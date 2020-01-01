January 1st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1077

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Welcome 2020, Another MAGA Year ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
——————
Unforgettable Moments in 2019:
28) Best “Recession” in America History
29) Trump Rallies is still YUGELY
30) 2019 is the greatest year in Stock Market history
31) Birth of Space Force
32) It’s Trump Economy Now
33) President Trump met Kim Jung Un at the DMZ
34) Conan, our Hero Dog caught Al-Baghdadi
35) President Trump: “I caught them. I caught the swamp!”
36) Tom Fitton: “We don’t need more reports. We need prosecutions.” Let’s Roll…
————————————————————
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “But may the righteous be glad and rejoice before God;
may they be happy and joyful.” 🌟 — Psalm 68:3
————–—
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating….50%
***Praise: Another new record high for 3 Indexes in Stock Market #137
***Praise: America is fighting back against Opposition and our numbers are growing each day
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— President Trump have loyal people around him
— for Protection and Peace in America
— for the conflict at the US Embassy in Iraq
— for another layer of protection for our military around the world, esp those is harm’s way in the Middle East
— protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas/New Year Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Treepers who are unwell and for those taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during CHRISTmas/New Year’s Week
— for Treepers who have lost their loved ones this year–you are Not alone
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* The Year of MAGA Victory *🇺🇸*
🦅 “As long as we stay true to our cause, as long as we remember our great history, as long as we never ever stop fighting for a better future, then there will be nothing that America cannot do.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, January 1, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 307 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 7 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/31/december-31st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1076/comment-page-1/#comment-7707857)
– – – – – –
⭐️⭐️⭐️Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!⭐️⭐️⭐️
Tuesday night update – 1/1/20
– Misc. tweets, articles, and photos.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a “mammoth” border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives 268M of this 400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s).
(As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires. Work starts up again on Jan 6.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am.
– that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects… as well as for those at home over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reposting tweet with added Q&As.
Q: So are you all actively building or are you shut down at the moment?
Brian Kolfage: Starting up on Jan 6
Q: Looks like it is in Mexico which – wait for it – isn’t our country.
Brian Kolfage: Exactly! In the flood plain which is controlled by a joint organization from US/Mexico authorities. Only Mexicans can build in the flood plain? Must be corruption. Thanks for proving my point
Q: Yep, Pena is right on. The damage will be to his cartel drug running buddies.
Brian Kolfage: Bahaha
LikeLike
Tweet with article.
LikeLike
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 12/31/19
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 12/27/19
LikeLike
WeBuildTheWall Facebook photo – 12/31/19
LikeLiked by 1 person
Edit to original post: Tuesday night update should be 12/31/19 not 1/1/20.
***Additional tweets***
Tweet with article.
WeBuildTheWall: NY has granted illegals the right to get a drivers license in the same month as allowing illegals arrested for fatal hit-and-runs to go free without bond. These dangerous laws do not promote a better life for illegals…they put citizens at grave risk.
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: 4.3M Migrants Caught at Border in Decade — More Than Los Angeles Population
LikeLike
Happy New Year Treepers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I haven’t taken a shower since last year! 👀
😉
Happy New Year to you all and esp to dear President Trump, Melania, and family and MAGA Team
You all are the best American Family
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Years to Sundance, Ad Rem and all you Treepers. I am truly grateful for all of you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quite a year.
LikeLike