January 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1081

Posted on January 5, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to January 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1081

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—

    Bonus!! Two Trump MAGA/KAG Rallies coming up!
    3 more days til >>>Toledo, Ohio on Jan.9th, Thurs at 7pm ET
    8 more days til >>>>>>>>Milwaukee, WI on Jan 14, Tues at 8pm ET
    America Loves Trump Rallies…Let’s Rock Around the USA–Whoo Hoo!!

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “Our God is a God who saves;
    from the Sovereign Lord comes escape from death.” 🌟 — Psalm 68:20
    ————–—
    ***Praise: 95% approval rating from Republican Party for President Trump
    ***Praise: Real Americans approves of taking down evil and ruthless Soleimani–Thank you, President Trump…Three scoops of Ice Cream for President Trump!😉
    ***Praise: President Trump: “….52 Iranian sites in it’s crosshairs…” to let Iran know USA haven’t forgotten what happened on Nov 4, 1979…52 American diplomats and citizens were taken hostage on Nov 4, 1979 and held for 444 days
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for President Trump, that he continues to make wise decisions protecting America, her people and her interests
    — President Trump have loyal people around him
    — for Protection in America against all our enemies
    — we are to remain standing in the gap watching for further attacks from Iranian terrorists against our embassy in Iraq and against USA anywhere
    — for protection for all of our embassies around the world and our military
    — protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 15 down 14 to go….POOF!
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — WALL projects to get clearance from the court to start wall building again 9see Stillwater postings)
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew…you all are so appreciated by all of Treepers, posters and lurkers
    — for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel back to their home base after the CHRISTmas Season
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Real Americans With President Trump *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “We have the best military and the best intelligence anywhere in the world. If Americans are threatened, we are prepared to respond.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, January 5, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 303 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  3. Stillwater says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/04/january-4th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1080/comment-page-1/#comment-7719395)

    – – – – – –
    Friday night update – 1/3/20 – (See link above.)

    – Brian Kolfage and WBTW tweets covering court hearing today.
    – TheRundownNews & Border Report articles as well as Dave Hendricks tweets covering today’s court hearing.
    General breakdown…
    • At the hearing today, the Federal Govt. called their witnesses. It did go not well for them. Judge Crane extended the TRO to Jan 9. However, section 8B was removed from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
    • The actual wall construction is delayed again so it will not take place Monday. However, Fisher could possibly start with the work they can now do on the riverbank on Saturday(Jan 4) as their work crews are already back in Texas. (I think they only have 1.5 miles cut and completely graded so far.)
    • During the next hearing on Jan 9, Fisher will present their witnesses and Judge Crane may decide whether or not to approve the injunction.

    – Article by Jeff Rainforth: Arizona Republicans Push Bill Permitting Us To Build Border Wall
    – Misc. related content.

    – – – – – –
    Saturday night update – 1/4/20

    – Misc. tweets and articles covering yesterday’s hearing.

    – – – – – –
    ***Praise: 👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
    ***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
    (Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
    ***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.

    ***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 since the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expires.
    ***Praise: (Jan 3) Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8B from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.

    ***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
    ***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
    ***Praise:🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.

    🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
    Pray:
    – for upcoming hearing on preliminary injunction with Judge Crane which has been reset from Jan 3 to Jan 9, at 10am. (Fisher Industries will call their 2 witnesses and Judge Crane may decide whether or not to approve the injunction.)
    – that Fisher Industries will make great progress on the work they are permitted to do on the riverbank now that section 8b was removed from the TRO.
    – that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
    (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).

    – that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
    – that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
    – that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas

    – that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
    (This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)

    🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. freepetta says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Trump 2020 KAG

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      January 5, 2020 at 1:34 am

      Yea, thou I walk thru the valley of death, I shall fear no evil,….cause I am the biggest, baddest mo fo in the valley!

      Hey, Iran. Great job, making PDJT apoear “weak”.

      Hey, enemies of PDJT; So, whats the next plan from the Acme co?
      A rocket to strap to your back, a huge slingshot,….WHAT?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      January 5, 2020 at 2:06 am

      Yes citizen817 as Bill Whittle said in his threat to Iran if they hurt one of ours “We will wipe out your military and leave you naked before your enemies for the next 500 years”.

      I think Pres Trump is letting them off easy compared to what Bill Whittle had in mind for them.

      Like

      Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Val says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Always good to remember:
    #TrumpTheEstablishment

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Seadoc66 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Special Note to all politicians: The comment below is not meant to signal hate for those of you in the political class. Primarily, it is meant to signal pity for you, for I can promise you when the American people rise up against you they will not have the benefit of the training that holds soldiers’ emotions in check!

    A Soldier’s Promise!

    I spent the 30 years of my military career learning to fight, teaching others to fight, and fighting so-called communists, socialists, Muslims, and a collection of just nasty humans bent on raping, pillaging, and plundering! My fellow soldiers and I fought in the Far East, Mid East, Europe, and in both Central and South American. The one thing we/I thought we had was the sanctuary of CONUS (that’s the USA for you civilians or the land of the big PX and round-eyed women/door knobs per soldiers), where we could hope to take R&R (rest and recuperate). Those days are long gone. Now it appears thanks to many in the political class, the media, academia, and the bureaucracies at every level of government are bent on giving those same collection of communists, socialists, Muslims, and a collection of just nasty humans bent on raping, pillaging, and plundering free run of America. I suspect there will be one difference (at least for me) when the actual combat starts for real here in CONUS. I suspect the absence of hatred for all of those I engaged in foreign lands will not exist for those I will engage here in the USA! God bless/help any real Americans left. You are this old soldier’s only reason to once again pickup a weapon and stand a post!

    Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:42 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Pointman says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Big tech versus the people.

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2020/01/03/big-tech-versus-the-people/

    “What is for sure though, is that in the run up to the election, big tech will intensify its censorship, banning, shadow banning and suspensions of organisations and people supportive of reelecting the president. Now is the time to start switching to alternative platforms and making it known in advance to your followers that you’ve moved out of the crooked casino.”

    Pointman

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. sunnydaze says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:48 am

    I really respect al the Iranians who’ve been fighting for their freedoms – despite seemingly insurmountable odds- for all these decades.

    God Bless them all, they’ve been thru a LOT..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 12:53 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Magabear says:
    January 5, 2020 at 1:02 am

    The person(s) who write the drivel for the Fox News crawler (Iran? CNN?) found it important for us to know that more than 70 protests across the nation, including one in D.C. with Hanoa Jane Fonda speaking, took place today. Who cares!

    Anyone who protests taking out a terror leader needs to be deported immediately.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 1:09 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. mr.piddles says:
    January 5, 2020 at 1:36 am

    So… uh… how’d you like to be that Ghaani fellow right about now… Soleimani’s replacement there… Huh? Know what I mean? Yikes!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      January 5, 2020 at 1:48 am

      Reminds me of that old commercial (Life cereal?)

      Older brothers talking;
      “I’M not gonna try it,….YOU taste it!”

      “I’M not gonna try it,….Hey, lets get MIKEY to try it!”
      “Yeah, HE’LL eat anything,…Hey, Mikey!”

      So, this guy must be a real maroon.
      Or, he’s a “shill”, and not REALLY in charge, as a ruse to draw,attention and hellfire missiles away from the real successor.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  22. sunnydaze says:
    January 5, 2020 at 2:03 am

    LOL. True.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s