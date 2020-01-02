California Media Discuss New Water Usage Laws In Effect – 55 Gallons Per Day or $1,000 Fine…

Yikes. According to new California laws on water use: you can take a shower or you can do a single load of laundry, but you cannot do both. 55 gal per day limit, or face $1k fine.
Conserve water, crap in the streets
Now it all makes sense!
Keep pullin’ that “D” lever, Moonbats!
I expect that illegal aliens and transgender people are exempt.
These people or nuts and they are all moving to NC where they are going to force us to follow suit…nuts
So far the ex-Ca transplants that I am one of have all been conservative.
Been gone twenty years and the best decision my wife and I ever did.
I live in a mountain valley in SW UT where it seems half the population is from CA originally (like me). After 4 years, I finally met one ex-Californian this week who is a liberal. The rest of those transplants I met are staunchly conservative. It’s my suspicion that the California “refugees” who have been leaving the past few years are far more politically aware than those who left 20-30 years ago.
I just hope that whatever the motivation process is that makes one leave California that they apply that thought to all of their thinking so they don’t bring progressivism with them…even accidently.
So does anyone really believe that the Pelosi Family in California is going to abide by this 55 gallon water restriction?
Me neither!
And the house with 30 illegal aliens won’t have to worry about it either.
Pelosi, her rich cronies and Hollywood elite, paying a thousand dollar fine is like throwing a dime in a street entertainer’s hat.
Wait one year and demand an audit, the results would be enlightening.
Oh my. When are Californians gonna grab some pitchforks and get the Schiff out of the legislature?.
Grabbing pitchforks now illegal in California. Only illegals can have them.
Considering the situation in Australia, where PRC/SoE companies control the water providers in some areas and the resultant supply problems, I wonder if they have their claws into the California systems.
This the first I heard of it.
Me too and I live in CA.
I reside in the capital city of this state and am surrounded by brain dead voting liberals.
Much like DC and surrounds, but a smaller scale.
I can’t wait to hear them, their voters and supporters, scream when the realize what just happened. Their green grass surrounded properties turning brown despite the best abilities of the underpaid Mexican gardener crew! No water for showers morning and after workout! No water to wash their expensive, imported, shiny, gas guzzling automobiles! How will they get the the Green For Me rallies?
Maybe the absurdity of their creation, a one-party, progressive, state, will dawn on them. Not likely, but maybe there’s hope. The homeless population here is out of control as well. More and more the prog inhabiting this region as seeing and beginning to feel the effects of their votes and support.
Nah. They’re brain dead.
Me too and I heard it was fake and the story was retracted, but I also heard that this takes affect in 2022 unless repealed- seeing this at the Treehouse makes me nervous that it’s real
Sundance – there are conflicting stories on the web – is this fake news (it is dated), unsure
https://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2018/jun/07/blog-posting/it-illegal-shower-and-do-laundry-same-day-californ/
It’s real but they don’t even have a way to gauge indoor/outdoor water usage yet. It sounds like they want to install usage meters on every property. Like a GND Lite. lol The supposed 55-gallon limit wouldn’t go into effect until 2022. They’re just making up the rules as they go, typical Leftists. CA has gone bananas.
Well I’ve done 3 loads of laundry today and the kid will shower before bed ohh and hubby showered before work this morning .. I’m screwed 🤪
LikeLiked by 4 people
The once a month bath for family is coming back, don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.
For a single person in a condo or apt this might work…But if you own a home and/or there are two or more in household going to get very interesting and probably smelly.
It would be per person, starting in 2022, maybe.
Meanwhile the Moonbat Democrats in California drain billions of gallons of Sierra Mountain snow melting into the Pacific Ocean.
Time to invest in Chinese Laundries
🤣🤣🤣
Hahaha fat finger
Didn’t see why you posted but great song, so thanks to fat thumbs.
Soon now, one will need a Hazmat suit to visit the “Golden State”.
Too funny! California has gone over the mental cliff. Wonder if people will revolt or surrender like dutiful little sheep.
the reasons for this water embargo and tax isn’t because there is a water shortage.
it’s just that there isn’t enough water at all to rinse away the dirt, filth and greasy grime that has accumulated in california.
They are just saying: “give up, it’s a hopeless cause, you’ll never have enough water to get this state clean!”
next week, they will be making enforcing another novel tax on sensibilities….similarly, it’s a lost cause so why even try?
california is the village idiot allowed to grow into a state …some say the 5th largest economy on earth…I question the authenticity of that claim…requires one to suspend disbelief given the economy actually centers around about less than 2 percent of the population.
If you have amazon prime, there is a wonderful, amazing and incredible story of the forgotten tragedy: the story of the st Francis damn
It give the history dating back to the turn of the 20th century. I was blown away. California is completely hosed.
st Francis damn, it burst in 1928. It’s an insane story.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Francis_Dam
So how much do you think those millionaire pools will cost.
With donation to DNC you will be exempt.
There is a minimum!
Love, love, love this new law in waking up the morons there!!! California is the #1 destination for illegals (and legals) due to its generous welfare and other public services. 98% or so of their high population growth is due to immigration (legal and illegal, movement to that state and births there). Last I calculated they had the same pop growth as India and the same density as China. So now with these water restrictions, they are going to suffer (and stink) even more, all for the privilege of ever more high rates of immigration who vote Dem by about 70%.
I always opposed new dams and water salinization systems when I lived there because the root problem is a population explosion, not a resource shortage. Why should I have paid ever more taxes for more infrastructure to serve a demographic that was going to first leach off me as a taxpayer and then eventually replace me like a worn-out pair of socks?
So what if you take a 20 minute shower at the gym and do your laundry at the laundromat? 😁
As that picture artfully demonstrates, the “enlightened” leftist class will go about filling up their hot tubs and pools as they wish while those middle class rubes will be required to use a washboard and line hang their clothes.
With all the p issing and schiffing on the streets
why worry about bathing or clean clothes or bedding?
>The straw ban was an excellent idea. (sigh)
Own my water supply, so don’t give a d*** what sac-of-demento’s has to say. 2nd smartest move I ever made.
They CA govt has been trying to take control of private well water for years. We had a well there on our property and had to go to a couple community forums to protest. It’s coming to you sooner or later….
I think I read about a bill in CA, AB 68 that is allowing houses to be sub divided into several units. I bet there will be people who will be doing that to work around this law.
We had better build a wall along CA, because I don’t want those parasites bringing their policies to the rest of the country when they flee.
My guess is these scumbags are exempt–https://www.motherjones.com/environment/2016/08/lynda-stewart-resnick-california-water/
There goes their tourism, conference bookings, wine tasting and other revenue. Poof!
No soap for you.
8 minute shower? I have long hair and on hair washing day my shower is 15-20 min. Wonder how this is gonna effect my husbands bidet use? He can’t live without it 🤣🤣🤣
Meanwhile, the dems had no problem just a few years ago with dumping BILLIONS of gallons of fresh water into the Pacific, rather than let farmers in the Central Valley water their crops…which all turned to dust, btw.
I can’t thrive on 55!
