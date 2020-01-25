Bernie Gets Challenged: “Nobody Knows How Much My Plans Will Cost”…

Amid the debate surrounding Bernie Sanders, and whether the professional, institutional Democrat party apparatus will eventually either accept or eliminate his presidential bid, the candidate is starting to be challenged by some of the mainstream DNC narrative engineers…. Enter Norah O’Donnell:
.
Hillary Clinton tested the institutional support for Bernie by saying: “nobody likes him”; and suffered a massive grassroots backlash while the limo-liberal donor class remained silent. That experience resulted in Clinton’s walk-back apology on Twitter.
It is an interesting dynamic to watch unfold and comes with the question of whether Bernie Sanders will cash-in, as he did in 2016, or whether he’s going to be forced -perhaps reluctantly- to ride the socialist dragon he has created.
There’s an argument to be made on both sides of that looming question. However, the Bernie messaging yesterday could be indicating he’s preparing the groundwork for an exit.
THAT is a fringe position…. And while his supporters might call it “bold”, a candidate who intended to be the general election nominee would generally not go so far.
I saw a recent poll where over 50 percent of Sanders supporters said they would not support any candidate other than Bernie in the 2020 general election; by far the greatest level of supporter angst against a professional political class… which is ironic considering that Bernie has never done anything except be a professional politician.
Third party candidate? Tulsi Gabbard?
LikeLike
Well, queen Hillary says Tulsi and Jill Stein are “Russian assets” so there’s that. The Bernie bros will not be happy if their guy gets jammed up again by the DNC. Can see him now crying in his borscht murmuring “But it’s my turn dammit!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the #1 tell… Obama has instructed his MoveOn foot soldiers to attack Bernie.
The corrupt, crony-capitalist Left thought they could control their radical element just like the conservatives/big business in Weimar Germany thought they could control the Nazis.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dems have played whack-a-mole with their left wing for a long time. The socialist Henry Wallace was FDR’s Vice-President. They shuffled him aside for Truman just in time.
George McGovern’s catastrophic defeat by Nixon was supposed to end the Left. It didn’t.
Goofy Howard Dean lost to John Kerry at the last moment. Is there an establishment icon like John Kerry lurking to undercut Crazy Bernie?
It seems more imminent that this year’s establishment icon Joe Biden will come on-stage in an open bathrobe, and demand to know who’s been stealing loose change off his dresser?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
What’s the over/under on Tulsi running 3rd party if Hillary is the nominee?
LikeLike
Is it even likely that the socialist keyboard commandos will show up to vote??
LikeLike
Is it even likely that the socialist keyboard commandos will show up to vote??
LikeLike
Bernie is the biggest gift that Trump could ever have. When Bernie supporters decide to sit out 2020, the Republicans could set records in many districts and states, along with control of the House and Senate at levels never dreamed of.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of the polls I never see is how many registered Democrats, who like me joined the #walkaway movement (before it even originated) who are going to vote in the Democratic primaries. I was for Bernie in 2016 and saw Hillary as a globalist war hawk. Even if we plan to vote Trump 2020, there are a lot of voters who can influence the primaries. I think this is an unspoken fear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oddly enough, I received a phone call a couple of hours ago asking me if I felt better about the direction of the country in the last 3 years. I said that President Trump has been better than Obama. She said, ‘that’s not what I asked,’ so I said ‘yes.’ I was then asked a myriad of options about voting in the upcoming Democrat(ic) primaries, to which I said ‘not applicable,’ as I am a registered Republican. I am under the impression I said ‘bye’ as a courtesy to a caller who was no longer there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie is a Communist Democrat Professional Politician.
LikeLiked by 2 people
P C, no way Tulsi wastes her resources as a third party candidate. She appears to be the only sane candidate who still has a future. She has time on her side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her best friend in the world is Bashar Assad, besides Tulsi Carlson.
Tulsi Grabhard is A Far Left IslamoMarxist
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, but the Dem Party knives are out for Tulsi, the party won’t accept her, she’s dead meat.
She went against the Hillary Wing in Oct 2015 and was dis-invited from the first debate
She basically was fussing about “why is it a done deal for Hillary? already decided?” – and this was way out ahead of actual Primary season.
The answer in plain words was “Because the WOMEN in the Party want Hillary”
DNC: Hillary Clinton DNC Supporters ‘Clearing Path’ For Clinton’s Nomination
http://www.hngn.com/articles/140793/20151016/dnc-hillary-clinton-supporters-clearing-path-clintons-nomination-sanders-omalley.htm
A female Democratic National Committee member has accused the committee of “clearing a path” for Hillary Clinton so she can be its presidential nominee for the 2016 elections, according to an interview with the Daily Mail. Two of Clinton’s Democratic presidential rivals, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, have also made similar accusations in recent weeks, as has Republican front-runner Donald Trump.
The five elected women in the DNC’s upper power echelons decided “early on” that Clinton will be the Democratic Party’s nomination, according to the committeewoman, who spoke to the Daily Mail on condition of anonymity.
“The party’s female leaders really want to make a woman the next president. I haven’t heard anyone say we should make Hillary undergo a trial by fire. To the contrary, the women in charge seem eager, more and more, to have her skate into the general [election],” she said.
“I have nothing against women in politics, but it’s not healthy for the party if we get behind a woman because she’s a woman, and risk having her implode after she’s nominated because she isn’t tested enough now.”
Sanders, Clinton’s closest Democratic rival, and O’Malley have also both said they believe DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is intentionally limiting the number of officially sanctioned debates in order to rig the primary process for Clinton, as HNGN previously reported.
Democratic Debate: DNC Vice Chairwoman Disinvited From First Debate Because She Called For More Debates
http://www.hngn.com/articles/139662/20151013/democratic-debate-dnc-vice-chairwoman-disinvited-first-called-more-debates.htm
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, said the committee disinvited her from Tuesday night’s first Democratic debate after she appeared on TV calling for more debates.
Her chief of staff received the message last Tuesday from the chief of staff to the DNC Chairwoman, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Gabbard told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Monday.
“The prevailing message of that was that because I continued to call for more debates, that I should not go to the debate in Las Vegas,” the Hawaii congresswoman told Blitzer.
The day before, Gabbard had appeared on MSNBC and said the DNC should hold more debates than the current six that are officially sanctioned, a sentiment strongly echoed by two Democratic presidential candidates, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as thousands of Democratic and independent voters.
O’Malley and Sanders’s campaigns have repeatedly called for more debates, and both candidates have said they believe Wasserman Schultz is rigging the primary process in favor of Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton. They contend that, by limiting the number of debates, Clinton is less likely to be exposed to tough questions that could derail her campaign.
LikeLike
… in reply to sarasota
LikeLike
LikeLike
Buddy Gouge? Did someone say Buddy Gouge? Uh oh. There is is again. I hear Abba.
LikeLike
I suspect that Bernie doesn’t have a good answer to the question but it doesn’t matter, because even if he did, she’s not going to let him say it. This is the way conservative candidates get treated every day by the mainstream media. I’m so curious how Obama would have responded if anyone treated him this way, but I’m sure I’ll never find out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Abortion is Healthcare” – we might think that is fringe, but the more I talk to everyday Democrats I honestly feel they believe such a belief it is a perfectly fine. To them it’s not ‘bold’ but commonsense. Shows how far the divide between us has become.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shows how far mad the Socialist democrats have become.
How is “healthcare” good for the murdered babies?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Abortion is Healthcare” Very Orwellian, is it not? Could be straight-forwardly simplified to “Death is Life” Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Idk I suspect at least 30 percent in the Democrat party would swallow hard reading that tweet. But yes the other 70 would have no problem digesting it. Their minds can twist logic into pretzels like nothing I’ve ever seen. It’s a really a scary thought and a reminder as to why we need to keep the gas peddle to the floor.
LikeLike
Hugo Chavez promised Free Healthcare to all Venezuelans. Look how that turned out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With Bernie nevertheless surging, Warren going down for the final time, a growing nagging peripheral sense among Dems that Biden (along with both Obamas) might just possibly have a rough time ahead vis-a-vis scandals, Klobuchar’s unlikelihood and Buttigieg being a pandering homunculus … I see the prospects of an “I’m still with her” thing looming larger. And it will be delicious. It’s Pelosi’s and the DNC’s only hope of saving their party, ironically enough. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kinda feel sorry for the Bernie supporters. They are getting screwed, again, they know it, there is nothing they can do about it, and they know that, too.
And yet, they only fool themselves by telling each other lies, and believing them. They even believe we Deplorables agree with Bernie’s agenda (ha !).
Full-blown Mamet principle.
The truth is, the Bernie supporters will never be happy until they have Hugo Chavez’s “paradise,” which will never, ever happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t love the fact that we have a President also a candidate who’s words will remain the same regardless of which state of the race he’s in. All these political pundits USED to say during the primaries it was essential the candidate edge toward the right or left. Then after the party nomination is secured that same candidate would need to head back to the middle for the general election. Anyhow I just thought of that and it is truly exciting to see the wizards of smart be rejected again and again. As for Bernie that is one hell of a statement to make. No one but his most ardent supporters will tolerate it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I look forward to Sanders being the nominee and suffering a MASSIVE defeat. Of course I would be happy with a massive defeat for whomever is the Democrat nominee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMHO, Milwaukee 2020 will end up looking like Chicago 1968 with riots and other Democrat hooliganism. the DNC will not let Bernie be the nominee.
LikeLike
LOL!
Sanders was an obscure congressional laughingstock for DECADES until Barack Hussein Alinsky and his team of electronic social media agitators came along and astroturfed a bunch of young, economic illiterates into the Occupy Wall St. mob using textbook Marxist class envy tactics giving Breadline Bernie (and Lizzie) an opening.
This great split in the democrat party is the direct result of the “National Transformation” Mr. Hope & Change tried to foist on our country, but fortunately, America rejected that offer and Barry only got as far as destroying his own party.
The unelectable Moonbats running tor the democrat nomination and the ‘moderate’ Joe Biden – another laughingstock – are all gifts from the democrat’s erstwhile progressive messiah of color.
Nice work Barry!
Frankly, I’m enjoying this immensely.
LikeLiked by 8 people
From Carlos Osweda
I’ve been thinking about the method behind the Democrats’ madness.
It’s pretty amazing.
And it’s FAR bigger than a coup against the president.
https://threader.app/thread/1221185899993554944
LikeLike
I agree Clivus. Bernie is waaay out there and has been forever.
Ever see the essay that he put in a Vermont “alternative” newspaper in the 1970s?
https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2015/05/29/410606045/the-bernie-sanders-rape-fantasy-essay-explained
LikeLike
“Abortion is health care” is like saying if you kill the patient their health problems will go away
Only a grotesque, mentally warped and demented person could make that kind of comment
LikeLiked by 7 people
The internet is forever.
LikeLike
Regardless….she is still a Democrat, and although her mantra is rational, with her background, it would be great for her to change political party. We have to consider where she comes from. The Democratic Republic of Hawaii. It will be never,…. that I visit the Islands again. They are all run as small dictatorship. With their strings being pulled by the communists in congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sigh. OK. I will post it again. Smart money on the democrat side has known for some time now that 2020 will be a Trump landslide, a slaughter, the biggest blowout in American presidential election history. so they are sitting it out. Oh, they toss in their ante, maybe check on the first bet, but their money and political capital is still on the sidelines and will remain there … until 2024. That’s the big one. With no clear successor to Trump yet emerging it will all be up for grabs. Gabbard, Haley, Michelle, Deval, Pence, Jordan, Cruz, maybe even Pompeo. A real mosh pit.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Hillary minions will continue to press the scale here, pull on it there, to eliminate any real threats and keep it balanced so that the democrats go into the convention with no candidate, a hung first ballot, and Hillary takes it on the second ballot because no one can counter her argument to be the nominee: she is the only candidate who has ever beaten Trump in the popular vote, polls be damned.
And there you have it. Rematch. Print it out. Put it on your fridge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Jr…
LikeLike
We’re taking bets on how much “loot” Bernie will take in 2020 to get the hell out of Dodge ($600K in 2016)
💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰
LikeLiked by 2 people
Off topic but about healthcare. Cancer just may have a competitor. If true I have no doubt our President will give this legs🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/accidental-cancer-breakthrough/
LikeLike
4 years ago, Mr. Sanders said that he had is folks working on the costs of Mr Sanders plans – and that the would show the information, soon.
You might know what ‘soon’ means, to Mr. Sanders.
That being said, every democrat nominee has been, or is, in support of Obamacare (which has failed).
In essence, regarding health care, none of the other dem candidates are in any better position – or more accurately, just as bad.
Not good for the U.S. citizens.
Does it intrigue anyone that many dems obtain campaign funds from the public,
then offer free government whatever (healthcare, college loan forgiveness, education etc. etc.)
to the public – at the cost of U.S. taxpayers, the public, not themself –
– in the interest of (untold buying) getting votes for themself?
Is that a (untold) frequent quid pro quo?
[ the amounts of funds that the politicians skim from those notions is often untold. See the huge Puerto Rico unused assistance that was found stored in a warehouse in mid-Jan. 2020 for a small idea of the amounts. ]
Sick.
And yet, many U.S. voters – accepting wooden nickels – still support those involved via their votes.
hmmm….
I do not know
imho
“Prove all things,
hold fast to that which is good.”
Thessalonians 5:21
i.e.
do not take any wooden nickels. No matter the form, shape, or words.
LikeLike
“…Nobody knows how much my plans will cost…”
Maybe we should elect somebody who has a clue. Somebody other than you.
I’m not opposed to electing somebody who sounds like Yogi Bear. I am opposed to electing somebody who hasn’t thought through his proposals more than Yogi.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bernie Sanders in the lead, bad for Bernie ,in my view.
The Bernie bubble has been over for a while, the more exposure the more over.
Just a guess , but 85% chance none of the present candidates get the nomination, say rigged again
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course the socialist is being challenged by the corporate leftist elite…he is not, and was never going to be, their chosen one. They’ve let him play long enough. Make room for the hag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And bring out the chartered jet. Bernie likes private jet rides.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, I worry, with all the sophisticated effort invested by Lawfare and the core Democrats in the impeachment sham, and in building the “official” record of it through the big lie media, that the Dems have more coup options than we think. At this point, it is nearly inconceivable that the Senate would convict. It is nearly inconceivable that any Dem candidate will beat Trump. So, they’re cornered. And I never trust a cornered rat. At least until they’re all in jail.
LikeLike
Not to worry… President Donald Trump builds skyscrapers and other great things… pseudo Communists like Bernie Sanders build straw men to attack… simple…
LikeLike
Abortion is NOT healthcare.
Abortion is avoidance of consequences for your actions and/or the circumstances you find yourself in.
Like the entire Democrat candidate platform, the central theme is avoidance of consequences:
Don’t want to be fiscally responsible and save for your healthcare and emergencies?
FINE, the government will give you some money.
Don’t want to develop a marketable skill and work your way towards a career?
FINE, the government will make sure you get paid a “livable wage”
Don’t want to pay for the college education that you voluntarily signed up for?
FINE, the government will wipe your debt clean.
Don’t want to deal with the consequences of taking a socially unacceptable position?
FINE, the government will outlaw opposition to your position.
It sickens me to no end.
LikeLike
Abortion is healthcare? Hope Bernie Sanders is practicing what he preach.
LikeLike