Saturday December 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saturday, December 21, the Last Day of Autumn, 2019….
…but it’s still CATURDAY…
“Siberian Cat With Leaf”…
“Orange Tabby In Hiding”…
Have a happy day!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Woo Hoo! My Maga (looks suspiciously like Legos) ‘The Border Patrol Kit’ and ‘ ‘Build the Wall’ kits arrived! I have no intention of opening/assembling them, the boxes are graphic enough, but in the unlikely event of alost liberal/progressive/DemocRat dropping by I’ll just wave the boxes at Ze/Hir. Gonna be tough keeping my GGS’s hands off of them, just may have to buy him some.
If you’re interested in getting your own: https://republicanlegion.com/product/build-the-wall-maga-building-blocks-toy/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does it come with some free Mexicans to try to climb over it?
LikeLike
There are appropriately dressed Mexican ‘Lego’ figures that you can pose as you wish. It doesn’t have little ‘detente, no te muevas’, ‘manos arriba’, ‘
Ponte en el suelo’ word balloons but you can add your own.
LikeLike
BTW, a Hollywood-oriented program tonite reported on a 102-year old holocaust survivor who was invited to the White House celebration of Hanukkah. As she and her family were leaving LA the orderly at LAX who was handling her ‘dropped’ her (don’t ask me) and she was badly bruised and in pain. A trip to the hospital showed nothing broken so the next day they got back on the plane and went to the WH.
She attended the celebration on Wednesday, was singled out for personal honors by President Trump and went back to LA on Thursday. On Saturday she woke up from a nap in severe pain, was rushed to an ER but died.
The program twisted the daughter’s words and made it seem as if the daughter/family blamed her death on Trump’s invitation to the WH. She was 102, was dropped by a LAX attendant, chose to make the trip – but somehow it’s Trump’s fault she died.
LikeLike
I always appreciate the innocence expressed in this music. Good on ya’ Charlie Brown!
LikeLike
Countdown to
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike