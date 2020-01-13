Corey Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race…

New Jersey Senator Corey Booker has announced he is dropping his presidential ambitions and will exit the democrat primary race. Booker is broke and did not qualify for Tuesday’s debate in Iowa; it would have been the second straight debate he’s missed.

IOWA – Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday he is dropping out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. In an email to his supporters, Booker cited a number of reasons: most notably, a lack of money to continue.

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win — money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington,” Booker wrote. (read more)