President Trump Keep America Great Rally – Des Moines, Iowa – 8:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on January 30, 2020 by

Tonight President Donald Trump is traveling to Des Moines, Iowa, to hold a Keep America Great rally at the The Knapp Center at Drake University.

President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST

RSBN Livestream LinkDonald J Trump Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream

  1. fanbeav says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Can’t wait!

  2. donnyvee says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    I can’t help but think the democrats are seeing the energy from these rallies and getting very nervous.

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      January 30, 2020 at 6:38 pm

      Sounds like a great way to present the SOTU address. A public arena, in Philadelphia, perhaps. No admission, of course, but couldn’t VSGPDJT afford it? Think about the statement: present the record directly to the people…while skipping the show of calculated rejection and solidarity on the left side of the aisle.

      Or would it be more fun watching Pelosi’s peeps try not to applaud, as Trump reads out the economic numbers?

  3. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Just Yesterday Creepy Joe’s wife, Jill, staged a rally with DOZENS of attendees for him in a Des Moines Gay Bar. No… really…DOZENS…

    https://iowastartingline.com/2020/01/30/jill-biden-visits-the-blazing-saddle-talks-joes-lgbtq-plans/

  4. Wethal says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Does Joe have a rally tonight?

  5. LULU says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Biden’s “community event” at an elementary school in a Des Moines suburb:

  6. NICCO says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Father ,we ask that you continue to bring the truth that you have raised up this man President Donald John Trump for such a time as this.We know that no man could withstand the things that this president has had to withstand unless your hand was upon him.Father we lift President Donald John Trump up before you for your hand of whatever it is that he needs to fulfill your call for our nation.Father we cover President Donald John Trump with the precious blood of Jesus Christ .We decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 around him and his family.Father ,that the fire of your glory surround him and his family and that no plot,no plan,no curse,no witchcraft,no hex,no vex,no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against him or family will prosper.Lord let your anointing flow thru him and the people will return to you Father.Father we dispatch your legions of warring angelic host to destroy every plot of the enemy.Father we praise and worship and glorify you,for you are our God.We pray in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ of Nazareth,The King of Kings and The Lord of Lords,soon to return Messiah,Amen

  7. Pa Hermit says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Kinda hard to fathom, but there’s no way in Hell anyone has a chance against our POTUS come election time! I have a feeling there will be some kind of hanky panky in this election that will make it way more competitive than it should be. POTUS sells out arenas and the Dems can’t even fill a gym says it all! I just can’t trust those Lefty shysters.

  8. FL_GUY says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    What a fired up crowd! They even cheered during the opening prayer!

    The Iowa state R chairman was really on a roll! President Trump inspires people.

  9. Dora says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:38 pm

  10. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Most of the Dem candidates couldn’t fill a hospital waiting room with supporters while POTUS never can find venues big enough. That’s winning!

    • Rob Allison says:
      January 30, 2020 at 7:48 pm

      It does look like he can’t find venues big enough, but it came out some time ago that he purposely gets venues that aren’t big enough. He wants to make sure there are no empty seats and that there are overflow crowds so that the media can’t report about any empty seats. It’s a very carefully designed marketing plan. But then, he is a marketing genius and no other person in politics comes close to his marketing knowledge.

  11. Tl Howard says:
    January 30, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Potus, please don’t get carried away and say something that upsets the you know who’s.

  12. bob at wendy's says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Local Republican committees should rent halls and show Trump rallies on big screens. It would be so much better to watch in a MAGA crowd. Way to get more local volunteers.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. TheWanderingStar says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    I cannot stand how Biden when he’s speaking to someone always has to touch them. In the “Why, why, why, why” incident he just had to punch (lightly) the reporter in the chest. And then in the “You gotta go vote for someone else.” incident he just couldn’t help himself and he grabbed the fellas coat lapels (for lack of a better term) and pulled on them while he spoke to him. My guess is he thinks it’s folksy. I don’t get it and it’s creepy.

    Liked by 2 people

  14. Beau Geste says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    I hope PDJT promises at a KAG rally, to personally serve hillary with the Gabbard lawsuit case hillary is in hiding from, if she ever shows up for a debate.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. mauiis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    I cannot remember a president who included, in significant measure, his vice-president at campaign rallies.

    Nor can I recall one who promoted local politicians, praised by name others in attendance and invited others to share the podium at every opportunity.

    He really gets it. Far more than the sock puppets who preceded him.

  16. WSB says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    EVERYONE!

  17. mauiis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Trump’s influence on Pence seems to be taking hold.

    Maybe, just maybe, he may be worth considering in another 4 1/2 years.

  18. littleflower481 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    That’s one of the best speeches I have ever heard from Pence. And the longest. Trump somewhere in the building politicking with the local politicians.

