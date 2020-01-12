Clinging to a Narrative – Speaker Pelosi Denies Iranian Protestors Marching Against Oppressive Regime…

In an effort to retain a manufactured anti-Trump narrative, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears on ABC to deny the uprisings in Iran are against the Iranian government.  It really is ridiculous how far the democrats will push a false pretense to keep a narrative.

The insufferable House clown attempts to deny Iranians oppose oppression, and spin the impression of current protests being against Trump administration.  WATCH:

Full interview below

.

65 Responses to Clinging to a Narrative – Speaker Pelosi Denies Iranian Protestors Marching Against Oppressive Regime…

  1. Parker Longbaugh says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    It is disgrace that no member of her family has not done an intervention. Nancy Pelosi is an addict. She needs help.

    Reply
  2. bluecat57 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Baghdad Bob lives!

    Reply
  3. Elric VIII says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    And this is the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

    Reply
  4. Robert Smith says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    I made it 20 seconds. I couldn’t take Nancy smiling while she destroys this country.

    Reply
  5. Ellis says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    This is worse than Bagdad Bob and Joe Isuzu combined.

    Reply
  6. Bogeyfree says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    “It really is ridiculous how far the democrats will push a false pretense to keep a narrative.”

    Ridiculous??

    I would say dangerous and pure evil!

    Reply
    • Raptors2020 says:
      January 12, 2020 at 5:28 pm

      Liberals and leftists are different as night and day. Doddering Joe Biden is the last vestige of a moribund liberal Democrat Party. Bloomberg jumped in late out of fear and panic. What comes next?

      The appeasement Republican candidates who plan to run in 2024, like Nikki Haley, will look pathetic.

      Reply
    • Mike in a Truck says:
      January 12, 2020 at 5:55 pm

      This is Nancy’s audition for PR/ Lobbyist/ Propagandist for the Iranian mullahs when she retires from the House.

      Reply
  7. CNN_sucks says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    The media is even more a disgrace. They really swallow their own BS. They are fraud.

    Reply
  8. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Our family had an elderly aunt that acted EXACTLY like Pelosi. We had her committed.

    Reply
  9. thedoc00 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    The real crime is the Islamic Regime will use this as support for the inevitable fatal repression that is coming. The democrat party are the same people who promoted, protected and transported the Ayatollah to Iran.

    Reply
  10. susandyer1962 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Moving the goal post once again……..

    Reply
  11. Pa Hermit says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Just what alternative universe do these people reside on? Iran uprisings are not against their government?

    Reply
  12. BigTalkers says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Right, no one’s dying for freedom, Nance… Just from feces on the streets of San Francisco.

    Reply
  13. Alan says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Speaking from New Zealand, I am immediately struck by the fact that such a demented, ugly and totally incompetent, corrupt old hag could reach such a high political position in politics. She should be in an old peoples home under constant care. Never seen anything like it in my life.

    Reply
  14. Reserved55 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    The Iranian Pelosi and Soleimani supporters are the shock troops who murdered 1500 fellow citizens or basijis.

    These are anti Pelosi freedom loving protesters.

    Reply
  15. Snellvillebob says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Nancy Pelosi is actully just a little more coherant than Joe Biden.

    Reply
  16. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Obi Wan Pelosi . . . she is not.

    Reply
  17. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Pelosi…

    “Hello… what? who’s protesting? where? Iran? oh, well, the Shah….. oh wait, oh dear, well, they love their government, I think they’re protesting the price of bacon….. huh? oh, I mean they’re protesting Trump, his actions have raised the price of pork…in…. China…. what? oh I mean Iran, and yes, they won’t vote for Trump, they prefer Bernie, they’re a vibrant democracy and they don’t want us terrorists coming in and….. huh?, they’re the terrorists? oh my, I mean…. oh dear, my teeth are loose, are they falling out? I need some gum adhesive and a drink, just remember to vote democrat and please send us money so we can help get bacon prices down in Iowa so they’ll stop protesting. what? oh my… thank you”

    Reply
  18. youme says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    I guess Nancy’s handlers are not up on the news….

    Reply
  19. Landslide says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Guess the 1500 Iranian citizen protesters they killed in November means nothing to her. (In addition to the 500 in Iraq)

    God, please deal with these evil people in our government soon! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

    Reply
  20. lotbusyexec says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    “This brand of protesters…” What the heck?

    Reply
  21. JohnCasper says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Every right thinking person knows full well that these Iranian protesters are protesting against global warming and President Trump’s refusal to give democrats, Al Gore, Greta Thornberg and Hunter Biden 100 trillion dollars to fight it.

    Reply
  22. looseends660722553 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Nancy,, wish it into the cornfield!

    Reply
  23. IGiveUp says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    It’s interesting how she understands the Dem’s remaining voters so well. What she said will fly with them. What I don’t get is what she personally gets out of playing this role of traitor. She’s very old and very rich, with most of her life behind her. Why not just retire? Why play this farcical role? Perhaps it’s true her kid will be exposed but I truly doubt that. Hillary just got away with the greatest scam on earth–the Clinton Foundation and Uranimum 1. I doubt very much Paul Pelosi Jr. treachery wrt Ukraine will land him in any trouble. No big shots get prosecuted in America. She always struck me as evil but not dumb.

    Reply
    • emet says:
      January 12, 2020 at 5:45 pm

      Nancy and her pals are not worried about prison, they fear total exposure and assets forfeiture.

      Reply
      • IGiveUp says:
        January 12, 2020 at 5:48 pm

        “they fear total exposure and assets forfeiture.”

        Nah, so far that’s only a revenge porn belief by people like me and you. In the real world, nothing happens. Or, to put it another way,

        “what difference at this point does it make?”

        (I bet you didn’t think she’d be proven right)

        Reply
    • X XYZ says:
      January 12, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      “What I don’t get is what she personally gets out of playing this role of traitor.”

      Ego trip. Every politician has a big ego. They all do.

      “She’s very old and very rich, with most of her life behind her. Why not just retire?”

      GREED. Insatiable greed – for both power and for money.

      Reply
  24. emet says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    The Ayatollah calls Kerry: “OK genius, NOW what??”

    Reply
  25. Scooger says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Hmmmm – seems like Tehran NaN has disclosed she is willing to assassinate the president – “he will not be president next year one way or another” Open sedition.

    Reply
  26. Technerd says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Pelosi has been demoted to the role of press secretary for the Squad. Now speaker of the house in name only.

    Reply
  27. clulessgrandpa says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    1) Can someone please put a strap on her right hand? Is she flailing away at flies? I just want to grab it and hold it down.2) Someone please give her some hairspray to hold up her bangs? The Martha Stewart act is really distracting.

    Reply
  28. X XYZ says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    I usually watch the Steponallofus program with their talking heads. This morning I got up a bit later than usual. My wife was watching the program. I had better things to do than to watch it. Who wants to watch the Wicked Witch of the West with slipping dentures? I’ve seen that movie before. (I’ll get YOU, and your little dog too!)

    I knew that Clintonopolus would give her a full 15 minutes of airtime, plus his commentary. That’s all they can do – spout propaganda, spin, and try to influence their audience. Unfortunately, brainwashing is highly effective. (I saw it on TV, it MUST be true! I saw it on the web, it MUST be true!) If it weren’t effective, they wouldn’t be doing it.

    Welcome to Pravda Land. All it takes is a country full of poor, ignorant fools who will vote for their benefits to keep their masters in power. Approximately half of this nation who vote have never been taught to think – let alone to think critically. Welcome to the USSA. Both parties, AKA the Uniparty, benefit from keeping things that way.

    Reply
  29. John Doe says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    She also said “one way or another, Trump will not be in the WH in 10 months”.
    These people will stop at nothing.

    Reply
  30. arsumbris says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    These gangsters call you “an ally” as long as your checks keep clearing. Congress is an international shakedown operation. As long as Iran keeps donating to Congress, they’ll keep protecting them.





    Reply
  31. john says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Note to Nancy: remember to let the make-up artist powder your chest instead of swatting him/her away with your flailing arms gestures. I’ve seen crack whores with better looking skin.

    Reply
  32. mimbler says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    So George puts on the screen that he’s been asked by PDJT to ask these two questions, and then he doesn’t ask them? I really wanted to hear what she would say to allowing Schiff to lie at length about the Ukraine conversation.

    Reply
  33. TheWanderingStar says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    When even the term “bimbo” doesn’t come close to describing Pelosi’s stupidity.

    Reply

