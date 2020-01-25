Deadly Crash Involving Bus Carrying Covington Catholic High School Students…

This is terrible. For unknown reasons a car crossed the median on a highway in Kentucky and drove directly into a bus carrying students from Covington High School. The driver of the car was killed, some of the bus passengers were injured including the bus driver.
The students were returning home after the March for Life rally in Washington DC.
CALIFORNIA, Ky. — One person is dead and several are injured following a head-on crash involving a charter bus carrying Covington Catholic students, Campbell County police said.
The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the AA Highway at California Crossroads in Campbell County.
According to witnesses on the scene, a southbound car somehow entered the northbound lanes of the highway, striking the charter bus head-on.
“I saw a car come across the median and head toward me,” said Ricky Lynn, a witness who was also driving north. “I was able to get out of the way.”
The driver of the wrong-way car was pronounced dead at the scene. That driver’s name has not been released.
Two people on the bus were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and others suffered minor injuries. The motor coach driver suffered a minor knee injury, the bus company said.
The bus was full of Covington Catholic High School students and several parent chaperones, who were returning from the March for Life rally in Washington. The bus was one of four in a caravan, carrying a total of about 200 passengers. (read more)
Very sad, may the driver rest in peace and those injured recover quickly
Tragic yes, but good to hear none of the kids or their parents were killed or even seriously hurt.
Why do I get the feeling this collision was not coincidental?
Was thinking the same thing dio.
I’m thinking the driver that was killed fell asleep and crossed the median to hit the bus head on…maybe coming off shift work. Outside unlikelihood suicide by big black bus.
Those poor kids. They have had life changing experiences the last few years.
I was thinking the same thing because of the time of the crash. Someone returning home from a swing shift or maybe a night of partying or dancing, I’ve done that myself once but after the first time, we’d stop for an early breakfast and a lot of coffee. I’m glad no one else was badly injured, especially the children.
Me too.
Mockingbird Media is real, and they don’t like losing lawsuits. Wikileaks Vault 7 revealed what the Deep State is technologically capable of. Remember Katie Arrington?
You’re not going to do much damage to the people on that big bus with that little car.
That’s not the point. The point is to send a message to the Sandmann family to drop their suit against WAPO, hypothetically.
I’ve been dealing with another crash -the Airtanker that crashed in Australia. So much speculation so much tinfoil used up. Don’t do that. Wait 24-48 hrs,
Very likely the driver was incapacitated. BTW I knew the Captain on that Tanker.
Simply put:”Fate is the Hunter.”
First thing that popped into my mind.
Michael Hastings?
Who all knew this bus was carrying Covington students?
Yeah, I want to hear more about that driver, too.
Speaking of odd things, ever notice how the NXIUM or whatever sex cult disappeared after everyone focused on Epstein’s death(?)… Hrm.
Because, with all that is going on nowadays, it is hard not to feel that way about anything that happens.
That was my first thought when I saw the headline. Prayers for all.
Well, since you’ve put it into words… That was the first thing that came into my mind as well. And I’m not proud of that – I wish my thoughts had mirrored those of the first poster (frances). But after so many unanswered incidents, the polarization of the country has made it possible, perhaps even necessary, to consider such things.
Dr Robert Epstein’s wife.
Remember DNC operatives Fogal and Creamer admitting using the mentally ill to birdog at Trump campaign rallies.
I hate two-lane highways. Try to avoid then if possible. I’ve seen too many numbskulls make dangerous passes across the solid line.
I think it was on I-75 outside of Covington KY
In our area, which is at the confluence of several major Interstate highways, several head-on collisions occur every year in the four-lane because of drivers who were drunk, who fell asleep at the wheel, or who became impaired in some other way and who then ended up headed the wrong way towards oncoming traffic. In other words, it happens all the time.
Who else are they suing?They beat cnn out of big money nbc,wapo still pending .Wouldnt put it past them to try to harm this young man.Father we cover these children with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and surround them with the fire of your Holy Spirit according to Zachariah 2;5.no plot,no plan ,no hex ,ne vex,no witchcraft,no power, no principality and no demon in hell will prosper against your people Lord.And no weapon formed against them shall prosper.Lord ,your word says that the wealth of the wicked is stored up for the righteous.Lord let all the monies flow to your children according to your word.Father ,we praise you,we worship you,we glorify your holy name.In Jesus Christ we pray and give you all the thanks and glory,Amen
Amen
Yes, pray for the safety of the Sandmann family. I didn’t realize WAPO was getting sued too. Guess who paid Bezos his money to buy that paper? Brennan’s CIA.
Amen Amin
Thank you God, for protecting these children and chaperones.
Vehicular Assault.
Investigate the political positions of the driver.
May be the driver was an employee of CNN who was fired after the network lost the lawsuit?
I saw a pic today of the young man that was smeared by the media when the indian was pounding a drum in his face for wearing a Trump hat. He was with that group on the bus. He won a huge lawsuit…that should answer a lot of questions.
That is so so sad. They were almost home. Prayers go out to the driver’s family and all on the bus that were injured. I hadn’t even noticed this today as we had a shooting last night in a local restaurant where over 15 shots were fired and 2 men were killed. This whole town is in an uproar about the need for guns and whether to outlaw them. Crime has grown in our town—we are the 3rd largest city in Kentucky. It just keeps getting worse. That area up north that this crash happened is a very congested area. I hate traveling that area.
It was planned, but poorly executed.
The mere fact that so many people are questioning this accident shows you the complete lack of trust that people have in their “Government.”
It’s just going to get worse and worse until the Dem criminals are thrown in jail. Bill Barr are you listening?
Here’s a better picture. It was on a 4 lane road:
https://www.wbko.com/content/news/CovCath-students-priest-pray-for-driver-killed-in-Campbell-Co-crash-567298271.html
May God bless the Covington Catholic student body and protect them.
This was not an accident. Cars can be hacked. Gee, the odds that it hit that bus?
I don’t believe it was an accident. Just like I don’t believe the head on with the new R candidate in SC was an accident. I’d like to know if the car that hit the bus had computer controls that have been proven to be hackable. The driver may have had nothing to do with it just like the reporter who was exposing Brennen drove right into a tree at 80mph wasn’t in control of his car and before it happened, said he was in fear for his life.. JMHO
Another reason I love my 30-year old pickup truck.
Another reason I love my 30-year old pickup truck.
Comment posting problems tonight?
I’m with many of you treepers, first thought was hacking car computer system by DS rat bastards. Unless proven otherwise.
It is also possible that if the driver of the car was intentionally doing this they were going straight at the bus figuring the bus driver would swerve out of the way to avoid the car and then roll the bus. The bus didn’t swerve (enough) and they crashed.
That reporter was Michael Hastings and remember the Toyota floor mat scandal where drivers were suddenly unable to control their vehicles speed? Jim Jordan had a nephew suddenly killed in an unusual automobile accident. There are just too many of these strange “accidents” to be accidental.
What would the odds be that this particular group of kids who made national news would be involved in a major accident coming home from a right to life rally? You would probably have a better chance at winning the lottery two weeks in a row. I am wondering who the driver of the car was or what information we will get about this if any. Interesting too how close they were to home when this happened.
No problem. It’s probably just one of those illegal aliens who just got a brand new drivers license from the State of New York. Who knew there were opposite lanes to drive in.
Praying for the families and children.
I am sorry but if I have learned anything these past few years it is that nothing surprises me. The left( John Brennan) and so many others will do ANYTHING to keep their power and protect themselves. I just wish they would attempt to come through my front door. Bang! Bang!
I am not usually a conspiracy person, but I think this is weird….attempting to take out Sandmann or issue a warning? Too coincidental for me.
Not many cars are actually steerable electronically. I can’t find info on the car in the crash, but it looks like a generic mid-level car from a few years back.
I also consider it incredibly implausible that a newspaper or other lawsuit defendant could hire someone to do this intentionally.
Short of some really astounding proof, the only two plausible stories are 1) accident and 2) suicidal (and gullible) person who decided on their own to attempt a murder/suicide.
And that second one will need some heavy proof too, but it isn’t unheard of – many true believers have taken it on their own initiative to attack people who have been demonized by the press. All of the examples that pop into my mind are people who attacked the right after listening to the left-wing press, but I’m almost certain it has gone the other direction before too.
I hope it was an accident, but either way, I’m praying for the deceased, be he unlucky or misguided, and his family, and the students and their families.
“at the intersection of AA Highway and California Crossroads”
California, of course.
I didn’t even read about this until I saw a piece on GP about it. I smell bad fish.
That’s very strange the bus happened to be carrying Covington kids.
This may have been a real accident. I had a car cross in front of me going the opposite direction once and he shot off the road into some sand. Turns out he was already dead from a heat attack. Nobody will really know until an autopsy is done and a report is issued.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Mine is that this was simply a tragic accident. Vehicles crossing the center lane and causing a head on happen every day.
The size of the car precluded serious damage to the bus. Occam’s razor says it is exactly what it looks like – a tragic accident.
IMO of course,
Just because it’s called Arkancide doesn’t mean that it can only happen in Arkansas. #clintonbodycount
