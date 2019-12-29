December 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1074

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” 2019 Was a Very Good Year ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
——————
Unforgettable Moments in 2019:
6) Millionaire Liawatha wants to tax Millionaires and Billionaires
7) AOC: “So I never want to hear the word or the term “free stuff” again.”
8) Fired Sec of Navy, Richard Spencer: “We have to have good order and discipline.”
9) Andrew, prince of UK, stepped down from royal duties due to his connection to Epstein
10) “Epstein didn’t kill himself”
More to come tomorrow….
————————————————————
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “May the peoples praise you, God; may all the peoples praise you.” 🌟
— Psalm 67:5
————–—
***Praise: Donald J. Trump is still President of the United States of America
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— President Trump have loyal people around him
— for President Trump, family and MAGA Team–for a restful blessed Christmastime
— for Protection and Peace in America
— protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Treepers who are unwell and for those taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during CHRISTmas/New Year’s Week
— for Treepers who have lost their loved ones this year–you are Not alone
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Best Job President Ever *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Families shape our values, develop our character, and teach us to love, forgive, and become productive citizens and responsible members of society.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, December 29, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 310 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Amen
Thanks grandma, still my favorite post.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/28/december-28th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1073/comment-page-1/#comment-7701281)
– – – – – –
Saturday night update – 12/28/19
– Tweet about Foreman Mike being on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.
– Tweets about Carrizo cane and how it’s invasive and causes flooding. This is what Fisher Industries was clearing from the river bank on Project 2.
– Jeff Rainforth tweet with map of border.
– “Sebastian Gorka, Brandon Darby Discuss Terrorist Designation of Mexican Cartels” – Breitbart article & video
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a “mammoth” border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives 268M of this 400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s).
(As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires. Work starts up again on Jan 6.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am.
– that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects… as well as for those at home over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Foreman Mike: “We Have a Major Situation Down Here” – (5:34) – 12/28/19
Tweet with screenshot.
Brian Kolfage: Page 30
Link: https://docs.house.gov/meetings/AP/AP00/20190516/109499/HRPT-116-FY2020_SFOPS_Report.pdf
Tweet with article and video. – (2:40)
Brian Kolfage: The Carrizo cane causes flooding you morons. Don’t comment on things you know nothing about.
Erosion, flooding concerns raised over privately funded border wall in South Texas – 12/26/19
https://www.ksat.com/news/texas/2019/12/27/erosion-flooding-concerns-over-privately-funded-wall/
Excerpts:
– “It’s really just a fence. The water flows through it, and we’re going to prove that,” Kolfage said.
– He said the riverbank has been grated at a gradual downward slope that will have special sod planted to help prevent erosion.
– Kolfage said “modern construction techniques” will help anchor the structure to withstand any hurricane-force winds, given the Valley’s proximity to the Gulf of Mexico. He said that’s also why the new wall won’t have a metal plate at the top as an “anti-climb feature,” because it could act as a sail in the wind, knocking down the structure.
Tweet with picture.
Tweet with map of border.
Article and video. – (19:23)
Sebastian Gorka, Brandon Darby Discuss Terrorist Designation of Mexican Cartels – 12/27/19
Article & Video
“Former Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka and Breitbart Border and Cartel Chronicles Director Brandon Darby discussed the designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations (FTO). While acknowledging that many on the right have differing opinions on how to go about FTO designations, both Gorka and Darby agreed the fact that this issue is being talked about is historic.”
“No, Pete Buttigieg, The Bible Does NOT Endorse Abortions Up to Birth”
By John Stonestreet – December 27, 2019
https://www.lifenews.com/2019/12/27/no-pete-buttigieg-the-bible-does-not-endorse-abortions-up-to-birth/
Didache Chapter 2: (50-120 AD) “thou shall not murder a child by abortion”.
http://earlychristianwritings.com/text/didache-roberts.html
This has been understood from the beginning of the Church.
We are living in fascinating, if worrisome times. The Constitution is being challenged like never before.
The Dems are attempting to permanently dismantle the separation of powers and position half the Legislative branch as dominant over the other two and a half branches of government.
If the courts allow access to the grand jury material and tax records and force McGahn to testify based on the basis of the impeachment rather than their own legal findings then the Judicial branch becomes, likely permanently, subservient to the House. The Senate also becomes irrelevant as they have not been involved yet and the Executive will be forced to comply with any demand that the House makes or else face an ‘‘obstruction of Congress’ impeachment which would see compliance being demanded by the judiciary once this ridiculous and dangerous precedent has been set.
This is the takeover of the country by the House, the most audacious power grab in American history.
If the courts kowtow to Nancy then the follow scenario will become all too familiar.
The House committee on traitorous nonsense demands the President hand over every email he has ever sent or received.
No way, fourth amendment, take a hike, see you in court.
Ok, play it your way, obstruction of Congress impeachment.
Precedent has been set that the impeachment overrules the fourth amendment, the President must comply.
This is beyond crazy. It must be stopped.
Congratulations to New York, which has finally become like Europe, where Jews are constantly in danger of being viscously murdered on the street, in their homes or in their place of worship.
If I was Jewish and lived in NY, I would strongly consider moving to a red state or, at the very least, to a quiet suburb somewhere far away from NY.
The local government is on the side of criminals, including those who commit hate crimes. They get released without bail and are informed of any witnesses who have made statements to the police.
I read an article about authorities now being required to give up witnesses to defendants’ lawyers. Ludicrous…
What’s this about Jewish people being attacked?
Numerous attacks against Jewish people in NYCover just the past couple weeks. Stabbings, etc.
Another one happened tonight.
Sorry, I don’t have links handy, hopefully somebody else does.
It’s completely out of control and very sad.
In NYC many people are attacked at night by thugs including Irish, Italian, German, Polish, Croatian, Greek and Dutch. Outrage over the lawlessness shouldn’t be selective for any one group of victims.
It’s been happening on a regular basis. The latest being tonight. Check the news.
🇨🇳👎
Chairman Xi Mao 2.0’ s Xmas present from the cronies in the politburo, elevated to ‘ “people’s leader人民领袖’ a name reserved for the original Mao Monster. It was announced publicly and all state media got their moniker marching orders.
‘ The general secretary stepped forward and shook hands cordially. A pair of excited hands, two pairs of excited hands and countless pairs of excited hands came out. The general secretary took them one by one with his strong and warm hands. Tourists in the distance cheered enthusiastically. Xi jinping waved to them frequently, expressing his love for the people…
The moment of history, fixed a precious historical picture: the people love the people’s leader, the people’s leader loves the people…
From the small village of Liangjiahe in northern Shaanxi, one step at a time, he is familiar with the people. Whenever facing the masses, the general secretary always modestly said, I am the servant of the people’
http://politics.people.com.cn/n1/2019/0825/c1001-31315044.html
🤪🤬 🤮
Perhaps Xi will become deified, and cab drivers will hang his picture from their rear view mirrors to ward off road demons and traffic dangers
So the dnc and state dept was corrupt in Ukraine laundering money. Then they colluded with steel for the dossier. The fbi colluded with deripaska for the black ledger. The fbi leaked the bogus story to the press. Used the story in the press to show the fisa court that the story was credible. Leaked the investigation to the press to “dirty up trump”. When TRUMP wins . the fbi/justice dept collude with mueller. And when that didnt work. Mueller inc. Colludes with the dems in the house to impeach the president. And nothing from pompaio. Norhing from barr. The Senate is corrupt.the media is corrupt. The rino’s are corrupt. HOW THE HELL IS PRESIDENT TRUMP STILL HERE?
