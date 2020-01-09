Massive President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Toledo, OH – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Toledo, OH for a massive Keep America Great rally at the Huntington Center. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm ET.
UPDATE: Video Added
RSBN Livestream – Fox News Livestream – GST Livestream – Global News Livestream
.
.
.
“Is there anything more fun than a Trump Rally”? LOL No Mr President!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Can’t think of anything more fun as you have succinctly expressed!
LikeLike
Taking the “poll” re MAGA vs KAG. Says concerned about changing it. Applause was for KAG!
LikeLiked by 7 people
KAG!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will use MAGA & KAG!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is my take. The alliterative tone is by far preferred. Three guttural consonants can create some tonal challenge.
LikeLike
Crowd goes crazy for Jim Jordan👏🏼👍🏻🇺🇸👏🏼🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 17 people
EPIC BRUTALITY.
BRUTALLY EPIIC!
Damn.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Like!
LikeLike
“he punked out on us”…Loser!! Ohio loves our President
LikeLiked by 6 people
What President Trump meant to say was telling the Democrat House leadership is the same as telling Soleimani as they would warn the Iranians without bothering with the news media middlemen!
LikeLiked by 8 people
In 2015 the Israelis had a plan to take Soleimani out and Soetoro warned the Iranians. Anyone who thinks Soetoro is not still calling the shots for the Dim leadership, has another think coming. Nanzi, Schumer, Schifty and company would fall all over themselves to be the first one to make that call to Iran.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love our President
What a wonderful rally
LikeLiked by 6 people
Only one way these hyenas can beat Trump.
Pray hard folks. This guy is toppling empires, or will be.
Trump needs a wall as much as America does. We have to be that wall.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Truth. I’ve been smacked around here a few times for bringing this up, but realistically, it should be in our minds, it is the unthinkable not to be disregarded.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘Here comes major pete…Howdy Doody”
LikeLiked by 3 people
mayor
LikeLike
“He will hear -Where’s Hunter- seven times..” OMG he’s killing me…Mayor Pete…
LikeLiked by 8 people
VSPGPDJT says no one knows how to pronounce Mayor Pete’s last name. He calls him Boot-edge-edge. Mayor Pete says it is pronounced as Buddah-Judge-Judge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Make it simple : BUTT PLUG!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Rump Ranger sounds more patriotic.
LikeLike
I call him Butt-gig, but that may not be politically correct…
LikeLike
I love when he talks about the 2016 election and shares little nuggets we haven’t heard before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This rally is so much fun
LikeLiked by 3 people
This rally is so much fun
LikeLiked by 1 person
Toledo is Home of The Jeep. We like hearing about factories coming back to the US.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I love my Jeep. Thank you Ohioans!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I used to work on that Jeep line in Kenosha.
That was before it went to Toledo.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I wish PT would say to the people in Toledo tonight this……….
Did you see where the stupid democrats want to tie my hands when it comes to defending America and the American people. They now expect me to call them and ask them for permission to defend this country on any action that involves our military.
Think about that for a second. It takes less than 30 minutes for an ICBM to hit the US from overseas and before I can retaliate, Pelosi and her band of idiots want me to pick up the phone and call the Senate and House leaders to get permission to take action.
DC would be in ashes before they could come together and make a decision.
My fellow Americans, we truly have fools running our Congress. We must vote these crazies out come Nov.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And if he were to call Nanzi, she’d tell the person trying to hand her the phone, to tell the POTUS she’d call him back. She thinks she is Queen of America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Talked about evangelical support. Glad he is bringing it up. I have a friend who is a devout Christian, dislikes our president’s personality, BUT is fired up over pro-life support and conservative judges. Reeling ‘em in, one by one. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 6 people
What is wrong with Trump’s personality? A Mr. Nice Milquetoast would get destroyed by the corrupt swamp. It takes a someone with a tough edge to get anything done against these corrupt morons.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A lot of people don’t like the way he name-calls, but what they fail to understand is that when someone hits him he hits back twice as hard. They do something to attack him and he gives them a ‘nickname.’ He breaks them and makes them ‘famous.’ Love this man so much!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Where the hell did this street fighter president and his attitude come from?
Where did “The Donald” learn this?
No one dares call him that today.
Maybe there is someplace in America that still means business?
LikeLike
I totally agree! Just reporting on my friend’s outlook. (She looovvvvves Cruz & Lee🤮) Point is, there are alot of people like her that President Trump has won over due to RESULTS.👍🏻
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell your friend this Canadian-Serb would take PDJT over anyone,and she probably would love Justine, she can have him/it. IMHO if it is the results she only cares for, she does not deserve him. Many all over the world would take your President in a split second, warts and all. I adore and love him, am an Orthodox Christian and could care less how he speaks, name-calls who cares. Tell her Judge Not. BTW Cruz and Lee are fake jerks, again jmho. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was in Toledo for the Christmas break visiting my in laws. All of them were going to this event. EVERYONE had Trump signs all over. I only saw one lawn in Sylvania OH with a stupid “we except all religions” sign in their yard.
Ohio is Trumps.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I am sure they ‘except’ all religions as they likely don’t accept them!;-0
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dang it. Typing on my phone while watching jeopardy and I get a spelling error. Arghhhh!!! Haha
LikeLike
Watching Jeopardy while there is a Trump rally going on? How dare you! LOL
LikeLike
We were watching too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well Bill, that is because you forgot to write it in the form of a question!!!
LikeLike
Shout out to the Yellow Vests! I think 60+ weeks of demonstrations. God Bless them.
LikeLiked by 12 people
This is the reason we must win our battle to retain individual freedom.
I watched the first Rally, all the way thru, since the campaign.
The French yellow coats can see this, and hope we continue our fight to protect our freedom.
We are the green grass, outside of the barricades of tyranny. They can see us thru the barbwire, nurturing our liberty, with leadership and new hope. Right now, thanks to the Founding Fathers, Tyranny fears 100 million armed Americans with the same beliefs.
It’s a wall tyranny cannot climb or destroy. The french are protesting in the streets, we Americans just need to get our friends and families who sit comfortable in their America, to take 2hrs out of their year 2020 and elect the leaders who’ll do the work, we need, to keep our country free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen brother! I’ve been on the Trump Train since day #1. The reason patriots are rising up all over the globe is because they see us fighting tooth and nail for our country and getting results. We finally have a real leader for our movement and they want their own Trump. They BELIEVE. Just like we did way back in June 2015. It’s happening!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Who the hell else could’ve taken this stuff? Do I get some credit for that, huh? The rest of these guys would’ve been sucking their thumb in the corner saying “Mommy come get me.”!!😄😄 TRUE!!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen!!! Nobody else could have withstood what he has, let alone have a list of accomplishments like he has!!!
Trump 2020!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Factories coming back / starting up” in Ohio is a big deal. As a Youngstown, Ohio native, a rejuvenation in Ohio is a generational acomplishment. Became a Texan shortly after the 1979 closure of the Sheet and Tube Briar Hill works.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Born in Lorain; we moved to Virginia about the time the steel mill closed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Catch & Release—“What kind of crap is THAT?!” “We ended it.” 👏🏼👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Catch and release is for fishing.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Love the way he hammers the fake news media.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The twitch stream is great, and it’s 30 seconds closer to live than any of the youtube streams.
https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=donaldtrump
LikeLike
Green New Deal—“That’s a beauty.”
We’re going to wait until a couple of months before the election and you’ll hear the FACTS about that. (He’s going to STRIKE at the exact right time!!!)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pre existing Physician….love it
LikeLiked by 6 people
187 judges
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love Mitch’s uproarious applause.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s in rare form tonight!!! He truly is a very stable genius!!! Nobody can deliver a message like this great man!!!
I love my President!!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
You forgot ‘prescient.’ He is a very stable prescient genius.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍🏻👍🏻 Amen to that
LikeLike
The President expresses more contempt and ridicule for the Democrats every day: that is the proper tactic. Treating them with respect and waiting for it in return is futile. The appeal of leftism is largely the huge self-esteem they get from their utopian fantasies. Puncture that balloon and they crash. Pelosi’s impeachment blunder is partly caused by the confusion Trump’s ridicule has created.
Schiff is now a major target of President Trump; will other Democrats now want their turn in that barrel? I doubt it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Could you see Tesla making tanks…. towing the battery carriage behind!!!! / s
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t be stupid! The Tesla tank will have a long cord.
😜
LikeLike
The Tesla’s programming might fail and have it hit something it was supposed to avoid.
Unintended consequences…
LikeLike
POTUS is a perfectionist. I can imagine him going thru everything in the Lima plant with a fine tooth comb. He wouldn’t give his seal of approval unless all of it was top shelf. The quality and craftsmanship saved the plant. Kudos to the employees and our President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sounds like he is winding down. Hate it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Listen to him speak about Ohio, the cities and communities, the great inventors and statesmen.
Can you imagine a Biden speech??? Thank you Iowa!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Cutting out the Rolling Stones is a mistake.
LikeLike
I was watching on the C-Span channel, they played the Rolling Stones as the rally ended, when the President was waving to the people in the crowd while leaving the arena.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I sooo love that song!!! It will forever remind me of President Trump forever more!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was a GREAT rally!
LikeLiked by 2 people
God Bless you President Trump!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This rally zoomed by fast. Handful of extremely lucky people shook hands with POTUS as he walked backstage. 🤝
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was massive all right!!
Love my President❤️❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love him!
“They’re saying, ‘You should get permission from Congress, you should come in and tell us what you want to do — you should come in and tell us, so that we can call the fake news that’s back there, and we can leak it…Lot of corruption back there.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great stuff….PDJT openly, casually says that the Republican leadership is not with him.
Wonderful Truth sayer. He doesn’t blink.
Look, the “we have a great airforce, great new aircraft” is a worrying departure from reality in fighter world. The F22 is best of breed, but only 187, production line closed down. F35 is a liability, it’s stealth is useless in air combat vs IRST, its maintenance hours dwarf its flying hours, it’s a compromise, attempting to fit a USN carrier fighter, Marine vertol, ground attack and front line USAF fighter into one aircraft is a massive failure. It will die 2+ : 1 vs the Su35. Minimum. The F35 is a stand off weapons platform, alas that’s a small part of its mission, we’re still designing for fighting USSR in central Europe. The F35 can’t mix it with real fighter aircraft, it needs F22s or a numerically superior gaggle of F35s to protect it. It has a tiny weapons payload. Its range might work for Israel.
Go to a big war with the F35 vs modern Su and lose. There is a solution.
LikeLike
PRC announced this morning (Friday) that Liu He is coming to Washington 13-15 January to sign the phase one deal.
That ends the uncertainty of the past few weeks with opposite messages being floated by Beijing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people