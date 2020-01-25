Bernie Gets Challenged: “Nobody Knows How Much My Plans Will Cost”…

Amid the debate surrounding Bernie Sanders, and whether the professional, institutional Democrat party apparatus will eventually either accept or eliminate his presidential bid, the candidate is starting to be challenged by some of the mainstream DNC narrative engineers…. Enter Norah O’Donnell:

.

Hillary Clinton tested the institutional support for Bernie by saying: “nobody likes him”; and suffered a massive grassroots backlash while the limo-liberal donor class remained silent. That experience resulted in Clinton’s walk-back apology on Twitter.

I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views! But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2020

It is an interesting dynamic to watch unfold and comes with the question of whether Bernie Sanders will cash-in, as he did in 2016, or whether he’s going to be forced -perhaps reluctantly- to ride the socialist dragon he has created.

There’s an argument to be made on both sides of that looming question. However, the Bernie messaging yesterday could be indicating he’s preparing the groundwork for an exit.

THAT is a fringe position…. And while his supporters might call it “bold”, a candidate who intended to be the general election nominee would generally not go so far.

I saw a recent poll where over 50 percent of Sanders supporters said they would not support any candidate other than Bernie in the 2020 general election; by far the greatest level of supporter angst against a professional political class… which is ironic considering that Bernie has never done anything except be a professional politician.