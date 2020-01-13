Corey Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race…

New Jersey Senator Corey Booker has announced he is dropping his presidential ambitions and will exit the democrat primary race. Booker is broke and did not qualify for Tuesday’s debate in Iowa; it would have been the second straight debate he’s missed.
IOWA – Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday he is dropping out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
In an email to his supporters, Booker cited a number of reasons: most notably, a lack of money to continue.
“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win — money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington,” Booker wrote. (read more)
Not a very Spartacus move there, buddy. Liberals don’t want any person of color running. 😂😂😂
Is Deval Patrick still in? Haven’t heard a peep about him in weeks.
The Invisible Man
Possible choice in the second round of voting at a brokered Democrat convention?
Superdelegates vote for Obama’s friend.
Absolutely — that is the plan. Plus a young woman VP. Another stealth candidate to keep down OP research, and long term damage of pounding during a campaign. But screwing Bernie again, and all the young will not show up, they are the least reliable group anyway. They bank on Obama pushing another black to cut into Trumps growing black vote. That’s the problem with intersectionality, you can’t balance all the victim groups. And since they all are indoctrinated in victim-hood, the various sects will complain, many will stay home. Few will flip to Trump.
Of course Obama couldn’t push the old HAG over the line
This is odd. Biden was the Chosen One and the strategy was to load up on liberals, so they would divide the vote, hurt Bernie, and keep Joe above 30% for an early and easy primary win. Biden wins back all the swing states and beats Trump. Corn Pop has dementia and is a joke. Corn Pop lost support from the DNC power brokers. They know he will implode against Trump and they must all know what the Bidens were doing in Ukraine. Its all Bad News. So they want a new “moderate”. Enter Bloomberg. He is the new Chosen One. In their world he is moderate, former Republican, and Rich. The Dems cant compete with Trump on money. They know it now! The DNC is also broke. Bloomberg checks the boxes. He will self fund, so the DNC does not need to raise any money for him. They have no cash on hand anyway. Its actually a smart move. See if he can buy the election. If he implodes, they can blame it on the rich guy republican and consider 2020 a lost cause.
Liz Warren is a person of color. She has payments from Harvard to prove it.
Squaw make lots wampum from Harvard place. Had big teepee in Cambridge place!
$325,000 a year to teach one class.
I need to find my Cherokee roots.
Corey quit the race? Corey Feldman or Corey Haim??? i always mix them up
Before its all said and done Hoaxuponus is gonna have to claim she’s an Indian again in order for the democrats to have a “person of color” in the election.
Just a matter of time til democrats start claiming “racist republicans” are the reason democrats have no “person of color” as their nominee……and the media will back them up as always.
It could NEVER be that a candidate’s message did not ring for the democrat crowds (or lack thereof). They always have to throw race in there somehow.
Slow Joe will always have Corn Pop to bring out and show his street cred!
Or maybe she can ‘come out of the closet’ and say she identifies as a Native American gay man. That way she can say she is a woman who identifies as a man but is still married to a man. She could then check four boxes on the Demonrat preferential bingo sheet…she is Native American, she is a woman, she identifies as a man, and she is gay and married to another man.
He didn’t have a message, plus dating a Hollywood celebrity didn’t carry much weight w/suppporters apparently. And he sure wasn’t getting much air time after a couple of months campaigning.
Too bad he can now concentrate on the impeachment.
Departicus.
Well played, sir
Dropped out like Farticus.
Only one gay man left in the race and he is white.
But, but, but……..RAAAACIST!
Alternatively, one more neo-marxist gone is just peachy.
So does that mean his faux “romance” with Rosaria Dawson is over as well? What a pity.
“The urgent business of impeachment”?!
SMH
Yawn. They all look alike to me. Same ideas. Same flavor. They hate America and Americans.
Back to reality!
Except in his own mind, Spartacus was never really in the race.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who’s next??😂
Klobuchar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good…enough said
Peasant: “Who are you?”
King Arthur: “Your King.”
Peasant: “I didn’t vote for you.”
King Arthur: “You don’t vote for kings.”
– M. Python
Always enjoy Sundance’s sense of humor. The picture of ‘The World’s Smallest Violin’ maybe playing ‘My Heart Bleeds For You’ is a hoot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spartacus Booker such a typical big city Black “Mack Daddy” democRat Mayor in ProgreSSive NJ.
Love that picture Sundance!
I was getting a kick out of Sundance NOT posting about corey. so much for that giggle. lol
Bye Felicia!!😂😂
“….the urgent business of impeachment…”
So Cory doesn’t understand that the impeachment of POTUS is a done deal. Having ignorant people in charge of stuff is never a good idea, and the current crop of gubmint authoritarians illustrates that, again and again.
Well, the onlty ones that were rooting for him were his mother and the voices in his head . . .
Congratulations TBone, you’ve joined the list of inconsequentials.
The real dummy in all of this is actress Rosario Dawson.
She should get an Oscar nomination for “Best Performance as a Beard.”
Haven’t a clue who she is. I saw this earlier.
I’m from NJ and have been following Booker for years.
He’s always fancied himself as the second coming of 0bama.
The problem is, not only doesn’t America want a second coming of that guy, anyone with half a brain regrets the first.
Hey democrats…..how that identity politics workin’ for ya?
When he announced I saw several interviews of Newark residents who had nothing but disdain for his time as mayor.
Ex.
Who?
The 11th Dan Master Jedi Troll Sith Lord bringing down the smack. Love it!
He was Spartacus.
Departacus.
I’m shocked. I thought he already dropped out months ago.
Next thing you know, they’ll be telling us Deval Patrick is running.
NEXT: Rosario Dawson sites lack of money for withdrawing as Booker’s girlfriend.
Greg1 said above: “Before its all said and done Hoaxuponus is gonna have to claim she’s an Indian again in order for the democrats to have a “person of color” in the election.”
Not necessarily – because the Buffalo soldiers in the wild west could have been dipping their wicks where they shouldn’t have……………… What’s 1/2 of whatever she claimed before?
Spartacus has milked the suckers for all he is likely to get. Time to shut this con down and move on to the next.
I think Bernie’s going to be the nominee.
Couldn’t compete with old white billionaires.
LOL, the irony!
You and Harris should get together over lunch and talk about the good ole days of Obama
Bernie got a lake house mansion from the 2016 election just for endorsing sweet Hillary. Corey is not going to rate even a thank you note from CornPop Joe.
I am shocked money didn’t gush into Cory Booker’s campaign coffers. His bravo performance as Spartacus during the Supreme Court Senate confirmation for Justice Kavanaugh should have been a no brainer for Democrat big money donors.
Who’s next? Liawatha?
Prepare for the brokered convention. At least that will make this drama more interesting.
Why are Democrat voters so racist?
This feud Warren is trying to ignite with Sanders is telling, too.
Warren is coming off as weak and desperate, which is an accurate assessment.
If she can’t handle a few of Sanders’ volunteers saying she’s the candidate of liberal elites, how is she going to handle Putin’s nefarious Facebook bot army?
And then she ups the ante by putting out word that Bernie told her girls can’t win!
If that conversation really did occur over arugula soufflé and mustard greens in Bernie’s posh DC apartment, then only two people knew about it: Warren, and Sanders.
So now you have Warren tattle-telling on her “friend” Bernie, a year and a half later.
Either that or she made it up to try to smear him as a sexist who is mean to girls.
Not a good look for Warren, either way.
He was never gonna win anyways. Trump is gonna mop the floor with these goons.
What a shock! The cruel blows just keep coming. Why, only last week the Nigerian franchisee of the largest 7-11 in Flint, Michigan, retired after 17 months at the helm.
Now this.
Please, make it stop, Lord! Make it stop!
