December 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1075

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” 2019 Was a Very Good Year ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
——————
Unforgettable Moments in 2019:
16) Al Green: “I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this President, he will get reelected”
17) Fake Impeachment Drama in search of a nonexistence crime.
18) “Presumption” “Assume” “I think” “I feel” “I suppose” etc
19) President Trump hurt fired Ambassador of Ukraine Yavanovitch’s feelings-boohoo
20) Eric Swallwell broke the Sound Barrier on Live TV
21) We now only have 8 years to live.
More to come tomorrow….
————————————————————
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “The land yields its harvest; God, our God, blesses us.
May God bless us still, so that all the ends of the earth will fear him.” 🌟
— Psalm 67:6-7
————–—
***Praise: Donald J. Trump is still President of the United States of America
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— President Trump have loyal people around him
— for President Trump, family and MAGA Team–for a restful blessed Christmastime
— for Protection and Peace in America
— for another layer of protection for our military around the world, esp those is harm’s way in the Middle East
— protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Treepers who are unwell and for those taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during CHRISTmas/New Year’s Week
— for Treepers who have lost their loved ones this year–you are Not alone
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stand Strong for President Trump *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We vow always to cherish, honor, protect, and respect the incredible gift of family and renew our commitment to strengthening and celebrating all of our Nation’s families.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, December 30, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 309 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/29/december-29th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1074/comment-page-1/#comment-7703170)
– – – – – –
Sunday night update – 12/29/19
– Misc. tweets and Instagram photos.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a “mammoth” border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives 268M of this 400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s).
(As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires. Work starts up again on Jan 6.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am.
– that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects… as well as for those at home over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Tweet with article.
Excerpts:
– The incident occurred in CBP’s Rio Grande Valley Sector, where We Build The Wall (WBTW), a non-profit building sections of border wall on private property, has a job site.
– “Time and time again, the Mexican Cartels that dominate border territory in northern Mexico and the southern U.S. show utter disregard for human life, and especially for the lives of American law enforcement,” Kolfage said.
– “The American people and our brave Border Patrol officials need and deserve help in containing these dangerous animals. Since Democrats in Congress aren’t willing to help President Trump close the border and keep Americans safe, we’re doing the job ourselves to get it done. Our project is critical to stopping drugs and unvetted illegal aliens from crossing into the United States and wreaking havoc,” he continued.
RealForemanMike Instagram post – 12/29/19
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post – 12/29/19
JoeyD is a little… uh… worked up there. Did somebody steal the Toblerone out of his Christmas stocking? Geez, Louise.
Good on Joe you tell them.
👍👍👍👍
Am I the only one who woke up to that “new” Twitter format today (Sunday)?
My old brain is having a hard time getting adjusted to it today.
It takes me longer to read up my favorite twitter accounts….maybe that was what Jack was hoping to accomplish.
No, I don’t have my own Twitter account. I just read others.
“Here’s What Is What’s Going To Happen In 2020”
By Kurt Schlichter – Monday, December 30th Column
If you thought you can’t top the stupidity we experienced in 2019, brace yourself for 2020 because it’s going to be a pronoun-fueled weather cult pinko freakshow.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2019/12/30/heres-what-is-whats-going-to-happen-in-2020—p–n2558641?utm_source=schlichterdaily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nl&bcid=584da6ab6e9f239432be75eaee4ccd71&pid=b593ce7f-4607-40ee-a436-7249c54b4d48
Pete Buttigieg now wants to decriminalize all drug possession. Meth, coke, everything. I always wonder how they never think of consequences. Your kid has a friend who dies of a drug overdose. One week later a Drug dealer approaches your child with coke and the intent to sell to a minor, but can’t get charged because if this law.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7835637/Pete-Buttigieg-wants-decriminalize-possession-drugs-including-ecstasy-coke-meth.html
This is your brain. This is Political Pandering. This is your brain on Political Pandering. Any question?
I gotta say, that frying pan with the egg was one of the best anti-drugs ads out there.
But in this scenario, somebody hit Buttigieg on the head on too many times with the frying pan.
He should take his dad back to Malta.
Has Sundance ever said what HE thinks the “insurance policy” is? Nunes told Lee Smith it’s worse than the dossier itself.
Good question. Has anyone asked on the record what Nunes thinks of Sessions?
I would think Nunes thinks of Sessions as does everyone else.
Could it be blackmail material from all the illegal surveillance? Maybe embarrassing pictures of family members?
Lindsey Graham thinks Rudy should take all the evidence he found on Ukraine to the IC community so they can “vet” it for him.
What is he, some kind of comedian
Lindsey Graham should get Rudy and the three Ukrainians sitting at a big Oak Table in the Capitol Building and ask them himself. I’m sure that’d go over well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lindsey, like all other senators, is scared shitless of the IC. They own his ass, so he can’t do anything to piss them off.
