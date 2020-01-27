Jersey Pride – Thousands of Trump Supporters Camp Out in New Jersey Days Before Tuesday Rally…

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones, an RSBN twitter video from New Jersey tonight shows thousands of Trump supporters, glorious Deplorables, lined-up and camping out overnight in Wildwood – a full day ahead of the Tuesday rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
According to recent reporting there has been over 150,000 RSVP’s for the rally tomorrow. Incredible. Way to go New Jersey! Talk about setting the bar high. First, here’s a video ground report from 1:00pm today:
This is a short film I made of the Trump Campaign rally in Wildwood, NJ. People started arriving in line for the rally at 6pm Sunday the 26th. I filmed this video around 1pm on Monday the 27th and they still had to wait until 3pm on Tuesday the 28th before they could start letting them into the Wildwood convention center. That’s dedication.
Welcome to Wildwood, NJ. Mr. President!
And look at how big that crowd has grown tonight. Here’s the video from tonight:
I mean if this is the kind of ordinary, American, blue-collar support President Trump is getting during the horribly political impeachment effort… in New Jersey…. in the dead of winter…. in a town normally holding 5,000 people…. well, this bodes very well for our united 2020 election.
Awesome job Team New Jersey. Y’all rock!
Never forget most of South Jersey is south of the Mason Dixon line…
Heading there in a few hours hopefully there is room for me.
http://www.westjersey.org/mdline.htm
You can be south and east of it at the same time obviously by your graphic. Thanks.
If we don’t impeach Trump, he will get reelected!
Those Russian bots are getting more life-like everyday.
There are many Deplorables here in New Jersey. I being one and I know many others.
We love President Trump!
WOW…No wonder Nervous Nancy had to move fast!
A full day?
Two full days!
This is truly amazing Nashville!
If I remember right when Pres Trump first started with his rallies people were lining up early maybe 4 to 6 hours early.
Then it was 10 to 12 hours early, then pretty soon I was amazed to read about people lining up 24 HOURS early.
Now I have read that people have been in this line 48 hours before this rally in NJ.
Just Amazing!
So when I read that Biden or Sanders or Warren are just 3 or 4 points behind (or ahead) of Pres Trump in the “polls” I really shake my head.
Neither Biden nor Sanders nor Warren can can get more than a handful of people to show up for whatever they call their get togethers now days.
Donald Trump has changed everything when it comes to running a political campaign in America.
Quid pro can’t fill an elementary school gym. Fauxcahontas does a little better with a few hundred. Grumpy Bernie is the motivator – but it doesn’t matter because the DNC will cheat him out of the nomination … again.
Make New Jersey Great Again!
It’s going to be just above freezing there tonight.
It’ll be warm around all those Deplorables!
Excellent post!!!😃
you wont see that on any news.
The rally is Tuesday not Wednesday. I was going to go tomorrow morning. But the venue only had 7,000 seats. I don’t think I have a chance to get in. 😢😢😢
I wish I could be there.
Maybe he’ll do a special rally for treepers.
God Bless us all & keep our President safe !!
It was a good day for the Trump Defense Team!!
I think Trump’s right – he could shoot John Bolton on 5th Ave and not lose any voters!
Actually, he might gain a few.
I have been saying over and over again that South Jersey is Trump Country. During the winter months, it is like a ghost town along the shore. On top of that, with the wind coming off the ocean, it is cold at this time of year. My bet is that there are also people from PA, NY, CT, MD etc. in attendance. Jerseyans love Trump and they will wait in line as long as it takes.
Morris County (in the north) is Trump Country, too. The main dem strongholds are the cities like Newark, Jersey City, Trenton, etc. It isn’t really north Jersey vs. south Jersey.
All of the Major Democrat Cities have Voter Fraud down to an Art Form !
NJ has the same problem many of the NE states have. A few very large cities have more population (heavily Democrat) than the surrounding suburban and rural areas. Makes it almost impossible for Republican candidates to win on state wide basis.
Should start marching on DC.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dear New Jersey,
You guys are awesome!
Love,
New Hampshire
Dear New Jersey,
We think you guys are awesome too!
Love,
North Carolina
This is the America the fake news is scared to truly report on. It’s time for larger arenas to hold a massive rally.
TRUMP 2024!!
Way to go NJ! One, giant 2 day tailgate! Love it and have a great time!!
If Nancy see’s this she’ll have to change her Depends. If conservatives in these liberal states see a ray of hope, are motivated and go vote the Dems may lose quite a few seats they weren’t planning on.
I think (as this shows) there are a lot more conservatives in these blue states than we are led to believe. Most probably feel their vote won’t matter because they are outnumbered so they don’t bother. If Trump holds more rallies in these states and there are videos showing this amount of support things may change and conservatives will show up at the polls.
One of those conservatives here in blue Oregon.
One of my biggest regrets is not taking my son to go see Trump when he visited Eugene in 2016. I chickened out cause of the threat of liberal violence and didn’t want my son endangered.
That regret will fuel my response when antifa starts to burn the streets of Portland when Trump wins in November.
Uber,
Nice post.
We travelled the short distance from our home in southern B.C. To your Presidents rallies in Lynden and Burlington Washington State.
The experiences were indescribable.
If you get a chance again. It is an experience you will never forget.
God bless PDJT
I agree completely. Trump might not win the big liberal states but he will activate MANY dormant votes for that “popular vote” metric some people are banking on.
One Jerseyan who would like to be there, but can’t make it.
I just want to listen to The Scorpion’s ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane.’
He’ll still lose NJ in Nov – the state is too far gone. But if he can narrow the margin to 5% instead of the 15% he lost by in 2016, it will cause the Dems problems because they’ll have to spend more $
Kid absolutely! This rally does so many things.
It’s a show of support to the Rep who switched parties first, but sooo much more.
It’s the cities that turn out state blue. All the rest of NJ is RED!
How true! I grew up in upstate NY and that was the prevalent attitude in many of the smaller towns there. People despised what the liberal pols (Rockefeller, etc.) were doing to NYC alone, going as far back as the ’60s.
Liberals/lefties ruin EVERYTHING. Period.
Maybe, maybe not. It will definitely help with the GOP House candidates to retain seats and to get seats back they lost in 2018. Also, it wasn’t too long ago that Christie won NJ, twice, and Trump is more popular than him.
The goal of the visit to NJ is to help House candidates in a few CDs. Key to winning back the House majority. You will see Trump hold rallies in select CDs in various blue states in this effort.
Shake the earth NJ Patriots!!!!!!
The Jersey shore has always been Pro Trump. The boats last summer were all flying Trump flags. But my guess is this is more about Pennsylvania than Jersey, which is a lost cause. Many, many Philadelphians and first ring suburban Philadelphians own property down the shore and many more visit there all summer long. My guess is quite a few of these Pennsylvanians don’t bother voting, particularly in South and Northeast Philadelphia. And Wildwood, which is known for its (largely blue collar) “Irish Week”, is frequented by lots of Irish American union guys in Delaware County, PA.
I am a (Northeast) Philadelphian. Granddaughter and I are heading down tomorrow – just hoping we can get close.
I have been a Donald J. Trump fan since the mid 1970s….
I am so happy that so many of my Deplorable Sisters and Brothers have discovered what I knew Decades ago about this wonderful American Patriot !
I still wonder why I am usually decades ahead of everyone else !
GOD BLESS AMERICA !
And brother Brad, I have no evidence, but I’ve got the stinking feeling that you know which districts you can flip, which states you can flip and that you’ll be sending the President to go visit those people. Brad spoke at President Trump’s Fort Lauderdale rally. They filled a 20,000 seat arena with thousands of people watching on a monster screen outside in bright blue Broward County. Florida is a lock for the President.
Any one knows id there will be TVS for the people outside in wildwood. Thinking about going –
If they vote to convict, I hope everyone willing to stand for hours at these wonderful rallies, will join me in descending upon Washington DC to teach those folks a lesson in respecting the voters. If enough of us go, I believe one way or another the people who currently think DC a nice place to live will be persuaded that removing our president was a bad choice. And, if our great military, most of whose ranks come from our families, turn against us, then so be it. It is not within the realm of the possible for me to accept the illegitimate removal of my president. hope many others will agree.
IMPEACH THIS!!
Not quite your typical Wildwood crowd .
Economic boom in Wildwood.What till the summer months just before the election, outdoor events. 170,000 wanting to attend! You can imagine 300/400,000, people taking vacations to attend.
These rallies are more like victory laps.
Does my heart good after all we Deplorables have been through recently. There’s not ONE other candidate who’s in the same Universe as our President Trump.
When our POTUS gets acquitted this week, I hope they find a venue that can hold at least 50,000 people.
