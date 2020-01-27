Jersey Pride – Thousands of Trump Supporters Camp Out in New Jersey Days Before Tuesday Rally…

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones, an RSBN twitter video from New Jersey tonight shows thousands of Trump supporters, glorious Deplorables, lined-up and camping out overnight in Wildwood – a full day ahead of the Tuesday rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

According to recent reporting there has been over 150,000 RSVP’s for the rally tomorrow. Incredible. Way to go New Jersey! Talk about setting the bar high. First, here’s a video ground report from 1:00pm today:

This is a short film I made of the Trump Campaign rally in Wildwood, NJ. People started arriving in line for the rally at 6pm Sunday the 26th. I filmed this video around 1pm on Monday the 27th and they still had to wait until 3pm on Tuesday the 28th before they could start letting them into the Wildwood convention center. That’s dedication. Welcome to Wildwood, NJ. Mr. President!

And look at how big that crowd has grown tonight. Here’s the video from tonight:

THOUSANDS of people are already lined up to see @realDonaldTrump at tomorrow’s #KAG rally here in Wildwoods, NJ! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ohzWaUmxqf — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 28, 2020

I mean if this is the kind of ordinary, American, blue-collar support President Trump is getting during the horribly political impeachment effort… in New Jersey…. in the dead of winter…. in a town normally holding 5,000 people…. well, this bodes very well for our united 2020 election.

Awesome job Team New Jersey. Y’all rock!

