Hero – Volunteer Texas Church Security Officer, Jack Wilson, Speaks to Media: “I killed evil”…

Incredible example of remaining cool and focused in an exceptionally stressful and dangerous situation.  Texas church security officer Jack Wilson, describes the six seconds when a suspect opened fire inside the church.

From a distance of around 50 feet Mr. Wilson fired a single round at the attacker resulting in an immediate kill-shot to the head.  Remarkable Interview:

  2. ATheoK says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Blessed are those who defend others!

  3. sundance says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    That is one amazing interview.

    • Akindole says:
      December 30, 2019 at 7:35 pm

      That was one amazing shot.
      Try it with a massive blast of adrenaline.

    • vikingmom says:
      December 30, 2019 at 7:50 pm

      Right?! He was absolutely calm, and explained it all so well. Perfectly justified AND a darn good head shot from that distance!

    • MaineCoon says:
      December 30, 2019 at 7:51 pm

      I am forwarding this interview to my friend that I sit next to in the choir loft every Sunday. Her husband is the head of our mega-church’s security. We have many, many each Sunday undercover carrying, plus at least a dozen GA State Patrol in uniform & patrol cars at all church entrances, “patroling” traffic.

      My friend has only been in the choir a few years. We aren’t supposed to take purses to the loft. After a few months, I noticed she started carrying a small clutch. I make sure I always sit next to her, for sure….

  4. Michael Kunz says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Texas, as I always though of it, Kudos, Sir.

  5. ElTocaor says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    “Man hath no greater love than to lay down his life for his friends.”

  6. burnett044 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Well done Mr. Wilson…well done indeed.

  7. todayistheday99 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Even the narrative engineers can’t engineer around this as an example of the positive aspect of the 2nd amendment. My suspicion is that had “the hag” won, they would have eventuality attempted the biggest gun grab in world history.

  8. All Too Much says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Joe Biden should be ashamed of his comments about this.
    I’d love to see Biden debate Jack Wilson on the issue of armed security in churches.
    Great interview of Mr. Wilson

  9. DoubleTrouble says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Makes me proud to be a Texan and a gun owner. The reason we must fight for our rights.

  10. hoghead says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    I think it would be a good idea to allow legal carry everywhere, if no mental issues and no felony convictions.

    “But that would make it like Dodge City; we’re better than that.”

    Parts of Dodge City, back in the day, were SAFER than many parts of US today. Besides, as a wise man said, “An armed society is a polite society.” One thing’s for sure, a**holes like this evil bloodtub would think twice before attacking a large group with numerous armed persons mixed through it.

  11. tommylotto says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Most of the early reporting stated that he was an ex-FBI agent, which was fake news.

    I can’t help but think that bit of false propaganda was projected all over the world to help Comey, Strozk and company. Plus, it conveyed the message that it was okay for him to have a gun, because he was Federally trained. And you don’t need a gun because the FBI is out there to protect you.

  12. James Carpenter says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    You don’t “rise to the occasion”.
    You hope you’ve trained enough for that training to kick in when the adrenaline dump hits.

