Clinging to a Narrative – Speaker Pelosi Denies Iranian Protestors Marching Against Oppressive Regime…

In an effort to retain a manufactured anti-Trump narrative, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears on ABC to deny the uprisings in Iran are against the Iranian government. It really is ridiculous how far the democrats will push a false pretense to keep a narrative.
The insufferable House clown attempts to deny Iranians oppose oppression, and spin the impression of current protests being against Trump administration. WATCH:
Full interview below
.
It is disgrace that no member of her family has not done an intervention. Nancy Pelosi is an addict. She needs help.
Her entire family are crooked
Her grandfather was involved with the mafia. Must be how she learned to be corrupt.
Theres no cure for stupid
Baghdad Bob lives!
And this is the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.
Sad state of affairs.
Mumbler of the House
3RD INLINE ALSO….. SCARY
SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, so very scary😱
The top down unhinged Resist is entirely predictable. Behold the outcome of a 30 year hegemony of careerist machine politicos conjoined w protected civil servants.
An arrogant overly privileged governing class that fails to perform basic roles required to have a functioning state,
Our system is ossified, participants addicted to power. The most power military in the world controlled by a ruling order cnsumed with denial of reality
They are a menace to us and overseas
She should really stop speaking because she slurs her words almost constantly.
I’ll bet the Secret Service are wide-eyed and bushy tailed to keep Trump and Pence safe! I imagine there is no way they would be happy to cover for her.
I made it 20 seconds. I couldn’t take Nancy smiling while she destroys this country.
The Botox won’t allow anything else unless fixing her dentures I guess.
This is worse than Bagdad Bob and Joe Isuzu combined.
“It really is ridiculous how far the democrats will push a false pretense to keep a narrative.”
Ridiculous??
I would say dangerous and pure evil!
Liberals and leftists are different as night and day. Doddering Joe Biden is the last vestige of a moribund liberal Democrat Party. Bloomberg jumped in late out of fear and panic. What comes next?
The appeasement Republican candidates who plan to run in 2024, like Nikki Haley, will look pathetic.
This is Nancy’s audition for PR/ Lobbyist/ Propagandist for the Iranian mullahs when she retires from the House.
The media is even more a disgrace. They really swallow their own BS. They are fraud.
They all graduated from the Gerbil school of propaganda.
Our family had an elderly aunt that acted EXACTLY like Pelosi. We had her committed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
H&HC – Ditto. Our family had an elderly (maiden) aunt who used to dry her frizzy grey hair by sticking her head in the open door of her gas oven. Thankfully, intervention before incineration. Same applies to SanFranNan.
I hope SanFranNan doesn’t try the oven drying trick. I heard Botox, in sufficient quantities, will explode when superheated……………..
apologize for laughing to myself — it is truly sad and as Bogeyfree stated above she is THIRD in line 😱
If her hair wasn’t frizzy – brilliant.
Nancy needs to go for a nice sunday drive. Can any one say a place for mom.
The real crime is the Islamic Regime will use this as support for the inevitable fatal repression that is coming. The democrat party are the same people who promoted, protected and transported the Ayatollah to Iran.
They are definitely not on the side of the populace of Iran and never have been.
Moving the goal post once again……..
Just what alternative universe do these people reside on? Iran uprisings are not against their government?
Right, no one’s dying for freedom, Nance… Just from feces on the streets of San Francisco.
Nancy is proud of her constitutes, she says they give a shit.
Speaking from New Zealand, I am immediately struck by the fact that such a demented, ugly and totally incompetent, corrupt old hag could reach such a high political position in politics. She should be in an old peoples home under constant care. Never seen anything like it in my life.
I agree – but then again, we never said that democrats where the brightest of lightbulbs 😉
Ms Pelosi ‘with’ her facilities.
The Iranian Pelosi and Soleimani supporters are the shock troops who murdered 1500 fellow citizens or basijis.
These are anti Pelosi freedom loving protesters.
Nancy Pelosi is actully just a little more coherant than Joe Biden.
Which is equivalent to saying that bull$hit is just a little better than chicken$hit.
Obi Wan Pelosi . . . she is not.
Pelosi…
“Hello… what? who’s protesting? where? Iran? oh, well, the Shah….. oh wait, oh dear, well, they love their government, I think they’re protesting the price of bacon….. huh? oh, I mean they’re protesting Trump, his actions have raised the price of pork…in…. China…. what? oh I mean Iran, and yes, they won’t vote for Trump, they prefer Bernie, they’re a vibrant democracy and they don’t want us terrorists coming in and….. huh?, they’re the terrorists? oh my, I mean…. oh dear, my teeth are loose, are they falling out? I need some gum adhesive and a drink, just remember to vote democrat and please send us money so we can help get bacon prices down in Iowa so they’ll stop protesting. what? oh my… thank you”
I guess Nancy’s handlers are not up on the news….
Guess the 1500 Iranian citizen protesters they killed in November means nothing to her. (In addition to the 500 in Iraq)
God, please deal with these evil people in our government soon! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
“This brand of protesters…” What the heck?
I quoted that same exact thing earlier today.
I would say Nancy meant it like … this brand of “protesters”.
Every right thinking person knows full well that these Iranian protesters are protesting against global warming and President Trump’s refusal to give democrats, Al Gore, Greta Thornberg and Hunter Biden 100 trillion dollars to fight it.
Nancy,, wish it into the cornfield!
Nancy “Anthony Freemont” Pelosi.
It’s interesting how she understands the Dem’s remaining voters so well. What she said will fly with them. What I don’t get is what she personally gets out of playing this role of traitor. She’s very old and very rich, with most of her life behind her. Why not just retire? Why play this farcical role? Perhaps it’s true her kid will be exposed but I truly doubt that. Hillary just got away with the greatest scam on earth–the Clinton Foundation and Uranimum 1. I doubt very much Paul Pelosi Jr. treachery wrt Ukraine will land him in any trouble. No big shots get prosecuted in America. She always struck me as evil but not dumb.
Nancy and her pals are not worried about prison, they fear total exposure and assets forfeiture.
“they fear total exposure and assets forfeiture.”
Nah, so far that’s only a revenge porn belief by people like me and you. In the real world, nothing happens. Or, to put it another way,
“what difference at this point does it make?”
(I bet you didn’t think she’d be proven right)
“What I don’t get is what she personally gets out of playing this role of traitor.”
Ego trip. Every politician has a big ego. They all do.
“She’s very old and very rich, with most of her life behind her. Why not just retire?”
GREED. Insatiable greed – for both power and for money.
The Ayatollah calls Kerry: “OK genius, NOW what??”
Hmmmm – seems like Tehran NaN has disclosed she is willing to assassinate the president – “he will not be president next year one way or another” Open sedition.
That’s the way I read that because when we get to the election Trump wins.
Pelosi has been demoted to the role of press secretary for the Squad. Now speaker of the house in name only.
1) Can someone please put a strap on her right hand? Is she flailing away at flies? I just want to grab it and hold it down.2) Someone please give her some hairspray to hold up her bangs? The Martha Stewart act is really distracting.
I usually watch the Steponallofus program with their talking heads. This morning I got up a bit later than usual. My wife was watching the program. I had better things to do than to watch it. Who wants to watch the Wicked Witch of the West with slipping dentures? I’ve seen that movie before. (I’ll get YOU, and your little dog too!)
I knew that Clintonopolus would give her a full 15 minutes of airtime, plus his commentary. That’s all they can do – spout propaganda, spin, and try to influence their audience. Unfortunately, brainwashing is highly effective. (I saw it on TV, it MUST be true! I saw it on the web, it MUST be true!) If it weren’t effective, they wouldn’t be doing it.
Welcome to Pravda Land. All it takes is a country full of poor, ignorant fools who will vote for their benefits to keep their masters in power. Approximately half of this nation who vote have never been taught to think – let alone to think critically. Welcome to the USSA. Both parties, AKA the Uniparty, benefit from keeping things that way.
She also said “one way or another, Trump will not be in the WH in 10 months”.
These people will stop at nothing.
Nancy is implying and inciting others to take the violent path to change.
These gangsters call you “an ally” as long as your checks keep clearing. Congress is an international shakedown operation. As long as Iran keeps donating to Congress, they’ll keep protecting them.
Note to Nancy: remember to let the make-up artist powder your chest instead of swatting him/her away with your flailing arms gestures. I’ve seen crack whores with better looking skin.
So George puts on the screen that he’s been asked by PDJT to ask these two questions, and then he doesn’t ask them? I really wanted to hear what she would say to allowing Schiff to lie at length about the Ukraine conversation.
When even the term “bimbo” doesn’t come close to describing Pelosi’s stupidity.
