Laura Ingraham Blocks Devin Nunes from Discussing Mary McCord Working With Adam Schiff…

Do Laura Ingraham and Mary McCord have a history together in/around Washington DC schools, law firms, clerks, social circles etc?
Because obviously Ingraham doesn’t want Devin Nunes to discuss the revelations about former DOJ-NSD head Mary McCord now working with Adam Schiff on the impeachment agenda. WATCH [@02:50]
The key to understanding the corrupt endeavor behind the fraudulent “whistle-blower” complaint, doesn’t actually originate with ICIG Atkinson. The key person is the former head of the DOJ National Security Division, Mary McCord.
Prior to becoming IC Inspector General, Michael Atkinson was the Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division, Mary McCord.
It is very safe to say Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson have a working relationship from their time together in 2016 and 2017 at the DOJ-NSD. Atkinson was Mary McCord’s senior legal counsel; essentially her lawyer.
McCord was the senior intelligence officer who accompanied Sally Yates to the White House in 2017 to confront then White House Counsel Don McGahn about the issues with Michael Flynn and the drummed up controversy over the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak phone call.
Additionally, Mary McCord, Sally Yates and Michael Atkinson worked together to promote the narrative around the incoming Trump administration “Logan Act” violations. This silly claim (undermining Obama policy during the transition) was the heavily promoted, albeit manufactured, reason why Yates and McCord were presumably concerned about Flynn’s contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. It was nonsense.
However, McCord didn’t just disappear in 2017 when she retired from the DOJ-NSD. She resurfaced as part of the Lawfare group assembly after the mid-term election in 2018.
THIS IS THE KEY.
Mary McCord joined the House effort to impeach President Trump; as noted in this article from Politico:
“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official who helped oversee the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and now is listed as a top outside counsel for the House in key legal fights tied to impeachment. “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.”
“That’s why you’re seeing lawyers come out and being very willing to put in extraordinary amounts of time and effort to litigate these cases,” she added. (link)
Former DOJ-NSD Head Mary McCord is currently working for the House Committee (Adam Schiff) who created the impeachment scheme.
Now it becomes critical to overlay that detail with how the “whistle-blower” complain was organized. Mary McCord’s former NSD attorney, Michael Atkinson, is the intelligence community inspector general who brings forth the complaint.
The “whistle-blower” had prior contact with the staff of the committee. This is admitted. So essentially the “whistle-blower” almost certainly had contact with Mary McCord; and then ICIG Michael Atkinson modified the whistle-blower rules to facilitate the outcome.
There is the origination. That’s where the fraud starts.
The coordination between Mary McCord, the Whistle-blower and Michael Atkinson is why HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff will not release the transcript from Atkinson’s testimony.
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Eric Ciaramella to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.
Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint. That would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.
In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:
.
Michael Atkinson was moved from DOJ-NSD to become the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2018. What we end up with is a brutally obvious, convoluted, network of corrupt officials; each carrying an independent reason to cover their institutional asses… each individual interest forms a collective fraudulent scheme inside the machinery of government.
Michael Atkinson and Mary McCord worked together in 2016/2017 on the stop-Trump surveillance operation (FISA application via DOJ-NSD). Then, following the 2018 mid-term election, in 2019 Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson team up again on another stop-Trump operation, each in a different position, and -working with others- coordinate the House impeachment plan via the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint.
While Devin Nunes is focused on the false statements of ICIG Michael Atkinson, the key is the contact between the ‘whistle-blower’ (Eric Ciaramella) and the House Intelligence Committee via Mary McCord.
There’s a very strong likelihood this entire impeachment construct was manufactured out of nothing.
National Security Council resistance member Alexander Vindman starts a rumor about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call, which he shares with CIA operative Eric Ciaramella (a John Brennan resistance associate). Ciaramella then makes contact with resistance ally Mary McCord in her role within the House. McCord then helps Ciaramella create a fraudulent whistle-blower complaint via her former colleague, now ICIG, Michael Atkinson….
…And that’s how this impeachment operation gets started.
That was my first thought. That they had a social connection, that is. That puts Laura in the same category as CJ Roberts. They both fail to do their jobs because they fear the social ramifications.
I am full blown behind mostly all of Sundance’s opinions and articles
I watched it several times. Ingraham just moved on I didn’t see her not wanting to talk about Mary. This is Ingraham’s usual M.O. she is a lawyer she moves the facts a long.
I agree with you, the Laura segment seems innocuous to me… More rebel rousing?
I watch Laura fairly regularly and she has a horrible habit of ignoring the guest’s answers because her questions are just so much more important. She also interrupts very loudly and runs on at the mouth a la Hannity. She even did this during the latest interview with PDJT.
I had same reaction. Perhaps Ingraham isn’t aware of the level of McCord’s involvment in this. If so, then when Nunes mentions McCord, it doesn’t fit the story Ingraham wants to pursue so she ignores it.
My impression as well. I am more noticing how Nunes seems,…recomitted?
Or perhaps he feels freer to say certain things, now?
He is out there, in a media campaign, and he’s throwing truth bombs right and left, and taking no prisoners.
Saying HE is a “fact witness”, and can testify, because PRIOR to the guilty plea of Flynn, he was briefed by FBI, and THEY said Flynn didn’t lie.
So, go ahead Sullivan. Insist a Defendant stick with a coerced guilty plea, the Prosecutors are guilty of suborning perjury, and YOU are complicit.
And Nunes is a fact witness.
THIS is getting REAL.
Ingraham NEVER EVER SHUTS HER DAMN MOUTH and lets her guests speak!!! She clearly interrupted Nunes on purpose. Perhaps she’s chummy with McCord….like she is with Dershowitz…even after we know for a Fact he was on the Epstein’s Pedo Island. But he claimed he only got a couple massages. (yeah right! Sicko!) Ingraham has an agenda….and it was quite obvious tonight. She didn’t want Nunes letting the McCord “cat outta the bag”. FOX is clearly controlled.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not clear what relationship McCord and Ingraham had. So while curious, I demur.
Yes, I think Fox IS controlled too. I think part of their reward for going more left/being controlled is being auto-played on YT. After I watch my alternative media, it switches me automatically to a controlled FNC video. FNC goes more left, they are rewarded with auto-play/watches and therefore $.
She irritated me one time too many by cutting off a guest as they were about to say something I wanted to hear. I rarely watch her anymore.
Life Liberty and Levin is the best interview on TV IMO.
Who knows, maybe mccord is her boyfriend.
The nervous laughter and scrambling to change the subject are quite telling signs.
The swamp is murky but we see…
I’m more disturbed as to why Devin and Co didn’t get the McCord connection earler on…they have more data than we do.
And I’m wondering if he will close the loop with Powell on Flynn given his extraordinary and important comments that he gave exculpatory information to the ‘highest levels of the FBI’….WTF?
LikeLiked by 6 people
As soon as Nunes says “Mary McCord”, IngraHAM shouts “Lev Parnas!” And starts waving papers around in both hands. She was obviously trying to create a diversion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I disagree 100 percent. And maybe I will be proven wrong. But Nunez already KNOWS the relationship between McCord and Ingraham and must not have considered it important enough to make a big deal of it. But Ingraham DID. But that leaves us with the key question, what was the relationship if any? And was it simply Ingraham being Ingraham? I see both sides at this point, not one side.
I’m with you… I think it was a time constraint and she wanted to get to Parnas
I agree. Intentional grounding.
PDJT and his legal team would be well served to sign on Nunes as a subject matter expert. He is an invaluable resource when it comes to connecting the dots within the coup.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ingraham is showing her true colors. Maybe she should report the outrageous antics of her “friends”
I can’t believe how incestuous DC is. Time to come CLEAN Ingraham!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
thank you, Sundance
TheConservativeTreehouse is the ~>quality source for information about the ‘deep state’ and its members. Obvious there’s a reason we see a lot more Maria Bartiromo interviews on TheConservativeTreehouse, than the ones conducted by Laura Ingraham.
+The ‘Cold Anger’ articles are always worth reading on TheConservativeTreehouse. /// See today,= ~STAND: “You Have Always Been Loyal to This Nation, Now You Finally Have a President Who is Loyal To You”…~ Posted on January 14, 2020 by sundance.
(A few sentences) =
“David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.”
“This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on our willingness to accept their lies, falsehoods, and scripted presentations; and then demand we grant benefit amid their seeds of doubt.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.”
The entire article is worth quoting, and forwarding to all our Congress Critters.<~ [Or should I say, "The Congressional Polecats!"
so very true and then she also laughs a lot so we can sit there and look at how odd her teeth are, like the upper lip and the upper teeth just bug me – who is she showing off her dental work for – I don’t want to see her laugh when the whole thing is deadly serious and I get massively annoyed with her . . . and change the channel or turn off the tv
LikeLiked by 2 people
Suejeanne1, it’s not Laura’s teeth it’s the gel filler she has in her lips and smile lines. You’re not supposed to use gel filler for both- it has a “shelf” effect on the lip. She does a little to much of it, IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, Sue, laughter is very inappropriate, Dirty immune schemers that never get punished has made American politics miserable.
Resist’s machinations , JD’s inaction, and CONgressional actions: we are plumb fed up with the LIES. ♥️🇺🇸
Is this where we are-jumping like a jack rabbit at every possible slight? This is ridiculous fear mongering. Why don’t we look at something really serious. This isn’t it. It is nothing more than a rude interruption by Ingram.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meh. IMO, the real news from that interview was that Michael Flynn withdrew his guilty plea, and that Devin Nunes says his Committee informed DoJ that FBI had told them Flynn DIDN’T lie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At this moment I will give Laura the benefit of the doubt because as H.M.P.D. says, Laura does interrupt a LOT. So do Dobbs & Tucker. I must say though that this particular interruption of Nunes does appear like Laura may have tried to divert away from McCord. I DVR the above Fox hosts. Also some at One America News Network and sometimes NewsMax. OANN has had some very interesting investigations. For instance, one of OANN’s investigators found hat it was not Assad who gassed his people and that Assad protects religious minorities, including Christians. NewsMax also has some good investigative reports.
SamFox
Without a full reckoning for those engaged in clear conspiracy to subvert the election of President Trump we must be willing to undertake the retribution ourselves. Lampposts and rope.
Meh, I don’t think that was an egregious interruption on Laura’s part. She’s certainly done worse.
This is typical lawyerly Laura, she must offer a rebutt IN to everyone . Sometimes she is a good fighter for the President, but she impulsively has to ‘advise’.
Initially didn’t see her quick shift, but when I viewed it a second time… Devins face was very telling.
Again with Laura the litigator , it’s a pattern with her so I’m not sure. Just watch Nunes expression.
I just sent a message to Laura regarding this article. I note a few new comments here since I was gone.
How about we leave off with the silly personal stuff posted about her teeth and such. This isn’t the Huffington Post or a Soros front. The silliness makes it look like a lefty site. Just my 50 cents worth. (Sigh, inflation dontcha know.)
SamFox
Laura should put Leo on more .She loves him you know! She tells him every time he starts spouting his race baiting nonsense .Then he whips out his victim card whenever he loses a debate.
Sorry off topic, but Laura is really wearing on my last nerve. And we need all conservative voices. The controlled opposition is so contrived it’s almost laughable.
