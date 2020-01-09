Massive President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Toledo, OH – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on January 9, 2020 by

Tonight President Trump heads to Toledo, OH for a massive Keep America Great rally at the Huntington Center. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm ET.

UPDATE: Video Added

192 Responses to Massive President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Toledo, OH – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. TexanInFL says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    “Is there anything more fun than a Trump Rally”? LOL No Mr President!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Landslide says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Taking the “poll” re MAGA vs KAG. Says concerned about changing it. Applause was for KAG!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Maquis says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    KAG!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Lion2017 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Will use MAGA & KAG!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Landslide says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Crowd goes crazy for Jim Jordan👏🏼👍🏻🇺🇸👏🏼🇺🇸

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  6. LouisianaTeaRose says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    EPIC BRUTALITY.

    BRUTALLY EPIIC!

    Damn.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. TexanInFL says:
    January 9, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    “he punked out on us”…Loser!! Ohio loves our President

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. California Joe says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    What President Trump meant to say was telling the Democrat House leadership is the same as telling Soleimani as they would warn the Iranians without bothering with the news media middlemen!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • 1stgoblyn says:
      January 9, 2020 at 8:56 pm

      In 2015 the Israelis had a plan to take Soleimani out and Soetoro warned the Iranians. Anyone who thinks Soetoro is not still calling the shots for the Dim leadership, has another think coming. Nanzi, Schumer, Schifty and company would fall all over themselves to be the first one to make that call to Iran.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  9. bcsurvivor2 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    I love our President
    What a wonderful rally

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. mauiis says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Only one way these hyenas can beat Trump.

    Pray hard folks. This guy is toppling empires, or will be.

    Trump needs a wall as much as America does. We have to be that wall.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • LouisianaTeaRose says:
      January 9, 2020 at 8:40 pm

      Truth. I’ve been smacked around here a few times for bringing this up, but realistically, it should be in our minds, it is the unthinkable not to be disregarded.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  11. Baby Hurley says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    ‘Here comes major pete…Howdy Doody”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. TexanInFL says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    “He will hear -Where’s Hunter- seven times..” OMG he’s killing me…Mayor Pete…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. 1stgoblyn says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    VSPGPDJT says no one knows how to pronounce Mayor Pete’s last name. He calls him Boot-edge-edge. Mayor Pete says it is pronounced as Buddah-Judge-Judge.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. tuskyou says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    I love when he talks about the 2016 election and shares little nuggets we haven’t heard before.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. bcsurvivor2 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    This rally is so much fun

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. bcsurvivor2 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    This rally is so much fun

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Baby Hurley says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Toledo is Home of The Jeep. We like hearing about factories coming back to the US.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  18. Bogeyfree says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    I wish PT would say to the people in Toledo tonight this……….

    Did you see where the stupid democrats want to tie my hands when it comes to defending America and the American people. They now expect me to call them and ask them for permission to defend this country on any action that involves our military.

    Think about that for a second. It takes less than 30 minutes for an ICBM to hit the US from overseas and before I can retaliate, Pelosi and her band of idiots want me to pick up the phone and call the Senate and House leaders to get permission to take action.

    DC would be in ashes before they could come together and make a decision.

    My fellow Americans, we truly have fools running our Congress. We must vote these crazies out come Nov.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • 1stgoblyn says:
      January 9, 2020 at 8:31 pm

      And if he were to call Nanzi, she’d tell the person trying to hand her the phone, to tell the POTUS she’d call him back. She thinks she is Queen of America.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. Landslide says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Talked about evangelical support. Glad he is bringing it up. I have a friend who is a devout Christian, dislikes our president’s personality, BUT is fired up over pro-life support and conservative judges. Reeling ‘em in, one by one. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • ezgoer says:
      January 9, 2020 at 8:46 pm

      What is wrong with Trump’s personality? A Mr. Nice Milquetoast would get destroyed by the corrupt swamp. It takes a someone with a tough edge to get anything done against these corrupt morons.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • 1stgoblyn says:
        January 9, 2020 at 9:00 pm

        A lot of people don’t like the way he name-calls, but what they fail to understand is that when someone hits him he hits back twice as hard. They do something to attack him and he gives them a ‘nickname.’ He breaks them and makes them ‘famous.’ Love this man so much!

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • X XYZ says:
          January 9, 2020 at 10:26 pm

          Where the hell did this street fighter president and his attitude come from?
          Where did “The Donald” learn this?
          No one dares call him that today.
          Maybe there is someplace in America that still means business?

          Like

          Reply
      • Landslide says:
        January 9, 2020 at 9:05 pm

        I totally agree! Just reporting on my friend’s outlook. (She looovvvvves Cruz & Lee🤮) Point is, there are alot of people like her that President Trump has won over due to RESULTS.👍🏻

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • donna kovacevic says:
          January 9, 2020 at 10:15 pm

          Tell your friend this Canadian-Serb would take PDJT over anyone,and she probably would love Justine, she can have him/it. IMHO if it is the results she only cares for, she does not deserve him. Many all over the world would take your President in a split second, warts and all. I adore and love him, am an Orthodox Christian and could care less how he speaks, name-calls who cares. Tell her Judge Not. BTW Cruz and Lee are fake jerks, again jmho. God Bless PDJT.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  20. Bill says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    I was in Toledo for the Christmas break visiting my in laws. All of them were going to this event. EVERYONE had Trump signs all over. I only saw one lawn in Sylvania OH with a stupid “we except all religions” sign in their yard.

    Ohio is Trumps.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  21. tuskyou says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Shout out to the Yellow Vests! I think 60+ weeks of demonstrations. God Bless them.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • dbobway says:
      January 9, 2020 at 9:09 pm

      This is the reason we must win our battle to retain individual freedom.
      I watched the first Rally, all the way thru, since the campaign.
      The French yellow coats can see this, and hope we continue our fight to protect our freedom.
      We are the green grass, outside of the barricades of tyranny. They can see us thru the barbwire, nurturing our liberty, with leadership and new hope. Right now, thanks to the Founding Fathers, Tyranny fears 100 million armed Americans with the same beliefs.
      It’s a wall tyranny cannot climb or destroy. The french are protesting in the streets, we Americans just need to get our friends and families who sit comfortable in their America, to take 2hrs out of their year 2020 and elect the leaders who’ll do the work, we need, to keep our country free.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • tuskyou says:
        January 9, 2020 at 9:21 pm

        Amen brother! I’ve been on the Trump Train since day #1. The reason patriots are rising up all over the globe is because they see us fighting tooth and nail for our country and getting results. We finally have a real leader for our movement and they want their own Trump. They BELIEVE. Just like we did way back in June 2015. It’s happening!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  22. Landslide says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    “Who the hell else could’ve taken this stuff? Do I get some credit for that, huh? The rest of these guys would’ve been sucking their thumb in the corner saying “Mommy come get me.”!!😄😄 TRUE!!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  23. Ray Runge says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    “Factories coming back / starting up” in Ohio is a big deal. As a Youngstown, Ohio native, a rejuvenation in Ohio is a generational acomplishment. Became a Texan shortly after the 1979 closure of the Sheet and Tube Briar Hill works.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Landslide says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Catch & Release—“What kind of crap is THAT?!” “We ended it.” 👏🏼👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  26. Anon says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    The twitch stream is great, and it’s 30 seconds closer to live than any of the youtube streams.
    https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=donaldtrump

    Like

    Reply
  27. Landslide says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Green New Deal—“That’s a beauty.”

    We’re going to wait until a couple of months before the election and you’ll hear the FACTS about that. (He’s going to STRIKE at the exact right time!!!)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. booger71 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Pre existing Physician….love it

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  29. tuskyou says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    187 judges

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. Ray Runge says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Love Mitch’s uproarious applause.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Blind no longer says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    He’s in rare form tonight!!! He truly is a very stable genius!!! Nobody can deliver a message like this great man!!!
    I love my President!!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • 1stgoblyn says:
      January 9, 2020 at 8:47 pm

      You forgot ‘prescient.’ He is a very stable prescient genius.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Raptors2020 says:
      January 9, 2020 at 9:11 pm

      The President expresses more contempt and ridicule for the Democrats every day: that is the proper tactic. Treating them with respect and waiting for it in return is futile. The appeal of leftism is largely the huge self-esteem they get from their utopian fantasies. Puncture that balloon and they crash. Pelosi’s impeachment blunder is partly caused by the confusion Trump’s ridicule has created.

      Schiff is now a major target of President Trump; will other Democrats now want their turn in that barrel? I doubt it.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  32. highdezertgator says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Could you see Tesla making tanks…. towing the battery carriage behind!!!! / s

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  33. tuskyou says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    POTUS is a perfectionist. I can imagine him going thru everything in the Lima plant with a fine tooth comb. He wouldn’t give his seal of approval unless all of it was top shelf. The quality and craftsmanship saved the plant. Kudos to the employees and our President.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  34. 1stgoblyn says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Sounds like he is winding down. Hate it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. George Hicks says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Listen to him speak about Ohio, the cities and communities, the great inventors and statesmen.
    Can you imagine a Biden speech??? Thank you Iowa!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  36. Ray Runge says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Cutting out the Rolling Stones is a mistake.

    Like

    Reply
  37. bessie2003 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    That was a GREAT rally!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. Lion2017 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    God Bless you President Trump!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  39. tuskyou says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    This rally zoomed by fast. Handful of extremely lucky people shook hands with POTUS as he walked backstage. 🤝

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. Kristin DeBacco says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    It was massive all right!!
    Love my President❤️❤️❤️

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  41. sunnyflower5 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. sunnyflower5 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. Val says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    I love him!
    “They’re saying, ‘You should get permission from Congress, you should come in and tell us what you want to do — you should come in and tell us, so that we can call the fake news that’s back there, and we can leak it…Lot of corruption back there.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  44. MNBV says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Great stuff….PDJT openly, casually says that the Republican leadership is not with him.
    Wonderful Truth sayer. He doesn’t blink.

    Look, the “we have a great airforce, great new aircraft” is a worrying departure from reality in fighter world. The F22 is best of breed, but only 187, production line closed down. F35 is a liability, it’s stealth is useless in air combat vs IRST, its maintenance hours dwarf its flying hours, it’s a compromise, attempting to fit a USN carrier fighter, Marine vertol, ground attack and front line USAF fighter into one aircraft is a massive failure. It will die 2+ : 1 vs the Su35. Minimum. The F35 is a stand off weapons platform, alas that’s a small part of its mission, we’re still designing for fighting USSR in central Europe. The F35 can’t mix it with real fighter aircraft, it needs F22s or a numerically superior gaggle of F35s to protect it. It has a tiny weapons payload. Its range might work for Israel.
    Go to a big war with the F35 vs modern Su and lose. There is a solution.

    Like

    Reply
  45. A2 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    PRC announced this morning (Friday) that Liu He is coming to Washington 13-15 January to sign the phase one deal.

    That ends the uncertainty of the past few weeks with opposite messages being floated by Beijing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. sunnyflower5 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
