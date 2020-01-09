President Trump Remarks During Environmental Policy Event 

Today, President Donald J. Trump delivered remarks on the latest step his Administration is taking to reverse burdensome regulations. The executive is modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations to promote more efficient, effective, and timely NEPA reviews of infrastructure projects that will increase our Nation’s economic competitiveness and improve the quality of life of our citizens.
NEPA regulations have not been comprehensively updated in over 40 years. Today’s action will establish time limits of 2 years for completion of environmental impact statements and one year for completion of environmental assessments.
[Video Below – Transcript will follow]
Not a Single question was about the NEPA–the purpose of the Event. Disgusting Press–but I repeat myself……
President Trump should say he will take questions about what the event is about and refuse any others.
Notice too how rude they are when PDT hosts foreign PM’s, presidents, etc.and holds joint Q&A sessions. I can’t remember the name of a one PDT recently hosted and together they sat a press conf. Ten of them shouting at once, zero respect, questions completely unrelated to the country at hand. You could see the look on this dignitary’s face and what he must have been thinking. In his country rude pigs likely wouldn’t have been tolerated.
This is the problem when you have over 100 federal agencies writing and enacting legislation by fiat with no accountability to the citizenry instead of Congress.
You said it!! Bunch of b
We deal with the dept of mental health and its all about justifying their job because most are fat, and that is literal as well as figurative.
This happens because Congress is basically lazy, and gives up their power to un-elected bureaucrats to fill in the blanks.
Have to roll back the stupid Obama EPA regulations.
Bureaucratic bs is what I was trying to say 🤦🏻♀️
I’ll wait for the transcript to make a full post on this thread, but as a field survey botanist (mostly at the state level) allowing for two years to complete an EIS sounds reasonable for most species. Exceptions to the rule for animals and plants with longer-term life cycles (especially out West where intervals between eruptive breeding/flowering events can span multiple years) I’m sure be made. Right now the process at least at the Federal level can be horribly abused, especially by a bureaucrat with a bug up their a**. I’m sure even after this the process could still be gamed, but at least the affected parties have a better chance at timely resolution.
I CANNOT believe that Trump’s proposal to/discussion with the UN Sec’y General re a new creation — NATO-ME (NATO Middle East) — did not make news. Huge.
There is a reason that Obama talked about ‘Shovel Ready’ Projects with the stimulus. His people KNEW how long it could take to get stuff to be approved.
A number of shovel ready projects were done in my area. They were things that the County wanted, but weren’t really needed. Things like updating handicapped sidewalk cuts to meet the current standard. A Bike Path that kept being put on the backburner because it was costly. The Bike Path was a real improvement to the area… the sidewalk cuts? Not needed because the ones that were there were still fine.
So back them people thinking the Stimulus was to get major building work done were clueless.
We can hope for a misspoke…..
“we should expand Nato and INCLUDE THE MIDDLE EAST”.
Under no circumstances.
That’s neocon dreaming, ie. “legal” Nato wars in the ME.
Give me strength…..
I think the rationale is that the U.S. doesn’t get energy from ME, any more.
Hence, along with getting EU countries to pay their share of NATO budget, let THEM put THEIR troops into the quicksand pit, to defend THEIR interests, instead of U.S.
China and EU get their energy from ME and,Russia. China and EU are our tradinig ENEMIES, not “partners”.
So, WHY in the Hell are,WE stabilising the ME, with OUR,troops. And, if ME becomes an unstable source for energy, we would be more than happy to sell them some of ours.
Insane policies when enacted, and more insane today.
Loved his comments on how NATO should expand and include the Middle East. NATOME. Since the other NATO countries (Europe) are doing business with Iran, they can deal with the trouble Iran is causing in the ME. That makes perfect sense to any fool who is paying attention.
I, too, will wait for the transcript to be posted before ranting…
BUT:
Having watched and listened to how these issues were handled during the early 1970’s for TAPS (The Alaskan Pipeline et al) in AK…. There were restraints placed on how ALL such issues were to be handled up front, in the Native Lands Claim Settlement Act…. ever since then, it’s been nothing but obstructionism and fat-@ssed pencil pushing BS for ALL public projects….and, pvt ones too. (the Pebbles mine project – at least I think that is the name)…
How much longer do we have to be held hostage by some “small critter” or “butterfly” before we stuff some high-grade bulllllll-pucky down some pie-holes? Check-6 and pass the ammo box…
Thanks to our fearless leader PDT for keeping up the fight to unleash us from such BS??? It’s an extension of the Global warming BS being shoveled daily in DC…
The Times of Donald The Great!
Boy, will we remember!!
Off the top of my head, sounds like required Environmental Impact Reports were not being delivered but were instead spun out indefinitely to prevent construction of things the Greenies didn’t want. I’d read of such things before.
