Another Horrific Anti-Semitic Attack in New York – Five Jews Critically Wounded During Machete Attack…

New York has a serious anti-semitic problem with escalating violence against Jewish people of faith. Last night a 37-year-old attacker, Grafton E. Thomas (pictured below), targeted a home and synagogue in Rockland County, severely injuring five people before fleeing the scene. Grafton Thomas was arrested in Harlem shortly after the attack.
MONSEY, New York (WABC) — A man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in Rockland County late Saturday, stabbing and wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle.
The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) says the victims were stabbed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at the home on 47 Forshay Road in Monsey.
Fifty to 60 people were inside the synagogue, which is connected to the home, at the time. Saturday was the seventh night of Hanukkah.
Witness Aron Kohn described the moment the suspect walked into the Rabbi’s residence and began attacking with a knife he described as almost as big as “a broomstick.”
“I saw him walking in by the door. I asked who was coming in in the middle of the night with an umbrella. While I was saying that, he pulled it out from the thing and he started to run into the big room, which was on the left side. And I had thrown tables and chairs, that he should get out of here. And the injured guy, he was bleeding here, bleeding in his hand, all over,” Kohn said. “I ran into the other room to save my life. I saw him running this way, so I ran the other way to save my life. He said something but I could not understand what he said. I saw him pull out the knife from the holder, the case.”
All of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.
Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel identified the suspect as Grafton E. Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, New York. He was apprehended in a grey Nissan Sentra at 144th street and Adam C Powell Boulevard in Harlem shortly after the attack.
At a news conference on Sunday morning, authorities said he will be arraigned on 5 counts of attempted murder and burglary charges. (read more)
Here we go again!
Can you spell, ‘instigated-violence-for-political purposes of congressional races?’
This attack approved by DeBlasio (aka Wilhelm), Cuomo, and 0bama…
This is a hate crime. But they won’t call it what it is. If the tables were turned it would be a hate crime.
It is, and President Trump added Jews on the hate crime list to the Civil Rights Act. The guy looks Muslim to me, with the beard.
They should try this creep federally. NY laws are completely idiotic.
NY and CA need to both be taken over by the Feds — they are both infested with Democrats and are completely beyond help…
Agreed 100%
I wonder if he’ll be released with no bail, on his own recognizance until his court appearance?
Wouldn’t surprise me at all.
Whitey made me do it.
Yes, Freepetta, a hate crime is exactly what that is and they need to charge him accordingly.
Exactly Mr. T.
I agree
This deserves 45796422 more years than the guy getting 16 years for burning a rainbow flag
Cuomo is calling it domestic terrorism. Maybe he has inside info on a political agenda? More likely hyperbole to deflect from his soft on crime policies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re right Paul.
Business as usual. This is the world we live in and it has always been this way.
another white supremacist with a MAGA hat, no doubt…
Anyone wondering why NY Jews keep electing Demo☭rats?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that mentality is beginning to change, especially after Obama harmed the US’s relationship with Israel. President Trump did much to undue that and restore good relations, as it should be, as well as speaking out against the anti-Semitic acts being committed against the innocents in this country and in Europe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does anyone vote for a Dem? The jacka$$es that leave States because they don’t like poop in the streets, high taxes and burdensome regulations move to another State and vote the commies into office there. Short answer is that they are STUPID and Dems need the stupid to vote for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ironically, the people being targeted are the the most religious and easily identifiable Jews.
This community is very conservative politically-as well as religiously AND very supportive of Pres Trump. Unfortunately, Jewish liberals-like their non-Jewish Liberal counterparts- fail to identify ass-hole enemy forests as well as ass-hole enemy trees.
Disgraceful. I see a strong possibility that this stupid law could be repealed in 2020 or 2021, after some elected official’s family is harmed by someone who should still be locked up pending trial. What the hell is wrong with these politicians?
Those darn white supremacists again….
That one fact…no bail.. gives the evidence that the State and local government are involved in this hate crime….you can be sure there will be more.
I don’t understand this; how can he be released at all.
Retired LEO here-The “mental health” alibi is a disgrace. If you harm someone the penalty should be severe-no “flucking” get-out-of-jail-free card for the MYTHICAL treatment protocol which will “cure” these people of their violence and hate.
If the son of Mayor DeBlasio and his wife were to be assaulted by a White bigot, does anyone believe the assailant would be immediately set free?
Probably a white nationalist in disguise
Trump calling them out in Sept via Twitter was to expose this very thought…seems like there has been more reporting on their anti-Israel sentiments since. Funny how they go after lobbying special interest groups when they are likely funded by Soros et al while Trump can’t be bought.
It’s irresponsible for reporting to leave out critical details like ethnicity, citizenship, and other key factors…it’s downright criminal we don’t mandate collection of these stats in arrest reports.
I was just about to ask the same thing. The new laws in New York make no sense.
Yes the laws do make sense…..for a Communist.
What the scum bag politicians are doing is part of the plan to destroy the USA.
Imagine if one of the victims had shot the perpetrator………probably would be arrested for a gun crime in NYC.
NY Politicians are MIA
Muslim Patrol group in Brooklyn recently slapped around a black kid that they thought was disrespecting a Muslim woman
Bloods got their revenge…
Since criminals and murderers are getting special treatment, it’s time for these Commie scum bags of sewage politicians to get what they are giving.
Quick, release the perp on his own recognizance, give him a list of witnesses to his crime, let him tramp around the scene of his crime with his army of taxpayer funded lawyers, and ban anything involving blades or bullets or plastic straws.
s/stands for I spit on Cuomo and the rest of these commie demonrats that denounce in public and rejoice in private and continue to foment division and hatred in this state and this country and the rest of my thoughts must not be expressed on a Sunday.
Prayers for the injured and their families.
