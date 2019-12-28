Saturday December 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmmmm…DoD started collecting and storing the DNA data on servicemembers back in the 80s. ‘Trust me, I’m from the Pentagon and I’m here to help you’.
Meanwhile the DoD’s throwing all of the sand it can into the machinery that would make servicemenber military medical records seamlessly interface with the VA system…but I digress.
LikeLike
You can always count on Ray Stevens:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Caterday . . .
Kitties love “their” golden retriever . . .
LikeLike
HAPPY CATURDAY, TREEPERS…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Caviezel Says Mel Gibson’s Sequel to ‘Passion of the Christ’ Will Be “Biggest Film in History”. –. Jim Caviezel is reprising his role as Jesus Christ
https://godtv.com/jim-caviezel-says-mel-gibsons-sequel-to-passion-of-the-christ-will-be-biggest-movie-in-history/?fbclid=IwAR2kPvO2-2qOGb3CQ-4_tEOXdpzDOrDY4QXruzaHgU72pI3gaJlJLq6tThA
LikeLike
Peter and the Heavenly Inheritance
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“How could Peter say to the Jews that their inheritance is reserved for them in heaven (I Pet. 1:4) if their hope is earthly?”
When the disciples thought “that the kingdom of God should immediately appear (Luke 19:11), the Lord told a parable. The “certain nobleman” (v. 12) represents the Lord Himself, who went to the “far country” of heaven at His ascension (Acts 1:9) “to receive for himself a kingdom, and to return.” This means that the kingdom that will eventually be established for Israel on earth was reserved for them in heaven at that time.
Before leaving, the nobleman charged his servants with conducting his business while he was gone (v. 13), a picture of how the Lord left His disciples in charge of His ministry after He left. But after the “citizens” of Israel killed the Lord, they “sent a message after Him” (v. 14) by killing Stephen, a message that said, “We will not have this man to reign over us.”
When the nobleman “was returned, having received the kingdom” (v. 15), he gathered his servants to reward them according to their faithfulness (vv. 15-27). This speaks of how, when the Lord returns to the earth, He will return with the kingdom that is currently “reserved in heaven” for Israel, and He will award positions in the government of the kingdom to faithful Jews at that time.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/peter-and-the-heavenly-inheritance/
Luke 19:11 And as they heard these things, he added and spake a parable, because he was nigh to Jerusalem, and because they thought that the kingdom of God should immediately appear.
12 He said therefore, A certain nobleman went into a far country to receive for himself a kingdom, and to return.
Acts 1:9 And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight.
13 And he called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds, and said unto them, Occupy till I come.
14 But his citizens hated him, and sent a message after him, saying, We will not have this man to reign over us.
15 And it came to pass, that when he was returned, having received the kingdom, then he commanded these servants to be called unto him, to whom he had given the money, that he might know how much every man had gained by trading.
16 Then came the first, saying, Lord, thy pound hath gained ten pounds.
17 And he said unto him, Well, thou good servant: because thou hast been faithful in a very little, have thou authority over ten cities.
18 And the second came, saying, Lord, thy pound hath gained five pounds.
19 And he said likewise to him, Be thou also over five cities.
20 And another came, saying, Lord, behold, here is thy pound, which I have kept laid up in a napkin:
21 For I feared thee, because thou art an austere man: thou takest up that thou layedst not down, and reapest that thou didst not sow.
22 And he saith unto him, Out of thine own mouth will I judge thee, thou wicked servant. Thou knewest that I was an austere man, taking up that I laid not down, and reaping that I did not sow:
23 Wherefore then gavest not thou my money into the bank, that at my coming I might have required mine own with usury?
24 And he said unto them that stood by, Take from him the pound, and give it to him that hath ten pounds.
25 (And they said unto him, Lord, he hath ten pounds.)
26 For I say unto you, That unto every one which hath shall be given; and from him that hath not, even that he hath shall be taken away from him.
27 But those mine enemies, which would not that I should reign over them, bring hither, and slay them before me.
LikeLike
Great photo retrospective (beginning in 1936) of New Year’s Eve in Times Square. (This is from a recipe site where I’ve collected a number of recipes over the past few years but what a great post! 😀🥂🍾🕛
What New Year’s Eve in Times Square Looked Like Through the Years
https://www.tasteofhome.com/collection/new-years-eve-in-times-square
LikeLike