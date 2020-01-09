President Trump Remarks During Environmental Policy Event –

Posted on January 9, 2020 by

Today, President Donald J. Trump delivered remarks on the latest step his Administration is taking to reverse burdensome regulations.   The executive is modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations to promote more efficient, effective, and timely NEPA reviews of infrastructure projects that will increase our Nation’s economic competitiveness and improve the quality of life of our citizens.

NEPA regulations have not been comprehensively updated in over 40 years. Today’s action will establish time limits of 2 years for completion of environmental impact statements and one year for completion of environmental assessments.

[Video Below – Transcript will follow]

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Environmentalism, EPA, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to President Trump Remarks During Environmental Policy Event –

  1. tageweb says:
    January 9, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Not a Single question was about the NEPA–the purpose of the Event. Disgusting Press–but I repeat myself……

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      January 9, 2020 at 3:29 pm

      President Trump should say he will take questions about what the event is about and refuse any others.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Moe Grimm says:
      January 9, 2020 at 5:01 pm

      Notice too how rude they are when PDT hosts foreign PM’s, presidents, etc.and holds joint Q&A sessions. I can’t remember the name of a one PDT recently hosted and together they sat a press conf. Ten of them shouting at once, zero respect, questions completely unrelated to the country at hand. You could see the look on this dignitary’s face and what he must have been thinking. In his country rude pigs likely wouldn’t have been tolerated.

      Like

      Reply
  2. scrap1ron says:
    January 9, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    This is the problem when you have over 100 federal agencies writing and enacting legislation by fiat with no accountability to the citizenry instead of Congress.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. freepetta says:
    January 9, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Have to roll back the stupid Obama EPA regulations.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. freepetta says:
    January 9, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Testing 123

    Like

    Reply
  5. freepetta says:
    January 9, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    Bureaucratic bs is what I was trying to say 🤦🏻‍♀️

    Like

    Reply
  6. TarsTarkas says:
    January 9, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    I’ll wait for the transcript to make a full post on this thread, but as a field survey botanist (mostly at the state level) allowing for two years to complete an EIS sounds reasonable for most species. Exceptions to the rule for animals and plants with longer-term life cycles (especially out West where intervals between eruptive breeding/flowering events can span multiple years) I’m sure be made. Right now the process at least at the Federal level can be horribly abused, especially by a bureaucrat with a bug up their a**. I’m sure even after this the process could still be gamed, but at least the affected parties have a better chance at timely resolution.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Diana Allocco says:
    January 9, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    I CANNOT believe that Trump’s proposal to/discussion with the UN Sec’y General re a new creation — NATO-ME (NATO Middle East) — did not make news. Huge.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. MfM says:
    January 9, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    There is a reason that Obama talked about ‘Shovel Ready’ Projects with the stimulus. His people KNEW how long it could take to get stuff to be approved.

    A number of shovel ready projects were done in my area. They were things that the County wanted, but weren’t really needed. Things like updating handicapped sidewalk cuts to meet the current standard. A Bike Path that kept being put on the backburner because it was costly. The Bike Path was a real improvement to the area… the sidewalk cuts? Not needed because the ones that were there were still fine.

    So back them people thinking the Stimulus was to get major building work done were clueless.

    Like

    Reply
  9. MNBV says:
    January 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    We can hope for a misspoke…..
    “we should expand Nato and INCLUDE THE MIDDLE EAST”.
    Under no circumstances.
    That’s neocon dreaming, ie. “legal” Nato wars in the ME.
    Give me strength…..

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      January 9, 2020 at 4:21 pm

      I think the rationale is that the U.S. doesn’t get energy from ME, any more.

      Hence, along with getting EU countries to pay their share of NATO budget, let THEM put THEIR troops into the quicksand pit, to defend THEIR interests, instead of U.S.

      China and EU get their energy from ME and,Russia. China and EU are our tradinig ENEMIES, not “partners”.

      So, WHY in the Hell are,WE stabilising the ME, with OUR,troops. And, if ME becomes an unstable source for energy, we would be more than happy to sell them some of ours.

      Insane policies when enacted, and more insane today.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Truthfilter says:
    January 9, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Loved his comments on how NATO should expand and include the Middle East. NATOME. Since the other NATO countries (Europe) are doing business with Iran, they can deal with the trouble Iran is causing in the ME. That makes perfect sense to any fool who is paying attention.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. montanamel says:
    January 9, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    I, too, will wait for the transcript to be posted before ranting…
    BUT:
    Having watched and listened to how these issues were handled during the early 1970’s for TAPS (The Alaskan Pipeline et al) in AK…. There were restraints placed on how ALL such issues were to be handled up front, in the Native Lands Claim Settlement Act…. ever since then, it’s been nothing but obstructionism and fat-@ssed pencil pushing BS for ALL public projects….and, pvt ones too. (the Pebbles mine project – at least I think that is the name)…

    How much longer do we have to be held hostage by some “small critter” or “butterfly” before we stuff some high-grade bulllllll-pucky down some pie-holes? Check-6 and pass the ammo box…

    Thanks to our fearless leader PDT for keeping up the fight to unleash us from such BS??? It’s an extension of the Global warming BS being shoveled daily in DC…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. donaldthegreat20 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    The Times of Donald The Great!
    Boy, will we remember!!

    Like

    Reply
  13. Willy Nilly says:
    January 9, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Off the top of my head, sounds like required Environmental Impact Reports were not being delivered but were instead spun out indefinitely to prevent construction of things the Greenies didn’t want. I’d read of such things before.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s