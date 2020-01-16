January 16th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1092

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This clip *really* shows how easy it can be to take create fake news.
>>> Not that what the clip says is untrue!….Just that that’s not what Steyer “meant”.
This is one example of how the “there are good people in both sides.” comment was taken out of context.
The President is showing that what is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Next you’ll be telling us that Trump never actually hit Hillary with a golf ball.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of KAG ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Thank You, President Trump and MAGA Trade Team,
For the Phase One US/China Trade Deal! Winning
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Answer me, Lord, for your gracious love is good;
Turn to me in keeping with your great compassion… 🌟-— Psalm 69:16
————–—
***Praise: Best President Ever!
***Praise: Best MAGA Trade Team Ever!
***Praise: Promise Made, Promise Kept! President Trump signed Phase One of US/China trade deal
***Praise: Wow! New Stock Market record high for the 3 indexes #142 Times, in spite of Fake Impeachment Drama
***Praise: 37,000 people at the WI rally
***Praise: 57.9% of the attendees at WI rally were NOT Republicans-Winning!
***Praise: Latest count: 187 Federal Judges plus 2 Supreme Court Justices
***Praise: Senate is voting on USMCA today
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for Gen. Flynn/S.Powell as they do a new strategy for Flynn’s case
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— for House/Senate Dems/Uni Party’s schemes/plots to back fired onto themselves
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they go back to work building new WALLS
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Iranian Freedom Fighters (protesters) and elsewhere
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stay The Course *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We must devote everything we have toward victory in 2020…Only this way can we save the America we love and drain the Washington swamp once and for all.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, January 16, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 292 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/15/january-15th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1091/comment-page-1/#comment-7748671)
– – – – – –
Wednesday night update – 1/15/20
– Tweets with numerous photos from Project 2.
– Foreman Mike video.
– Short video of the wall on Project 2.
– Tweet with LATimes article. (Tweets with 7 photos & 1 video.)
– Q & A tweets.
– Tweet with BorderReport article (Jan 7) and an excellent video of a tour given by Tommy Fisher. Includes transcript.
(Article previously posted a few times but I only recently discovered the video after turning off my ad blocker.)
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Approx. 1,500ft. completed as of Tuesday (Jan 14) evening. (To be completed 8 to 10 days later, depending on weather.)
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19)… Although WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
(Update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 40M and 50M; perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion (~ 8 to 10 days later).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher’s working with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with photo.
Q: Dear Brian, will there be an anti-climbing feature installed on top or will this wall remain as it is right now?
Brian Kolfage: No, doesn’t need it here at this location. Anyone trying to climb will be wet, the wall is designed with a slippery coating…
Q: one of the poles look crooked and looks like gap large enough someone to squeeze thru
Brian Kolfage: I’m sure they will fine tune everything after it’s completed. It’s a process…
Brian Kolfage Instagram post: Good morning from Project 2! Things are well underway now and 3.5 miles of wall should up be early next week. @webuildthewall will have 4 miles of new wall completed in its first year which is a incredible accomplishment. Projects 3 & 4 are now deep into planning and could start within a month.
“Projects 3 & 4 are now deep into planning and could start within a month.”
———————————
Within a month??
Now that would be the BEST late CHRISTmas gifts ever!
I can hardly wait to see #3 and #4 get started and done.
The more WALL, the safer America becomes.
We’re looking forward to seeing the finished “Butterfly” WALL(#2) nest week.
When Project 2 is done it will look like it came out of a sci-fi movie. It will reflect the water and all the sunrise/sunsets with a golf course like river bank. Beautiful !
And Brian already posted a photo last week of land being cleared on at least one of the projects.
Tweet with Photo.
Q: That doesn’t look like the 30 foot fence going up everywhere else?
Brian Kolfage: Because this is better
Tweet with Foreman Mike video. – (2:20)
Q: That’s so depressing. T took 3 years to get just 100 miles & it’s not even good ? Ugh. Come on
Brian Kolfage: Just the Army Corps wall which is built in Texas
Tweet with photo.
Impressive. Great photo.
Tweet with short video. – (0:30)
Q: Why is the spacing between bars so much, much easier to get a saw in that which means less bars to have to cut to get through wall
Brian Kolfage: Can’t cut ours like the old walls.
Q: are you building any wall on non-private land, or are you just using other people’s money to hook people up with a free wall?
Brian Kolfage: There’s only two types of land…. private and government. And we are building projects on both types.
Who is the Q person so intent on criticizing all the work being done? Why waste bandwidth by posting his/her questions?
I use “Q: to represent anyone asking a question or making a comment under a tweet. I post the question to provide context for Brian Kolfage’s reply underneath. I manually copy it out this way so the chain of tweets and replies don’t automatically embed and we get a lot of duplication. It simplifies things.
But Brian Kolfage’s reply is a link to his reply on twitter so if you want you can go there and see the name of the person who is asking the question.
Tweet with article:
This contractor says he can build Trump’s border wall faster and cheaper than the U.S. can – 1/14/20
Brian Kolfage: The privatized wall builders club is kicking ***! .@FisherSandG is changing the game for Texas and we are so proud to be apart of this project! Who would have thought we would accomplish 4 miles of new wall in our first year!
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– Texas may be the biggest obstacle. Unlike in other states, most of the United States borderland in Texas is privately owned, which has delayed construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Federal lawyers have had to comb property records, track down landowners, make offers to buy the land and — if owners refuse to sell — file lawsuits to seize the land.
– His company has built around 1,500 feet of what it says will be a three-mile fence. The cost, he estimates, will be $42 million, faster and cheaper than government contractors who have spent months surveying and building more expensive border fences nearby. The estimated time of completion: two weeks.
– Fisher, 50, said he hopes to sell or lease his section of the fence to the federal government, and to persuade them to contract with him to build more. Already, he has bought a hundred miles of land elsewhere along the river in Texas from about two dozen private owners.
– With 1,600 employees, his family’s North Dakota-based company, Fisher Sand & Gravel, had handled large western highway projects, including for CalTrans, but nothing for Homeland Security. The first time they were allowed to bid on the border wall last year, Fisher won a single $400-million federal contract to build 31 miles of fence in Yuma, Ariz. Surveying is underway, he said, but the company faces a federal audit after complaints from members of Congress that Trump steered the work their way.
– Fisher insists he did nothing wrong and that the audit will show “how much we saved taxpayers.”
– The Pentagon audit was ongoing this week, according to Pentagon spokeswoman Dwrena Allen, and the Army Corps was cooperating, according to Raini Brunson, a spokeswoman for the corps.
– Fisher welcomes the comparisons to Trump: a businessman educated on construction sites. After his crews cleared brush from the riverbank to build his fence, Fisher had them plant palm trees and Bermuda grass. He says he wanted the area to look like a golf course to please Border Patrol agents working the area and of course, Trump.
8 photos and 1 video clip below. (I prevented the tweets from embedding to avoid duplication.)
1: Tweet with photo.
Molly Hennessy-Fiske: Since a Texas judge lifted an injunction last week, the crew of about 50 have graded the banks of the Rio Grande southwest of McAllen, digging trenches for the three mile fence they plan to build in two weeks at a cost of $42 million
2: Tweet with photo.
Molly Hennessy-Fiske: They place rebar in the trenches, then use excavators to place 40-foot panels of 36 steel bollards, or fence posts, each 18 feet high
3: Tweet with photo. (Same photo Brian Kolfage posted above.)
Molly Hennessy-Fiske: Here’s Fisher with one of the panels
4: Tweet with photo.
Molly Hennessy-Fiske: Workers pour concrete around the base of the fence, which curves with the river. In the distance is Rey Anzaldua’s family property. He opposes the fence – check the story to hear why.
5: Tweet with photo.
Molly Hennessy-Fiske: The bollards are five inches apart, which Fisher said won’t impede wildlife or aggravate flooding. Scott Nicol at the Sierra Club disagreed, and worries the fence will speed erosion.
Continued…
6: Tweet with photo. – Wall can be seen far in the distance.
Molly Hennessy-Fiske: You can see the difference behind me between the graded riverbank where the fence in being built (left) and the Mexican bank (right).
7: Tweet with photo.
Molly Hennessy-Fiske: Unlike some other stretches of border fence topped with metal plates to prevent people from climbing over, Fisher said the fence here will be covered with pointed tips.
8: Tweet with short video. – (0:20) – Good footage of wall in background.
Molly Hennessy-Fiske: A glimpse of the crew at work
9: Tweet with photo. (Same photo Brian Kolfage posted above.)
Molly Hennessy-Fiske: A view of the fence so far, which will eventually include lights, cameras and a concrete road.
Misc. Q & A tweets
Q: Yes, but We Build the Wall criminals are currently putting up 1.5 miles of wall in the Rio Grande floodplain in Mission, TX. They have scraped the earth bare all the way to the river and a federal judge just gave them the go-ahead to keep going.
Brian Kolfage: 3.5 miles 🙂
Q: How many miles did the WE BUILD THE WALL put up????? Check it out
Brian Kolfage: 4 miles
Q: Ahh . . . how much $ per mile does the wall cost?
Brian Kolfage: 8mil per mile
Q: Is that on flat ground? First section was uphill and came in at $8mil for 0.5 miles. Second Fisher Industries section comes in at ~$13mil per mile.
Brian Kolfage: 3 mil a mile cheaper for flat land.
Tweet with photo from Project 1. (Photo posted yesterday.)
Q: Probably shouldn’t show shallow foundations
Q: The base that the steel slats are standing in are 5-7’ deep. You are seeing what’s on top of the ground being poured.
Q: Really? Because it looks they are just setting them on the ground and pouring concrete around them
Brian Kolfage: Nope… they go deep
Brian Kolfage: 7’ deep, plus fiber optic detection system under that. Sense seismic vibrations 50’ away with a smart algorithm that can differentiate between an animal or human
(Note: Here is an article that I’ve posted a few times this past week which had the slideshow with all the photos. The article mentioned having a video but I didn’t realize I wasn’t seeing it because of my ad blocker. Now that I’ve seen the video, it’s probably the best footage I’ve seen so far on Project 2’s job site where Tommy Fisher explains what they are doing and how the equipment works.
I assume some have probably seen it already, but I’m reposting the article link again with the addition of a transcript of the video.)
Private-wall builder says his South Texas model is cheaper, better for river – 1/7/20
(Link for article & video.)
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/private-wall-builder-gives-tour-of-south-texas-site-says-it-is-cheaper-and-better-for-river-area/
Tour of South Texas border wall with CEO Tommy Fisher – (Video) – (5:43)
Transcript:
– The system that you’re going to see with cameras, lights, technology… everybody is transparent. The border agents have to be transparent how they conduct themselves; the people who come over are going to be transparent how they conduct themselves.
– But the bottom line is is once this systems up, nobody’s going to get in without being detected or not being caught.
0:24/0:27 – So once this Bermuda grass grows on this 5:1 (slope), and we’ve planted some bald cypress trees in here for a little bit of erosion control… is the grass can withstand the wake action and a little bit of a flood up to maybe 8 to 12 feet per second.
0:47 – We’re at elevation 111 here where we’re standing, where the road is going to be. Now the water is at 103.
– So the bottom of the bollard fence would be at 111
0:58 – If you look over here at the steel bollards… Those steel bollards have been galvanized.
– You can push off a little bit and go. With the galvanization it’s very slippery to your foot and it’s a lot harder to climb.
1:23 – So how our system works is the difference is you can see the spacing that we already have here… We have an extra inch for the water to come to and from. But then too because we’re like a diamond it acts like a weir. So it only has a little pinch point right here and then it opens right back up.
– Cause any time water comes through and comes out… it helps it go through and comes right back out and then it slows right down.
1:58 – The machines will walk up to those jigs… and they’ll walk up… and as these turn they’ll go straight through the bollards… Right? Once they go through the bollards, you turn, and then this tightens. And the bollards now tighten between here and here. And the machine itself holds it.
(New hydraulic improvements since Project 1. Need to watch the video to see Tommy explain the movements that each of the 2 new hydraulic cylinders make. At the July Wall Symposium Tommy Fisher estimated these improvements would increase wall placement speed by 20-25%. I haven’t heard any current estimates on time saved since they began building wall on Project 2.)
2:19 – So with an excavator right, in order to make your fence perfect…
– An excavator can lift up and down; he can turn out and he can suck back in with the stick; he can turn in a radius; but now the secret to being perfect and straight every time is we added this; so if that track is higher than this track, this cylinder will take the whole thing and turn it like this or this to level; plus this cylinder here will take the whole thing and go like this or like this.
– So what happens is if you go like this, plus turn, you’re straight every time.
– We modified so after we built the first job in El Paso… it took us too long to set up. So we modified it with this. Instead of by hand we did it by hydraulic… and now we’re lightning quick.
3:17 – So we’ve set up to bring in aggregates from local suppliers… and that’s really what Fisher Sand & Gravel does… We’re one of the largest aggregate making companies in the United States. So we understand rock and sand… and how to make that into concrete, how to make that into asphalt.
– So from there we have the cement that mixes in, plus the rock and sand; and it all goes into this truck.
– So this truck on top has the ability to blend the rock, the sand, the water, and the cement; and basically mix it through this auger. It mixes and it comes right out and you have concrete.
Q: What do you say to the critics… National Butterfly Center is one of the lawsuits against you and they say that it’s going to cause water to change course and hurt their property?
A: It’s absolutely false. If you do nothing the water will do what it does… just like it’s eroding like you saw there.
– If Mexico doesn’t clean the bank or the U.S. side doesn’t clean the bank as sand is depositing, it pushes the river.
– With us maintaining our project, we’ve taken care of all this bank on both sides because we have the ability to maintain.
– It’s called a flood plain for a certain reason. It floods.
– … You’re an expert, look at our 2D model. The 2D model shows that you have more freeboard, which is the distance between the highest level of the flood flow and the top of the levee, to protect all the citizens of McAllen, and Mission, and everywhere else.
4:58 – So what I hope out of this, even though it slowed us down a little bit… Is if we can provide better knowledge for every citizen that lives here of what they can expect or not, it will be better.
Q: So you’re optimistic that on Thursday Judge Crane will lift the TRO?
A: I pretty much am and I’m optimistic that we’re going to continue to work with IBWC. What do they really have the regulation to do? And we’re checking that if they have the regulation to monitor or regulate that you didn’t cause flows going up… and we give them something that shows that we didn’t… Until they prove that we did, I don’t think that they have any jurisdiction to stop us.
NO SWIMMING! ‘We Build The Wall Inc.’ Constructs FIRST EVER Border Wall On Rio Grande River – 1/15/20
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/no-swimming-we-build-the-wall-inc-constructs-first-ever-border-wall-ever-on-rio-grande-river/
Hey Treepers, just a laugh before bed…Breaking News! Pelosi Impeachment Parody Music Video / Lizzo – Truth Hurts Nancy & the Dems!
Here’s the link again. Sorry, it may have goofed the 1st time. Please delete if it duplicates. Thanks!
Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs after Trump signs first phase of U.S.-China trade pact
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/stocks-seen-drifting-lower-ahead-of-signing-of-us-china-trade-pact-2020-01-15?fbclid=IwAR0PktfTQpPvxk1MvUo8RZJebgq6hUMZfhu5tl8pAruqkf2zOk4kdX_qDxU
This made my day. Thank you!
For the first time ever, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were both right at the same time-when they called each other liars.
Oh, I don’t know which one was lying about whether or not Bernie said a woman can’t be president. I do know that they are both liars because they promote socialism. Socialism is based on lies.
I think real “reciprocal” witnesses should be Republicans calling their own witnesses, and banning Democrats from calling any. That is what the Democrats did in the House. The Republicans who floated 1 for 1 are 100% stupid.
Doesn’t know the difference between “us” and “me” either. So maybe problems with reading as well as spelling.
I believe the misspelling they were talking about was on the Clinton impeachment.
Nancy Pelosi should never use the word “united” anyway. We can’t let they forget that not even all the Democrats voted for the impeachment.
1 Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity.
2 For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb.
12 The wicked plotteth against the just, and gnasheth upon him with his teeth.
13 The Lord shall laugh at him: for he seeth that his day is coming.
14 The wicked have drawn out the sword, and have bent their bow, to cast down the poor and needy, and to slay such as be of upright conversation.
15 Their sword shall enter into their own heart, and their bows shall be broken.
35 I have seen the wicked in great power, and spreading himself like a green bay tree.
38 But the transgressors shall be destroyed together: the end of the wicked shall be cut off.
Psalm 37 (KJV)
”…gnasheth upon him with his teeth”
Outstanding!
Judy Woodruff on PBS Newshour vs Navarro on phase one China deal. Judy doesn’t fare too well. China segment starts at 24:35 and Navarro interview at 27:10
Parnas = Cohen = Dr Ford = Avenatti
Playbook the same as Muh Russia and Kavanaugh: front load a bunch of difficult-to-disprove-quickly allegations intended to sway the public and put pressure on the ‘jury.’
It’s deja vu all over again. With the media dutifully playing it’s part, and acting shocked, shocked with the new “bombshells.”
Like Cohen, an apparent crook who got caught who now wants to make stuff up about someone else to get a lighter sentence.
Funny…
