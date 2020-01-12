January 12th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1088

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of KAG ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Trump Rallies…..“Let’s Rock around the USA”
2 more days til >>Milwaukee, WI on Jan 14, Tues at 8pm ET
16 more days til >>>>>>>>>>Willdwood, NJ on Jan 28, Tues at 7pm ET
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Ascribe power to God, whose glory is over Israel, whose power is in the skies.
You are awesome, God, from your sanctuaries. The God of Israel is the one
who gives strength and power to the people. Blessed be God!” 🌟
— Psalm 68:34-35
————–—
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team are standing in a place of Greatness for what they have done thus far
***Praise: President Trump ….53% approval rating overall (add 7-10%)
***Praise: Iranian Freedom Fighters are Standing their Ground.
***Praise: Taiwan election: Taiwanese Freedom Fighter Presidential candidate beat China-friendly candidate
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for Iranian Freedom Fighters desiring to reclaim their homeland from Islamic State-they need prayers of protection and boldness
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere
— for justice to be served within our government
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 16 down 13 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they go back to work building new WALLS
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* God Bless America *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We are making America stronger, prouder, and greater than ever before.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, January 12, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 296 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 6 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/11/january-11th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1087/comment-page-1/#comment-7738371)
– – – – – –
Friday night update – 1/10/20 (See link above.)
– 3 more articles covering the court win in Texas on Thursday.
– Tweets about the win.
– Reposted a BorderReport article (Jan 7) with direct links to 18 photos with descriptions taken on Jan 4 at Project 2.
– – – – – –
Saturday night update – 1/11/20
– Reminder: See previous 2 days of wall posts for coverage on Fisher Sand & Gravel’s court win on Thursday in Texas.
– Tweets in anticipation for work starting up again on Project 2 on Sunday.
– Bloomberg article about the win in court this past Thursday.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19) DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19) Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19) Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3) Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9) Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
🧱 Fisher plans to start installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and complete wall construction 8 to 10 days later.
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19) WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19) Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19) Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety for the work crews as they travel back to Project 2 on Saturday (Jan 11); that they would be able to start wall construction on Sunday (Jan 12) as planned and continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion (~ 8 to 10 days later).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with photo. This is probably an older photo as Fisher said they plan to start work putting up bollards on Sunday.
Q: @Bring_Back_Phil Good to see you here, Jeff!!!
Jeff Rainforth: Thanks, mate! Good to see you’re still on! Heading for Texas to film on the border tomorrow. Will probably do some live-streams on my FB at https://facebook.com/realJeffRainforth. Hope you’re well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with older photo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with photo from Project 1.
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post – 1/11/20
– Today, we’re celebrating our one year anniversary from when we officially established We Build The Wall Inc from the record funds raised in record time, to build a border wall powered by The People!
– We’re moved by the patriotism our fellow citizens have for this country who want to protect the US at our southern border and have proved it’s a priority that can’t wait on Congress any longer. Each and every donor, regardless of dollar amount, has been crucial to our cause. It was ALL of you who made this happen, breaking fundraising records and helping us make history with the first (of many) privately funded border walls.
– We are just getting started! With as incredible as 2019 was, we’re prepared for an even bigger year in 2020 with the huge plans we already have underway! Buckle up, we’re making America safe again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with photo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dustin Stockton retweets Bloomberg article:
Butterflies, Treaty Can’t Stop Private Push for Trump Wall
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– A federal judge cleared the way for a crowdfunded effort to build a section of President Donald Trump’s Mexico border wall on private property along the Rio Grande, rejecting concerns that the project may violate an international treaty and endanger a butterfly habitat.
– A day earlier, Trump’s effort to put up a taxpayer-funded barrier across the entire border got another boost when a federal appeals court lifted an order blocking his use of $3.6 billion in military construction funds.
– In the fight over the private wall project, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane in McAllen, Texas, refused to block plans for an 18-foot tall bollard barrier along a 3 1/2-mile stretch of the Rio Grande. He had temporarily put brakes on construction last month in response to a legal challenge.
– The U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission argued that the project might violate a 1970 treaty with Mexico barring any development that alters the Rio Grande’s flow, while the National Butterfly Center raised concerns about possible flooding of a preserve where the insects dwell.
– Javier Pena, a lawyer for the butterfly center, said the fight isn’t over just because the judge refused to impose an injunction. His client may still seek damages, he said.
– The cases are U.S.A. v. Fisher Industries, 7:19-cv-403; and North American Butterfly Assn. v Neuhaus & Sons, 7:19-cv-411, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas (McAllen).
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍Stillwater
Great news. Thank you.
Love the pics,🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t wait until Jeff Rainforth get to the project with his camera and video equipment.
This tweet aged well.
LikeLike
Why do the Ds hate the wall and always want drones, sensors, cameras? 1. Because they are not permanent, 2. Because they can route the contracts to their friends, 3. They are not effective.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can’t bribe a wall. Fisher listened to the Ds, the Rs, and the Border Patrol (boots on the ground); then gave them more than they asked for.
LikeLike
👍Stillwater
LikeLike
I’m surprised that no one anywhere has mentioned the irony of the shootdown of the Ukrainian aircraft by Iranian AA.
In the days after 9/11, I was well aware that the planners had to know that the cherry on the top would be if American military aircraft flying CAPs along the coasts would be overzealous and shoot down civilian airliner(s) by mistake thereby adding national embarrassment to tragedy. I was worried about that risk for days.
Living as I do near the Nellis range complex and monitoring aircraft radio channels in addition to using Flight Aware tracking, I have seen how they can “spoof” an aircraft to appear not where it is but somewhere else.
If some entity were to spoof 3 or 4 more radar targets around that Ukrainian aircraft, to an air defense crew, it’s got to be hostile, airliners don’t fly in groups.
I’m thinking the Iranians just got screwed by the same setup that their “associates” hoped to cause after the WTC.
LikeLike
I lived near Nellis in the ’60’s (Vegas) and was dating a guy from there. He told me he had been in Cuba and that we had been minutes away from the unthinkable.
Best movie about that time is “13 Days” starring Kevin Costner
Taglines: You’ll Never Believe How Close We Came [so true!]
Interesting place, Nellis!
LikeLike
Trump tweet in Farsi ‘the most liked Persian tweet’ in history of Twitter
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-tweet-in-farsi-the-most-liked-persian-tweet-in-history-of-twitter?fbclid=IwAR3s1Mo001zYeOnuhkEcmkzDrBFCHRR5iIBgT8UrDoqBpvRS-LgV5lixIeA
LikeLiked by 1 person
1088…quite a day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark ‘Oz’ Geist: Trump’s decisive leadership would have saved my Benghazi team
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/mark-geist-trump-decisive-leadership-would-have-saved-benghazi-team?fbclid=IwAR2WhV7T82NCJ_fAjkbngmg9b0malo3V7ln_FjdqApzwfbB4HEMMDE5M__c
LikeLike
Just a reminder… 😉
LikeLike