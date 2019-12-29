Another Horrific Anti-Semitic Attack in New York – Five Jews Critically Wounded During Machete Attack…

New York has a serious anti-semitic problem with escalating violence against Jewish people of faith.  Last night a 37-year-old attacker, Grafton E. Thomas (pictured below), targeted a home and synagogue in Rockland County, severely injuring five people before fleeing the scene.   Grafton Thomas was arrested in Harlem shortly after the attack.

MONSEY, New York (WABC) — A man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in Rockland County late Saturday, stabbing and wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) says the victims were stabbed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at the home on 47 Forshay Road in Monsey.

Fifty to 60 people were inside the synagogue, which is connected to the home, at the time. Saturday was the seventh night of Hanukkah.

Witness Aron Kohn described the moment the suspect walked into the Rabbi’s residence and began attacking with a knife he described as almost as big as “a broomstick.”

“I saw him walking in by the door. I asked who was coming in in the middle of the night with an umbrella. While I was saying that, he pulled it out from the thing and he started to run into the big room, which was on the left side. And I had thrown tables and chairs, that he should get out of here. And the injured guy, he was bleeding here, bleeding in his hand, all over,” Kohn said. “I ran into the other room to save my life. I saw him running this way, so I ran the other way to save my life. He said something but I could not understand what he said. I saw him pull out the knife from the holder, the case.”

All of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel identified the suspect as Grafton E. Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, New York. He was apprehended in a grey Nissan Sentra at 144th street and Adam C Powell Boulevard in Harlem shortly after the attack.

At a news conference on Sunday morning, authorities said he will be arraigned on 5 counts of attempted murder and burglary charges. (read more)

38 Responses to Another Horrific Anti-Semitic Attack in New York – Five Jews Critically Wounded During Machete Attack…

  1. Pale rider says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:28 am

    Here we go again!

  2. freepetta says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:28 am

    This is a hate crime. But they won’t call it what it is. If the tables were turned it would be a hate crime.

  3. William Petty says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:36 am

    Business as usual. This is the world we live in and it has always been this way.

  4. BoreMole says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:36 am

    another white supremacist with a MAGA hat, no doubt…

  5. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Anyone wondering why NY Jews keep electing Demo☭rats?

    • Mr. T. says:
      December 29, 2019 at 11:48 am

      I think that mentality is beginning to change, especially after Obama harmed the US’s relationship with Israel. President Trump did much to undue that and restore good relations, as it should be, as well as speaking out against the anti-Semitic acts being committed against the innocents in this country and in Europe.

    • shirley49 says:
      December 29, 2019 at 11:49 am

      Why does anyone vote for a Dem? The jacka$$es that leave States because they don’t like poop in the streets, high taxes and burdensome regulations move to another State and vote the commies into office there. Short answer is that they are STUPID and Dems need the stupid to vote for them.

    • mikeyboo says:
      December 29, 2019 at 11:55 am

      Ironically, the people being targeted are the the most religious and easily identifiable Jews.
      This community is very conservative politically-as well as religiously AND very supportive of Pres Trump. Unfortunately, Jewish liberals-like their non-Jewish Liberal counterparts- fail to identify ass-hole enemy forests as well as ass-hole enemy trees.

  6. sundance says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:43 am

  7. Bill Henslee says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:44 am

    Probably a white nationalist in disguise

  8. sundance says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:44 am

    • Han Solo says:
      December 29, 2019 at 11:52 am

      Trump calling them out in Sept via Twitter was to expose this very thought…seems like there has been more reporting on their anti-Israel sentiments since. Funny how they go after lobbying special interest groups when they are likely funded by Soros et al while Trump can’t be bought.

  9. Han Solo says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:45 am

    It’s irresponsible for reporting to leave out critical details like ethnicity, citizenship, and other key factors…it’s downright criminal we don’t mandate collection of these stats in arrest reports.

  10. Morehopeful2019 says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:58 am

    I was just about to ask the same thing. The new laws in New York make no sense.

  11. Magabear says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:58 am

    Imagine if one of the victims had shot the perpetrator………probably would be arrested for a gun crime in NYC.

  12. hocuspocus13 says:
    December 29, 2019 at 11:58 am

    NY Politicians are MIA

    Muslim Patrol group in Brooklyn recently slapped around a black kid that they thought was disrespecting a Muslim woman

    Bloods got their revenge…

  13. InAz says:
    December 29, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    Since criminals and murderers are getting special treatment, it’s time for these Commie scum bags of sewage politicians to get what they are giving.

  14. riverelf says:
    December 29, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    Quick, release the perp on his own recognizance, give him a list of witnesses to his crime, let him tramp around the scene of his crime with his army of taxpayer funded lawyers, and ban anything involving blades or bullets or plastic straws.
    s/stands for I spit on Cuomo and the rest of these commie demonrats that denounce in public and rejoice in private and continue to foment division and hatred in this state and this country and the rest of my thoughts must not be expressed on a Sunday.
    Prayers for the injured and their families.

