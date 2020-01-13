AG Barr Press Conference Announcing Results of Investigation into Terrorist Attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr announced the results of a criminal investigation into the December terrorist attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station. The AG answered press questions at the end of his remarks.
Accompanying AG Bill was FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch. Interestingly, Mr. Bowditch, as SanFran field office head, was the lead investigator of the San Bernadino terrorist attack prior to returning to Washington DC. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – BILL BARR: Good afternoon, and thank you for coming.
We are here to discuss the results of the investigation into the shooting that occurred on Dec. 6, 2019 at Pensacola Naval Air Station.
Joining me today are David Bowdich, Deputy Director of the FBI; John Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security; Michael Sherwin, Associate Deputy Attorney General for National Security; Rachel Rojas, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Field Office in Jacksonville, Florida; and Larry Keefe, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
I want to thank the FBI and the other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies involved in responding to and investigating the incident for their rapid and excellent work. Many people worked long hours through the holidays, and I am grateful for their diligence and commitment to seeing this through. You will be hearing from Deputy Director Bowdich shortly about the details of the FBI investigative work, which was superb.
In considering this case, we have to remember that there are thousands of allied pilots and other military personnel receiving training on military bases throughout the United States. These military partnerships are critically important to the United States. The Royal Saudi Air Force, which flies American-made aircraft, is an important military partner, and has long had a training relationship with us.
On Dec. 6, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force, entered a building on the grounds of Pensacola Naval Air Station and killed three U.S. sailors and severely wounded eight other Americans. Alshamrani was killed during the attack.
This was an act of terrorism.
The evidence shows that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology. During the course of the investigation, we learned that the shooter posted a message on social media on Sept. 11 of last year that said: “the countdown has begun.” Over Thanksgiving weekend, he visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. He also posted other anti-American, anti-Israeli, and jihadi messages on social media, and did so two hours before his attack at the naval base.
Early reports indicated that the shooter arrived at the site, accompanied by other Saudi cadets, who took video of the attack as it unfolded. These reports turned out not to be accurate. The shooter arrived by himself. Other Saudi cadets happened to be in the area and, after the attack began, they took some videos of the resulting commotion. They fully cooperated in the investigation, as did the other Saudi cadets who were interviewed by the FBI at Pensacola and at additional bases across the country.
After Alshamrani entered the building and cased the facility, he proceeded to walk around shooting down his unarmed victims in cold blood.
During and after this heinous attack, there were many specific acts of courage, and I want to draw special attention to two U.S. Marines: Gunnery Sgt. Ryan Maisel and Staff Sgt. Samuel Mullins.
They were outside the building when they heard gunfire and, although unarmed, they ran into the building to confront the shooter. Their only weapon was a fire extinguisher that they had pulled off the wall as they ran toward the gunfire. Who but the Marines?
Although they were unable to engage the shooter, they helped save many lives by performing CPR and other medical aid on the victims.
I would also like to mention the heroic acts of Navy Airman Ryan Blackwell. The shooter shot Airman Blackwell five times, yet Ryan still managed to jump on top of a fellow sailor to keep her from being shot. He further assisted other students and helped them escape, all while taking additional fire from the shooter. Airman Blackwell’s heroic acts also saved countless lives that day.
We are grateful as well for the bravery of the base personnel and local law enforcement responders who initially arrived at the scene and engaged the shooter.
I would also like to address the cooperation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia gave complete and total support for our counter-terrorism investigation, and ordered all Saudi trainees to fully cooperate. This assistance was critical to helping the FBI determine whether anyone assisted the shooter in the attack.
While there was no evidence of assistance or pre-knowledge of the attack by other members of the Saudi military (or any other foreign nationals) who are training in the United States, we did learn of derogatory material possessed by 21 members of the Saudi military who are training here in the United States.
17 had social media containing some jihadi or anti-American content. However, there was no evidence of any affiliation or involvement with any terrorist activity or group. 15 individuals (including some of the 17 just mentioned) had had some kind of contact with child pornography. While one of these individuals had a significant number of such images, all the rest had one or two images, in most cases posted in a chat room by someone else or received over social media.
The relevant U.S. Attorneys offices independently reviewed each of the 21 cases involving derogatory information and determined that none of them would, in the normal course, result in federal prosecution.
However, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia determined that this material demonstrated conduct unbecoming an officer in the Saudi Royal Air Force and Royal Navy and the 21 cadets have been dis-enrolled from their training curriculum in the U.S. military and will be returning to Saudi Arabia (later today).
The Kingdom has assured me that it will review each of these cases under their code of military justice and criminal code. The Kingdom has also agreed that we will have full access to anyone we want to interview in Saudi Arabia and any documents relevant to our investigation. Indeed, it has already been providing documents. Further, the Kingdom has assured us that, if we later decide to charge any of those being sent back to Saudi Arabia in connection with this counterterrorism investigation, it will return them for trial.
We appreciate Saudi Arabia’s cooperation in this case.
Finally, I want to address an issue regarding the shooter’s phones.
The shooter possessed two Apple iPhones, seen on posters here.
Within one day of the shooting, the FBI sought and received court authorization based on probable cause to search both phones in an effort to run down all leads and figure out with whom the shooter was communicating.
During the gunfight with first responders, the shooter disengaged long enough to place one of the phones on the floor and shoot a single round into the device. It also appears the other phone was damaged.
Our experts at the FBI crime lab were able to fix both damaged phones so they are operational.
However, both phones are engineered to make it virtually impossible to unlock them without the password. It is very important to know with whom and about what the shooter was communicating before he died.
We have asked Apple for their help in unlocking the shooter’s iPhones. So far Apple has not given us any substantive assistance. This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that investigators be able to get access to digital evidence once they have obtained a court order based on probable cause. We call on Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution so that we can better protect the lives of Americans and prevent future attacks.
With that, I will turn things over to Deputy Director Bowdich.
[Barr Transcript Ends – Video Continues]
About the Soleimani removal:
Re “immense”…What difference, at this point, does it make?
Re attacks on the embassy…there must have been a vile video being played somewhere
Re the workplace violence in the same state as the Pulse nightclub, we may never know the real motive of the shooter.
And remember above all else…what we saw (fill in the blank) is not the true face of…
With all due respect AG Barr, I do believe that We the People would have preferred prosecution/incarceration & where applicable execution vs expulsion of these bastards.
This expulsion stuff reeks of “Catch & Release”.
Diplomatic Relations complicates matters. TBH, if I were this terrorist I might prefer to get locked up in the Good Ol’ U.S. of A. rather than go home. I hear Guantanamo is nice this time of year.
I had the same reaction. I was disappointed to hear “normally wouldn’t warrant prosecution”, but when I heard the Saudi response, I thought that those 21 guys would have much preferred the hand slap they’d get here to what will happen when they get home.
Pedophilia is perfectly ok in islam. If they are in trouble it’s not for that.
These so called professionals are getting our people killed.
Maybe they all need to be retrained or let go.
How’s the Vegas investigation going?
We are only waiting 3 years to find out. SMH.
Oh, Durham and Huber are working on finishing up that earth-shattering report right now, dont’cha know!
Not feeling very reassured by Mr. Bowdich.
I wonder why Wray wasn’t there.
They had enough inept / complicit morons at this event.
https://menrec.com/iranian-national-arrested-near-mar-a-lago-days-after-ilhan-omar-mentioned-attacking-trump-properties/
He was working on the development of the FBI’s bias training program.
OJ is still looking for the real killers.
You’d think with all the spying going on by our Federal Government that this Jihadi Jackwagon would have been easy to spot. *shrug emoji*
Not necessarily unless the Jihadis were Trump supporters. 😉
Well, he wasn’t a Trump supporter so he wouldn’t have been under surveillance,
We have asked Apple for their help in unlocking the shooter’s iPhones. So far Apple has not given us any substantive assistance. This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that investigators be able to get access to digital evidence once they have obtained a court order based on probable cause. We call on Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution so that we can better protect the lives of Americans and prevent future attacks.
—–
Bullshit! The guy should’ve NEVER been in the USA. Now he’s dead, as it should be. Letting you and the other lying POS like you have unfettered access to American’s phones is how the liars you like framed Trump.
Preserving liberty for 350,000,000 Americans is worth far more than you looking into one dead terrorist’s phone.
Shove it, Bill, you know where.
Sometimes you need to read between the lines.
“A court order based on probable cause.”
You know like rule of law, like a legitimate search warrant.
All most of us are asking for is a return to rule of law
Again, you are missing the point or ROLCON’ing, TBT. The government is asking apple for something they don’t have. They don’t create back doors into their products. It’s part of their product sales pitch point. Some customers come to them for this reason. You can’t force a private company to create something that they don’t currently have. And if they did it, it would hurt their sales and further give the invasive govt the ease of violating our fourth amendment rights.
The government makes a careless mistake like having shit laws about letting in people from terrorist countries without proper vetting because it might be racist, and then a bunch of people get killed because of it, and Apple should have to help them find new ways to violate innocent US citizens rights? Makes about as much sense as making guns illegal for all law abiding citizens that have never done anything because some crack dealer shot up a Starbucks. ZERO LOGIC.
Just wondering if Apple would be allowed to sell even 1 phone in Red China if the government did not have full access to the phone and data within it. Surely Apple would not differentiate between country ideology and politics.
Well you can refuse to let them market a device. I remember a product “pretty good encryption” i beleive it was called this was about 20 yeas ago. Feds decided he could not offer his free product outside the USA and since he couldnt control who downloaded it poof it was gone.
Oh and Bill how do you vet someone with a non logging VPN and an apple phone.
Just Curious
@ Boots
Your argument is one for increased vetting, which is just fine, but it is irrelevant in relation to acquiring info from a criminal’s phone.
Whether or not a company should be required to assist should be decided by Congress.
It’s a shame we only get this kind of action from DOJ and FBI after people get shot. Maybe they should devote fewer resources to the Trump Coup and employee “how to spy on a Presidential campaign and not get caught” training videos.
It stands in such stark contrast to the glacial pace of investigating an attempted coup, that its hard not to laugh at the absurdity of it all…
I was on board until his Apple comments… until you can convince me government can be trusted don’t you dare ask for more tools to spy. It’s always a terrorist threat that is used to justify more surveillance, then it’s always found it it’s used on Americans.
If the terrorists would JUST register as Democrats first and get involved with the DNC, they could get away scott-free.
I don’t like this video for Barr tried to rehab the FBi and the #2 guy in the bureau is that bulldog face behind Barr’s right shoulder. This is where they begin to dig a big hole within which they both intend to “bury” whatever they can!
Doubt me? Ok, listen to the argument about Apple not helping them to get into the Saudi’s cell phone. Now, keep in mind the NSA where every electronic communication is captured. Keep in mind how the FBI jumped into the NSA going after Trump et al.
Why do they want or need Apple? Backdoor access? Just another step in taking total control…government getting access to everything.
Welcome to a Soviet world where the State knows everything about you! Barr is coming across as not a good guy, not a white hat. That FBI mean faced guy is supposed to be the bad cop as opposed to the good cop played by Wray. Oh really?
I got really bad feelings about Trump’s people getting to the bottom of the corruption, the attempted coup.
FBI: “Please let us spy on you even more than we already do, it’s for your own good”.
Yeah right! If you want back door access, go talk to mayor Pete.
Communication sent encrypted stays encrypted on the carriers signal. The phone would have the unencrypted messages. Now they are of course in the encrypted files within the phones memory.
If I am law enforcement and i have a court order i can have your bank records, your credit card records, your internet browsing history. I can search your car ,home.and property. If i am looking for something small enough i can have body cavity searches perform on you your wife and your children.
But OH NO dont you use a court order on an accused murderer to force Apple to diminish its marketing capability to criminals terrorist and drug dealers
Before you go all libertarian on me consider it is your child lying in that pool of blood. My guess is you would consider Apple to be an accessory to your childs murder. Perhaps you would be locked and loaded and looking for an apple tech with the code.
This is insanity.
Completely agree, trialbytruth. When this happened in San Bernadino, i was not in favor of having Apple get into the phone encryption. But now after seeing what we have been through the last few years, I am afraid if they do not find the whom this monster was communicating with more bad things will happen. It’s like you can feel them cranking it up. So many things gone wrong in this story. The guy getting a permit to buy a hunting rifle???
LikeLike
Their phones were full of anti-American and jihadi BS, but that wasn’t a red flag?
I’m surprised we didn’t give em a few fighter jets for more fun.
They also removed any relevant material from their training manuals. So technically, they don’t actually know HOW to.
But if you’re a Conservative a/o a Trump Supporter- well then your privacy/devices are fair game! But that’s only b/c we’re so super DANGEROUS! /S
That was quick!
Wow. How’s the investigation of those letters to Jussie Smollett going?
It’s only been a year and one would have to assume investigating a letter would be far easier than investigating a possibly international conspiracy involved behind these Saudi killings.
Gun free zone? Had to grab a fire extinguisher to counter a gunman?????
WTF.
Soooooooooooo “Apple” is protecting terrorists…????
As I recall not to long ago…a certain company had no problem giving up records to Adam “little pencil neck” Schitt…oh that’s right, you only give up phone records if there’s a possibility of screwing President Trump!
As for the FBI and DOJ—I wouldn’t believe jackshitt they’ve got to say. I’m sure Bill Barr had to coerce them into saying it was terrorism.
The phone company has already given the data they have. APPLE is saying they won’t create a back door to their systems as they don’t have one. It’s part of the lure of their product. You can’t force them to do it. And it is just another rouse to take away our freedoms. All because our stupid govt brought these terrorists into the country, TRAINED THEM HOW TO FLY PLANES AND FIGHTER JETS AFTER THEIR COUNTRY IS THE ONE THAT FLEW PLANES INTO OUR BUILDINGS KILLING THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS. And yet apple is the enemy. GMAFB
Just remember and learn what a 702 is, it produces every thing about you. EVERYTHING you do and spend and where and who you talk to and they have ALL of our recorded conversations. Why do they continue to all these people to kill us ? General Nadal who killed all the soldiers in TX, the FBI knew everything he was doing including his terrorists contacts.
Don’t know the situation today but for officers and soldiers being thrown out of a training course in the US used to actually be a death sentence for nations like Saudi Arabia as well as several African, South American and Asian nations. Being sent home may be a death sentence in these cases.
Had first hand experience from days attending the Armored Officers advanced course at Ft. Knox, KY.
Why aren’t our service men and women allowed to carry ARMS on base at ALL TIMES? WTH is that all about???
They are sitting ducks for these scumbag terrorists.
Liberals. That’s why. Absence of all logic. And our government goes along with these rules made by the minority of citizens that scream the loudest. Our government has become the insufferable parent that caves to all the demands their spoiled little shit child demands when having a temper tantrum inside Walmart.
I’m so disgusted.
If we didn’t have Islamic trainees here at our military bases, none of this would happen. Putting our soldiers in peril right at home by bringing in incompatible people for them to train.
Besides the cost to bodily harm, who pays to train these Saudi Arabian people? The American taxpayers?
I read the first line, “AG Barr Press Conference Announcing Results of Investigation “, and for one brief moment I thought “into FBI and DOJ” and then my hopes were dashed … … yet again.
Do you mean in just over a month the corrupted DOJ can do an investigation and come to this conclusion? Wow what a miracle and most of us knew from day one what this was. Saudi Arabia is the head of the snake of All terrorists activity and every Saudi should be removed from this country and those involved in the killing of our soldiers should be instantly brought to GITMO and just remember folks every Muslim who gives at their mosque gives a jihad tax. Illegals kill Americans and are released from jail, China and Mexico kill Americans by the hundreds of thousands directly and not one thing happens. BB is no different then RR or Janet Reno or Eric Holder.
After Huber’s white wash of Clinton, and DOJ continued mistreatment of Flynn, I am ready for Trump to take a fire hose to the FBI and DOJ.
Bondo Barr is not curing Obama’s mortal wounds to the FBI & DOJ. The contrasting Huber treatment of Clinton and DOJ mistreatment of Flynn UNDER Barr’s administration has put fresh logs on the fire boiling the pot of witches septic brew.
I am done with excuses, yeah, I know, fig leaf for impeachment. I am ready for Ghost of Andrew Jackson.
[And I am sick of gun free zones. 15 minutes free shooting, 8 minutes to respond? And Las Vegas is still festering.]
Attention pentagon!
Old Proverb: “If you do not put sharks in your base swimming pool, your military personnel are less likely to be eaten”.
Two questions I would have liked Barr to ask…
Why in Gods name are military soldiers, those entrusted and authorized to protect our nation, not allowed to carry or have quick access to weapons at a military bases?
