January 27th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1103

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of MAGA Truth ‘Bombs’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Tomorrow is…..Trump KAG Rally! Tues Jan 28th at 7pm ET at Wildwood, NJ
America Loves KAG Trump Rally Days! Let’s get ready to Par-Tay!
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Let all those who seek You rejoice and be glad in You;
And let those who love Your salvation say continually,
“Let God be magnified!” ” 🌟 -— Psalm 70:4
————–—
(Repeat) 🙂 ** BIG Praise about Saturday Defense Team at Senate Imp. trial:
“Game Over”…Within two hours, Trump Legal Team *Bulldozed* the 23 hours full of House Dems’ Articles of Impeachment charges.
(Other comments used these following words to in place of *Bulldozed*….destroyed, exposed, knee-capped, poked holes, took apart, shredded, dismantled, debunked, eviscerated, dissected, unraveled, nailed the crux, effectively showed, brought truth to light….) BOOM!
——————-
***Praise: 95% approval rating in the Republican Party…The ‘I Stand With President Trump’ Party
***Praise: Schiff and other House Managers are being exposed as liars and being accused of omitting/hiding important facts…in other words, hiding many, many missing puzzle pieces
***Praise: House and Senate Repubs are fighting back by reporting Truth Facts to the public, finding and bringing out the missing puzzle pieces and completing Pres. Trump/MAGA puzzle in the public’s eye
***Praise: Record numbers of Federal Judges confirmed…191
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24 hr-protection for President Trump & MAGA Team-special prayer for protection from viruses
— for President Trump’s Legal Team to fire up the Trump Truth Torch and scorch the House Dems this week at Senate fake impeachment trial
— for Israel PM Netanyahu’s visit (Arr/bilat at 11:00am ET) to the WH, AND …Blue and White Party of Israel Chairman MK Gantz’s visit (bilat at 12:30pm ET) to the WH too…pray Pres. Trump help find common ground between these two Israeli leaders so that they can together forge a strong coalition for the Nation of Israel
— for protection for all of Pro-Trump’s WHAdmin/staff, Cabinet members and others working closely with President Trump from ongoing verbal attacks–Stephanie Grisham and Sec Pompeo have been disrespected, verbally attacked & demeaned recently
— for all new Trump-supporting candidates running for House of Rep’s Seats
— for more Pro-Trump nominees, esp the immigration judges
— for families of Kobe Bryant & 13 year old daughter Gianna and other victims of helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA
— for Covington High School people involved in the bus accident—protection and healing and to know this is the time to continue to Stand Your Ground…
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS with God’s speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for good health–protection against viruses for REAL Americans and Trump Supporters around the World
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Truth Triumphs Lies *🇺🇸*
🦅 “That all changes – starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day. This is your celebration.
And this, the United States of America, is your country.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, January 2&, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 281 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
—————————————————-
Happening this Week: (all time at ET)
Monday at 1pm -Senate Fake impeachment trial–Two Israeli Leaders visit to WH
Tuesday at 7 pm -Trump Rally, NJ–another day of Fake impeachment trial?
Wednesday USMCA will be signed by President Trump
Thursday at 8pm-Trump Rally, Iowa
Friday from 9- 11:15 pm Brexit Party in Parliament Square
What a week this will be…two MAGA rallies, President’s lawyers defend his case, and much more.
We surround all these activities in prayer.
Thank you, Grandma.
Thanks, especially needed tonight. We are losing my mom and the tragedy with Kobe and the others really upset us. The crash took place where I used to live and they were on the way to Kobe’s sports center – Mamba Sports – near where we live now.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/26/january-26th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1102/comment-page-1/#comment-7782005)
– – – – – –
Saturday night update – 1/25/20 – (See link above.)
– Very informative TheMonitor article covering a wide range of issues on Project 2. The tour was given on Wednesday, Jan 15, at which time Tommy Fisher said the wall could be completed in 2 weeks (end of month), if weather holds. Contains additional detains about construction, ongoing legal case, objective regarding turning the Project over to the federal government, and many other topics.
All 3 legal parties will probably be meeting in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5).
– The Monitor photo gallery from Project 2. (12 photos)
– – – – – –
Sunday night update – 1/26/20
– Instagram photos with completed or nearly completed wall on Project 2. Will wait for confirmation from Fisher that the wall is completely finished. (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
– Border Report article and video from a tour Tommy Fisher gave to reporters on Jan 15 at Project 2.
(Includes slideshow with 13 photos.)
– MSN article: Opposed by many, a privately built border wall in Texas is nearly complete dated Jan 24.
States Fisher is currently building about 1,000 feet a day and should be complete this week(last week).
(Includes slideshow with 12 photos.)
– Google map and another simpler map showing where wall is being built on Project 2.
– Video where Brian Kolfage shows where government wall is or will be in relation to the actual border in Texas. Also, points out where Project 2 is in relation to the National Butterfly Center.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Although the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (off for the holidays), after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO for another week, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is either completed or nearly completed as of ~ Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: (Update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 42M and 50M(mentioned by Kolfage); perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.; and assuming the distance is shorter ~ $42M for 3mi.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. The bill will now go to the House Rules Committee(on Jan 27) before a full floor vote.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. as all 3 parties are expected to meet in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5) regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. The bill will now go to the House Rules Committee (on Jan 27) before a full floor vote.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
WeBuildTheWall instagram post – 1/26/20
Nice!
Slideshow with 2 photos. Click right arrow.
Note: Kolfage seems to indicate the wall is complete but I’m waiting for confirmation from Fisher on this.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/26/20
Good Morning Stillwater! So we are just that much closer to being finished! Photo shows at least 2 miles of completed wall! It is very hard to judge distances using just the photo.
Nice quote! We are closed!
Well it looks like politicians are gearing up to try and stop any further progress in Texas. The army Corp show their corruptness and don’t ever try to hide it!
Maybe that is why WBTW is maybe siliently switching back to Arizona now that they have stirred up a hornets nest in Texas!
Sad President Trump has only been able to build 90 miles of replacement wall and only 1 mile of new wall in three years!
At least the Mexicans are doing a better job on their southern border.
Hi WES, if you look at the shape of the property on the map you can see that we’ll probably never be able to get more than a couple miles of wall in the picture as it curves around. Need some drone footage to see more of the wall. Looks like they were at about 1,000 feet a day as of last Friday(Jan 24).
I’ve been curious about why they chose the pea gravel to fill the bollards. Filling it with concrete would probably make it too heavy and require a deeper foundation. I know that not having a top plate reduced weight so they didn’t need as deep of a foundation. Also it helped keep it hurricane proof. I wonder if pea gravel vs concrete affects the the life span of the galvanized wall in any way.
“Each bollard will also be filled with pea gravel and topped with a small, four-sided concrete pyramid…”(from article the other day)
Stillwater:. My guess about the use of pea gravel is it makes trying to cut through the steel bollards a just a wee bit more difficult. Also pea gravel is relatively inexpensive compared to concrete. It is also much easier and quicker to pour into the bollards too.
When you are cutting something it is easier if what you are cutting doesn’t move. Once you are through one side of the steel bollards, then you run into moving pea gravel! This tends to introduce some new problems!
Like maybe binding of the cutting blade, or as you cut one pea gravel it moves and gets replaced by another piece of moving gravity fed pea gravel. Certainly causes more stuff to start flying everywhere!
It is simply to cause a small time delay while cutting through the bollard. It won’t stop a determined properly equipped person. Just cause some unexpected frustrations!
Hopefully by then someone will be tapping you on the shoulder and saying “What’s up doc?”
BorderReport article(Jan 15) and video with Tommy Fisher from Project 2. May need to disable ad blocker to see video.
(This is the same tour as the article I posted yesterday by a different reporter.)
Includes slideshow with 13 photos.
Private border wall going up in South Texas – 1/15/20
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/new-private-border-wall-going-up-in-south-texas/
Video excerpts:
0:55 You can sort of see too here as the concrete’s drying… Here you can touch it. It’s pretty hard. You get over there and you touch it and you can start to put a fingerprint in it.
So with our patent and with us being able to make the concrete on site, it’s like cooking. If you’re a great chef and you cook the same way, everyone wants to eat what you’re cooking.
Same thing in construction. If you can make everything real consistent, we know exactly in an hour and thirty five minutes, we can pull a machine and move it down.
So we get the use of the machine several times. So the machine that’s holding 40 feet, it will hold 40 feet, 4 to 5 different times in a single shift.
So one machine is doing 160 to 200 feet a day.
1:40 Video shows the CAT’s hydraulics at work while aligning a bollard section for placement in the trench.
2:57 Shows a restaurant’s boat tour near the wall.
Article excerpts:
– Fisher is most proud of the galvanized steel material, which he says won’t rust or decay for upwards of 125 years. This is unlike the reddish and rusty bollards that government contractors are putting up elsewhere on the Southwest border.
– “Once you galvanize and put that zinc coating on regular steel, it will bond for 100 to 125 years. And we paved the concrete road, so there’s no dust if you’re driving. So that’s why we like to call our whole system a ‘no rust, no dust’ solution to border security,” Fisher said.
– A nearby restaurant has increased the number daily of boat tours, which bring passengers to view this construction — the first private border wall to be built in Texas.
– Drones fly overhead, and the hammering, buzzing and loud vibrations of heavy equipment can be heard throughout the area.
– Fisher said he is negotiating with 50 other private landowners in South Texas about building the same design on their properties, but he said he won’t do another job until the federal government agrees to buy this one. He is offering this 3-mile section of border wall to the Department of Homeland Security for $14 million, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included, he said.
– He anticipates construction to be completed in 12 to 14 days, which is slightly longer than the “eight days” he told U.S. District Judge Randy Crane in court Thursday in McAllen, Texas. (Reminder: This was stated on Jan 15.)
– With the land already cleared of carrizo cane, trenches dug and re-bar and underground cables already laid, Fisher said his crews on Sunday immediately began mixing concrete on-site and moving his six 117,000-pound Caterpillar 349E Hydraulic Excavators that lift and place 40-foot sections of bollard wall at a time. It’s a process he calls “lightning quick.”
Includes slideshow with 12 photos related to Project 2. (23 photos total.)
Opposed by many, a privately built border wall in Texas is nearly complete – 1/24/20
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/opposed-by-many-a-privately-built-border-wall-in-texas-is-nearly-complete/ar-BBZiODQ
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– Rey Anzaldúa stepped onto his wooden dock on the Rio Grande to bemoan the rapid progress of a shiny steel border wall looming over the carrizo cane at the edge of his 70-acre property. 😂
– Blocked in court until a judge recently lifted a restraining order, the 18-foot high wall of galvanized steel bollards is now gaining about 1,000 feet a day as crews race to build 3 miles along a bend of the river. It should be complete this week.
– By building so close to the river, the company says, the wall will give migrants little room to maneuver between the river and wall.
– “When the government sees we can go faster, build something that lasts longer and is way more effective, they’ll figure out a way to purchase it,” CEO Tommy Fisher said.
– By contrast, government-funded walls flanking the Rio Grande are typically built on levees ranging from a few hundred feet to a mile or more away from the river. A road is cut between the walls and river for patrols by border agents.
– Ironically, Customs and Border Protection will soon build such a levee wall within sight of the Fisher wall, creating an unplanned double barrier.
– “The bottom line is we’re showing them how to do it. We’re giving them a model to buy a finished product, and I’m hoping he (President Trump) will take the right thing,” Fisher said. “He’s a businessman; it’s faster and it’s cheaper.”
– He said his wall doesn’t need a 150-foot “enforcement zone,” a cleared pathway for vehicles, cameras, lights and technology that’s a required feature in Homeland Security’s border wall plans.
– “Building on the river is the ultimate enforcement zone,” he said. “We use God’s barrier.”
– Fisher scoffed at the notion that his wall could damage the butterfly center.
– “I did some research on butterflies,” he said. “They like shiny things, they’re going to love our fence.” 😁
– Standing on his dock that cloudy morning, there was a pick-up truck with a large sensor in its bed for detecting migrants to his left. It was being manned by four National Guard agents from Georgia who said they were temporarily assigned to the border.
Note 1: Compare both maps below, side by side, to visualize where wall is being placed on Project 2.
Note 2: Viewers may make additional comparisons by referring to Brian Kolfage’s new video in the next post. I timestamped where he points out Project 2 and the governments proposed wall further north.
1. Google satellite image/map showing where Project 2 is being built. Zoom in/out, pan, or click the upper left corner to “View larger map”.
2. Simple map from above slideshow with notations showing where wall will be placed on Project 2. Also notes other locations such as where the National Butterfly Center is in relation to Project 2.
https://img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BBZiQLq.img?h=768&w=1366&m=6&q=60&o=f&l=f
Furious Pro-Trump Landowners on Border Blindsided By Gov’t Agency – 1/26/20 – (7:17)
“NO ONE KNOWS THIS! Trump-supporting landowners are furious with the US Army Corps of Engineers who appear to be doing everything to mess up Texas wall projects for Trump, besides that this video explains another major issue that no one is talking about.”
1:54 – Shows on a map where Fisher Industries is building Project 2.
Q: Your video is so interesting. Does the COE oppose wall along river due to the additional distance involved? It is an eye opener to see that it’s not just a 2000 mile border as the crow flies. The wall required could be twice that distance with all the river’s twists and turns.
Brian Kolfage: Of course they oppose it, some of them are in bed with the contractors who won awards. @FisherSandG modern smart wall makes them obsolete. Why have a flip phone when you can have a smart phone!?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Not paid the price – Yet!” Watch out Shiffty – I think you are in for some nasty surprises….
LikeLike
Seriously, how does this guy still have a job???
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
And I think Trump has the answer to it.
Yup – Bye, Felicia. Good riddance….
LikeLike
Trump Administration countering Iran’s influence in Latin America and winning key support
January 26, 2020 By Christine Douglass-Williams
“The Trump administration’s push to counter Iran’s influence in South America won key support from leaders in the region in recent days, with three Latin American nations officially declaring Lebanon’s Tehran-backed Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/01/trump-administration-countering-irans-influence-in-latin-america-and-winning-key-support
Please, Mr. President. don’t ruin my prediction for the Liberal Hack Tournament (on Comfortably Smug twitter). I got Liddle Brian Stelter winning it all.
Love That! “Join Now, it’s where people want to be!” Our President is a master of marketing. VSG! The Republican Party is now the party of Trump. Trumpublican!
US government hands out tens of millions to Muslim orgs linked to Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood
January 25, 2020 By Robert Spencer
This is no doubt the work of swamp creatures, i.e., entrenched federal bureaucrats who are happy to defy the Trump’s administration’s agenda. The swamp needs draining, but is fighting back furiously.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/01/us-government-hands-out-tens-of-millions-to-muslim-orgs-linked-to-hamas-and-muslim-brotherhood?utm_source
Lucille – very discouraging news. I hope this gets corrected in the near future.
Trump Retweet
Citizen – These career politicians and diplomats are so very disappointing. They sell their souls for a dollar. By the way, what the heck is the “Alfalfa Club”? Did you see all the pics of these folks coming from there and heading into the Jeff Bezos soiree? All the club members were wearing little red and blue ribbons – kinda made me sick – Mittens Romney was one of them. Kinda reminded me of the Bohemian Club or something. This is the type of individual our President is up against. Bolton is just like them.
I pray that President Trump will not be eliminated by the Democrats. Please Heavenly Father protect our leader who us changing the entire work though nation first for all nations.
He’s going to surveil Pelosi?
Joe – Bwhahahah! Very clever!
Saw this just now:
Wherefore President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.
In this seemingly innocuous passage, tucked quietly away at the end of an article the Democrats knew full well most people would not read, lies the secret. The last sentence, in fact, is the very thing this entire circus has been about. All of the fireworks. All of the propaganda. All of the lies, fake news, and staged drama has been to keep our focus away from that one simple sentence. And why? For the answer, we turn to Justia, which is essentially the online bible for American law:
Because conviction requires a two thirds vote, this means that Removal can only occur as a result of the same two thirds vote. Unlike removal, disqualification is a discretionary judgement, and there is no explicit constitutional linkage to the two thirds vote on conviction. Although an argument can be made that disqualification should also require a two-thirds vote, The Senate has determined that a disqualification may be accomplished by a simple majority vote.
And what exactly does that mean? It means that while it would take 67 of the 100 Senate Votes to Remove Donald Trump from office, it would only take 51 to disqualify him from running once again in 2020.
I wonder if the above is correct that it would take 51 votes to “disqualify” – i.e. never hold office again.
