January 7th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1083

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

44 Responses to January 7th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1083

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—

    Yay!!! another Trump Rally announced for January….Whoo Hoo!!

    Bonus!! Two Trump MAGA/KAG Rallies coming up!
    Tomorrow is Rally Par-Tay in Toledo, Ohio on Jan.9th, Thurs at 7pm ET
    6 more days til >>>>>>Milwaukee, WI on Jan 14, Tues at 8pm ET
    ***Just added*** 20 more days til >>>>>>>>>>Willdwood, NJ on Jan 28, Tues at 7pm ET
    America Loves Trump Rallies…Let’s Rock Around the USA–Whoo Hoo!!

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “Your procession, God, has come into view,
    the procession of my God and King into the sanctuary.” 🌟 — Psalm 68:24
    ————–—
    ***Praise: President Trump has almost 70 million twitter followers
    ***Praise:” Qassem Soleimani’s 20-year span of terror is finally over. America—and the world—are safer because President Trump took action.” (Senate GOP)
    ***Praise: Joe Lieberman, Jeh Johnson, and Gen. Petraeus all say President Trump is right to eliminate Soleimani and has the legal right to do so.
    ***Praise: The latest “Super Saturday” (Saturday before Christmas) logged the best sales in U.S. retail history! Trumpoconomy at hard work…Winning!!
    ***Praise: “For a third year, Trump’s administration has broken the record for issuing the fewest regulations and rules, a radical departure from the eight years of Obama.” A record-breaking year—and a key promise kept
    ***Praise: Re:Bilat with Greece today (Tues) “In a poll last year, 73 percent of Greeks view the United States as their ally of choice, and that is a change for the good”
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — President Trump and PM of Greece have a productive bilat meeting
    — we Americans remain standing in the gap watching for further attacks from terrorists
    — for Fake Congress to stand down and allow President Trump, chosen by the REAL American Voters, to continue to decide the best choices regarding Iran conflict
    — for protection for all of our embassies around the world and our military
    — a ring of protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 15 down 14 to go….POOF!
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — for Monster Votes in November
    — Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — WALL projects to get clearance from the court to start wall building again (see Stillwater postings)
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew…you all are so appreciated by all of Treepers, posters and lurkers
    — for all Treepers and other Trump Supporters–Protection, Good Health, Toughness
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Common Sense President Trump *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous. To terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American: We Will Find You. We Will Eliminate You.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, January 7, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 301 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:21 am

    mr.piddles says:
      January 7, 2020 at 12:48 am

      As has been evidenced by recent World Events… there are more important things going on in The World than ANYTHING the Democrat Party is doing. For example, when was the last time anybody actually cared who’s running for President on the Dem side?

  Stillwater says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/06/january-6th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1082/comment-page-1/#comment-7724438)

    – – – – – –
    Monday night update – 1/6/20

    – No new info yet on whether or not work has started up again on Project 2. However, assuming work has started, I wouldn’t be surprised if WBTW keeps quiet until after the Thursday Jan 9 court hearing where Fisher Industries will present their 2 witnesses and Judge Crane may determine whether or not to approve the injunction.
    – Tweets about GOP-backed bill that would make it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona.

    – Misc. content.

    – – – – – –
    ***Praise: 👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
    ***Praise: 🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
    (Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
    ***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.

    ***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 since the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
    ***Praise: (Jan 3) Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.

    ***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19) WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
    ***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19) Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
    ***Praise:🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.

    🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
    Pray:
    – for upcoming hearing on preliminary injunction with Judge Crane which has been reset from Jan 3 to Jan 9, at 10am. (Fisher Industries will call their 2 witnesses and Judge Crane may determine whether or not to approve the injunction.)
    – that Fisher Industries will make great progress on the work they are permitted to do on the riverbank now that section 8b has been removed from the TRO.
    – that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and wall construction would be approved; that work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal.
    (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).

    – that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
    – that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
    – that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas

    – that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
    (This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)

    🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Peoria Jones says:
      January 7, 2020 at 1:19 am

      I used to refer to myself as a libertarian Conservative (small “l” and capital “C”).

      No more. Libertarian is a dirty word. President Trump has exposed these ideologues for the nuts that they are.

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:25 am

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:27 am

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Trump Retweet

    jrapdx says:
      January 7, 2020 at 1:00 am

      Gee, how thoughtful of Kerry to tell us the blood money sent to Iran was funding wanton killers, Lord knows, quite possibly some in our own backyards. Democrats forget we’re only as good as the company we keep, and they haven’t yet disowned Kerry, the terrorist enabler.

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:31 am

    Trump Retweet

  suejeanne1 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:31 am

    “Austere Religious Scholar” – Al Baghdadi, per WP
    “Poet” – Soleimani, per NYT
    okay, I think I am getting the idea of this –
    “Painterly fellow” – Adolf Hitler
    “Humble laboratory scientist in search of greater knowledge” – Mengele

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Trump Retweet

  JohnCasper says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:32 am

    I finally figured out who Esper and Milley sounded like when discussing troop withdrawals from Iraq.

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:34 am

    DiGenova on Pelosi
    War Power Resolution
    and other things…
    (14:18 audio only)

  citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:35 am

  jambo says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Question for any Constitutional scholars:

    The Dems decided to impeach without specifying a crime, under ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of congress’.

    If the Senate dismisses the articles or votes not to convict, then do those two catch-all charges become unrepeatable for any possible subsequent impeachment under 5th amendment double jeopardy?

  bertdilbert says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:46 am

    The single tweet that could cement the election for President Trump.

  Troublemaker10 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:00 am

  Troublemaker10 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:11 am

  terry says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:17 am

    The left, many of them are truly
    evil and don’t even know it.

    This should have been a Sundance post.

    This is deranged evil.

