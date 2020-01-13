Corey Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race…

Posted on January 13, 2020 by

New Jersey Senator Corey Booker has announced he is dropping his presidential ambitions and will exit the democrat primary race.   Booker is broke and did not qualify for Tuesday’s debate in Iowa; it would have been the second straight debate he’s missed.

IOWA – Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday he is dropping out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

In an email to his supporters, Booker cited a number of reasons: most notably, a lack of money to continue.

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win — money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington,” Booker wrote. (read more)

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, media bias. Bookmark the permalink.

64 Responses to Corey Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race…

  1. bullnuke says:
    January 13, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Not a very Spartacus move there, buddy. Liberals don’t want any person of color running. 😂😂😂

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Patricia Weir says:
      January 13, 2020 at 2:59 pm

      Is Deval Patrick still in? Haven’t heard a peep about him in weeks.

      Like

      Reply
      • bullnuke says:
        January 13, 2020 at 3:01 pm

        The Invisible Man

        Like

        Reply
        • dd_sc says:
          January 13, 2020 at 3:08 pm

          Possible choice in the second round of voting at a brokered Democrat convention?
          Superdelegates vote for Obama’s friend.

          Like

          Reply
          • jnr2d2 says:
            January 13, 2020 at 3:28 pm

            Absolutely — that is the plan. Plus a young woman VP. Another stealth candidate to keep down OP research, and long term damage of pounding during a campaign. But screwing Bernie again, and all the young will not show up, they are the least reliable group anyway. They bank on Obama pushing another black to cut into Trumps growing black vote. That’s the problem with intersectionality, you can’t balance all the victim groups. And since they all are indoctrinated in victim-hood, the various sects will complain, many will stay home. Few will flip to Trump.
            Of course Obama couldn’t push the old HAG over the line

            Like

            Reply
          • Pedro Morales says:
            January 13, 2020 at 3:37 pm

            This is odd. Biden was the Chosen One and the strategy was to load up on liberals, so they would divide the vote, hurt Bernie, and keep Joe above 30% for an early and easy primary win. Biden wins back all the swing states and beats Trump. Corn Pop has dementia and is a joke. Corn Pop lost support from the DNC power brokers. They know he will implode against Trump and they must all know what the Bidens were doing in Ukraine. Its all Bad News. So they want a new “moderate”. Enter Bloomberg. He is the new Chosen One. In their world he is moderate, former Republican, and Rich. The Dems cant compete with Trump on money. They know it now! The DNC is also broke. Bloomberg checks the boxes. He will self fund, so the DNC does not need to raise any money for him. They have no cash on hand anyway. Its actually a smart move. See if he can buy the election. If he implodes, they can blame it on the rich guy republican and consider 2020 a lost cause.

            Like

            Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      January 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm

      Liz Warren is a person of color. She has payments from Harvard to prove it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Greg1 says:
      January 13, 2020 at 3:03 pm

      Before its all said and done Hoaxuponus is gonna have to claim she’s an Indian again in order for the democrats to have a “person of color” in the election.

      Just a matter of time til democrats start claiming “racist republicans” are the reason democrats have no “person of color” as their nominee……and the media will back them up as always.

      It could NEVER be that a candidate’s message did not ring for the democrat crowds (or lack thereof). They always have to throw race in there somehow.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Paprika says:
        January 13, 2020 at 3:08 pm

        Slow Joe will always have Corn Pop to bring out and show his street cred!

        Like

        Reply
      • wildsailor2018 says:
        January 13, 2020 at 3:11 pm

        Or maybe she can ‘come out of the closet’ and say she identifies as a Native American gay man. That way she can say she is a woman who identifies as a man but is still married to a man. She could then check four boxes on the Demonrat preferential bingo sheet…she is Native American, she is a woman, she identifies as a man, and she is gay and married to another man.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Jan says:
        January 13, 2020 at 3:15 pm

        He didn’t have a message, plus dating a Hollywood celebrity didn’t carry much weight w/suppporters apparently. And he sure wasn’t getting much air time after a couple of months campaigning.

        Too bad he can now concentrate on the impeachment.

        Like

        Reply
    • Belmont says:
      January 13, 2020 at 3:15 pm

      Departicus.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  2. P.Time says:
    January 13, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Only one gay man left in the race and he is white.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. MNBV says:
    January 13, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    But, but, but……..RAAAACIST!

    Like

    Reply
  4. BestBets says:
    January 13, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    So does that mean his faux “romance” with Rosaria Dawson is over as well? What a pity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Val says:
    January 13, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    “The urgent business of impeachment”?!
    SMH

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. TwoLaine says:
    January 13, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    Yawn. They all look alike to me. Same ideas. Same flavor. They hate America and Americans.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. lansdalechip says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Back to reality!
    Except in his own mind, Spartacus was never really in the race.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Bob says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Good…enough said

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Bone Fish says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Peasant: “Who are you?”
    King Arthur: “Your King.”
    Peasant: “I didn’t vote for you.”
    King Arthur: “You don’t vote for kings.”
    – M. Python

    Like

    Reply
  10. Paprika says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Always enjoy Sundance’s sense of humor. The picture of ‘The World’s Smallest Violin’ maybe playing ‘My Heart Bleeds For You’ is a hoot!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. GenEarly says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Spartacus Booker such a typical big city Black “Mack Daddy” democRat Mayor in ProgreSSive NJ.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Ellie says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Love that picture Sundance!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. andy says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    I was getting a kick out of Sundance NOT posting about corey. so much for that giggle. lol

    Like

    Reply
  14. susandyer1962 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Bye Felicia!!😂😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Sharon says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    “….the urgent business of impeachment…”

    So Cory doesn’t understand that the impeachment of POTUS is a done deal. Having ignorant people in charge of stuff is never a good idea, and the current crop of gubmint authoritarians illustrates that, again and again.

    Like

    Reply
  16. ahem says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    Well, the onlty ones that were rooting for him were his mother and the voices in his head . . .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Reserved55 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    Congratulations TBone, you’ve joined the list of inconsequentials.

    Like

    Reply
  18. RJ says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    The real dummy in all of this is actress Rosario Dawson.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I’m from NJ and have been following Booker for years.
    He’s always fancied himself as the second coming of 0bama.
    The problem is, not only doesn’t America want a second coming of that guy, anyone with half a brain regrets the first.

    Hey democrats…..how that identity politics workin’ for ya?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. Johnny Boost says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Who?

    Like

    Reply
  21. Dee Paul Deje says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. rcogburn says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    He was Spartacus.

    Like

    Reply
  23. 6x47 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    I’m shocked. I thought he already dropped out months ago.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. john says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    NEXT: Rosario Dawson sites lack of money for withdrawing as Booker’s girlfriend.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Greg1 said above: “Before its all said and done Hoaxuponus is gonna have to claim she’s an Indian again in order for the democrats to have a “person of color” in the election.”

    Not necessarily – because the Buffalo soldiers in the wild west could have been dipping their wicks where they shouldn’t have……………… What’s 1/2 of whatever she claimed before?

    Like

    Reply
  26. scrap1ron says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    Spartacus has milked the suckers for all he is likely to get. Time to shut this con down and move on to the next.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Sentient says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    I think Bernie’s going to be the nominee.

    Like

    Reply
  28. kleen says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Couldn’t compete with old white billionaires.

    LOL, the irony!

    Like

    Reply
  29. Don McAro says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    You and Harris should get together over lunch and talk about the good ole days of Obama

    Like

    Reply
  30. MVW says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Bernie got a lake house mansion from the 2016 election just for endorsing sweet Hillary. Corey is not going to rate even a thank you note from CornPop Joe.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Mr. Morris says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    I am shocked money didn’t gush into Cory Booker’s campaign coffers. His bravo performance as Spartacus during the Supreme Court Senate confirmation for Justice Kavanaugh should have been a no brainer for Democrat big money donors.

    Like

    Reply
  32. calbear84 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    Who’s next? Liawatha?

    Like

    Reply
  33. Sherri Young says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    Prepare for the brokered convention. At least that will make this drama more interesting.

    Like

    Reply
  34. ZurichMike says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Why are Democrat voters so racist?

    Like

    Reply
  35. Sammy Hains says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    This feud Warren is trying to ignite with Sanders is telling, too.

    Warren is coming off as weak and desperate, which is an accurate assessment.
    If she can’t handle a few of Sanders’ volunteers saying she’s the candidate of liberal elites, how is she going to handle Putin’s nefarious Facebook bot army?

    And then she ups the ante by putting out word that Bernie told her girls can’t win!
    If that conversation really did occur over arugula soufflé and mustard greens in Bernie’s posh DC apartment, then only two people knew about it: Warren, and Sanders.

    So now you have Warren tattle-telling on her “friend” Bernie, a year and a half later.
    Either that or she made it up to try to smear him as a sexist who is mean to girls.

    Not a good look for Warren, either way.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Julia Adams says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Like

    Reply
  37. Trump2030 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    He was never gonna win anyways. Trump is gonna mop the floor with these goons.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Joe says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    What a shock! The cruel blows just keep coming. Why, only last week the Nigerian franchisee of the largest 7-11 in Flint, Michigan, retired after 17 months at the helm.

    Now this.

    Please, make it stop, Lord! Make it stop!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s