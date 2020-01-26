Sunday January 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Challenge For Our Parents
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
Scripture Reading:
“Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.”
— I Corinthians 15:58
Probably the most commonly asked question of a seven year old is, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Usually the little one is so frozen with fear that the one inquiring must resort to a form of interrogation: “a doctor, lawyer, policeman; I know, a fireman!” These are noble professions indeed, but why are children almost never encouraged to pursue the ministry? Is the Lord’s work any less meaningful? Are the callings of pastor, evangelist, missionary and Christian counselor unworthy of our childrens’ consideration? Parents do well to remember that there is no higher calling in life than the Lord’s service.
Sadly, our young people are so preconditioned to aspire to worldly professions that the ministry is not even a viable option. Timothy’s mother had no way of knowing whether or not God would call her son into full-time service. But to her credit, she trained Timothy from a small child in the Scriptures to prepare him for the things of the Lord. Shortly after his conversion to Christ, he was called into the ministry where he delivered many from a Christless eternity (II Tim. 1:6).
During those formative years we need to encourage our young to seek the face of the Lord as to what area of Christian service the Lord might use them. Perhaps you have a quiver full of teenagers who don’t know what vocation to pursue. What better place to search for an answer than to have them attend the Berean Bible Institute here in Milwaukee.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-challenge-for-our-parents/
1 Corinthians 15:58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.
2 Timothy 1:5 When I call to remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice; and I am persuaded that in thee also.
6 Wherefore I put thee in remembrance that thou stir up the gift of God, which is in thee by the putting on of my hands.
LikeLike
Have a blessed Sundary, Treepers! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops . . . S-u-n-d-a-;y . . .
LikeLike
LikeLike
I praise our Lord. I thought my sweet father at almost age 95 had died yesterday. I was at my parents’ house eating lunch. Thought he died, then thought he had a stroke, thought that I had lost him. Praise God. He is alive and back home within almost 24 hours. I will cherish any time that I have left with him. He and my mom have been married 69 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw John Stewart perform many years ago. Some friends took me to his concert, which was small but enthusiastic. I’d never heard of him, but he wrote “Day Dream Believer”, “Never Going Back” and many more songs. He was part of the Kingston Trio at one time. Anyhow, he put on a great show and I have been a fan for many years. Here is one song that is catchy.
LikeLike
The Chinese coronavirus
The gov’t should have stockpiled this long ago.
But we’re stupid. They’re elite.
The FDA as usual drags its heels (with a little nudge from Big Pharma?)
“Time Magazine naming the Hemopurifier to be one of the “Top 25 Inventions” as well as one of the “Eleven Most Remarkable Advances in Healthcare.”
It can remove the viruses in the bloodstream quickly.
“To date, Hemopurifier therapy has been administered to individuals infected with Ebola virus, Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and the Human Immunodeficiency virus (HIV).”
“..have validated the broad-spectrum capture of numerous viral threats. These include: Chikungunya, Dengue and West Nile virus, as well as Vaccinia and Monkey pox, which serve as models for human Smallpox infection.
“Specific to pandemic influenza threats, Aethlon has validated the capture of H5N1 avian flu, H1N1 swine flu, and the reconstructed 1918 influenza virus, which represents a model for the strain of influenza that killed an estimated 50 million victims in 1918 and 1919. In vitro studies of other viral threats are ongoing.
https://www.aethlonmedical.com/the-hemopurifier/the-hemopurifier-in-infectious-disease
Many people who have pneumonia/flu die of consequent sepsis, like Mohammed Ali.
Same FDA scenario as above for cytosorb.
LikeLike