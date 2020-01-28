Massive MAGA-KAG Rally – Wildwood, New Jersey – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Trump travels to Wildwood, New Jersey to hold a campaign rally with tens-of-thousands of supporters. For two days thousands of rally goers have been camped out to show their support as an impeachment debate continues in Washington, DC.
The venue is the Wildwood Convention Center which has a max capacity of 25,000 and there will be jumbo-screens for simulcast outside the venue. An incredible turnout.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox10 Livestream – Alternate Livestream
Kellyanne! Looking great! South Jersey is her home.👍🏻
“I think South Jersey is Trump Country.” KellyAnn Conway. Woo hoo. You bet it is!!
