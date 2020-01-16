Chaff and Countermeasures? – Timed During Impeachment, Another Report of Former FBI Director James Comey Under Investigation…

Another New York Times report of James Comey under investigation for unscrupulous, potentially illegal, leaks surrounding the FBI Clinton investigation. However, a note of caution: is this simply chaff and countermeasures intended to keep the heat off corruption monitors Bill Barr and John Durham?
In 2018 congressman Jim Jordan noted James Comey had a special employee on assignment ‘off-the-books’. People started asking questions and Fox News Catherine Herridge detailed how Daniel Richman held special access privileges to the FBI, as an outcome of former FBI Director James Comey authorizing his friend as a “Special Government Employee” or SGE.
According to The Times the current issues surround media leaks from James Comey to his “special FBI employee” friend Daniel Richman related to the Clinton investigation:
(VIA NYT) […] The latest investigation involves material that Dutch intelligence operatives siphoned off Russian computers and provided to the United States government. The information included a Russian analysis of what appeared to be an email exchange during the 2016 presidential campaign between Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Democrat of Florida who was also the chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee at the time, and Leonard Benardo, an official with the Open Society Foundations, a democracy-promoting organization whose founder, George Soros, has long been a target of the far right.
In the email, Ms. Wasserman Schultz suggested that then-Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch would make sure that Mrs. Clinton would not be prosecuted in the email case. Both Ms. Wasserman Schultz and Mr. Benardo have denied being in contact, suggesting the document was meant to be Russian disinformation.
That document was one of the key factors that drove Mr. Comey to hold a news conference in July 2016 announcing that investigators would recommend no charges against Mrs. Clinton. Typically, senior Justice Department officials would decide how to proceed in such a high-profile case, but Mr. Comey was concerned that if Ms. Lynch played a central role in deciding whether to charge Mrs. Clinton, Russia could leak the email.
Whether the document was fake remains an open question. But American officials at the time did not believe that Ms. Lynch would hinder the Clinton email investigation, and neither Ms. Wasserman Schultz nor Mr. Benardo had any inside information about it. Still, if the Russians had released the information after the inquiry was closed, it could have tainted the outcome, hurt public confidence in the Justice Department and sowed discord.
Prosecutors are also looking at whether Mr. Richman might have played a role in providing the information to reporters about the Russia document and how it figured into Mr. Comey’s rationale about the news conference, according to the people familiar with the investigation. Mr. Comey hired Mr. Richman at one point to consult for the F.B.I. about encryption and other complex legal issues, and investigators have expressed interest in how he operated. (read more)
People are rightly skeptical of this latest report as all prior reports of Comey misconduct have been summarily dismissed by current DOJ corruption monitors.
What Sharyl Attkisson references is the IG referrals to no-where from the prior IG Report on James Comey. The IG found serious issues with the way James Comey hid information and obstructed the FBI investigation of his memos. Again another series of leaks to his friend, and special FBI employee, Daniel Richman. However, the DOJ failed to take any action on those referrals…. so why would this be any different?
There was absolutely no doubt James Comey used his memos akin to FD-302 investigative reports from an FBI agent. Meaning, from beginning-to-end he considered himself an investigative agent against the President-elect and then President Trump.
Note: His recording of his encounter with the target, President-elect Trump should be “treated like FISA derived information in a counterintelligence investigation.” During this January 6th operation, Comey was the active FBI agent gathering evidence for later use. The collected intelligence would be shared with the team via memo #1.
Every encounter, and every aspect of every action within that encounter, was conducted in what Comey perceived as an official investigative capacity.
President Trump was the target of Comey’s operations and he wrote his memos as investigative notes therein. Example: Comey ran the January 6th, 2017, operation:
So the “small group”: Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Baker, Priestap, Rybicki, et al, were running a counterintelligence operation against the incoming administration.
There are parts of the IG report highlighting a stunning amount of self-interest.
Example: Who made the decision(s) about what “was” or what “was not” classified? Or, put another way: who was making the internal decisions about Comey’s exposure to legal risk for sharing his investigative notes (memos) outside the department?
The answer is the same “small group” who were carrying out the operation:
James Baker, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, James Rybicki and Lisa Page were determining what parts of James Comey’s investigative notes needed to be classified.
The corrupt FBI was in position to police itself. This is not a conflict of interest, it is better described as a profound conflict of self-interest.
The information the ‘small group‘ wanted to use to frame the target would be visible, not classified; however, any material that would outline the construct of their corruption in targeting the target would be hidden, classified. You can’t make this stuff up folks.
The “small group” WAS the sources and methods they were protecting.
Everything needed to understand that level of corruption is outlined in the way the IG report discusses the handling of James Comey’s investigative notes (ie. memos). AND the fact that James Comey kept them hidden, yes hidden. Read this stuff!
First, “no hard copies of any of the memos were found in Comey’s FBI office.”:
So, if the memos were not held in Director James Comey’s official FBI office, the next logical question is where were they?
Well, when Special Agents went to James Comey’s house, he still kept them hidden and never informed the agents:
If Mr. Altruism, James Comey, was simply fulfilling the duty of a concerned and dedicated FBI Director, why not tell the FBI agents -picking up FBI records- that he had copies of FBI investigative notes in his “personal safe” while they were there?
What honorable justification exists for keeping them hidden from valid investigators?
Obviously me, you and God are not the only ones able to see the sketchy nature of this construct. In fact, an internal FBI whistleblower came forward soon after that search of Comey’s home to request official “whistleblower status protection” from the IG.
Think logically…. What would prompt someone inside the FBI; who at some point gained access to the Comey memos; to request ‘whistleblower protected status’?
Doesn’t the “whistleblower request” indicate the requesting FBI official saw something nefarious in the way this was all going down?
Who was that ‘whistleblower’?
Well, first, Captain Obvious would tell you it has to be someone who actually gained possession of those memos right?…. this is not a big group. Second, you only need to read a few more pages of the IG report to see who it was:
The “whistleblower” was the Supervisory Special Agent described in page 38 as above.
The memos were “stored” in a “reception area“, and in locked drawers in James Rybicki’s office. [“Drawer safes” are silly FBI legal terms for fancy locked drawers] Also note…
“Reception area“? “May 15th“?
May 10th, no-one knows where the memos are. May 12th the FBI goes to James Comey’s House; again no mention of the memos he was keeping there. Then all of a sudden, poof, May 15th and the memos are in the FBI “reception area”?
First, apparently no-one wanted to be the one holding the hot potato of investigative evidence (Comey memos); that ownership would outline them as participatory members in carrying out the targeting of then President Trump.
Oh, yeah, those investigative notes were not in “the office of the FBI Director” on May 10th, when you were here searching the last time,… for some mysterious reason.. they, uh,… well, they were discovered… May 15th in the “reception area“… yeah, yeah, that’s the ticket! Right under the four month old copy of People Magazine, n’ stuff.
….ARE YOU FRIGGIN’ KIDDING ME WITH THIS?
…AND secondly, the very next morning, GUESS what happened?…
Now we see why the FBI Supervisory Special Agent in charge in charge of inventorying Comey records asked the IG for official “whistleblower status.”
The SSA agent was surrounded by sketchy warning flares right there in the FBI executive suites. May 10th, no memos; May 12th, Comey house, no memos; May 15th the memo’s mysteriously appear; and the next day Comey is taking pictures of the memos and sending them to his BFF Daniel Richman to send to the New York Times.
Of course the FBI SSA gave the Inspector General the seven memos, asked for whistle-blower protection, and likely told the IG the way they were produced stinks to high heaven. Good grief. And the media can’t see this?
And U.S. Attorney Bill Barr can’t clearly see this?
And we can?
…C’mon Man!
With that in mind, is this latest leak about yet another Comey investigation simply an effort by the DOJ to deflect and isolate themselves from anger and frustration while President Trump is going through an impeachment trial?
Given the history, the possibility cannot easily be dismissed.
Thanks Sundance. Sketchy is putting it mildly. Not sure why they threw in the Jessie Liu stuff other than possibly a warning to her. Or to suggest, if she is forced to act against the small group, to smear her as some partisan Trump supporter.
Do they even care if we're angry and frustrated? For me an investigation of Comey is nothing compared to President Trump being railroaded by the rats.
“You can’t rely on those that rigged the system to fix the system…and the system is rigged.”
~Candidate Donald J. Trump
It’s just common sense, I know, but that is sorely missing among the masses these days, by design, and wow was he right…
Right about now, the only question that runs through my mind is “will true Americans fight for their President who has been fighting so hard for them?”
Anyone?
What are true Americans supposed to do? We voted for Trump to fix this and he nominated Sessions and then Bill Barr. Yes, a lot of Trump voters stupidly stayed home in 2018, but lets say they come back out in 2020 and give the GOP full control of all three branches of government, will anything be different with McCarthy and McConnell still int he leadership?
Sundance,
I think it is wonderful to hear your articles being referenced by alternative media.
Doug Hagmann and Dan Bongino among others.
I would love to see you as a guest on their show!
You are a diamond in the rough, and God be with you.
So why did Trump appoint Barr?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because there is a person or persons he trusts who are purposely giving him bad advice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention that no matter what, seldom do we really “KNOW” anyone, sometimes after 20 or 30 years we find out that we didn’t truly know someone, even a spouse or family member. And this being on just an “average level” of average interaction.
So, I wonder how those who ask this question of why did President Trump pick someone among those in the swamp, would reconcile the odds of anyone being worth anything?
I recall a lot of Turd Cruz supporters that thought he was the greatest Canadian born Constitutionalist to ever live, and look what he did to President Trump at the Republican Nomination… what a crap weasel move. I didn’t then and don’t trust him now is the point!
We don’t know jack squat about those feigning to represent us. Period.
And then theres the fact that PDJT didn’t “pick” Barr.
The Senate confirmation process, in the Constitution, is referred to as “advise and CONSENT. Founders meant, the vette the nominee, but in the end the POTUS should have the people he wants, to carry out his agenda.
However, as we saw,with Ratcliff, the Republicons in the Senate,DO NOT WANT anyone who would truly address the canker sore that,is the IC.
NOT Ratcliff as DNI, and NOT a,Rudy or a,S. Powell as A.G. McConnell and the,Republicons can simply make,sure a nomination never gets out of Committee.
So, McConnells assistant tells,PDJT’s people “who can be confirmed” which is Swamp-speak for who McConnell will ALLOW,to be confirmed.
PDJT was told Barr could be confirmed.
Basically, “Mr. President, your choices are Barr,…Barr,…or Barr. THATS it.”
The Republicons SUPPOSEDLY don’t always,vote,’party line’, right?
You know, the,”squishy” Rinos, that gum up the,works on key votes, like McStain on Obummer care?
And yet on voting to recess (which only takes any ONE Senator to do, and would allow PDJT to make,recess appointments) there is,100% unanimity.
Cause NO ONE crosses Mitch.
Dutchy, I really like your posts. However, those bluddy 'commas' nearly drive me nuts – seems like you add one with each breath (wink). They detract from your message so much that I find I tend to skim and skip your post.

Sorry, not trying to be nasty. Just read and edit before posting, old mate. Please?
Sorry, not trying to be nasty. Just read and edit before posting, old mate. Please?
Yes, sorry about that. I don’t mean to put those commas there. Its something to do with this stupid phone, or the small keyboard.
It drives me crazy, too.
I THINK its when I mean to hit the space bar, and my finger goes over, just the slightest bit onto the comma ‘key’.
If I turn the phone at an angle, it seems to help. I’ll work on that, thanks for the input.
I follow this guideline:
The best way to live one’s life is to be “Impeccable”
Impeccability “is not” perfection.
Trying for Perfection gives you excuses for errors.
“Oh, I am trying to be perfect, so I”ll try again”
“Impeccability is making the best decisions you can with information “You have at the present moment”
And many of us are impeccable ……but people try to blame us for decisions we made, but the information we have now is not the same information we had when we made our decisions.
Like; the posts above: “How could he have made such decisions?”
Or….”How could you have married someone like that?”
Information you had to make that decision “changed”
Don’t blame our President. There are snakes all over DC and he was set up with many close to him….
He is impeccable…..Remember…..
He saved us…..he saved us all……if she would have won this country would have been destroyed.
THC, so aptly put!
You can have friends of all persuasions for 60 or 70 years – then one day find out they are not whom and what you’ve always thought they were – they were friends only insofar as they could ‘use’ you for their own purposes, as subtle as it may have been.
As my late mother told me, a lifetime ago, “You don’t have friends, you only have acquaintances – and the acquaintanceship varies”. Took me many decades to see the wisdom in her advice.
It's like taking a fly swatter to a Pterodactyl
https://i1.wp.com/politicallyincorrecthumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/ag-barr-for-love-of-god-arrest-someone-clapper-brennan-obama-clinton.jpg?resize=485%2C640&ssl=1
It gets worse.
Apparently OIG Michael Horowitz and / or team keep changing the recent OIG report!
LikeLiked by 9 people
In addition to asking why he is not highlighting his changes, I wonder if he is informing Congress of any changes to his testimony, and why.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As well as highlighting the changes it would be good if there was a requirement that an explanation for each was included and made public.
Why? Because they can.
And there is NOT ONE PERSON in power who is going to do anything about it!
NOT ONE.
Tick-tock!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yawn. Hard to hear you over the scratches and cracks in your only record.
Wonder if he fixed all the Corney's
The case of Comey's lost-and-found memos brings to mind the mystery of Hillary Clinton's Rose Law Firm billing records, which magically surfaced in the White House library reading room after the the Whitewater investigation clock had run out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was always amazed at how utterly incurious the MSM was when it came to all things Clinton…a trend that continues to this day!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why? Because, 1) the media are DNC operatives, and if in an unusual case it's not so, then 2) preservation of self and employment prevents one from standing alone with the truth where all of the liars can see you clearly…and ostracize you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. Worked for Hillary, so why not now?
Until many DS criminals hang, they are not going to stop this crap.
Weren't the only fingerprints found on those "missing" records belonging to Vernon Jordan, Vince Foster and the Hildebeast?
LikeLike
So I suspect that this investigation like the others will end up nowhere? C'mon Barr! Stop the nonsense!!! We are not stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they are not standing on the gallows, they have every reason to snear that we are stupid. Way overdue.
Even at this late date I’m not willing to concede AG Barr and United States Attorney Durham are part and parcel to the deep state’s coup attempt or subsequent coverup. {a position that may come back to haunt me in the coming years}
Absent more information it could be entirely possible this new investigation is driven by recently obtained statements given to Mr. Durham.
Anyway, that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I don't know. Something very few find easy to say…Here ya go again. "I simply don't know."
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly G.
So many are just so sure that they KNOW the outcome before it happens, just because…
Well, past history points to negative, but why do we have to keep being negative?
It’s much easier than thinking about solutions instead, I guess…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So does this latest story about the Renteria memo? Surely does sound like it. I did some digging on that thing a month or more ago, typed it up, never posted it, then lost it. Certainly seemed to have had some people spooked in Spring of 2016.
“is this latest story about the Renteria memo?”
(Must quit reading and go to sleep.)
IMO, Attkisson's tweet foreshadows the outcome: "Ooops! Our bad, folks! Sorry to startle you! We just wanted to leave no stones unturned in our diligent investigations BUT 'Move along, nothing to see here.'"

Barr is just trying on another BEARD.
Barr is just trying on another BEARD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI big yuckyty yuck Bryan Paarmaan recently skated … repetitive, derivative, boring … which means highly likely 100+/- FBI agents % staff skate … which has me concerned that Barr is Sessions 2.0 … brighter, wiser, craftier, … but essentially the Swamp Cleaner. I hope not. I hope its just the DC pass …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some additional theorizing….
Kimberly Strassel believes this is not about Comey. She thinks it is a further attempt to smear and attack Barr (accusing him of digging into long past things around Comey for Trump) to discredit him.
And,
Andrew McCarthy believes this isn’t about investigating Comey either (doesn’t think there is a Comey leak crime involved). He believes this is about an ongoing DOJ investigation by Durham about whether the FBI fell for Russian propoganda.
Put those two together and it makes sense what the corrupt NYTs is up to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey set up his legal professor friend as a special agent with the intent to avoid leaking charges. Sounds like another RICO conspiracy charge to me. His as should be indicted by now. Indict the professor for leaking (which he did as a special agent) and get him to sing. Let's go Mr. Barr!!!
Problem is that Richman was taking orders from someone who was no longer his superior, he was taking orders from someone who had been fired, even if it were Comey who had initially hired him.
In reading your post, it occurs to me you may have hit on the conclusion of the,Durham report.
IF its a whitewash, he will say the FBI/DOJ ‘fell’for Russian disinformation.
“Oops, they got snookered, folks. But no evil intent to overturn the election!
They were overzelous, because they were terrified at the prospect PDJT might actually BE a Russian agent!”
Its as silly, and as nonsensicle as everything else they have done, from “No reasonable Prosecutor”, to “no sign of bias, here, BUT we’re going to have anti-bias training,…anyway” to this,Ukraine nonsence.
I’m w Sundance. The leakers all skate, smells like a stinky, rotting red herring.
Comey leaked – skated
Strzok leaker – skated
McCabe leaked – skated
Paarmaan leaked – skated
Etc.
Comey and the FBI were RIPE for manipulation by foreign actors. Still are, IMO. They are predictably eager for ANY kind of dirt they can use against Trump and his associates. Confirmation Bias blinds them
Just like 90+ % of UNIPARTY.
“Globalism man, everyone’s doing it.”
Day dreaming. Worse case scenario. Barr & Durham do nothing, or token indictments.
POTUS re-elected.
Then uses Patriots to Declass key, damning documents.
What happens? Nothing?
Nothing? Or… plenty?
I refuse to live life as an Eeyore! L 😀 L
And despite not holding a religious candle to most here, I am praying hard for President Trump, everyone here, and our nation.
Good things do happen to those helping themselves, and it’s no miracle.
watching for the body count to begin….this is going to get much thicker and dangerous.
the “special interest” richman has with NYT?
you heard it first here: richman is cia asset…he is “attached” as long as 2003 with the FBI as a special operator to examine the legal means to counter encryption “threats”….his principle inspiration on how the government WILL HAVE access regardless of legislative power by congress goes to his mentor and friend, William Stuntz, also a progressive who, another enigma….one who seems enlightened to defend against black men being statistically higher sentenced in court cases,,,,but at the same time, feels that law enforcement should have backdoors into security devices and technologies. Richman writes right out of the same playbook and it’s no wonder he ends up being a perfect companion friend of comey and camp, who were doing some pretty nasty spying without predicate or a warrant to spy on a political candidate.
Richman is CIA by any other name. He was attached to the FBI for his favorable legal advice on matters related directly on cooking up how to achieve the same level of surveillance the FBI wanted to achieve, but could not legally do so. He advised Comey and many others how to use the press on these matters and was a prolific mouthpiece himself arguing that FBI and CIA would be able to achieve access (presumably by coercion (NSL), dubious title 3, or just out right private industry hacking…or simply making un-authorized queries to selectors within NSA signit, up and down stream…whenever, however, to whomever they were interested in).
Richman was the “idea” guy. He was the go to guy to flesh out how it could be accomplish and how to cover it by designing the paper trail …mostly by the use of complicated classification obscuration and separate programs not connected (or hard to connect) to main investigative authorities. National security 101 cover.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did Richman have access to NSA 702 searches? Was he part of the 85% illegal spying which Admiral Rogers forced the crooked FISA Court to admit? Was he a conduit ti hillary/DNC/NYT?
Did Richman have NSA access outside the 702 control system?
None of these answers should be classified.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Barr is a bad faith actor. There is no other answer but this. No person who took a position that requires the enforcement of equal justice and punishment of monstrous crimes would turn a blind eye to what is occurring everywhere.
Would a physician who sees harm being done to patients turn a blind eye? No. Not a moral one. Not one who upholds the Hippocratic oath. No. There is only one answer. Bill Barr is a bad faith actor.
No honest person could allow innocent people to be thrown in jail and pay the prices we know have been paid. No honest person could allow criminals to walk free without punishment. No person with a conscience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be immensely helpful if one understood the law and the responsibilities and restrictions of a USAG prior to opining on what Bill Barr is or is not.
Expressing moral concerns about harm and fairness is all very well and good, but that is generally as far as leftists go when it comes to moral underpinnings. And Rynn69 goes no further either.
Those of us who think conservatively (from the right), have those concerns as well, but they temper those with respect for traditions, hierarchical institutions, deference to legitimate authority and the respect for traditions and rules of order.
Don’t we have enough piling on Bill Barr from the NYT et al already?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no respect, trust or faith in the “hierarchical institutions” of Washington DC at the moment. Or at least, not the people inside of them.
LikeLike
A statement like this is why we are in the situation we are in. Understanding the law? Really? The majority of bad actors are attorneys who have no respect for the law! It is statements like these that the American people are over.
Hiding behind “it would be immensely helpful if one understood the law and the responsibilities and restrictions…” Really? What law is stopping Mr. AG from FIRING WRAY? What law is stopping AG from surrounding these issues of malfeasance with the very perps (i.e. Liu)? No, I am sorry. Hiding behind these BS platitudes is over. Anyone with eyes can see what is happening.
You cannot espouse “the law” while overseeing lawbreaking. Sorry. It has been more than 3 years and the American people want justice.
LikeLike
Can’t wait to read the report when it comes out in 20forever….
Prosecution Declined; Additional Training Recommended
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s not happening. Comey the leaker. Thank Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes I read the account this morning.
🤣🤣🤣
Big trouble in little Chinatown ( I mean Washington DC).
Rolling up the perps.
now is the time for all of us to meet in d.c.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My vote is chaff and countermeasures. Anyone expecting great results from the Barr/Durham duo is bound to be super disappointed. Trump is alone inside the DC Beltway and under persistent assault, we Deplorables are his only support and only connection to reality. Deplorables congregating in DC is the way to show maximum support.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These particular swamp criminal enterprise have been around for decades. They all know each other and always place themselves in high level positions in all agencies. When one steps down, you will see them pop-up somewhere else. They switch around, but is always the same players.
They are strategically placed all over so they can run the country, They have been abusing power and targeting opposition for decades and never had to worry about being exposed because they are all in total control of the investigators, judges, Media…
LikeLike
2 years of Trump’s presidency plagued by this hoax. Imagine how different it could have been? Imagine, if the hoax was exposed before the election? (both elections 16-18)
This hoax did a lot of damage.
LikeLike
We are dealing with deep corruption. Abuse of power that goes back decades. All players have been around and belong to the same group.
Their worse nightmare is for somehow, some outsider take control of the DOJ and discover the dirty rotten corruption going on for decades. They will never allow Trump to have his loyal AG. It’s going to be their AG.
These people have absolute power and too much to hide.
They were all working together, breaking the law, to oust and elected POTUS. Think about that. It’s not just hate. It’s much more than that.
It’s not just because of hate for Trump. They have to hide what goes on in Gov. RINOs HAVE to remain neutral to cooperate with their swamp masters. RINOs are in it
LikeLike
You have a group people, Obama, Hillary, Lynch, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Page, a few spies, Australian Ambassador Downer, and many others, as high level as it gets, involved in criminal activities against Trump, who is himself another high level person as candidate businessman or elected President, You would think that if the swamp rats thought their illegal spying was a crime that they can get caught and go to jail for, they wouldn’t have done it.
Too many high level people, too much to lose if they had ANY doubt they would have to answer for it and face legal consequences.
They knew they would get away with it no matter what. They control the legal system.
So my conclusion is that this is routine to these people. They are used to breaking the law, this was not a “let’s risk it and see what happens” They’ve done it before, these people all trusted each other that they could keep quiet about it. And if it got out, their friends in charge would make it go away.
Hillary can tell you all about making things go away. Same people, same system.
LikeLike
People don’t start doing this overnight. I AM infinite % sure that these people have A LOT TO HIDE GOING BACK DECADES. And that’s what they are protecting.
You don’t just pull something like out of the blue. How do you trust all of these people to keep quiet about it? Would you? How would you organize an illegal scheme involving over 15+ people? One person talks it’s over! Only organized crime pulls this off. Brennan, Clapper, Hillary… have been around decades. This is not their first rodeo.
LikeLike
They did NOT latch onto the Russia, Ukraine Hoax because Hillary lost and they were upset. They did it to cover up the crimes that the Obama/Hillary duo committed, some of which were using US intel agencies to deny Trump the presidency. I think this narrative needs to be challenged every time it pops up. People need to realize what these jokers are up too. Mueller/Impeachment is on the job for no other reason than to keep Trump off balance and from getting traction on investigating the Treason that was committed by the Obama administration, DOJ, FBI and CIA.
LikeLike
I’m feeling that instead of singling out individuals and their illegal actions, there is a building of a bigger picture showing a pattern of behavior. I read the NYT’s article earlier and my initial impression during the first paragraph and head line was a feeling of “oh no” panic. There was worry and concern and warning about looking into past leaking. A rush to move forward and not look into the past.
The article ended with the material leaked wasn’t classified, but buried inside was the fact that the document existed and how it was obtained were classified.
I could be wrong, but I think Bill Barr is working to build a strong case showing a group of people working together to carry out a very large agenda. If each individual were charged, then more things would be hidden, more people would say they couldn’t talk because of an active investigation. Here the swamp drains, we see the naked emperors who carry on not knowing we see and that we are full of anger with all the corruption. I think the current stage is exposure, continuous exposure.
Sent:. Yes exposure but more likely only selective exposure!
?
Bill Barr and Durham are on the cases .
That is why I am not just optimistic, but 💯 sure they will get the perps.
The NY Slimes, is not a source, just a flag that the opposition wants to peddle thus revealing more than intended.
Brings clicks and giggles to their site. Like all of the other news pay to play.
He’s being humiliated.
Good.
I don’t believe this investigation or any other into the deep state will lead to justice.
AT ALL!
The reason is very very simple. TOO MANY POWERFUL PEOPLE involved…. here, and around the world.
It’s not a matter of arresting and charging or jailing the few that we can. THERE ARE TOO MANY OF THEM. Start making a list of all the names involved, it’s endless. Then think about abroad, UK, etc
How do you take that down? It’s a very well organized system that is in charge of all power available to mankind. They are in full control, have been, they know it and it’s just how it is.
They walk around smiling because they know nothing can happen to them. It’s their system.
We are using their DOJ, their agencies, their system to fight them. It will never work. Too corrupt.
If they investigate you, you have to show all documents they request, but when they ” being investigate” they just classify them and cover-up whatever they want. How do you fight that? They make the rules and change it whenever. And we think we can succeed using their rules they created to rule over us?
The whole system would have to be dismantled. It’s too deep and wide
Half of DC going to jail? It won’t happen!
As has often been stated, “Start asking the right F’ing Questions!”
Well the correlate to that assertion is, “If the questions that ARE being asked(maybe by designed?) are to frame a moving goal posts and are only presented as asking the ‘right questions’, at what point does asking these so called ‘right questions’ become an issue of evidentiary observation that having asked these so called ‘right questions’ the result are actions of the supporting outlines run so COUNTER to the actions on the part of DOJ/FBI.
There is a clear disconnect.
This is to say, “Our argumention, on a fair and balanced prevail, are batting a big zero’. The appeal to reasoned logic flys in the face at each turn of presentation of
the presented facts as documented (as presented in argumentation).
Overwhelming evidence is cited logically, and profoundly, yet…
The ‘intuitions’ arguments runs hollow at THE level that I am attempting to ADDRESSI in asking the right questions.
To cite an example…
There is a measured disconnect that has consistently run counter towards the weight of the observational rhetorical argument outcomes that support JUSTICE.
There is no shining knight, a light at the end of the tunnel, if the all evidentially outcomes have consistently run counter to the rhetoric placed before us as supportive arguments that ‘THE TURTH’ is on our side, and THAT somehow at the end of the day the TRUTH will prevail.(Strung along rethoric is not the same as saying active participants in the con job)
Maybe the correct question is best asked by asking…
If we are so apt to believe a so called ‘deep state’ exists for the past forty sum years, a conspiracy that says ‘they’ have been calling the shots, then the correct question to ask, “Just how would the so called ‘deep state’ SET ABOUT dropping the preception that we are a Constitutional Republic.
In asking that question, “How quickly does it morph into the current state of affairs?”
CTH, I ask you, not from a right or wrong stance, just simply entertain the possibility!!!!!! We are being had!!!!!
It takes two to tango and the deep state has been dancing that tune for many years, many more years than I care to think…
I have thrown down a ‘red line’ so to speak.
Well, my observational intuition says, “Would HRC willingly throw an election, if the outcome result would be a GREAT LEAP FORWARD. This being an obsevation that she has always been a seeker of power behind the thrown, leading from the shadows. It is her MO.
ObamaCare, is just a renaming of her first lady efforts to reshape the medical landscape. Her time in the Senate masks the power dealings she likely cultivated to get ‘ducks in line’ behind her. Ever see photo ops with her around PDJT… “She looks the part of a worshipper, enthralled at the thought, “If only Bill could be him.”
Yes i am pissed at the impasses that pass as impresses that pass as impasses.
But, what the heck, Bernie maybe elected as a repudiation. Then again Biden maybe elected as a ‘ rubber stamp in chief.” that prevails as repudiation of everything PDJT, that argues it is all Trump’s fault.
As a final question, “Just whom will be left holding the bag… Anwser, Conservatives and Christains.
Funny that in asking hard questions, “This outcome is music to the ears of called progressives(Marxist)radicals.
The age old question becomes is the Right a tool of the Leift, or is the Left a tool of the Right.
The answer to that question is before us!!!!
Unfortunately, this has gotten so complicated, that I don’t understand the details of what is going on and what happened. Which makes it less newsworthy
There’s quite a few undocumented sources in that NY Slimes article. – Just sayin.
It is getting discouraging. If there are no arrests by the end of May for this coup attempt there isn’t going to be any.
