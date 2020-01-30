President Trump Keep America Great Rally – Des Moines, Iowa – 8:00pm EST Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump is traveling to Des Moines, Iowa, to hold a Keep America Great rally at the The Knapp Center at Drake University.
President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST
RSBN Livestream Link – Donald J Trump Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream
Can’t wait!
SO GOSH DARNED GLAD PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS SHOWN THE REPUBLICANS TO FIGHT AND TO FIGHT BACK HARD GO SEN PAUL GO
I can’t help but think the democrats are seeing the energy from these rallies and getting very nervous.
Sounds like a great way to present the SOTU address. A public arena, in Philadelphia, perhaps. No admission, of course, but couldn’t VSGPDJT afford it? Think about the statement: present the record directly to the people…while skipping the show of calculated rejection and solidarity on the left side of the aisle.
Or would it be more fun watching Pelosi’s peeps try not to applaud, as Trump reads out the economic numbers?
And if they do applaud they will be threatened by their colleagues and told to “watch your ass”.
Just Yesterday Creepy Joe’s wife, Jill, staged a rally with DOZENS of attendees for him in a Des Moines Gay Bar. No… really…DOZENS…
https://iowastartingline.com/2020/01/30/jill-biden-visits-the-blazing-saddle-talks-joes-lgbtq-plans/
It might be because Joe Biden said he would like Michelle Obama for VP and Barack Obama for Supreme Court
That just might keep a few people away!
DOZENS LOL, truly something we’ve never seen at a Trump rally and never will. 😂😂
I use to think she was the sane biden but she has proven me wrong
Faucahontus just announce that she will let a 9-year-old transgender vett the Secretary of Education. I wish could I put a sarc tag here but sadly, it’s true.
Does Joe have a rally tonight?
Gropin Joe’s campaign doesn’t have rallies, they have staff meetings.
Like Spinal Tap, they’re getting more selective in their followers.
Biden’s “community event” at an elementary school in a Des Moines suburb:
Lots of people looking at their shoes. I have seen rallies for city hall seat warmers be more festive.
Wow…what a crowd, what a crowd…
Zoom in and you will notice at least half are media.
And, unlike a Trump rally the diversity is stunning.
I’ll bet we have BOTH catholic and protestants here.
Does anyone have the numbers for the Trump rally ? How many attended ? How many people applied for tickets etc ?
Hillary used to campaign in school gyms, too. And they had hte people clustered to the front, and never showed hte empty seats in back.
Aaaand… the whole lower edge of the pic shows media folks — note the professional photography equipment and how Quid Pro Joe is playing right to them…
Wow, place is packed!
Half of them are the press. I think they were waiting for CORN POP to show up.
lol and it looks like a quarter of the people were fake news!
Father ,we ask that you continue to bring the truth that you have raised up this man President Donald John Trump for such a time as this.We know that no man could withstand the things that this president has had to withstand unless your hand was upon him.Father we lift President Donald John Trump up before you for your hand of whatever it is that he needs to fulfill your call for our nation.Father we cover President Donald John Trump with the precious blood of Jesus Christ .We decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 around him and his family.Father ,that the fire of your glory surround him and his family and that no plot,no plan,no curse,no witchcraft,no hex,no vex,no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against him or family will prosper.Lord let your anointing flow thru him and the people will return to you Father.Father we dispatch your legions of warring angelic host to destroy every plot of the enemy.Father we praise and worship and glorify you,for you are our God.We pray in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ of Nazareth,The King of Kings and The Lord of Lords,soon to return Messiah,Amen
Hallelujah! AMEN! \0/
Amen!
Kinda hard to fathom, but there’s no way in Hell anyone has a chance against our POTUS come election time! I have a feeling there will be some kind of hanky panky in this election that will make it way more competitive than it should be. POTUS sells out arenas and the Dems can’t even fill a gym says it all! I just can’t trust those Lefty shysters.
What a fired up crowd! They even cheered during the opening prayer!
The Iowa state R chairman was really on a roll! President Trump inspires people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most of the Dem candidates couldn’t fill a hospital waiting room with supporters while POTUS never can find venues big enough. That’s winning!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Impeach who???
It does look like he can’t find venues big enough, but it came out some time ago that he purposely gets venues that aren’t big enough. He wants to make sure there are no empty seats and that there are overflow crowds so that the media can’t report about any empty seats. It’s a very carefully designed marketing plan. But then, he is a marketing genius and no other person in politics comes close to his marketing knowledge.
Potus, please don’t get carried away and say something that upsets the you know who’s.
He can upset anyone he wants. Getting carried away is what makes him who he is: our Leader and champion.
Local Republican committees should rent halls and show Trump rallies on big screens. It would be so much better to watch in a MAGA crowd. Way to get more local volunteers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good idea, bob. Register more voters, too.
Brilliant !!!!!! Offer some MAGA KAG swag free with some basic refreshments, some music…a local Trump Rally Party !
I will sell the beers and hot dogs.
Last year there was a SOTU watch party at a bar/restaurant near my house. I don’t remember who sponsored it cause I watched from home but I like your idea.
I cannot stand how Biden when he’s speaking to someone always has to touch them. In the “Why, why, why, why” incident he just had to punch (lightly) the reporter in the chest. And then in the “You gotta go vote for someone else.” incident he just couldn’t help himself and he grabbed the fellas coat lapels (for lack of a better term) and pulled on them while he spoke to him. My guess is he thinks it’s folksy. I don’t get it and it’s creepy.
I hope PDJT promises at a KAG rally, to personally serve hillary with the Gabbard lawsuit case hillary is in hiding from, if she ever shows up for a debate.
I cannot remember a president who included, in significant measure, his vice-president at campaign rallies.
Nor can I recall one who promoted local politicians, praised by name others in attendance and invited others to share the podium at every opportunity.
He really gets it. Far more than the sock puppets who preceded him.
Trump’s influence on Pence seems to be taking hold.
Maybe, just maybe, he may be worth considering in another 4 1/2 years.
That’s one of the best speeches I have ever heard from Pence. And the longest. Trump somewhere in the building politicking with the local politicians.
