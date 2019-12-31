Despite Intense Media Disinformation Zogby Poll Shows President Trump Beating all Dem Candidates…

The scale of media involvement in the 2020 election will likely be the most massively biased propaganda effort in the history of U.S. media manipulation. Together will the big tech effort from control operative over social media the scale of unified effort is likely to exceed Orwellian proportions…

However, that said, after three years of constant media propaganda and narrative engineering, recent polling shows President Trump beating all Democrat candidates.

[Source]

Some of the interesting details inside the polling shows that when the furthest-left candidates (Sanders and Warren) are polled against President Trump the college educated numbers swing quickly in Trump’s favor 50% to 45%. [Review Polling Data Here]

Trump is winning with union voters (Trump leads 48% to 42%) and consumers-NASCAR fans (Trump leads 63% to 32%), weekly Walmart shoppers (Trump leads 54% to 37%), and weekly Amazon shoppers (Trump leads 54% to 43%).