Only explanation.
She is not a particularly intelligent person.
Maine ain’t that liberal. Trump only lost 48-45 in 2016.
I’d say that Maine is one of the two States Trump lost in 2016, that he could win in 2020, even in a close election. The other is Minnesota.
Not seen a poll from Maine, but I’d be very surprised if Collins lost. If the GOP loses its Senate majority, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia are more likely losses than Maine.
But he did carry one of their Congressional districts, which now she won’t!
I believe she does, and I believe she is correct. However, I’ve been watching for some time, and her votes seem to be show votes for Maine, while coming through when she is really needed.
At a casual glance she looks bad, but when paying attention, she is nothing like a flake, romney or mccain who actually voted to obstruct.
I think she is as good as we can get from Maine at this time, and if some hotheads primary her with a real conservative, IMO she will be replaced with a dem.
Interesting how two of President Trump’s biggest opponents for the 2016 nomination became his most valuable defenders during impeachment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
It’s nice that they find so much humor in the situation, but there is no indication of how this has affected Trump, his family, and we his supporters. This has not been funny for me; it has been very stressful and I do not find Alexander or Murkowsky to be intelligent thoughtful people because they actually thought it would be fair to allow the further slander against Trump and most of all that they would believe anything they read in the NYT and then vote to hurt our country based on that. To me that is a sign of someone not able to think for themselves. Low level IQ.
I agree with you that this whole affair has been incredibly stressful and it won’t get easier before the next election. I keep reading psalms 34 that begins “do not fret because of evil doers nor be envious of the workers of iniquity, for they shall soon be cut down like the grass and wither as the green herb”. I keep reminding myself that God didn’t fall off the throne because President Trump is being hassled. So I keep praying that God will confuse and confound his enemies and let them fall into the pit they have dug for President Trump and he would roll the stone back onto them. And now all I can do is keep praying and trust God.
God Bless you.
All I can say about Cruz- thank God he grew a beard. He was starting to look like Grandpa Munster.
Mike, Starting? hahahaha. He’s now made the full transition.
That podcast was loaded with goodies. I will have to watch it again when I have more time.
Lindsey time to investigate this Biden corruption and several others which were promised and not delivered.
“If Jerry Nadler is outrunning you, you need to get in better shape.”
Best part is the Lawfare Lawyer pointing at Nadler… Adam, Adam, Adam … Stop him, Stop him !
Nice call.
Zoom in on Robert’s face.
Its fuzzy but there is enough to see what Cruz was talking about.
Compare that to the stare down Robert’s face Warren.
Nice stuff.
Great interview.
The Nadler/Schiff bit was funny, and LG’s discussion about what the Judiciary Committee has coming down the track, which Cruz calls ‘breaking news’, well. who knows, but I liked the fact Cruz joined in on LG’s comments. Cruz and LG were having a good time.
Have a good time and GETTING SOMETHING DONE are two very separate things.
Great insight in this podcast. Interesting to hear Graham and Cruz say they wrote a bunch of questions together and some they asked, and some they let other Senators ask, but they were all targeted at getting Murkowski and Alexander to decide to vote for no witnesses.
To us it seems common sense to hear POTUS say there was no quid pro quo, but when the NYT comes out with a story that says Bolton says there was a quid pro quo, people like Murkowski (in an effort to be evenhanded) think they need to flesh it out.
Amazing how weak minded some of these rinos are, and the effort that Cruz and Graham put forth to bring them around. Wow. It’s scary how dumb some of our folks are.
You are more charitable than I am. IMO,
If Murkowski was trying to be even handed, she would have wanted 18 witnesses for the Republicans to make up for the 18 dem witnesses, and 0 republican witnesses.
She would have wanted to have the IG deposition taken in Schiff’s basement made public that has not had a word see the light of day.
She had her reasons, but I can’t see wanting to be even handed as being one of them.
I just shake my head. Any contract has conditions. And the contract for foreign aid…had conditions.
GD, some days I just want to choke something.
Gosh darn…
Lindsey and Ted did work, but this is grandstanding. Collins and Romney are losers – Utah and Maine are insane for electing them. Glad Alexander is out after November – he always did what he wanted to do instead of what the voters who elected him wanted to be done. We the People meant zippo to him, and he has represented by state. So goodbye Uni-party RINO. Murkowski is a loon. Alaska – Ted Stevens. Get some.
Lindsay is just part of the tick tock club, talks a big game but nothing ever happens.
I found it very interesting they never discussed being able to move Mittens to vote with the Republicans. They must have known he was a lost cause. I wonder if Pierre has worn out his welcome already.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it is, I won’t know whether to laugh or cry.
Shelve it, Lev. The real story will be out soon enough.
laugh heartily…they forgot to ‘implicate’ Cippolonne too (as they have trialed elsewhere). parnas is up a creek and double-dealing with whatever bent oar they dangle in front of him to avoid decades in prison. he can be shower buddy with cohen. the statements of a convicted liar hold little weight in anything but media spin
There’s some rumblings here in #49 that Lisa was not going to run in 2022, anyway.
She’s toast. Those of us who are conservative here in Alaska threw her out in the last primary, and she’s persona non grata among Alaska conservatives.
Her base of support among the Alaskan Native community is, now, going to evaporate – as will her support among undecideds and liberals who helped her write-in candidacy.
The only – and I mean ONLY – way that she’s reelected to the Senate is if (a) we Alaska Republicans put a weak candidate as our candidate and (b) decides to run as a write-in candidate against a Democrat as liberal as Anchorage’s Mayor: Ethan Berkowitz (who is termed-out as Mayor in mid-2021), or, one of the g-d Begich spawn.
Can you explain why the Alaskan Native community support is going to evaporate for her? Are they all diehard Dems with no chance of voting for a real conservative in the future? Would think under PTrump there are now higher oil revenues going to the tribes.
The 50/50 argument they describe with the CJ voting to end the tie is false. A 50/50 tie does not have to be manipulated by the CJ. A 50/50 tie is a no vote.
Roberts answered at some point, that a tie kills the amendment.
At the end, Lindsey says he is going to ask hard questions of the State Department , about why they didn’t understand this conflict of interest (Biden/Burisma), why didn’t they do something about it? And Maria Yavonovich , the fired ambassador, just retired.
How is it possible that a Republican US Senator (Graham) sends a letter directly to a Republican appointed Secretary of State (Pompeo) back in Nov asking for all Biden communications he had with Ukraine back in 2016 and under a Republican appointed AG responsible for investigating corruption there is ZERO response from Pompeo and ZERO follow up ever mentioned by Graham.
This is just another example why Americans are so pissed at those in charge. And to make matters worse all of these guys are suppose to be on the same team.
So is Pompeo hiding info or just ignoring Graham??
Is Graham’s letter just all show??
Why do so many who say they support Trump and MAGA work so hard at undermining him and us??
Again IMO this is why Americans do not trust our DOJ, FIB, CIA, NSA, State Dept and Congress.
