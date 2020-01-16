Flynn Update – Judge Sullivan Grants Continuance, Requests Briefs and Sets Hearing Date…

Judge Emmet Sullivan has granted the Flynn motion for continuance and established a briefing schedule for consideration on the Flynn motion to withdraw his guilty plea. Judge Sullivan has set February 27th, 2020, as the next date for a hearing in his courtroom.
It will be interesting to watch how the Bill Barr DOJ responds to Flynn’s request to withdraw his guilty plea….
They will remove POTUS Feb 7th so swift that he can’t pardon anyone and then DOJ will go full bore on getting his (Flynn’s) conviction upheld.
Yup I’m that cynical.
Then Pence becomes President and should promptly appoint DJT as Vice-President, and then resign.
Cannot happen if he is removed per the Constitution.
Not true…current procedure is 2/3 vote for conviction and automatic removal from office…second majority vote for disqualification, etc.
“In the 1936 trial of Judge Ritter, the Senate determined that removal is automatic upon conviction, and does not require a separate vote.854 This practice has continued. Because conviction requires a two-thirds vote, this means that removal can occur only as a result of a two-thirds vote. Unlike removal, disqualification from office is a discretionary judgment, and there is no explicit constitutional linkage to the two-thirds vote on conviction. Although an argument can be made that disqualification should nonetheless require a two-thirds vote,855 the Senate has determined that disqualification may be accomplished by a simple majority vote.”
https://law.justia.com/constitution/us/article-2/49-judgment-removal-and-disqualification.html
Interesting in re-reading the Constitution re:impeachment:
” And no Person shall be convicted without the
Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.
Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend
further than to removal from Office, and
disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor,
Trust or Profit under the United States:etc.
****
The Senate has considered conviction and penalty separate and in 1936 made the rule that conviction also equals automatic removal and disqualification requires a separate vote.
SHV: To make removal and disqualification divisible is an absurd reading of the Constitution. It is clearly not what the Constitution says!!!
It’s clear that negative consequences flow only from a CONVICTION BY TWO-THIRDS. If there is no conviction by two-thirds, there are no negative consequences. End of story! THIS IS THIRD GRADE READING COMPREHENSION!
Per the Constitution:
“Judgement in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of Honor, Trust or Profit under the United States…”
The lawfare crowd obviously interprets ”judgement in cases of impeachment” as saying that ‘it doesn’t matter if you’re acquitted in the Senate. Because you were impeached, the Constitution lets the Senate disqualify you from a second term as President because, you see, we impeached you!’ In other words, the Bill of Rights doesn’t exist for these creeps.
And it can’t go unstated that “judgement in Cases of Impeachment” presumes conviction, or you wouldn’t have judgement at all!”
There are no crimes. No statutes to try. Could We the People not file before the SCOTUS?
I’m reasonably sure that any request for hearing by citizens would be denied for lack of standing.
However, could the President file?
what constitution?
they are burning it now by using it against itself alinsky-means.
They don’t care. they have aligned with other countries in treason already and are prepared to aid them Attacking this country during our pre-revolution standoff where we DONT WANT TO FIGHT..
an all out onslaught attack will come upon this country with the aid of these coup plotters and congress members.
If Flynn goes so does the country.
Little do we remember that this country was prepped to ERADICATE us from earth if hillary would of won. they had dehumanized us with language, trained the masses that what we are is equivalent to redefined terms of hitler. We are primed to be forgotten with no remorse by the leftovers as we were arrested, starved, fined, fired, etc….
THAT WAS ALREADY OUR FATE – Trump gave us time and a hope to reverse the branding which he has done well, BUT I HEARD FROM A REALATIVE NORMAL HUMAN TODAY the phrase regarding trump’s guilt — ‘well what about the number or witnesses and all the people testifying what he did wrong, isnt that proof”
THEIR PROPAGANDA TECHINIQUES WORK ON SMART PEOPLE THAT HATE PDJT.
MAMET..
Great comment WSB, but might I suggest that their propaganda techniques work on “educated” people that hate the best President ever?
Big difference, I know… between smart and “educated”. These people are literally brainwashed with a YUGE headstart on getting them “there”.
And it is well established that the dumbmasses are fully primed to accept HEARSAY as f’ing “evidence” without any consideration as to how utterly ridiculous and bassackwards that kind of “thinking” is.
Yes, too many quotation marks, because… stupid people and up is down, etc…
If impeached, President Trump can never hold another government postion.
Check judge Alcee Hastings who was impeached and convicted and later became a member of Congress.
Why was Alcee Hastings allowed to become a US Representative after being impeached and removed for bribery while he was a Federal Judge? My theory is that no one ever filed a serious challenge to his eligibility, so it never reached SCOTUS.
Anyone?
It did go to SCOTUS.
Best I can tell is that Hastings appealed to SCOTUS but SCOTUS decision in (Judge) Nixon vs United States vacated Hastings appeal. (IANAL so for what it’s worth)
Really? Hastings? I never could find anything about that being challenged
FWIW, wiki: “Hastings filed suit in federal court claiming that his impeachment trial was invalid because he was tried by a Senate committee, not in front of the full Senate, and that he had been acquitted in a criminal trial. Judge Stanley Sporkin ruled in favor of Hastings, remanding the case to the Senate, but stayed his ruling pending the outcome of an appeal to the Supreme Court in a similar case regarding Judge Walter Nixon, who had also been impeached and removed.
The Supreme Court, however, ruled in Nixon v. United States that the federal courts have no jurisdiction over Senate impeachment matters, so Sporkin’s ruling was vacated and Hastings’s conviction and removal were upheld.”
******
The Nixon case, a unanimous SCOTUS decision, is the reason why SC won’t get involved in impeachment.
see above…I was surprised when I researched the Alcee Hastings question awhile ago, that following a 2/3 conviction and removal vote, a followup “disqualification” vote is unusual…IIRC has happened 3(?) times. No disqualification vote for Alcee, therefore permitted to run for Congress.
I still don’t “Get” how a disqualification vote became necessary since (according to the Constitution) ineligibility for public office is a consequence of impeach!ent and removal
Trump has been impeached by the House. The Senate conducts the trial to determine whether Trump should remain in office or be removed. Trump is running for re-election in 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CopperTop, you need to lay off the moonshine. You be tripping man.
History makes it hard not to be that cynical.
However, I pray and hope that what you have written does not come to pass. Hopefully truth, justice and the American way will succeed once again.
Fear porn. If you are wrong, will you stop commenting here?
Bill Durham,
WHO, exactly are you to suggest someone else leave?
I don’t agree with Coppertops pessimistic assesment, but defend his right to express it.
There has been far too much branding members as trolls, rolcons, eeyores.
If you disagree with a posters opinion, post your own comments, and cite facts when possible to support your position.
HOW,does it edify anyone, or benefit this site to post what you posted?
Aside from Coppertop, how many other treepers read such drivel, and conclude the,CTH comments,section is no different than Fox or Brietbart, where you can’t follow a,string for more than 3-5 comments, without getting to name calling?
Let us all try to ELEVATE,the comments section, to something close to the high level our host has achieved in HIS articles.
Let us NOT devolve into such posts that shrink our membership, to no good purpose.
IMHO,…
Amen Dutch, we all just trying very hard. This is a great form where one can express the frustrations many are going through. Especially after many, many years of living under what sometimes seem to be unAmerican. Myself think McConnell should throw the case out, to let the Senate Chamber retain credibility vs the HoR, now known as The Clown Hall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m of two minds; I don’t see how mulvaney or bolton hurts PDJT ‘s case, at,all.
Because READ THE TRANSCRIPT, as PDJT says,every chance he gets, LOL.
If his side gets to call witnesses as well, bring in the,Ukranians Rudy has deposed.
But, if the “jury” of 100 Senators gets to vote on WHICH witnesses they will and won’t hear from, then screw that. By procedure they can screw him.
Mitt, Murcowski, Collins, Portman can stick in the knife.
In that case, dismiss after opening arguments.
Agree, I am certainly for dismissal. NO Crime committed therefore why would McConnell acknowledge a continuation. IMO, he looks as silly as weird Nancy and company. Let alone the damage done to the Senate by going forward. Or Pelosi played’em.
Trumps people are not going to be heard from.
I always assumed that was the reason for a “like” button for comments. This home belongs to Sundance. I may not agree or even strongly dis-agree with some comments here (as others are to mine). But I certainly leave the “guest list” to the owner and / or care takers of the home that I am visiting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said. Actually, the “like” button concept was developed by Zuckerberg. Both sending and recieving a ‘like’releases a small dose of,Dopamine and other nuerotransmitters associated with pleasure.
Thats why there is no ‘dislike’button, lol.
And yeah, as a guest being respectful of the hosts wishes is a good idea, ALWAYS. 🙂
Agree, Dutchman. Agree!
BD is the self-appointed comment cop, be careful is you say anything negative about cocaine mitch. lol
Tense times to be sure, but as I have written lately, now isn’t the time for those of like minds to be divided for any reason, we may all be needed as “the coalesced deplorables.”
Sullivan could have said no. He didn’t . Flynn is on his way to stomping van drack into the mud like an over limit duck.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great imagery
Correct. Sullivan is letting both sides state their cases and then he will decide. I’d say there is a decent chance that the DOJ prosecutor will drop the case to prevent scrutiny of their criminal behaviour.
I am cautiously optimistic re: Sullivan. In early rounds of the Flynn saga before Sullivan, I had the feeling he was trying to say to Flynn that he (Sullivan) wasn’t going to fight Flynn’s battle, and that Flynn had to vacate his plea before Sullivan could do his part. Time will tell. I hope I am right for General Flynn’s sake and for his heroic attorney.
Whoops – picked wrong response to agree to. Withdraw my agreement.
thrasher47, you can click the “like” again and the “like” will disappear.
thank you bessie2003 – never knew one could do that (like button/disappear).
Doesn’t work for me. I liked your comment and can’t undo it.
Hold on. Sorry, I didn’t realize you need to press the star.
One of those WordPress glitches?
1) Trump won’t be removed
2) Flynn is a secondary target
3) A pardon will be granted IF Flynn not acquitted
Is that you Alex Jones ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Republican Senators know if they ever remove Trump half the GOP base will abandon them and they will lose in droves in 2020 and 2022 — including Mitch who faces KY voters in November. That will keep these traitors in line though you will likely get 4 confirmed traitors to vote with the Dems on witnesses so as to allow them to rough up Trump for a couple weeks before acquitting.
LOL. No Way.
You really believe what you just wrote? You seriously think that if Trump is “removed” from office that things will just continue on as usual. That anyone, ANYONE will be worrying about relatively unimportant matters like “getting Flynn’s conviction upheld”? Really? Do you have ANY idea what would happen should Trump be “removed”? The Flynn matter would be WAY down on the list of anything we’d have to be worried about. I won’t spell it out, but I think you get my drift. NOTHING would be business as usual, in any way, shape, or form. This country (and the world) will CHANGE in a massive, historic way… overnight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know I already replied to your comment… but my God, reading it again I just can’t believe what I’m reading. Your two scenarios — Trump being “removed”, and DOJ continuing to go after Flynn — are in totally different universes when it comes to significance. I mean, if something happens to Trump, WHO CARES what then happens to Flynn?! We will have far, FAR more serious matters to worry about!
ouch
Geez Copper, have a cookie or something. It will all work out. They are not going to toss out a guy with a 90% + approval rating with the 63 million Americans who voted from him. They are despicable, but they are not suicidal.
Seems like this is a helluva good chance for Trump to suicide them though.
Whoever is gaslighting you should at least give you a free drink.
The writing has been on the wall. The #ImpeachmentSham is going down, hard.
We will all dies of old age before this “judge” gets off the pot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol! Thanks for the humour! Lord knows we need all we can get these days,.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true. Jeez the hand wringing is comical.
The judiciary is bound up again.
Judge Sullivan holds all the cards. He repeatedly asked Gen. Flynn if he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea. Each time Gen. Flynn declined.
Sidney is cleaning up an insane mess left by the very conflicted Covington law firm and it’s a tough slog to the top of the hill. It’s not certain that after the briefing cycle Judge Sullivan will allow a plea withdrawal at this late juncture.
Hope he does, but it’s far from a certainty.
Barr, you need to do the right thing by General Flynn. The FBI/CIA/DoJ were WRONG in their treatment of General Flynn. If you have evidence to the contrary, release it.
While you’re at it, release the declassified docs. In case you didn’t hear UpChucky today, YOU are in the Democrazy crosshairs too. They will take your reputation through the mud. Get Durham ready and Let the Perp Walks begin.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, I am wondering about the attacks on Bill Barr lately…either they are concerned that he is getting too close and are trying to intimidate him/take him out before he is able to do any significant damage OR it’s all smoke and mirrors and a shell game to get our hopes up that he is working hard only to have him pull the football back at the last second in order to “protect the institutions”!
LikeLiked by 6 people
A G Barr does not fear Deep State.
But will he take the necessary steps to dismantle it or will he simply cover up the corruption like everyone else has done?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Barr is a legal heavyweight. He’s considered one of the finest legal minds in the country. He’s feared because he holds gravitas, in spades. When he was up for AG, the Senate couldn’t even lay a glove on him.
AG Barr publicly stated he’s allowing US Attorney John Durham to go where his investigation takes him. A rumor said he’ll let the cards fall where they may but I haven’t been able to confirm it. He’s given increased resources to Durham who has been tracking down pertinent SpyGate information around the globe.
Gen. Flynn’s case, however, is not one where the AG will be poking his hands into as that would be the type of action the Deep State and Dems would love to use to undermine him and possibly uproot him if at all possible.
AG Barr is Deep State.
LikeLike
No he’s not Ray.
Press coverage is 95% pro leftist/socialist….. They control the narrative…. No. One else….Barr does not need to give them reason to challenge him….and yes he will not allow it to all burn down… Too many closed cases depend on it……
Look even Lev Parnas is going after Barr, on top of the usual whacko suspects who’ve already called for Barr to step down or recuse…… They are just waiting for Durham’s first indictment to go after Barr…..all of this has to wait until Nutty Nancy’s peach mints has concluded.
Them shoes start falling. From everywhere.
AG Barr is likely a coup conspiracy protector. Please realize that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr was a big disappointment so far. But then again, if he wasn’t who he is, he would’ve never been confirmed by the corrupt Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a enormous fact that I see Barr having not the ability to over come. So far his actions are not a plus. Jmho.
Kinda like this Tib-Fib fracture that is oh so painful, but much preferred than bi-lateral rib fractures with compression pneumothorax.
Man if you are currently in medical school please warn us before you take your first class in abnormal psychology.
Hopefully Barr realizes how General Flynn has been abused by his former defense team, the FBI, DOJ and the court!! It’s an outrage!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Barr was a total disappointment so far.
Obviously, the Senate doesn’t confirm honest patriots.
Free Michael Flynn!
Any opinions on whether this might be a good sign? Bad sign? No sign?
Looking forward to your article on the latest attempt to help Comey by the NY Times:
LikeLiked by 4 people
You notice they’re obtuse and goin’ Mamet on it….
My take is this: who is making this happen? What is going on that they would revisit the issue? And why would they do that?
Bits and pieces.
Not enough to make a backstory, and probably by design.
But this is what I know: it can’t possibly be Barr or Durham.
I know it because the Tree says it ain’t possible.
What could this be???
Anyone?
Lotta balls to leak a story about a leak investigation. Interesting.
Who leaked it? Or is it disinformation? And from whom? And why?
I think the most interesting part of that story is the attempt to push the BS that Jessie Liu is an aggressive Trump supporter trying to make a name for herself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No interest in reading the DNC Media organ but that’s utterly hilarious.
Who? James Comey.
its about positioning the brainwash of the Trump haters. they dont read or do research, they need relatively short headlines full of numbers and reasons.
its to frame Trump as desperate and sending his pitbull Barr out to bite everyone like biden and comey etc.
to request recusal.
pelosi also wants witnesses denied so she can say the senate hearing was a scam AND she can send another impeachment.
these people are not trying to WIN. they are trying to stall and block TRUMP’s LAST STAND. they have already made agreements with other countries to aid and assist once attacked. jan 20th they will start the final take. virginia.staged.
all will hit at once… so many fires. iran china, and masked with the n korea suprise. i can only assume the calm before the storm pic was the final direction to Trump to keep them distracted and beat them at Propaganda as the team preps.
Notice the focus on “years old”…classic Tommy Vietor and his Benghazi response to Brett Baier, “that was like two years ago dude.”
I noticed that too. Years old. 2017 to sane people.
SD tweeted about this. He classified it as a distraction.
Great 2020 investigating, results 2040
They mention Comey, McCabe, DWS and others and also stated their sources did not know whether a grand jury was in place or who may have testified. They seem to cover lots of bases. My guess is they think something is coming but don’t know what.
Sullivan has been looking for an off ramp so he doesn’t have to preside over a conviction in this fiasco. I think he’ll take it.
President Trump appears to be letting this play out and would most likely step in to correct the miscarriage if there were a conviction.
Barr’s lame excuse is probably that it’s a matter before the court and is letting it play out.
In any event, no way in hell will this ever go to trial.
I think the off ramp is to allow Flynn to withdraw the plea. Sidney Powell then renews Brady request.
Brady material is anything that might show the defendant is not guilty. (That’s why her request for it before was denied, because Flynn had pleaded guilty and the only issue was sentencing, which doesn’t involve issues of guilt or innocence).
Sullivan grants the Brady request and then sits back until the DOJ realizes what Powell could introduce to show bad faith, entrapment, etc.
DOJ dismisses charges. Sullivan makes dismissal with prejudice (has the effect of preventing double jeopardy.)
Case is out of Sullivan’s courtroom forever.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Very likely scenario.
Wethal,
Thats not a bad hypothesis, COULD go that way.
The Prosecutors haven’t blinked, so far because all the rulings have ultimately gone their,way, so no real reason to.
What you suggest would be a change in that regard, and might cause the Prosecutors to reverse coarse.
I pray your hypothesis proves accurate.
I also wonder if Nunes (FINALLY, SOMEBODY speaking out in Defence of Flynn!) will have any effect.
Agree. But Sullivan would have missed the chance to do the very thing he supposedly dedicated his life to–the pursuit of real justice.
My dog says: Don’t be such a sap.
In my own ignorance, I was convinced the prosecution would agree to the terms of surrender in the previous filing by Sidney Powell. But to arrogantly deny to produce the mountain of Brady material, Sidney Powell has been forced to take the additional step to withdraw the guilty plea.
Sullivan knows this will expose the commie coup plotters and will continue to postpone the inevitable.
Wethal, hope you are correct!
Sullivan likely couldn’t care less if the case gets tried. Van Grack, on the other hand, would be ready to Epstein himself if he thought he’d have to try the case.
I remember Sidney Powell conjecturing that Barr could be staying out of it because he is giving Van Grack the rope with which to hang himself. To that, I’d say that Sullivan has loosened the rope somewhat predictably so far.
In sum, I completely agree that there’s no way this goes to trial.
anybody besides me remember sullivan giving flynn a chance to withdraw his plea once before, when flynn had his old lawyers and flynn refused? i do so hope sullivan will be gracious this time, now that we all know what (i believe ) he knew then.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I remember that. Which is why I think that the Judge will use this as his off-ramp, sentence the General knowing full well it will be appealed – thus passing this fiasco on to another judge and out of Sullivan’s hands.
Truly hoping I’m really, really wrong, but the way justice seems to work in this nation, without deep pockets to appeal to the highest levels, if a person is conservative or supports this President they will be held guilty until they can prove their innocence.
Praying for the exoneration of General Flynn comes swift and sure.
perhaps sullivan prefers to let the facts play out.
as long as it takes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Gen. Flynn is already millions into legal fees and had to sell his home. SMH. I’ve seen too much of this in one lifetime, far too much.
Yes, but Flynn’s counsel at the time had conflicts due to incorrect FARA they filed. I don’t think Sullivan knew that at that time. The former counsels had an interest in Flynn pleading guilty, and should have told Flynn to hire new counsel.
It seems to me that Barr has stayed out of any leftover Mueller investigation stuff still working through the courts .
However, if there were any time he should break with that “hands off approach” it would be over the Flynn case (and the injustice done to him).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr is keeping hands off Mueller stuff because he wants to restore the integrity of DOJ (yes, a big challenge). He is not interfering with any final Mueller prosecutions. He let Mueller do his report, and just jumped ahead to issue his conclusions before Weissmann got his narrative out, but he never stopped Mueller or his gang because he wanted to avoid claims of favoratism.
Barr is trying to keep off anything Mueller did because he sees any interference as damaging Durham’s investigation, which needs to have airtight allegations. “If you shoot at the king, you must kill the king.” In this case the kings are Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe and Strzok. He cannot accuse this group of crimes with a wobbly case. The Deep State, the MSM, the Dems will all be after him and Durham. The facts have to be compelling.
Unfortunately along the way, there have been casualties from the Deep State coup (Page, Caruso, Manafort, Papadopolous, Stone and Flynn). This is tragic, and irreversible. I hope Trump has pardons ready and does them at a time that will not damage his re-election.
I hope Trump has pardons ready and does them at a time that will not damage his re-election.
——————————–
In that case, yesterday would be fine.
Apologize for Barr much?
Mueller / Weismann were / are as dirty as a mud puddle. Let me correct your assumptions. Any deference Barr provides to Mueller and his crowd is a total affirmation for the Deep State Bureaucracy. An invitation for LawFare to further establish the USA as a legal Banana Republic.
Actually, IIRC, Barr has intervened TWICE; Getting Maria Butima out of solitary, and KEEPING Manafort out if Rikers. Memory not clear, but he did SOMETHING regarding MB, and I THINK it was that.
So, intervening in the administering of the PUNISHMENT portion, rather than the,TRIAL portion.
Coarse, didn’t make any such intervention in the EPSTIEN case, I notice. “Epstien didn’t suicide” is the new “CNN sucks!”
You’re right, he did interfere with those because of the egregious behavior with Butina, and because he did not want to hand Manafort over to NY state to rot in Rikers.
He knew no one would care about these two – no Adam Schiff, no CNN or MSNBC diatribes. He just can’t do it in ongoing, high-profile cases that haven’t gone to verdict (or sentencing in Flynn’s case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Just curious…
To those convinced Gen. Flynn was headed to jail because Judge Sullivan, and everyone in the entire DOJ, is corrupt, how are you preparing your crow for supper?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤣🤣🤣
Having eaten crow on this site, I would say that first off, you wait until the,situation plays out, and secondly crow is best eaten volontarily, rather than force fed.
IMHO
Dutch- Is the crow better deep fried, grilled, or smoked?
Baked with a stuffing of minced shallots, finely chopped white mushroom caps, whole bay scallops (fresh–not frozen), a little corn meal, unseasoned white bread crumbs and enough white wine to hold it together. Cooks very fast. Get all the buck shot out before baking and make sure you pluck ALL the feathers…….they’ll give you a bad case of Montezuma’s revenge at the worse and a mild case of the walking farts at the least.
Rare.
I find that a little humble pie makes a great desert. That’s been my experience anyway.
Deep State is certainly happy to have this drag out. After all, they’re on the taxpayers’ time.
Burn it down Sidney! Burn the whole frame job down to the ground! Expose it all!
Go Sidney! Prayers to you, your team, and General Flynn.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think President Trump is Superman!
Nope, he’s Batman… and of course Toto too. 😉
It is Batman.
Can’t tell at this point which judge has more integrity and character, Roberts or Sullivan.
The take away for me is that it is BILL BARR’S DOJ that is doing this to Flynn. That tells you everything you need to know about Barr’s relationship to the swamp. As a side note one of Trumps biggest mistakes was not firing every single Federal prosecutor on day one like Slick Willie did. That has really come back to haunt him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I disagree. Barr cannot get involved in this yet. He has to let it play out or it will look like a “fix” and a partisan action.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bagpipes in town square are preferable to justice in the court room. Tell me Bill Barr has acted in a different fashion.
Case was baked long before AG Barr came on the scene. He hasn’t even been on the job a year I don’t believe. The whining is non-stop. You can’t fix a corrupt town like DC let alone an institution the size of the DOJ overnight.
People are so conclusive about demanding everything, now, now, now!
Fire this building, that building, fire them all.
They don’t even have enough Never Trumpers to fill all the jobs. President Trump was taken aback by how many positions he had to fill when he got to DC. A lot of them have been working against him in case you hadn’t noticed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
She was playing her best tactical hand at the time. She didn’t want to give up the limited protection afforded by the plea until her client was forced to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think they were hoping that her filings late last year would force the DOJ to have to expose the exculpatory evidence she said they withheld and thus it would show this was always a frame job.
LikeLike
Collyer, Boasberg, Contreras, and a lot of other judges too, they’re the real crooks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t trust Sullivan as far as I could throw 0bama…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn will stall the trial until after the election and President Trump will pardon him.
Troll night on the Last Refuge. Must be bored.
Hey Copper Top:
With deep regret, I agree with you. The Swamp will prevail.
Sullivan is no fool. He is not like some of the other Obama judges. He does not want to be overturned on appeal. His safest bet is to allow Flynn to withdraw his plea and go have a trial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr can not touch this. He must make the conspirators play out their roles.
Barr has a full plate and interrupting this farce is not the way he should play this.
I am forced to agree. He does anything it will be considered obstruction & Pelosi will try to impeach him. Let Powell do her job, I’m sure she’s got a plan for when they come back for resentencing (See Don’s comment below which makes sense). Van Grack does not want discovery, Powell wants discovery, Sullivan wants out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look these people are not idiots……they are corrupt- but not stupid. The RESENTENCING TO 6 MONTHS REQUEST WAS INTENTIONAL on the governments part to make it appear they were additionally pissed at Flynn… And came up with some cockamamie pearl clutching excuse for prison time. The government obviously knew what team Flynn’s response strategy was going to be pursuant to the plea agreement. Color no one surprised.
.
Van Grack got the additional smearing of Flynn for all he could get, looking tough in the process and still allow the judge to get out of a messy plea jam- striking down the govt. prison time request (which Sullivan probably would have any way to make this abortion go away quietly) and in the process giving team Flynn a false “win”- slap a fine, suspend sentence and gavel this away quietly never to be spoken about again. DOJ reprimands…. BFD…. Everyone wins…… With Bill Barr’s approval.
Moral of the story: Don’t plead guilty if you’re not, even if the chance to change your mind later allows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prosecutor Van Grack has Judge Sullivan to help prevent him from hanging himself. Why in the world would Bill Barr want to stick his neck out to rescue this corrupt prosecutor, and then face the accusation that he interfered for political reasons? Better to let the judicial process run its full course. Only then, if someone in the executive branch is going to have to stick his neck out to save Gen. Flynn, it will have to be PDJT.
