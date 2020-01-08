January 8th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1084

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Correction: Trump Rally is tomorrow (Thurs,Jan 9) in Toledo, Ohio at 7pm ET
6 more days til >>>>>Milwaukee, WI on Jan 14, Tues at 8pm ET
20 more days til >>>>>>>>>>Willdwood, NJ on Jan 28, Tues at 7pm ET
America Loves Trump Rallies…Let’s Rock Around the USA–Whoo Hoo!!
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Summon your power, God; show us your strength, our God,
as you have done before.” 🌟 — Psalm 68:28
————–—
***Praise: President Trump and his National Security Team is protecting USA
***Praise: Senate Finance Committee passed USMCA,25-3..next… Full Senate for vote
***Praise: Senate confirmed Jovita Carranza as Small Business Admin (replacing wonderful Linda McMahon) vote is 88-5
***Praise: US trade deficit drops 8.2% in November 2019. US trade deficit hits 3-year low
***Praise: CNN reached settlement with Covington Catholic school student Nick Sandmann
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— President Trump’s National Security Team (Pres. Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Esper, O’Brien)…God Bless this fantastic Team
__ for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere
— we Americans remain standing in the gap watching for further attacks from terrorists
— REAL Americans gets unified and stands with President Trump all the way
— for protection for all of our embassies around the world and our military
— a ring of protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 15 down 14 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for Monster Votes in November
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALL projects to get clearance from the court (Jan 9th?) to start wall building again (see Stillwater postings)
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Treepers in poor health and for caregivers taking care of their loved ones
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Peace Thru Strength *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Under my leadership, we have destroyed the ISIS territorial caliphate, and recently American Special Operation Forces killed the terrorist leader known as al-Baghdadi. The world is a safer place without these monsters.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, January 8, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 300 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
180 Australians arrested for arson so far. I guess they wanted to give global warming a helping hand?
LikeLiked by 4 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/07/january-7th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1083/comment-page-1/#comment-7726722)
– – – – – –
Tuesday night update – 1/7/20
– Misc. content.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3) Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19) WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19) Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– that Fisher Industries will make great progress on the work they are permitted to do on the riverbank now that section 8b has been removed from the TRO.
– for the upcoming hearing on preliminary injunction with Judge Crane which has been reset from Jan 3 to Jan 9, at 10am. That the IBWC would lose their case against Fisher Industries and Fisher would be approved to build the wall. (Fisher Industries will call their 2 witnesses and Judge Crane may determine whether or not to approve the injunction.)
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and wall construction would be approved; that work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal.
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tweet with screenshot.
Q: Let’s talk? I’m a researcher. We’d love to meet you.
Brian Kolfage: Thanks but no thanks
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with BorderReport article with 3 photos:
Private-wall builder says his South Texas model is cheaper, better for river
Brian Kolfage: Bahaha we already said this… stop acting like you got a big story. We aren’t investing all our money up front on a project that’s barely begun. We pay when it’s complete
Brian Kolfage: Stop trying to act like like we are at odds with @FisherSandG. This is typical construction payouts in phases. Man I feel sorry for you! Get educated before writing garbage.
Q: Cartels will love that with galvanized steel scrap at $2.22 a pound in Mexico
Also with the dimensions of the land the wall will sit on the county will expect to get a hefty property tax payment for the Non AG use of the land as well as the improvement (valued at $57 million)
Brian Kolfage: I’m sure the millionaire landowner is really worried about it 🤑🤑🤑 stop wasting your time
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– With his patent-pending system he can “put up 40 feet every 20 minutes,” and it costs substantially less to build — $16.5 million per mile, versus the $26.5 million per mile the federal government is currently spending, he said.
– The galvanized steel bollards won’t rust and are too slippery to climb, Fisher said. The sections have no crossbars to put a rope on, and the spaces in between the slats are wider than current border walls being built throughout the United States. Those features will be more friendly to wildlife than the other barriers being built to deter illegal immigration, Fisher said on Saturday.
– His company wants to build the barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande south of Mission, Texas, and he said he is currently negotiating with 50 landowners in South Texas to build up to 100 more miles of a private border wall.
– Fisher had plenty of time to show off the design on Saturday as many of his 70 workers currently have nothing to do as long as a temporary restraining order remains against the first private border wall site in Texas. The order specifically forbids the placement of the steel bollards.
– But Fisher, 49, did prevail somewhat in court last week when U.S. District Judge Randy Crane of the Southern District of Texas in McAllen lifted a previous restriction, allowing him to continue to grade and cut the riverbanks. He also is allowed to dig trenches and place rebar, which crews this week continued on the 3.5-mile section of private land.
– He said by building so close to the riverbank and clearing the land of invasive carrizo cane, and replacing it with Bermuda grass and Cypress trees, it will reduce shoreline erosion and create a golf course-like riverbank slope that he says will preserve the shoreline and make it hardier against floods. In fact, he believes that stripping the shoreline of the overgrown reeds is actually helping the IBWC.
– He says he is working with a local realtor to convince up to 50 other property owners to allow him to begin building on their land that could result in 100 miles of private border wall in South Texas. But he concedes that nobody is willing to allow him to start with two pending lawsuits.
– In the meantime, he took a loan for $22 million on this $40 million project, which he said he hopes the court will eventually allow him to complete and then he will try to sell it back to the Department of Homeland Security.
– He said they promised $8 million, but so far have only given $1.5 million. The organization crowdsourced online and has posted on social media that it raised $25 million for the project. (This is the quote Brian Kolfage took issue with above.)
– If given the green light, he said he can complete this section in eight days.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good article from Border report.
LikeLike
Brian Kolfage: Texans don’t want the Army Corps of Engineers wall that’s built 2 miles inland cutting property in half. They want our water wall. We have 100’s of miles ready to go for @realDonaldTrump and ready before election.
Brian Kolfage: This info is straight from the land owners. This is why nothing is being built in Texas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stillwater:. I guess we are in hurry up and wait mode! At least clearing and grading can be done plus trenching/rebar. However need to first kill all the lawyers!
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
The stopped watch theory has been proven!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If ever there was a time for McConnell to step up, it is now – and he has all the reason/excuse he needs.
The President should not have to deal with crazed Iranian mullahs AND a politically-driven faux impeachment.
12-hour deadline to submit Articles, then straight vote to dismiss.
The country’s national security demands it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rubio is grandstanding, again, knowing that McConnell’s vow to “play it straight” will likely include allowing whatever “evidence” the Dems desire to “assure fairness” to both sides.
It is doubly concerning that Roberts will be the ultimate authority on what is admissible as evidence and the breadth of the prosecution’s case.
Rubio and McConnell continue to be transparently disingenuous toward the President.
JMO
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm…maybe Lil’ Marco is afraid of something?
(God, I hate that I’ve become so cynical!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
It would be the press conference of the century if President Trump played a tape of John Kerry planning an embassy hostage crisis with the Iranians.
LikeLike
Ty Grandma!! Please check out this Flynn update:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/attorney-sidney-powell-responds-to-dojs-sudden-change-of-standing-and-their-lies-on-general-flynn/
LikeLiked by 2 people
With Sullivan and Barr united against Flynn, Powell is shouting into the darkness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I fear you’re right
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
To be fair, he also had *many* clever, creative, informed supporters who spread the word and got people on the Trump Train. Diamond and Silk, etc etc etc.
And a ton of awesome rallies, chock a block FULL of enthusiastic supporters.
LikeLike
I’m not military, just a regular engineer. GPS satellites were first put in place by US military. Could the military recalibrate the timing to throw off any rockets utilizing the triangulation on tonight’s rocket calculation? I think someone on one of our branches likely knows this answer but may not want to comment. Something to think about.
LikeLike
ballistic missiles … i.e no guidance … nothing to throw off … but would throw off our stuff too which is not good …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems Topical:
Video shows two MOPs released one right after the other. I imagine that they would follow each other on to the target.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/28076/new-video-of-b-2-bomber-dropping-mother-of-all-bunker-busters-sends-ominous-message
Full delivery of the latest MOPs will be by July 31, 2020… (note the graphic of penetrator depth)
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/18376/usaf-orders-upgraded-massive-ordnance-penetrator-bombs-amid-tensions-with-north-korea
LikeLiked by 1 person
> I imagine that they would follow each other on to the target.
That seems to be true. FTA: “This precision guidance is thought to allow the MOP to not only hit deeply-buried installations at their weakest points, but it offers the potential to ‘layer-in’ multiple MOPs on a single pinpoint location—in effect ‘digging’ down to where the soil, rock, and concrete end and the vital infrastructure begins.”
Now, about that spiffy underground Iranian nuclear program…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
D*mn, the Left is really twisting itself into a pretzel on this one.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Just wish Dan had been more specific when referencing “the Iranians”. There are a LOT of great Iranian people, who’ve been risking their lives protesting these radical Mullahs, terrorists, etc. over there.
Otherwise, he nailed it.
LikeLike
Dubia News is reporting that Iran SHOT DOWN a Domestic Ukrainain Airline Plane, taking off from Tehran, by accident with the missles they shot into Iraq at our airbases
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-dubai-news-iranian-missile-took-down-ukrainian-plane-that-exploded-after-takeoff-from-tehran-airport/
LikeLike
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-ukrainian-airlines-plane-carrying-180-passengers-crashes-after-takeoff-from-tehran-iran/
LikeLike