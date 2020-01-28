Massive MAGA-KAG Rally – Wildwood, New Jersey – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Trump travels to Wildwood, New Jersey to hold a campaign rally with tens-of-thousands of supporters. For two days thousands of rally goers have been camped out to show their support as an impeachment debate continues in Washington, DC.

The venue is the Wildwood Convention Center which has a max capacity of 25,000 and there will be jumbo-screens for simulcast outside the venue. An incredible turnout.

Incredible crowd and excitement for the #KeepAmericaGreat rally in Wildwood, NJ! Four hours to show time and a massive crowd is waiting outside. @realDonaldTrump coming to the Jersey shore! pic.twitter.com/jQryTDkbMS — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) January 28, 2020