Deadly Crash Involving Bus Carrying Covington Catholic High School Students…

This is terrible. For unknown reasons a car crossed the median on a highway in Kentucky and drove directly into a bus carrying students from Covington High School. The driver of the car was killed, some of the bus passengers were injured including the bus driver.

The students were returning home after the March for Life rally in Washington DC.

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — One person is dead and several are injured following a head-on crash involving a charter bus carrying Covington Catholic students, Campbell County police said. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the AA Highway at California Crossroads in Campbell County. According to witnesses on the scene, a southbound car somehow entered the northbound lanes of the highway, striking the charter bus head-on.

“I saw a car come across the median and head toward me,” said Ricky Lynn, a witness who was also driving north. “I was able to get out of the way.” The driver of the wrong-way car was pronounced dead at the scene. That driver’s name has not been released. Two people on the bus were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and others suffered minor injuries. The motor coach driver suffered a minor knee injury, the bus company said. The bus was full of Covington Catholic High School students and several parent chaperones, who were returning from the March for Life rally in Washington. The bus was one of four in a caravan, carrying a total of about 200 passengers. (read more)