Saturday January 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 2 people
Caturday buddies!
LikeLike
Karma?
Interesting Side Note: Wuhan China is home to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Level 4 Biosafety Lab.
It research focus is on deadly pathogens like Ebola, Marburg, SARS, MERS, and Spanish Flu.
Coronavirus’ are everywhere.
Why #nCoV2019 here?
Weaponized by Chinese? Laboratory mishap?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6478205/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/24/virus-hit-wuhan-has-two-laboratories-linked-chines/
LikeLike
Seems to be very very bad if this guy is correct.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1220919589623803905.html
LikeLike
THE PREAMBLE
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
Please join Richard Dreyfuss and The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative and express your support for the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution below by completing the form: https://thedreyfussinitiative.org/preamble/
LikeLike
May the good Lord strengthen and protect Jay Sekulow and Pat Cipillone. May justice be done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Taking God At His Word
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Because of a failure to understand God’s purposes as outlined in the Scriptures some have felt it necessary to alter many of the plainest statements of Holy Writ. Supposing that God could not have meant exactly what He said, they have concluded that these things must be interpreted in a “spiritual” sense.
Actually there is nothing spiritual about failing to take God at His Word, and seeking to explain away difficulties by arbitrarily altering what He has plainly said.
First, this would leave us at the mercy of theologians. If the Scriptures do not mean what they say, who has the authority to decide what they do mean? And how can we turn to the Word of God for light if it does not mean what it says, and only trained theologians can tell us what it does mean?
Second, this altering of the Scriptures affects the veracity of God. It is a thrust at His very honor. If the obvious, natural meaning of the Old Testament promises are not to be depended upon, how can we depend upon any promise of God? Then, when He says: “Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Rom. 10:13), He may also mean something else instead of what He actually says.
Third, this “spiritualizing” of Scriptures endorses apostasy, for it allows men to alter the meaning of God’s Word according to their will.
The path to a true understanding and enjoyment of the Bible is not in altering but in “rightly dividing” it (II Tim. 2:15).
Those who have resorted to the “spiritualization” of the prophetic Scriptures because they cannot account for the seeming cessation in their fulfillment, will find the solution to their problem in a recognition of the unique character of Paul’s apostleship and message. Recognize “the mystery” revealed through Paul and there will be no need to alter prophecy.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/taking-god-at-his-word/
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Ephesians 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words, 4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
Ephesians 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
Ephesians 6:19 And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel,
Colossians 1:26 Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints:
Colossians 2:2 That their hearts might be comforted, being knit together in love, and unto all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the acknowledgement of the mystery of God, and of the Father, and of Christ;
Colossians 4:3 Withal praying also for us, that God would open unto us a door of utterance, to speak the mystery of Christ, for which I am also in bonds:
1 Timothy 3:9 Holding the mystery of the faith in a pure conscience.
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike
HAPPY CATURDAY…
Norwegian Forest Cat
Maine Coon Kitten…
Cats Acting Like Humans!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“No more professional photos at Antelope Canyon”
Posted on 24/01/2020
https://www.easyvoyage.co.uk/news/no-more-professional-photos-at-antelope-canyon-90740
LikeLiked by 2 people
i would love to see that ❤️
LikeLike
LikeLike
Superb playing of a lute suite by S.L. Weiss on a 13 string guitar tuned like a baroque lute. What I especially like about Weiss’ music is that, even though it is from the baroque period, like his friend and colleague J.S. Bach, Weiss’ melodies are lyrical in the modern sense, so much so that I sometime find myself humming a Weiss piece when I’m working on something outside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caterday? IT’S CATERDAY!!!
!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmZMDzx10IM
LikeLike
Oops. Sorry . . .
LikeLike
Whoa!
LikeLike
I’m not sure where to post this, but Laura Ingraham seems to be on to something HUGE regarding the ZerO’s White House, his State dept, and numerous meetings between them, Ukrainian government officials of that time, and BOTH Hunter and Joe Biden! Hmm..I wonder what they were chatting about?
Joe claims not to know “anything” about Hunter and Burisma…lol…Ol’ Joe not only couldn’t keep his mouth shut, he BRAGGED about threatening to withhold $1B of our tax dollars if the prosecutor investigating Burisma was not fired. What a disaster that kind of foolishness would be in foreign or secretive diplomacy!
The same players in the ZerO’s administration were also pressuring Ukraine to “get dirt on candidate Trump” or face withholding of American “aid”.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6126413234001#sp=show-clips
LikeLike