January 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1093

Trade Rep Lighthizer and the Trade Team love doing what they do, esp with Communist China. They just punch them down to neutral level.
Payback is a Beach…a lovely beach with warm sand kicked in the faces of the Chinese Communists
We’re so thankful for nominations then confirmations of Lighthizer, Mnuchin, Ross and others. god is with us all.
Whoa..how did that happened? I meant to type ‘God’
We knew that Grandma…thank you.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of KAG ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Thank You, President Trump and MAGA Trade Team, for USMCA. Winning
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Draw near and redeem me;
ransom me because of my enemies.” 🌟-— Psalm 69:18
————–—
***Praise: Under President Trump’s leadership, America economy is Booming and our military has been rebuilt.
***Praise: President Trump Approval rating…51% (Rasmussen)
***Praise: President Trump is now protecting America’s Constitutional Right to pray in public schools
***Praise: Again, another winning day Stock Market 3 indexes record high (#143)
***Praise: Senate passed USMCA, 89-10
——–
***Boomeranged: Alex Cora, Red Sox manager who refused to go with his winning Red Sox Team to visit Pres. Trump at the WH because he said “Trump is a liar, hypocrite and a cheat…”…..Well, Cora got fired from Red Sox for…… cheating! Imagine that !
————–
🙏 Pray:
— that President Trump feel the love and support from 63 plus million Americans who know the “impeachment” charges is a hoax and that President Trump is innocent
— that the Lord will press on President Trump’s heart that he is not alone…when he is demeaned, we are demeaned…impeached? we are impeached, too…humiliated?, we are humiliated, too…lied to?, we are lied to… falsely charged? we are falsely charged, too…
— for President Trump’s well-being and courage
— for President Trump’s family….Melania, the children, the grandchildren and other relatives and close friends to hang it in there—The Lord Loves them all, too and is with them
— for President Trump’s staff, Admin and his cabinet…to remain loyal and continuing emotional support……Diminish any BO-holdovers within these groups and silence all resistances
— fumble and destroy all lies the fake Media plans to put out in the coming days and weeks.
— that Justice be served on all these Opposition soon
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to MAL, FL for a fundraiser (Dep WH at 2:30pm ET, Fundraisers 6:30pm &7pm ET)
— for fun time for President Trump and the LSU Football Champs at their WH visit
— for House/Senate Dems/Uni Party’s schemes/plots to back fired onto themselves
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they go back to work building new WALLS
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Battle for the Good VS Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Our Founders entrusted the American People with a responsibility to protect religious liberty so that our Nation may stand as a Bright Beacon for the rest of the World.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, January 17, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 291 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Most Excellent Grandma! 💯
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/16/january-16th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1092/comment-page-1/#comment-7751677)
– – – – – –
Thursday night update – 1/16/20
– Misc. content. (No time to make a complete summary today.)
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Approx. 1,500ft. completed as of Tuesday (Jan 14) evening. (To be completed 8 to 10 days later, depending on weather.)
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19)… Although WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
(Update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 40M and 50M; perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion (~ 8 to 10 days later).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher’s working with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Slideshow with 5 photos from Project 2. Click arrow on photo.
(2 of the photos were tweeted yesterday.)
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/15/20
Slideshow with 6 photos from Project 2. Click arrow on photo.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/16/20
Beautiful. Just beautiful. GOD BLESS AMERICA!
Brian Kolfage retweet.
Tweet with TheRundownNews article.
Tweet with 2 pictures.
Tweet with photo from the other side of the mountain on Project 1.
Before the location of Project 2 was revealed, tweeted this on Aug 31, 2019. We now know that Project 2 is “many miles” and I’m guessing that Project 3 or 4 is the hole and that hole is the gap in the picture above on the other side of the mountain. It’s about 3/4 miles up a hill if I remember correctly from last year.
Brian Kolfage: We have two projects on the burner right now. One is many miles, and the other is shorter and closes a hole.
Edit:
– Before the location of Project 2 was revealed, Brian Kolfage tweeted the tweet below on Aug 31, 2019.
– We now know that Project 2 is the “many miles” he was referring to and I’m guessing that Project 3 or 4 is the “hole” and that hole is the gap in the picture above on the other side of the mountain. It’s about 3/4 miles up a hill if I remember correctly from last year.
Tweet with article.
Reminds me of this May 27, 2019 tweet.
Brian Kolfage: Keep donating we are going to build many more! Working with DHS to build TRUMP WALL with private funds
Actually, this Aug 30, 2019 tweet is what I was thinking of.
Brian Kolfage: Had a great meeting with @DHS & @CBP this week in DC, @WeBuildtheWall is going to begin working to complete special NEW border wall builds for @CBP! Private industry + government = more wall overall. HUGE
Slideshow with 3 photos from Project 1. Click arrow on photo.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/16/20
***Additional tweets***
Brian Kolfage: The most bang for our buck. However we did pay 100% of wall cost for project 1. And at end of day project 2. We’ll have 3.5-4m into it.
Brian Kolfage retweet.
American: 💁 I was at the Sunland Park Symposium and have been watching the rise of our wall. Congratulation on the latest court victory. FYI, I am making another donation of $100. today and encourage others to do the same, because that Wall protects ALL of us Americans.🇺🇸
Q: Is it true Sunland Park wall was built without permits? If so, can the courts order the wall be torn down?
Brian Kolfage: The wall didn’t need a permit. The electrical did and we had permits.
Hi Stillwater:. One photo seems to show at least 1500 feet of built wall.
I am guessing about 2000 feet or 500 feet per day has been built so far (Mon-Thur)
If the pace is 500 feet per day then it will take about another 28 days to complete the approximately 15,840 feet of wall. About mid February or so.
Looks like it is turtle express! Nice and steady!
I am enjoying the new daily pictures!
As of Tuesday evening they had at least 1,500 feet complete (Sun – Tue).
So you’re probably right, slow and steady while they iron out the wrinkles that inevitably arise on projects.
– What I’m wondering is how they plan to fix the bollard in the first picture above that has the gap at the top. Eventually all of the bollards will be filled to the top with high psi concrete but while it is empty I wonder if there is a way to straighten it.
– Looks like maybe their steel manufacturer had a defective bollard that wasn’t perfectly straight.
– That also brings up the question of how, in general, will bollards be patched, repaired, or replaced if someone tries to cut through. Must harder to fix it is filled with concrete and how do you even go about replacing it?
Edit: “Must be harder to fix it once it is filled with concrete…”
Pity this can’t be taken to a one-off national referendum. Then we would truly see what the people think. Accepting the findings of proven haters and colluders against the defendant is preposterous. With such a major decision, USA is backwards in this regard.
What else are we backward in?
* hand written 302’s. We are in the digital time-stamped age now. FBI interviews should be electronically recorded
* hand written memo’s i.e. Comey – ditto
Backwards = Easily edited
The impeachment is a carefully orchestrated, multi-year plot to embarrass the President, and perhaps remove him with enough rouge votes, prior to the 2020 election, and McConnell is “on-the-record” stating he will “play it straight” and allow the trial to occur.
All outward indications are that McConnell and his RINO cabal are not interested in quickly dismissing this unconstitutional travesty, as it is now officially underway with the known to be compromised Roberts presiding.
We’ll see if McConnell compounds his subterfuge by acquiescing to the Dems regarding their witness demands, using the guise of “fairness” to the prosecution.
“Trust the Plan” is increasingly appearing to be a slogan that is appropriate for the DS.
JMO
Wear it with honor PDJT. We are all behind you. The results will prove what a farce this is and how it has simultaneously diminished the meaning and seriousness of ‘impeachment’
Oh yes…..please please please please! Hope this starts to happen in Trump’s 2nd term:
LikeLiked by 9 people
A thousand times YES. Slapping a bandaid on will not solve anything, the corruption is too entrenched by now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every federal employee should be made to re-apply for their jobs and be able to demonstrate what value they bring to it. Then sack them all. Reagan did something similar with the air traffic controllers and so can Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eliminate the agencies if they are counterproductive to our freedom (most of them). Especially the ones that are not legislatively created…erase them with a stroke of the pen. Force the deep staters in Congress to take us to court on the others. New rules…keep their statist dweeb lawyers on defense.
Please tell them they’re fired Mr. President and they have to get a job in the private sector.
The President is Constitutionally required to enforce the laws enacted by Congress.
EVERY law passed by Congress then requires someone to administer or enforce it, and President has no alternative but to enforce.
Point is, CONGRESS created the administrative state. They set its budgets, it pay scale, and they hold oversite authority over it.
So, WHO do the civil service employees in the Federal Gov. actually WORK for,…the POTUS, or CONGRESS?
I don’t know about you, but before I retired, I took orders/directions from the person they detirmined my pay, and could call me on the carpet for screw ups, and could fire me.
So CONGRESS created the Administrative State, and it works for THEM, …NOT the President, and NOT us!
“Makes you wonder if its even redeemable at this point.”
IMO, that is a reasonable question.
Donald Trump making his way down the escalator at Trump Tower June 16, 2015 to formally announce his presidential bid. The beginning of a four plus year nightmare for the Democrats and neocon Republicans plus all the other corrupt critters in the DC Swamp!
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seeing the smiles and smirks of San Fran Nan and the rest of the DemoncRATS when the articles of impeachment were being signed and turned over officially to the Senate made me sick! This is such a disgusting sham and fraud of an investigation, but this was the day Pelosi signed off on the destruction of the Democrat Party. They’re gonna regret this day big time!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, Ted,
The “fair trial” sits on an unconstitutional foundation cobbled together in the House, and you and your Repub confederates in the Senate are letting it happen.
BTW, Texas patriots are not fooled by your “too late, too little” faux grandstanding on behalf of the President.
LikeLike
High five, dallas, high five.
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
Impeachment Eve (Ep. 54)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/3c3fcad8/impeachment-eve-ep-54
Michael Caputo|1/13/2020
Topics: Retribution after the bogus Russia Hoax * Roger Stone’s sentencing * Pelosi to deliver articles of impeachment … All that and much, much more hard-hitting political commentary.
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
Here are my impeachment trial predictions:
1) Turtle does not have the vote to dismiss.
2) 4 GOP senators will vote with dens to force witness.
3) Dems will call few witnesses including pernas. Trump will exert privilege and block others (Mcghan and Mick). Dems might have other dummies as witnesses.
4) cant predict about Rudy
5) GOP might force whistle blower to testify..
6) Finally trump will NOT be removed. i think GOP traitors fear the base and cant afford trump removal although some may very well want it to happen.
Mollie is great. Perfect timing for this article.
Think of 300 million (+/_) tax payers and how much tax the govt has at it’s disposal. It likely equals the sum total of the rest of the worlds tax takings.
This is what demorRATS, deep state want to protect. Their access to all this money.
Every congress-persons tax records should be available to the public.
Trillions at stake. All the wrong people in charge of overseeing how it is spent.
Bet this will be a great debate, for people in this district (Elijah Cumming’s district):
LikeLike
whoops. January’s flying by. Already happened! Hope they recorded it!
Best-Run States Are Low-Tax Republican, Worst-Run Are High-Tax Democratic, Study Finds
https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/best-run-states-are-all-solidly-republican-worst-run-mostly-democratic-study-finds/?fbclid=IwAR0ESe4D0mc45tjfoloE2maLnRiDPwRriVJ6IX9WNEv041NTd4hGyRzC61k
The greatest President in terms of economics and an interest for the American people in the history of America. However, the Democrats want to impeach him. It just goes to show how totally ignorant and stupid are the Democrats. I cannot meet a stranger and find out he or she is a democrat and I immediately form a negative in regard to this person.
Excellent thread by Gigi, highlighted by Sidney Powell re General Flynn.
Is Ms. Powell really retweeting at midnight?
haha. Love this reply to Bernie, who’s been getting his insurance via the largesse of the American taxpayer for decades:
LikeLiked by 2 people
I liked this tweet of Rubin’s, too…Dave Rubin Verified account @RubinReport Jan 15….
“Every single Evangelical Christian I’ve met over the past few years has been way more tolerant and decent than any progressive I’ve come across. I spoke in front of 14,000 evangelicals at @LibertyU and they couldn’t have been more welcoming.”
Love this. Says it all!
Donald Trump formally nominates Federal Reserve critic to central bank’s board
https://amp.ft.com/content/a9084790-38b6-11ea-a6d3-9a26f8c3cba4?segmentid=acee4131-99c2-09d3-a635-873e61754ec6&__twitter_impression=true
Excerpt:
Ms Shelton, confirmed by the Senate in 2018 as US director for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has close ties to other Trump political appointees, such as Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, and David Malpass, the president of the World Bank. She was an adviser to the Trump campaign in 2016.
She has questioned the basic role of the Fed, telling the Financial Times last year: “How can a dozen, slightly less than a dozen, people meeting eight times a year, decide what the cost of capital should be versus some kind of organically, market supply determined rate? The Fed is not omniscient. They don’t know what the right rate should be. How could anyone?”
Ms Shelton has advocated pegging the dollar to the gold standard.
Mollie Hemingway was spot-on when she said that “impeachment is like pornography for the Trump-deranged.”
For the rest of us, impeachment is basically psychological torture.
This is why we have the wrong people in Congress. These people shouldn’t oversee a paper route.
Ukraine pulled out of virulently anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian committee the day before Iran shot down its jetliner
January 16, 2020 By Christine Douglass-Williams
The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office “is investigating possible willful killing and aircraft destruction in its probe of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran.”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/01/ukraine-pulled-out-of-virulently-anti-israel-pro-palestinian-committee-the-day-before-iran-shot-down-its-jetliner?utm_source
Ukraine’s PM is resigning after audio lakes of him making demeaning remarks about President Zelensky
Poroshenko is blaming Kolomoisky
https://www.kyivpost.com/ukraine-politics/prime-minister-honcharuk-targeted-in-latest-audio-leak.html
Sadly, Matt Gaetz still does not regret voting with the Pelosi Dems during this tenser than usual time for POTUS. Lou can’t understand Matt’s thinking and neither can I.
Now, as a reward some in Florida are dredging up old allegations against him and I doubt it’s any Trump supporters. This is a time when unity was and is most important.
“I Donald John Trump do solemnly swear –
That I will faithfully execute –
The Office of President of the United States –
And will to the best of my ability –
Preserve, protect, and defend –
The Constitution of the United States –
So help me God.”
January 20, 2017
THANK YOU, MR. PRESIDENT FOR UPHOLDING OUR CONSTITUTION AND DELIVERING YOUR PROMISES FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AS YOU SWORE YOU WOULD. We stand with you!
