President Trump and Vice-President Pence Make Unscheduled Visit to MLK Memorial…

Moments ago President Trump and Vice President Pence made an unscheduled stop to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington DC to pay their holiday respects.

The President is scheduled to depart the White House at 6:15pm ET, for a trip to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The White House has announced the schedule for several bilateral discussions including:

Dr. Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq

Imran Khan of Pakistan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Swiss Confederation

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government

World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab