Thursday January 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Where Do You Stand?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“And it came to pass, when Joshua was by Jericho, that he lifted up his eyes and looked and, behold, there stood a man over against him with his sword drawn in his hand. And Joshua went unto him, and said unto him. Art thou for us, or for our adversaries? And he said, Nay; but as captain of the host of the Lord am I now come. And Joshua fell on his face to the earth, and did worship, and said unto him, What saith my Lord unto his servant?” (Josh. 5:13,14).
God had appointed Joshua to lead the people of Israel into the land of Canaan. It was just before the battle of Jericho that the great leader looked up to see a man with a drawn sword facing him. His sudden appearance must have startled Joshua, but he showed no trace of fear — not Joshua!
Advancing toward the man Joshua demanded: “Art thou for us or for our adversaries?” No wonder the answer brought him to his knees! He had been standing face to face with the captain of the Lord’s hosts, no doubt Michael, the angelic prince of Israel (See Dan. 10:21 and 12:1).
The question was not whose side was the angel of God on, but whose side was Joshua on! Was he himself in harmony with God’s will?
What a lesson to learn! In the constant battle over truth and error there is a tendency for Christians to demand of other Christians: “Whose side are you on? Are you for us or for our adversaries?”
If this is as far as we have gotten in our service for the Lord we still have much to learn, for the great question is not: “Are you on my side?” but “Am I on God’s side?”
God’s truth will prevail. His purposes will be carried out, and even though we might be on the side of the most powerful and influential of men, we will surely be driven to defeat if we are not in harmony with God’s Word and will.
Should we not all fall on our faces with Joshua, then, and ask: “What saith my Lord unto His servant?”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/where-do-you-stand/
Joshua 5:13 And it came to pass, when Joshua was by Jericho, that he lifted up his eyes and looked, and, behold, there stood a man over against him with his sword drawn in his hand: and Joshua went unto him, and said unto him, Art thou for us, or for our adversaries?
14 And he said, Nay; but as captain of the host of the LORD am I now come. And Joshua fell on his face to the earth, and did worship, and said unto him, What saith my lord unto his servant?
Daniel 10:21 But I will shew thee that which is noted in the scripture of truth: and there is none that holdeth with me in these things, but Michael your prince.
Daniel 12:1 And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people: and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book.
Well, as long as we’re listening to Brazilan music . . . 🙂 Joao Bosco is a renowned musician in Brazil. He’s a great guitar player, composer, and really engaging performer. Listening to him you can easily come away with the feeling that being up their making music is the most fun thing he can possible be doing. What I like about his music (and he is certainly not unique in this) is how seamlessly he can blend American influenced jazz riffs into Brazil’s traditional Samba rhythm. As this piece shows you have to have seriously good chops to make music in his band.
CELEBRATING HAPPY CURSDAY #1 OF 2020….
🙂
Very charming. Thanks for sharing the link!
Happy Cursday, Treepers! What I like about Cursdays (Caterdays, too) is they give us a chance to see the purity of the love that animals can give us. Some people like to claim that animals don’t experience human emotions. I think that’s wrong. As much as they can they will try to reflect our love for them back at us.
Garrison, here’s an interesting article along the lines of emotional lives of canines…
Why Do Some Dogs Stay By Their Owners’ Graves?
https://dogtime.com/lifestyle/63037-dogs-stay-owners-graves
🙂
THESE WEAPONS TECHNOLOGY WILL RULE THE BATTLEFIELD IN FUTURE!
Defense Updates – December 31, 2019
