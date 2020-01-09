President Trump Remarks During Environmental Policy Event 

Today, President Donald J. Trump delivered remarks on the latest step his Administration is taking to reverse burdensome regulations. The executive is modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations to promote more efficient, effective, and timely NEPA reviews of infrastructure projects that will increase our Nation’s economic competitiveness and improve the quality of life of our citizens.

NEPA regulations have not been comprehensively updated in over 40 years. Today’s action will establish time limits of 2 years for completion of environmental impact statements and one year for completion of environmental assessments.

