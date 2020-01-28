Massive MAGA-KAG Rally – Wildwood, New Jersey – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on January 28, 2020 by

Tonight President Trump travels to Wildwood, New Jersey to hold a campaign rally with tens-of-thousands of supporters.  For two days thousands of rally goers have been camped out to show their support as an impeachment debate continues in Washington, DC.

The venue is the Wildwood Convention Center which has a max capacity of 25,000 and there will be jumbo-screens for simulcast outside the venue.  An incredible turnout.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamFox10 LivestreamAlternate Livestream

161 Responses to Massive MAGA-KAG Rally – Wildwood, New Jersey – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. Landslide says:
    January 28, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Kellyanne! Looking great! South Jersey is her home.👍🏻

    Like

    Reply
  2. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 28, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    “I think South Jersey is Trump Country.” KellyAnn Conway. Woo hoo. You bet it is!!

    Like

    Reply
