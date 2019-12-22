Your Vote for President Donald Trump Produced…

Tax cuts and regulatory reform; USMCA trade agreement negotiated and passed; Mexico halting illegal migration flows; new central American amnesty agreements; border wall under construction; lower energy costs; lower and stabilized fuel costs; highest blue collar wage gains in decades; largest resurgence of manufacturing jobs in 50 years; Korea-US trade agreement (KORUS); U.S-Japan trade agreement; U.S-China trade agreement (phase-1); withdrawal from Trans-Pacific multinationals (TPP); dissolution of Paris climate treaty; approval for ANWR energy development; five new gasoline refineries; U.S. energy independence; U.S. worlds largest producer of energy; LNG energy exports; elimination of excessive federal regulations; SNAP reforms; 3.5% unemployment; largest employed U.S. workforce in history; 150,000 employer registrations to U.S. trade-skills apprenticeship; seven new industrial steel manufacturing plants; low and stable 1.5% inflation; highest GDP growth amid industrial nations; highest consumer confidence in decades; highest small business confidence in decades; 7.3 million jobs available (JOLTS); one year net employment gain 2.4 million workers; two supreme court justices; no new wars; NATO countries stepping up defense financing; troops coming home; pay raises for military; VA Choice created; right-to-try legislation passed; U.S. embassy in Jerusalem; North Korean hostages released; ISIS destroyed, caliphate dismantled; al-Bagdadi dead. These are just a few of President Trump’s recent accomplishments off the top of my head:
President Trump has kept his promises, but there’s more to be done.
TRUMP 2020!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The best is yet to come.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes!! Yes!! Yes!!💁🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
My personal favs-VA choice and Right to Try!! VA Choice was what sold me on PDT from the Gettysburg speech. I have never looked back.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Renewed hope.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Merry Christmas right back at ya. ☃️
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not to mention driving democrats so crazy trying to stop all his successes for the American people that they actually said before doing it that if President Trump were not impeached he would win again in 2020. He makes them ADMIT what they are trying to do, while they are clueless about how bad it makes them look when they do it! It looks purely political because it IS purely political……and they have ADMITTED to it!
……..and it ain’t been a full three years yet!
He will, God willing, be the first president to be impeached and RE-ELECTED by the American people who see through the bogus motives of the democrats.
His re-election will serve as his exoneration by the American people…….and will be even more historic than the impeachment itself. The democrats have weakened the meaning and purpose of impeachment.
You really can’t fix stupid……..or corrupt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, erp. Dunno how that post showed up as a response to you……but Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The one thing everyone can agree on is a constitutional amendment to protect the office of the president from a rouge house. While they are at it, they can slip in a third term for Trump. If it is in the constitution then it is constitutional.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Bad Santa Oblowme picture is the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes all the above along with Love again for all things American, Christianity and the American Flag!
Merry Christmas to All!
https://content.fortune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/617806568.jpg?resize=701,394
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sourpuss Obama with his burning fag looks just like the Grinch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I worry for his safety, and that of his family. We MUST pray and fast for the return to our Christian roots!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great video. I do worry for his safety, that of his family, and of the path ahead for our country. We must pray and fast to return to our Judeo-Christian morals and civilization!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot… “Democrats, deep state, and complicit media exposing themselves for the frauds they are!”
Merry Christmas Treepers
LikeLiked by 1 person
LT – Absolutely spot on, PDJT’s election as our president has laid bare the machinations of the Swamp, Deep State, Shadow Government, the Establishment or whatever you want to call it, and that exposure is critical to waking up the nation!
God bless PDJT and Merry Christmas to all!
LikeLiked by 2 people
PRESIDENT TRUMP, FILE A BILL OF ATTAINDER OF THE HOUSE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS
So, what is a Bill of bill of attainder:
Bill of attainder. n. a legislative act which declares a named person guilty of a crime, particularly treason. Such bills are prohibited by Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution. Bill of attainder formerly, a legislative act finding a person guilty without trial of treason or felony and declaring him attainted.
Use it, to prove that they (socialist democrats) of the house have violated the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When they when after you, they left a pattern of violations behind them. For example going after YOUR taxes. Repeated pattern of attacks on a single person. Investigation after investigation, open statements of impeachment long before you had time to do anything wrong, etc.
LikeLike
And now the utterly shameful Dems have impeachment with no crime and legal fishing trips to try to find one.
Doesn’t matter what they find, Trump 2020 – control of both houses. Get out there and campaign, get the signs on the verge, volunteer, donate, join the party, nominate for local office, arrange transport, door knock, go to rallies, enjoy yourselves and above all, vote.
Because they cannot be allowed to get away with it.
Saying that, Merry Christmas and God bless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes the devil is allowed to show its rotten transparent self
>so that goodness is man’s deliberate choice.
The Lord does work in mysterious ways.
>President Donald J Trump is a gift –that keeps on giving.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention, he’s a gift that keeps on WINNING!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…Drug prices going down, large increase in arrests for child pornography and child trafficking .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance a master list is needed. The Washington Examiner a couple of months back had a list of 298 accomplishments & I guess is we are now well over 300 with no cross references to Exec-Orders & their positive cause & effects. He has worn me out, I can’t keep up. So much in this add, Alinsky reference, the press & Hollywierd, gosh it will take hrs to unroll it, & Parscale’s brilliance reaching middle America…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that 1-minute advert. It’s very uplifting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For me it was simple… America finally had a ‘boss’…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Slings and arrows. President Donald Trump will always be my hero. The Gettysburg speech.
On another thread, I just wrote in about a Jewish great grand mother interviewed on WPIX 11 tonight, stating that when she cried and screamed after she and her father witnessed a Hitler youth shooting a four year old in the head, her father told her, “Next time, look away.”
As SD always advises us when he posts the red-headed gal, never, NEVER look away.
LikeLike
Sundance, Why do you continue boasting about USMCA when it is very dangerous. USMCA is still 60% TPP. It is the North American Union, and it will ultimately destroy our sovereignty. This treaty is bad for America, and no matter if you like Trump or not, that should matter to you. Your action is needed to oppose this treaty just as much as TPP. Phone your representative (202-225-3121) and senators (202-224-3121), and urge them to preserve our national sovereignty by voting no on the USMCA. The House has passed it. The Senate has yet to do so.
With the NAFTA trade talks concluded, those with a propensity for reading trade pacts have found it is the American people who should be concerned with the renegotiated NAFTA — renamed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
What’s wrong with USMCA? Plenty! https://www.thenewamerican.com/print-magazine/item/30541-what-s-wrong-with-the-usmca
LikeLike
Best President of my lifetime.
One of the best Presidents ever.
I voted for him in 2016. One of my most important votes ever.
The only way I won’t vote for him in 2020 is if they disenfranchise me/us. And we’d better not let that happen.
Signed: Lifelong Democrat
LikeLike
Why do you continue boasting about USMCA when it is very dangerous. USMCA is still 60% TPP. It is the North American Union, and it will ultimately destroy our sovereignty. This treaty is bad for America, and no matter if you like Trump or not, that should matter to you. Your action is needed to oppose this treaty just as much as TPP. Phone your representative (202-225-3121) and senators (202-224-3121), and urge them to preserve our national sovereignty by voting no on the USMCA. The House has passed it. The Senate has yet to do so.
With the NAFTA trade talks concluded, those with a propensity for reading trade pacts have found it is the American people who should be concerned with the renegotiated NAFTA — renamed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
What’s wrong with USMCA? Plenty! https://www.thenewamerican.com/print-magazine/item/30541-what-s-wrong-with-the-usmca
LikeLike
The mood of just about every friend I have is chipper,
Whether right or left.
My liberal friends are happy about money and their personal lives,
And they hate the man that delivered it.
Why?
They’re nurses and teachers and work on the grid.
They’re not effected by an economic down turn,
They don’t produce anything, and are protected by unions and the government.
The economy might get strong enough to protect their retirement,
Thanks to the man they hate.
I sit quiet at the ignorance,
I sit quiet to the vitriol, for my beliefs,
I sit quiet from cheering a leader who understands my part in this place, we all share.
I sit quiet amongst all my friends and family who take our liberty for granted,
And swear, it will never go away. No matter what.
Am I the village idiot?
Am I too serious?
A conspiracy cultist?
Why do I have to stay and guard the gate?
If it all falls apart, I’ll be able to cope with anything that confronts me.
The more the chaos, the more the deception, the stronger I become.
Moral clarity, that is why I feel this way.
I don’t have a choice.
LikeLike
Oops. Dear Moderator, Retired IG for my last comment.
LikeLike
“The Best Is Yet to Come and Babe Won’t It Be Fine”:
Classic Frank Sinatra… Perfect!
LikeLike
Your Vote for President Donald Trump Produced…
It produced FEAR. Fear in the hearts of everyone in politics, including career bureaucrats and donors. It went over the top with Trump’s inaugural speech, where those in power, both previously and presently all had to sit there before him silently, and have their noses rubbed in it. They never forgot that.
Trump’s real platform is one of running a moral campaign – that of his being a reform president.
Has anyone seen the old Preston Sturges film, The Great McGinty?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Great_McGinty
In the film, the party boss says “So you want to be reform mayor, eh, lug?”
“So you want to be reform president, eh,Trump?”
LikeLike