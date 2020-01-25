Deadly Crash Involving Bus Carrying Covington Catholic High School Students…

This is terrible.  For unknown reasons a car crossed the median on a highway in Kentucky and drove directly into a bus carrying students from Covington High School.  The driver of the car was killed, some of the bus passengers were injured including the bus driver.

The students were returning home after the March for Life rally in Washington DC.

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — One person is dead and several are injured following a head-on crash involving a charter bus carrying Covington Catholic students, Campbell County police said.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the AA Highway at California Crossroads in Campbell County.

According to witnesses on the scene, a southbound car somehow entered the northbound lanes of the highway, striking the charter bus head-on.

“I saw a car come across the median and head toward me,” said Ricky Lynn, a witness who was also driving north. “I was able to get out of the way.”

The driver of the wrong-way car was pronounced dead at the scene. That driver’s name has not been released.

Two people on the bus were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and others suffered minor injuries. The motor coach driver suffered a minor knee injury, the bus company said.

The bus was full of Covington Catholic High School students and several parent chaperones, who were returning from the March for Life rally in Washington. The bus was one of four in a caravan, carrying a total of about 200 passengers. (read more)

  1. frances says:
    January 25, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Very sad, may the driver rest in peace and those injured recover quickly

  2. gda53 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Tragic yes, but good to hear none of the kids or their parents were killed or even seriously hurt.

  3. diogenes says:
    January 25, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Why do I get the feeling this collision was not coincidental?

  4. Mark1971 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    I hate two-lane highways. Try to avoid then if possible. I’ve seen too many numbskulls make dangerous passes across the solid line.

    • Blue Moon says:
      January 25, 2020 at 8:02 pm

      I think it was on I-75 outside of Covington KY

      • Battleship Wisconsin says:
        January 25, 2020 at 8:49 pm

        In our area, which is at the confluence of several major Interstate highways, several head-on collisions occur every year in the four-lane because of drivers who were drunk, who fell asleep at the wheel, or who became impaired in some other way and who then ended up headed the wrong way towards oncoming traffic. In other words, it happens all the time.

  5. NICCO says:
    January 25, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Who else are they suing?They beat cnn out of big money nbc,wapo still pending .Wouldnt put it past them to try to harm this young man.Father we cover these children with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and surround them with the fire of your Holy Spirit according to Zachariah 2;5.no plot,no plan ,no hex ,ne vex,no witchcraft,no power, no principality and no demon in hell will prosper against your people Lord.And no weapon formed against them shall prosper.Lord ,your word says that the wealth of the wicked is stored up for the righteous.Lord let all the monies flow to your children according to your word.Father ,we praise you,we worship you,we glorify your holy name.In Jesus Christ we pray and give you all the thanks and glory,Amen

  6. Alleycats says:
    January 25, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Thank you God, for protecting these children and chaperones.

  7. James W Crawford says:
    January 25, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Vehicular Assault.

    Investigate the political positions of the driver.
    May be the driver was an employee of CNN who was fired after the network lost the lawsuit?

  8. Pamela Renee Blythe says:
    January 25, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    I saw a pic today of the young man that was smeared by the media when the indian was pounding a drum in his face for wearing a Trump hat. He was with that group on the bus. He won a huge lawsuit…that should answer a lot of questions.

  9. Blue Moon says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    That is so so sad. They were almost home. Prayers go out to the driver’s family and all on the bus that were injured. I hadn’t even noticed this today as we had a shooting last night in a local restaurant where over 15 shots were fired and 2 men were killed. This whole town is in an uproar about the need for guns and whether to outlaw them. Crime has grown in our town—we are the 3rd largest city in Kentucky. It just keeps getting worse. That area up north that this crash happened is a very congested area. I hate traveling that area.

  10. Seneca the Elder says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    The mere fact that so many people are questioning this accident shows you the complete lack of trust that people have in their “Government.”

  12. sterling1776 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    May God bless the Covington Catholic student body and protect them.

  13. Kokanee says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    This was not an accident. Cars can be hacked. Gee, the odds that it hit that bus?

  14. FL_GUY says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    I don’t believe it was an accident. Just like I don’t believe the head on with the new R candidate in SC was an accident. I’d like to know if the car that hit the bus had computer controls that have been proven to be hackable. The driver may have had nothing to do with it just like the reporter who was exposing Brennen drove right into a tree at 80mph wasn’t in control of his car and before it happened, said he was in fear for his life.. JMHO

  15. MD says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    What would the odds be that this particular group of kids who made national news would be involved in a major accident coming home from a right to life rally? You would probably have a better chance at winning the lottery two weeks in a row. I am wondering who the driver of the car was or what information we will get about this if any. Interesting too how close they were to home when this happened.

  16. TwoLaine says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    No problem. It’s probably just one of those illegal aliens who just got a brand new drivers license from the State of New York. Who knew there were opposite lanes to drive in.

    Praying for the families and children.

    • Skidroe says:
      January 25, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      I am sorry but if I have learned anything these past few years it is that nothing surprises me. The left( John Brennan) and so many others will do ANYTHING to keep their power and protect themselves. I just wish they would attempt to come through my front door. Bang! Bang!

  17. littleflower481 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    I am not usually a conspiracy person, but I think this is weird….attempting to take out Sandmann or issue a warning? Too coincidental for me.

  18. MNcarrypermitholder says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Not many cars are actually steerable electronically. I can’t find info on the car in the crash, but it looks like a generic mid-level car from a few years back.

    I also consider it incredibly implausible that a newspaper or other lawsuit defendant could hire someone to do this intentionally.

    Short of some really astounding proof, the only two plausible stories are 1) accident and 2) suicidal (and gullible) person who decided on their own to attempt a murder/suicide.

    And that second one will need some heavy proof too, but it isn’t unheard of – many true believers have taken it on their own initiative to attack people who have been demonized by the press. All of the examples that pop into my mind are people who attacked the right after listening to the left-wing press, but I’m almost certain it has gone the other direction before too.

    I hope it was an accident, but either way, I’m praying for the deceased, be he unlucky or misguided, and his family, and the students and their families.

  19. TwoLaine says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    “at the intersection of AA Highway and California Crossroads”

    California, of course.

  20. Pokey says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    I didn’t even read about this until I saw a piece on GP about it. I smell bad fish.

  21. Abster says:
    January 25, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    That’s very strange the bus happened to be carrying Covington kids.

  22. kayofmt says:
    January 25, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    This may have been a real accident. I had a car cross in front of me going the opposite direction once and he shot off the road into some sand. Turns out he was already dead from a heat attack. Nobody will really know until an autopsy is done and a report is issued.

  23. mimbler says:
    January 25, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Mine is that this was simply a tragic accident. Vehicles crossing the center lane and causing a head on happen every day.

    The size of the car precluded serious damage to the bus. Occam’s razor says it is exactly what it looks like – a tragic accident.

    IMO of course,

  24. deplorable says:
    January 25, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Just because it’s called Arkancide doesn’t mean that it can only happen in Arkansas. #clintonbodycount

