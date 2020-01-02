January 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1078

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
This is one of the reasons our debt went up. Our money is well-spent.
Thank you, President Trump, for showing the world our Military Might is Back…and…
Here to stay.
No one messes with USA Military
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Welcome 2020, Another MAGA Year ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Sing to God, sing in praise of his name, extol him who rides on the clouds;
rejoice before him—his name is the Lord.” 🌟 — Psalm 68:4
————–—
***Praise: President Trump is doing the ‘Anti-Benghazi’ strategy on his watch–We Win, They Lose. No Benghazi on President Trump’s watch.
***Praise: Iranian-backed militia have retreated from the US Embassy in Iraq–They received doses of tear gas, courtesy of US military-Boom
***Praise: Thank you, Anti-Americans and Trump Haters… for bringing back our Consumers’ Confidence and Investors’ Confidences. The more the opposition hate us, the more we fight back to win, economically..Win-Win for America and for WeThePeople
***Praise: President Trump signed a bill to help eliminate backlog in rape kit testing
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— President Trump have loyal people around him
— for Protection and Peace in America
— we are to remain standing in the gap watching for further attacks from Iranian terrorists against our embassy in Iraq
— for protection for all of our embassies around the world and our military
— protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on New Year Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
—for all the victims of crimes, like those attacked by a machete in a rabbi’s home
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during New Year’s Week
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* The MAGA Year Of Justice *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We will always be the people who defeated a tyrant, crossed a continent, harnessed science, took to the skies, and soared into the heavens because we will never forget that we are Americans and the future belongs to us.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, January 2, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 306 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
On CNN’s effort to totally delegitimize itself:
https://www.nationalreview.com/magazine/2019/12/31/cnn-is-not-a-news-network/?utm_source=recirc-desktop&utm_medium=homepage&utm_campaign=river&utm_content=featured-content-issue&utm_term=first
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/01/january-1st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1077/comment-page-1/#comment-7710424)
– – – – – –
Wednesday night update – 1/1/20
– Just a reminder: Friday 1/3/20 is the status conference/hearing as well as the day the amended TRO expires. The plan is to begin work on Project 2 on Monday barring any obstructions. I’m not sure exactly what will be discussed at the hearing and how that will impact the plan to begin work Monday.
– Misc. content.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍👍👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 since the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expires.
FYI…
• Friday, Jan 3 – Amended TRO expires; Status conference/hearing.
• Monday, Jan 6 – Work starts up again, barring any additional obstacles.
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am.
– that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects… as well as for those at home over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Q: Multiple, individual segments of wall with gates that remain open all day. What a good use of money.
Brian Kolfage: It’s all being transferred to DHS and sealed up 🙂 another big win.
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/1/20
WeBuildTheWall Facebook photo – 12/30/19
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
President Trump said: “Nothing worth doing ever came easy.” That is true. My Dad used to say. “If it was easy, someone would have done it a long time ago.” President Trump is a wise man. My Dad was also a wise man.
All of the democrat candidates are so ridiculous, it’s a shame they have to narrow it down to one.
Well, being CONmunists, their natural inclination is to rule by committee, so how about all of them, together run against PDJT.
Then, they ALL get their *ss kicked, by PDJT. Its ‘fair’.
Trump 2020
is going less federal Government and fiscual accountability.
Nothing like having a private businessman take the reins…
Yee ha
A few youthful photos of our President….
Confirmation class…First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, NY…
New York Military Academy varsity baseball team…
Soccer team…
NYMA graduation…1964
Wharton College graduate…1968
I see a trend here. Prediction: Barron’s grandchild will be 11 feet tall.
I knew about the loan… but transferred right out of the Treasury to the Cayman Islands? Sounds totally legit!!!!!
Report: Hunter Biden Accused of Multi-Million ‘Counterfeiting Scheme’ Linked to Burisma
I bet you Trump knows about this
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/31/report-hunter-biden-accused-multi-million-counterfeiting-scheme-burisma/
Everyone is railing against Pres Trump for his actions
But Trump is in a difficult spot. He does not want things to escalate and go to war with Iran. On the other hand he does not want to look weak and allow Iran to escalate their provocations.
A proportionate response is what he did.
I think he is right.
Hopefully Iran got the message!
Lee Zeldin is a great Trump supporter and debater.
COMPETENCY
