Another Horrific Anti-Semitic Attack in New York – Five Jews Critically Wounded During Machete Attack…

New York has a serious anti-semitic problem with escalating violence against Jewish people of faith. Last night a 37-year-old attacker, Grafton E. Thomas (pictured below), targeted a home and synagogue in Rockland County, severely injuring five people before fleeing the scene. Grafton Thomas was arrested in Harlem shortly after the attack.

Fifty to 60 people were inside the synagogue, which is connected to the home, at the time. Saturday was the seventh night of Hanukkah.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) says the victims were stabbed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at the home on 47 Forshay Road in Monsey.

Witness Aron Kohn described the moment the suspect walked into the Rabbi’s residence and began attacking with a knife he described as almost as big as “a broomstick.”

“I saw him walking in by the door. I asked who was coming in in the middle of the night with an umbrella. While I was saying that, he pulled it out from the thing and he started to run into the big room, which was on the left side. And I had thrown tables and chairs, that he should get out of here. And the injured guy, he was bleeding here, bleeding in his hand, all over,” Kohn said. “I ran into the other room to save my life. I saw him running this way, so I ran the other way to save my life. He said something but I could not understand what he said. I saw him pull out the knife from the holder, the case.”

All of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel identified the suspect as Grafton E. Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, New York. He was apprehended in a grey Nissan Sentra at 144th street and Adam C Powell Boulevard in Harlem shortly after the attack.

At a news conference on Sunday morning, authorities said he will be arraigned on 5 counts of attempted murder and burglary charges. (read more)