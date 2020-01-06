Monday January 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Sin Is No Joke
The present trend in American moral conduct is downward. Increasing thousands all about us are throwing restraint to the winds “to enjoy the pleasures of sin”.
We struggle with the problem of juvenile delinquency, but tempt the young in a hundred ways to immorality and violence. We are shocked at the deeds of sex-mad criminals who make it unsafe for women to walk the streets at night, but our women continue to pay less and less heed to the principles of modesty and decency that would contribute so greatly to their own safety.
Most of all, we have disregarded the Word of God. No longer does the Bible hold the first place in our homes. It rather lies gathering dust while our moral and spiritual strength is dissipated by pursuing pleasures that fail to bring true happiness or satisfaction. Yes, we have “a form of godliness” but our conduct “denies the power thereof”.
Sin may be “fun” to many. They may joke about drunkenness, indecency and immorality, but God declares that it is no joke to Him. He says: “Fools make a mock at sin”(P r o v.14:9); for, not only does sin in its very nature break down, rather than build up; but, as responsible creatures, sinners will one day have to give an account of their conduct to the God who created them.
To look at the brighter side, we may all rejoice in another indication that sin is no joke to God. St. Paul points it out in I Corinthians 15:3, where he says: “Christ died for our sins”. Christ knew the horrible results of sin and the dreadful penalty which justice must visit upon it. Yes, and He also knew that “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Rom.3:23), and in infinite love He left the glories of heaven and stooped to bear the disgrace and penalty for sin Himself! “Christ… hath once suffered for sins, the Just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God” (IPet.3:18), and those who come to know God through faith in Christ experience peace and joy which this world can never afford.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/sin-is-no-joke/
Emmylou once described this song as being “about someone who’s hurtin’ real bad”. I can’t think of a better description. When it was a Beatle’s song (can’t remember if it was Lennon or McCartney or both who wrote it) they chose to play it up-tempo. Emmylou’s version sounds like the song was intended to be played.
HAPPY WINTER BENCH MONDAY….
Northern Hemisphere Covered in Snowy Garb…
Finland…
Alberta Canadian Rockies…
Southern Hemisphere Tree Bench, Lucy Moore Dog Park, Warkworth, NZ…
Now that’s what I call a DOG PARK!!! 🙂
The little black and white dog in the background looks like a Papillon. I haven’t a clue what kind of dog the black-faced one is…looks like a sheep…so maybe it’s a sheep dog…LOL!
Well, it is New Zealand!
The Most Popular Snack Foods of the Last 10 Decades Slideshow
September 29, 2017 – By Dan Myers
Times have changed, and so have our snacking habits
https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/most-popular-snack-foods-last-10-decades-slideshow
OMG. This monologue from Ricky Gervais at the 2020 Golden Globes award ceremony is priceless (be sure to unclick the mute button to view):
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
When the weather turns cold one of my favorite evening pass-times is sitting before a warm fire (preferably in a less-then-warm room) with a good book and a couple of glasses of single-malt Scotch. That never fails to put me in a good mood for a sound nights sleep. Of late I’ve gravitated to a Scotch called “Laphroaig”. The various single-malts are famous for being individualistic and most require some getting used to. Simply put most are an acquired taste, something you sorta have to work at to enjoy. Laphroaig is certainly one of those but I think it’s worth the effort. Here’s a particularly descriptive review of Laphroaig: (BTW: Islay is an island in Scotland where a number of single-malt distilleries are located.)
“This whisky is unlike any other. Laphroaig cuts its own peat to use on it’s own smoking floor for treating the malt. Almost unheard of, today. The result is one of the highest peat content (ppm) products available. When I drink it, I just sit and smell the smoke that’s in the nose for a good, long while. Then, I take a tiny nip and, suddenly, I’m sitting behind a fire on a cold winter day by the sea. I taste the seaweed, smoke and salt. It fades slowly into a memory. It’s a spiritual experience. This was NOT my first impression and a store clerk told me that 2 customers had returned their bottles because the whisky was “bad.” Laphroaig was my first true love in single malts. It transports you to Islay”.
