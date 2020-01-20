President Trump and Vice-President Pence Make Unscheduled Visit to MLK Memorial…

Moments ago President Trump and Vice President Pence made an unscheduled stop to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington DC to pay their holiday respects.
.
The President is scheduled to depart the White House at 6:15pm ET, for a trip to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The White House has announced the schedule for several bilateral discussions including:
- Dr. Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq
- Imran Khan of Pakistan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
- Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Swiss Confederation
- Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
- Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government
- World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab
Let’s see how the MSM negatively spins this visit…if they even report on it!
Where were Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders today? (Asking for a friend…)
They may merely be previously committed to representing other more lucrative interests more relevant to their own pocketbooks and their own position.
White nationalists target MLK memorial for Nazi salute?
I believe they attended the MLK Ceremony in my state capital, Columbia, SC. Not sure of Chuck and Nancy….but the Presidential candidates were there
Ebony and Orange-Ivory living together in perfect harmony
Never in my life have I been a groupie. Until now. I’m unashamedly, happily, resolutely a President Donald J. Trump groupie. 🇺🇸💃🇺🇸
The pictures of Obama bowing to other world leaders compared to them trying to get close enough for pictures with our VSGPDJT speaks volumes. Our Lion is on the way. Take no prisoners, President Trump!
Having Dr. Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq and Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government vising at the same time is the most interesting. Wonder if the President is starting to lay ground work for the future of the Kurds in Iraq and maybe the whole region. This is definitely a stick in the eye and message to Erdogan in Turkey.
And to the Kurds in Iran and Syria as well.
So, President Trump is meeting with the K-Man himself, eh? (That’s “World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.”) I read an article by Ted Malloch that describes his work with the WEF and Herr Schwab. It was a bit lengthy but very interesting. Perhaps President Trump will offer him a deal, or at least try to get him on board with President Trump’s MAGA agenda.
Don’t you know the wails and knashing of teeth in all the leftist news rooms are going to be epic over this show of respect. Good grief.
Davos is going to be entertaining this year. I wonder which self important globalist will try to insult our President, only to go home to a country completely falling apart economically.
Where’s Barry?
