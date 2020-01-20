President Trump and Vice-President Pence Make Unscheduled Visit to MLK Memorial…

Posted on January 20, 2020 by

Moments ago President Trump and Vice President Pence made an unscheduled stop to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington DC to pay their holiday respects.

.

The President is scheduled to depart the White House at 6:15pm ET, for a trip to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The White House has announced the schedule for several bilateral discussions including:

  • Dr. Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq
  • Imran Khan of Pakistan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
  • Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Swiss Confederation
  • Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
  • Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government
  • World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab

This entry was posted in Big Government, Celebrations, Choose Life, Davos, Donald Trump, media bias, Mike pence, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to President Trump and Vice-President Pence Make Unscheduled Visit to MLK Memorial…

  1. vikingmom says:
    January 20, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Let’s see how the MSM negatively spins this visit…if they even report on it!

    Where were Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders today? (Asking for a friend…)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. JohnCasper says:
    January 20, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Ebony and Orange-Ivory living together in perfect harmony

    Like

    Reply
  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    January 20, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    Never in my life have I been a groupie. Until now. I’m unashamedly, happily, resolutely a President Donald J. Trump groupie. 🇺🇸💃🇺🇸

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. ElGato says:
    January 20, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    The pictures of Obama bowing to other world leaders compared to them trying to get close enough for pictures with our VSGPDJT speaks volumes. Our Lion is on the way. Take no prisoners, President Trump!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. thedoc00 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Having Dr. Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq and Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government vising at the same time is the most interesting. Wonder if the President is starting to lay ground work for the future of the Kurds in Iraq and maybe the whole region. This is definitely a stick in the eye and message to Erdogan in Turkey.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Elric VIII says:
    January 20, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    So, President Trump is meeting with the K-Man himself, eh? (That’s “World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.”) I read an article by Ted Malloch that describes his work with the WEF and Herr Schwab. It was a bit lengthy but very interesting. Perhaps President Trump will offer him a deal, or at least try to get him on board with President Trump’s MAGA agenda.

    Like

    Reply
  7. willthesuevi says:
    January 20, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Don’t you know the wails and knashing of teeth in all the leftist news rooms are going to be epic over this show of respect. Good grief.

    Davos is going to be entertaining this year. I wonder which self important globalist will try to insult our President, only to go home to a country completely falling apart economically.

    Like

    Reply
  8. scrap1ron says:
    January 20, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Where’s Barry?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s