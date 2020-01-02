California Media Discuss New Water Usage Laws In Effect – 55 Gallons Per Day or $1,000 Fine…

Posted on January 2, 2020 by

Yikes.  According to new California laws on water use: you can take a shower or you can do a single load of laundry, but you cannot do both.  55 gal per day limit, or face $1k fine.

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Environmentalism, Legislation, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, Socialist, States, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

49 Responses to California Media Discuss New Water Usage Laws In Effect – 55 Gallons Per Day or $1,000 Fine…

  1. Dances with Wolverines says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Conserve water, crap in the streets

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. littleflower481 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    These people or nuts and they are all moving to NC where they are going to force us to follow suit…nuts

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      January 2, 2020 at 8:37 pm

      So far the ex-Ca transplants that I am one of have all been conservative.
      Been gone twenty years and the best decision my wife and I ever did.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • soozword says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:45 pm

        I live in a mountain valley in SW UT where it seems half the population is from CA originally (like me). After 4 years, I finally met one ex-Californian this week who is a liberal. The rest of those transplants I met are staunchly conservative. It’s my suspicion that the California “refugees” who have been leaving the past few years are far more politically aware than those who left 20-30 years ago.

        Like

        Reply
      • AvengerDave says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:48 pm

        I just hope that whatever the motivation process is that makes one leave California that they apply that thought to all of their thinking so they don’t bring progressivism with them…even accidently.

        Like

        Reply
  3. hocuspocus13 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    So does anyone really believe that the Pelosi Family in California is going to abide by this 55 gallon water restriction?

    Me neither!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. bearsgrrr says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Oh my. When are Californians gonna grab some pitchforks and get the Schiff out of the legislature?.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. A2 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Considering the situation in Australia, where PRC/SoE companies control the water providers in some areas and the resultant supply problems, I wonder if they have their claws into the California systems.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Linda K. says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    This the first I heard of it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      January 2, 2020 at 8:29 pm

      Me too and I live in CA.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • All Too Much says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:47 pm

        I reside in the capital city of this state and am surrounded by brain dead voting liberals.
        Much like DC and surrounds, but a smaller scale.
        I can’t wait to hear them, their voters and supporters, scream when the realize what just happened. Their green grass surrounded properties turning brown despite the best abilities of the underpaid Mexican gardener crew! No water for showers morning and after workout! No water to wash their expensive, imported, shiny, gas guzzling automobiles! How will they get the the Green For Me rallies?

        Maybe the absurdity of their creation, a one-party, progressive, state, will dawn on them. Not likely, but maybe there’s hope. The homeless population here is out of control as well. More and more the prog inhabiting this region as seeing and beginning to feel the effects of their votes and support.

        Nah. They’re brain dead.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Tiffthis says:
      January 2, 2020 at 8:37 pm

      Me too and I heard it was fake and the story was retracted, but I also heard that this takes affect in 2022 unless repealed- seeing this at the Treehouse makes me nervous that it’s real

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. pucecatt says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Well I’ve done 3 loads of laundry today and the kid will shower before bed ohh and hubby showered before work this morning .. I’m screwed 🤪

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    For a single person in a condo or apt this might work…But if you own a home and/or there are two or more in household going to get very interesting and probably smelly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. California Joe says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Meanwhile the Moonbat Democrats in California drain billions of gallons of Sierra Mountain snow melting into the Pacific Ocean.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. phantomgibfango says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Time to invest in Chinese Laundries

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. JohnCasper says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Soon now, one will need a Hazmat suit to visit the “Golden State”.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Sparky5253 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Too funny! California has gone over the mental cliff. Wonder if people will revolt or surrender like dutiful little sheep.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. zekness says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    the reasons for this water embargo and tax isn’t because there is a water shortage.

    it’s just that there isn’t enough water at all to rinse away the dirt, filth and greasy grime that has accumulated in california.

    They are just saying: “give up, it’s a hopeless cause, you’ll never have enough water to get this state clean!”

    next week, they will be making enforcing another novel tax on sensibilities….similarly, it’s a lost cause so why even try?

    california is the village idiot allowed to grow into a state …some say the 5th largest economy on earth…I question the authenticity of that claim…requires one to suspend disbelief given the economy actually centers around about less than 2 percent of the population.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Bigly says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    If you have amazon prime, there is a wonderful, amazing and incredible story of the forgotten tragedy: the story of the st Francis damn

    It give the history dating back to the turn of the 20th century. I was blown away. California is completely hosed.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Dude1394 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    So how much do you think those millionaire pools will cost.

    Like

    Reply
  17. soozword says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Love, love, love this new law in waking up the morons there!!! California is the #1 destination for illegals (and legals) due to its generous welfare and other public services. 98% or so of their high population growth is due to immigration (legal and illegal, movement to that state and births there). Last I calculated they had the same pop growth as India and the same density as China. So now with these water restrictions, they are going to suffer (and stink) even more, all for the privilege of ever more high rates of immigration who vote Dem by about 70%.

    I always opposed new dams and water salinization systems when I lived there because the root problem is a population explosion, not a resource shortage. Why should I have paid ever more taxes for more infrastructure to serve a demographic that was going to first leach off me as a taxpayer and then eventually replace me like a worn-out pair of socks?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Magabear says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    So what if you take a 20 minute shower at the gym and do your laundry at the laundromat? 😁

    As that picture artfully demonstrates, the “enlightened” leftist class will go about filling up their hot tubs and pools as they wish while those middle class rubes will be required to use a washboard and line hang their clothes.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Patience says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    With all the p issing and schiffing on the streets
    why worry about bathing or clean clothes or bedding?

    >The straw ban was an excellent idea. (sigh)

    Like

    Reply
  20. Got243kids says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Own my water supply, so don’t give a d*** what sac-of-demento’s has to say. 2nd smartest move I ever made.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • soozword says:
      January 2, 2020 at 8:50 pm

      They CA govt has been trying to take control of private well water for years. We had a well there on our property and had to go to a couple community forums to protest. It’s coming to you sooner or later….

      Like

      Reply
  21. MfM says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    I think I read about a bill in CA, AB 68 that is allowing houses to be sub divided into several units. I bet there will be people who will be doing that to work around this law.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    We had better build a wall along CA, because I don’t want those parasites bringing their policies to the rest of the country when they flee.

    Like

    Reply
  23. listingstarboard says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    My guess is these scumbags are exempt–https://www.motherjones.com/environment/2016/08/lynda-stewart-resnick-california-water/

    Like

    Reply
  24. A2 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    There goes their tourism, conference bookings, wine tasting and other revenue. Poof!

    No soap for you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Tiffthis says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    8 minute shower? I have long hair and on hair washing day my shower is 15-20 min. Wonder how this is gonna effect my husbands bidet use? He can’t live without it 🤣🤣🤣

    Like

    Reply
  26. Harlan says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Meanwhile, the dems had no problem just a few years ago with dumping BILLIONS of gallons of fresh water into the Pacific, rather than let farmers in the Central Valley water their crops…which all turned to dust, btw.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Lawrence says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    I can’t thrive on 55!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s