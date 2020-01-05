January 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1081

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
LikeLiked by 14 people
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Bonus!! Two Trump MAGA/KAG Rallies coming up!
3 more days til >>>Toledo, Ohio on Jan.9th, Thurs at 7pm ET
8 more days til >>>>>>>>Milwaukee, WI on Jan 14, Tues at 8pm ET
America Loves Trump Rallies…Let’s Rock Around the USA–Whoo Hoo!!
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Our God is a God who saves;
from the Sovereign Lord comes escape from death.” 🌟 — Psalm 68:20
————–—
***Praise: 95% approval rating from Republican Party for President Trump
***Praise: Real Americans approves of taking down evil and ruthless Soleimani–Thank you, President Trump…Three scoops of Ice Cream for President Trump!😉
***Praise: President Trump: “….52 Iranian sites in it’s crosshairs…” to let Iran know USA haven’t forgotten what happened on Nov 4, 1979…52 American diplomats and citizens were taken hostage on Nov 4, 1979 and held for 444 days
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for President Trump, that he continues to make wise decisions protecting America, her people and her interests
— President Trump have loyal people around him
— for Protection in America against all our enemies
— we are to remain standing in the gap watching for further attacks from Iranian terrorists against our embassy in Iraq and against USA anywhere
— for protection for all of our embassies around the world and our military
— protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 15 down 14 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALL projects to get clearance from the court to start wall building again 9see Stillwater postings)
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew…you all are so appreciated by all of Treepers, posters and lurkers
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel back to their home base after the CHRISTmas Season
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Real Americans With President Trump *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We have the best military and the best intelligence anywhere in the world. If Americans are threatened, we are prepared to respond.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, January 5, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 303 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 16 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/04/january-4th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1080/comment-page-1/#comment-7719395)
– – – – – –
Friday night update – 1/3/20 – (See link above.)
– Brian Kolfage and WBTW tweets covering court hearing today.
– TheRundownNews & Border Report articles as well as Dave Hendricks tweets covering today’s court hearing.
General breakdown…
• At the hearing today, the Federal Govt. called their witnesses. It did go not well for them. Judge Crane extended the TRO to Jan 9. However, section 8B was removed from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
• The actual wall construction is delayed again so it will not take place Monday. However, Fisher could possibly start with the work they can now do on the riverbank on Saturday(Jan 4) as their work crews are already back in Texas. (I think they only have 1.5 miles cut and completely graded so far.)
• During the next hearing on Jan 9, Fisher will present their witnesses and Judge Crane may decide whether or not to approve the injunction.
– Article by Jeff Rainforth: Arizona Republicans Push Bill Permitting Us To Build Border Wall
– Misc. related content.
– – – – – –
Saturday night update – 1/4/20
– Misc. tweets and articles covering yesterday’s hearing.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 since the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expires.
***Praise: (Jan 3) Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8B from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming hearing on preliminary injunction with Judge Crane which has been reset from Jan 3 to Jan 9, at 10am. (Fisher Industries will call their 2 witnesses and Judge Crane may decide whether or not to approve the injunction.)
– that Fisher Industries will make great progress on the work they are permitted to do on the riverbank now that section 8b was removed from the TRO.
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 5 people
WeBuildTheWallNews article by Jeff Rainforth. – 1/2/20
Gives an overview of the legal drama with Project 2.
(Posted the day before the court hearing on Jan 3.)
Court Showdown Over Our New Wall On Friday – Fisher Industries: “They Can’t Stop Us Now”
https://warroomthewall.com/court-showdown-over-our-new-wall-on-friday-fisher-industries-they-cant-stop-us-now/
LikeLiked by 2 people
WeBuildTheWallNews article by Jeff Rainforth. – 1/4/20
Federal Judge Rips IBWC During Hearing Over Construction Of Our Second Border Wall
https://warroomthewall.com/federal-judge-rips-ibwc-during-hearing-over-construction-of-our-second-border-wall/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with screenshot with highlighted portion.
Highlighted excerpt: “2) Cease construction of the bollard structure until the USIBWC could analyze the model, confer with Mexico…”
Brian Kolfage: They actually filed this in federal court. The treaty needs to be changed. In fact the IBWC should be abolished and the interior Dept should take control if it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with TheRundownNews article:
Private Border Wall Group Celebrates As Judge Allows Some Construction to Proceed
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– After Friday’s showdown in a Texas federal court, Fisher Industries will be able to continue some construction at its border wall site after Judge Randy Crane lifted certain stipulations of an temporary restraining order levied against the group.
– Crane removed the portion of a federal government injunction that stopped Fisher Industries from shaving, cutting or grading the riverbank of the Rio Grande River in Mission, TX while the federal government plans its next moves.
– Though the group is still not allowed to build the actual border wall itself, Fisher Industries said that grading and cutting activities could resume as early as Saturday…
– After six hours in court and a long recess during which counsel for all parties were invited into the judge’s chambers, Judge Crane suggested that while the IBWC’s environmental testing requirements seemed to be unfairly targeting Fisher Industries, The Treaty of Nov. 23, 1970, which set the latest legal parameters for the IBWC’s operations, still demands that the construction group have the seal of approval from the IBWC to build their border wall. The IBWC’s processes – or lack thereof – for approving construction projects in the Rio Grande flood plain were the major topic of Friday’s testimony.
– A continuance in the case was issued, and the parties will return to court next Thursday. For now, the IBWC is focused on analyzing 1D and 2D environmental impact models provided to them by Fisher Industries.
– Once the IBWC grants its approval for Fisher Industries to build, it will send Fisher Industries’ plans to its Mexican counterpart, which must also approve the plans – all part of a certifiably insane system that gives Mexico a seat at the table in the United States’ border security.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All we do is WIN WIN WIN no matter what
Got MAGA on my mind, I can never get enough…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with TheRundownNews article:
Local Border Reporters Hammed It Up With Far-Left Activist During Friday Hearing on Private Wall Construction
Q: Congrats on the bank work. When can Fisher build the actual wall?
Brian Kolfage: Next court date is Thursday. They have one last chance to prove their case
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– Present in the courtroom were Marianna Trevino Wright of the National Butterfly Center, along with Father Roy Snipes, a local Catholic Priest. Both are known anti-borders loudmouths.
– The North American Butterfly Association (NABA), on behalf of the National Butterfly Center (NBC), is part of a consortium of parties involved in a federal lawsuit against Fisher Industries…
– Wile Snipes left the hearing (the details of which can be found here) in the late-morning, Trevino Wright stayed through the end. As it turned out, she had plenty of company in the form of local journalists, one of whom writes at Border Report, and the other who is an editor at Texas Monthly.
– Sandra Sanchez, the reporter from Border Report, along with her husband Carlos Sanchez of Texas Monthly, yukked it up with Trevino Wright during a 40-minute recess in which attorneys for all parties were called into Judge Randy Crane’s chambers.
– Sandra Sanchez has had her battles with WBTW. The group feels that her reporting on their activities has been unfair. She has previously worked for the far-left Washington Post, and center-left USA TODAY.
(FYI: One of the articles I posted yesterday was written by this reporter.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with article. (The headline is misleading but the article mentions that “Crane lifted the prohibition against shaving, grading or cutting the riverbank spelled out in section 8b of the amended TRO.”)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/4/20
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t know how you keep up with it all, Stillwater. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 7 people
You’re welcome delighteddeplorable ~ 🙂
It’s been taking a lot of time lately but I also have a system.
Just wish I had an edit button to fix my errors. 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
You do a great job, that must be an excellent system.
I could use that edit button, too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stillwater:. I was hoping for news that Fisher’s work crews started clearing operations today but I guess they didn’t. Probably not enough work available due to Jan 9th date.
This delay is bleeding Fisher big time.
With a crew of 70 @ $50 per hour it is probably costing Fisher minimum of $3500 per hour or about $30,000 per day. I wouldn’t surprised if Fisher’s actual costs per hour is closer to $100 per hour with overhead or $70,000 per day.
I have little doubt delays since December have cost Fisher well over $1,000,000 ! So sad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was hoping to hear something as well but I didn’t actually expect a Foreman Mike video for a couple days at least as I think they like to have some progress to show first.
But maybe they haven’t started yet. Definitely costing them a lot of money for sure. I hope Fisher makes a lot of money off of the 31 miles they will hopefully be building in Arizona. With their bollard hanging system they could keep under the competitors but still make a tidy profit. They deserve it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump 2020 KAG
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yea, thou I walk thru the valley of death, I shall fear no evil,….cause I am the biggest, baddest mo fo in the valley!
Hey, Iran. Great job, making PDJT apoear “weak”.
Hey, enemies of PDJT; So, whats the next plan from the Acme co?
A rocket to strap to your back, a huge slingshot,….WHAT?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes citizen817 as Bill Whittle said in his threat to Iran if they hurt one of ours “We will wipe out your military and leave you naked before your enemies for the next 500 years”.
I think Pres Trump is letting them off easy compared to what Bill Whittle had in mind for them.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Always good to remember:
#TrumpTheEstablishment
LikeLiked by 3 people
Special Note to all politicians: The comment below is not meant to signal hate for those of you in the political class. Primarily, it is meant to signal pity for you, for I can promise you when the American people rise up against you they will not have the benefit of the training that holds soldiers’ emotions in check!
A Soldier’s Promise!
I spent the 30 years of my military career learning to fight, teaching others to fight, and fighting so-called communists, socialists, Muslims, and a collection of just nasty humans bent on raping, pillaging, and plundering! My fellow soldiers and I fought in the Far East, Mid East, Europe, and in both Central and South American. The one thing we/I thought we had was the sanctuary of CONUS (that’s the USA for you civilians or the land of the big PX and round-eyed women/door knobs per soldiers), where we could hope to take R&R (rest and recuperate). Those days are long gone. Now it appears thanks to many in the political class, the media, academia, and the bureaucracies at every level of government are bent on giving those same collection of communists, socialists, Muslims, and a collection of just nasty humans bent on raping, pillaging, and plundering free run of America. I suspect there will be one difference (at least for me) when the actual combat starts for real here in CONUS. I suspect the absence of hatred for all of those I engaged in foreign lands will not exist for those I will engage here in the USA! God bless/help any real Americans left. You are this old soldier’s only reason to once again pickup a weapon and stand a post!
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Big tech versus the people.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2020/01/03/big-tech-versus-the-people/
“What is for sure though, is that in the run up to the election, big tech will intensify its censorship, banning, shadow banning and suspensions of organisations and people supportive of reelecting the president. Now is the time to start switching to alternative platforms and making it known in advance to your followers that you’ve moved out of the crooked casino.”
Pointman
LikeLiked by 7 people
I really respect al the Iranians who’ve been fighting for their freedoms – despite seemingly insurmountable odds- for all these decades.
God Bless them all, they’ve been thru a LOT..
LikeLiked by 2 people
And in Toronto tonight, pro- Suleimani Iranians vs. anti Suleimani Iranians in the street. What a disgrace.
LikeLiked by 3 people
somebody threw a snowball and were met with a barrage of return fire loafers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really love the Canadian guy in the red Make America Great hat sunnydaze!
LikeLike
Makes it easy to register some Iranian government’s agents…
LikeLike
Don’t you get it? Don’t you realize that the Iranians don’t give a * about the progressive agenda that this tweet is supporting? They all have far more real and important matters to worry about! Imagine that US citizen’s anger at the Deep State is made into some Dem talking point!?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m pretty sure if UN troops landed on US soil many of them won’t be returning home.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Robert – Yeah, that won’t go over well at all….
LikeLiked by 1 person
No it would not OW21, not well at all.
LikeLike
Some shotguns are going to come out of the closets.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/04/poll-republicans-favor-two-trumps-children-top-2024-choices/
LikeLike
The person(s) who write the drivel for the Fox News crawler (Iran? CNN?) found it important for us to know that more than 70 protests across the nation, including one in D.C. with Hanoa Jane Fonda speaking, took place today. Who cares!
Anyone who protests taking out a terror leader needs to be deported immediately.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s the only press Jane can get these days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hanoi, not Hanoa. Ugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good, every such protest, with press coverage, is the straw/camels back, that causes even more voters,to red pill, and those that already have, to stiffen their resolve.
So, keep it up, you lame brains.
You have such an awakening coming, as the world has NEVER seen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree, Dutchman. Pile it on MSM and fools, please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why doesn’t Jane fly over to Iran and pose with one of their weapons like she did in Vietnam? Oh yeah, because they would probably kill her for touching a gun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Terrorism never sleeps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait until the Iranians figure out that the Democrats have been manipulating and lying to them for their own political gain.
It would really be a shame if the Iranians got that idea.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So… uh… how’d you like to be that Ghaani fellow right about now… Soleimani’s replacement there… Huh? Know what I mean? Yikes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminds me of that old commercial (Life cereal?)
Older brothers talking;
“I’M not gonna try it,….YOU taste it!”
“I’M not gonna try it,….Hey, lets get MIKEY to try it!”
“Yeah, HE’LL eat anything,…Hey, Mikey!”
So, this guy must be a real maroon.
Or, he’s a “shill”, and not REALLY in charge, as a ruse to draw,attention and hellfire missiles away from the real successor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL. True.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And 3…2…1…the old dogs at deep state can’t seem to find any new tricks.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/deep-state-leaks-portion-of-intelligence-briefing-on-drone-strike-that-killed-soleimani-to-ny-times-reporter-in-order-to-damage-trump/
LikeLike
Kill Soleimani anytime, anywhere is fine by me.
LikeLiked by 1 person